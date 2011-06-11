Trending

Cancellara wins Tour de Suisse opener

Fifth prologue win for Swiss racer

Image 1 of 35

Leopard Trek's Fabian Cancellara on his way to his fifth Tour de Suisse opening time trial win

Leopard Trek's Fabian Cancellara on his way to his fifth Tour de Suisse opening time trial win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 35

Davis Loosli (Lampre - ISD)

Davis Loosli (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 35

Frank Schleck (Leopard - Trek)

Frank Schleck (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 35

Thor Hushovd (Garmin . Cervelo)

Thor Hushovd (Garmin . Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 35

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 35

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD)

Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 35

Levi Leipheimer (Radio Shack)

Levi Leipheimer (Radio Shack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 35

Jose' Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar)

Jose' Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 35

Jakob Fugslang (Leopard - Trek)

Jakob Fugslang (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 35

Tom Boonen (QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 35

Gerald Ciolek (QuickStep)

Gerald Ciolek (QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 35

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 35

Stij Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Stij Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 35

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 35

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)

Matti Breschel (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 35

Bert Grabsh (HTC - Highroad)

Bert Grabsh (HTC - Highroad)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 35

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha)

Danilo Di Luca (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 35

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 35

Dominik Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Dominik Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 35

Alfredo Balloni (Lampre - ISD)

Alfredo Balloni (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 35

Andreas Kloden (Radio Shack)

Andreas Kloden (Radio Shack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 35

Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 35

Mauricio Soler (Movistar)

Mauricio Soler (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 35

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 35

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank - Sungard)

Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank - Sungard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 35

Angel Madrazo (Movistar)

Angel Madrazo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 35

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard - Trek) -

Linus Gerdemann (Leopard - Trek) -
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 35

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 35

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)

Alessandro Ballan (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 35

Dario Cioni (Sky)

Dario Cioni (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 35

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 35

Daryl Impey (NettApp)

Daryl Impey (NettApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 35

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) waves to the crowd

Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 35

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) pulls on another Tour de Suisse leader's jersey

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) pulls on another Tour de Suisse leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 35

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) speeds to victory

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) speeds to victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara of Leopard Trek claimed his fifth win in the Tour de Suisse opening time trial, covering 7.3km in Lugano in 9:41. The Swiss rider outpaced American Tejay Van Garderen of HTC-Highroad by 8.7 seconds, with Liquigas' Peter Sagan third at 17 seconds.

The win gave Cancellara the leader's jersey in the race. He had previously won the opening time trials in his home race in 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2010, also claiming the overall title in 2009.

“I felt extra pressure today because it was my home race, but I like the pressure,” said Cancellara on his team's website. “It was amazing to race in Ticino [the Italian speaking region of Switzerland]. My father is an Italian immigrant, and I feel at home here. It makes me proud to take the leader’s jersey in front of the Italian-speaking Swiss.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:09:41
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
4Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:18
6Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:20
7Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:21
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:22
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
11Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:26
14Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:27
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:29
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
22José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
23Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
25Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
32George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
37Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
38Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:36
40Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
41Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
42Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
44Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
45Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:37
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:38
50Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
51Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:39
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
57Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:00:40
60Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:41
61Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
62Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
63Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
66Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
67Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
68Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
69Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:45
70Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
71Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:46
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
75Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:48
76Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
77Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:00:49
79Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:50
82Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:51
87Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
88Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
89Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
91Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
92Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
93Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:53
95Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
96Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
97André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
100Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:54
102Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
104Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
107Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:56
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
110Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
113Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:58
115Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
116Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
117Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:59
118Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
120Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
121Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:01:00
122Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
123Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:01
124Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:01:02
125Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
126Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
127Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
128Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
129Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:05
132Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
133Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
134Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
135Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:09
136Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
138Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:10
140Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
141Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:01:12
143Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:01:13
145Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
146Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:18
148Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
149Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
151Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
152Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
153Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
154Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:22
156Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:25
157Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:26
158Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:28
159Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:40
160Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:50

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:09:41
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:09
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:17
4Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
5Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:18
6Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:20
7Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:00:21
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:22
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
11Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:00:26
14Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:27
15Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:29
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
22José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:30
23Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
24Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
25Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
27Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
32George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
33Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:35
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
37Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
38Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:00:36
40Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
41Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
42Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
44Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
45Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
47Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:37
48Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
49Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:38
50Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
51Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
52Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
54Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:39
55Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
56Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
57Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
58Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:00:40
60Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:00:41
61Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
62Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
63Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:42
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:43
66Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
67Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
68Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
69Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:00:45
70Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
71Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:46
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
75Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:48
76Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
77Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
78Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:00:49
79Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
81Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:50
82Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
85Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:51
87Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
88Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
89Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
91Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
92Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
93Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:53
95Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
96Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
97André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
100Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
101Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:54
102Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
103Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
104Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
105Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
107Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:56
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
110Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
111Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
113Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:58
115Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
116Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
117Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:59
118Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
120Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
121Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:01:00
122Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
123Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:01
124Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:01:02
125Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
126Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
127Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
128Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:04
129Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
130Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
131Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:05
132Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:07
133Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:08
134Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
135Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:09
136Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
138Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:10
140Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
141Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:01:12
143Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:01:13
145Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
146Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
147Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:18
148Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
149Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
151Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
152Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
153Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:21
154Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
155Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:22
156Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:25
157Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:26
158Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:28
159Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:40
160Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:01:50

