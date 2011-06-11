Cancellara wins Tour de Suisse opener
Fifth prologue win for Swiss racer
Stage 1: Lugano (ITT) -
Fabian Cancellara of Leopard Trek claimed his fifth win in the Tour de Suisse opening time trial, covering 7.3km in Lugano in 9:41. The Swiss rider outpaced American Tejay Van Garderen of HTC-Highroad by 8.7 seconds, with Liquigas' Peter Sagan third at 17 seconds.
The win gave Cancellara the leader's jersey in the race. He had previously won the opening time trials in his home race in 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2010, also claiming the overall title in 2009.
“I felt extra pressure today because it was my home race, but I like the pressure,” said Cancellara on his team's website. “It was amazing to race in Ticino [the Italian speaking region of Switzerland]. My father is an Italian immigrant, and I feel at home here. It makes me proud to take the leader’s jersey in front of the Italian-speaking Swiss.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:09:41
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:09
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:17
|4
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:18
|6
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:20
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:21
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:00:26
|14
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:27
|15
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|21
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:30
|23
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|24
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|25
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|27
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|32
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|33
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:35
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|38
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:36
|40
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|41
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|42
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|43
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|44
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|45
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|47
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|48
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|49
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:38
|50
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|51
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|52
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|53
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|54
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:39
|55
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|57
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|58
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:40
|60
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:00:41
|61
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|62
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|63
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:42
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|66
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:44
|67
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|68
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|69
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:45
|70
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|71
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:46
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:48
|76
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|77
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|78
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:00:49
|79
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|80
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|81
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|82
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|85
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:51
|87
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|88
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|89
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:52
|91
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|92
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|93
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:53
|95
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|96
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|97
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|100
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|101
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|102
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|103
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|104
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|105
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|107
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:56
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|109
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|110
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|111
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|113
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|114
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|115
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|116
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|117
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:59
|118
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|121
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:01:00
|122
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:01
|124
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:01:02
|125
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|126
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|127
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|128
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|129
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|131
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:05
|132
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:07
|133
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|134
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|135
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:09
|136
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|138
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|139
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:10
|140
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|141
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|142
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:01:12
|143
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:13
|145
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|146
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|147
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:18
|148
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|149
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|151
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|152
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|153
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|154
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|155
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:22
|156
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:25
|157
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:26
|158
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:28
|159
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:40
|160
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:01:50
