Image 1 of 35 Leopard Trek's Fabian Cancellara on his way to his fifth Tour de Suisse opening time trial win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Davis Loosli (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 35 Frank Schleck (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 35 Thor Hushovd (Garmin . Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 Levi Leipheimer (Radio Shack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Jose' Ivan Gutierrez (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Jakob Fugslang (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Tom Boonen (QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 Gerald Ciolek (QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Stij Devolder (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 Matteo Carrara (Vacansoleil - DCM) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 Matti Breschel (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 Bert Grabsh (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 35 Dominik Nerz (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 35 Alfredo Balloni (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 35 Andreas Kloden (Radio Shack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 35 Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 35 Mauricio Soler (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 35 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 35 Gustav Larsson (Saxo Bank - Sungard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 35 Angel Madrazo (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 35 Linus Gerdemann (Leopard - Trek) - (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 35 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 35 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 35 Dario Cioni (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 35 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 35 Daryl Impey (NettApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 35 Yellow jersey Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 35 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) pulls on another Tour de Suisse leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 35 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) speeds to victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara of Leopard Trek claimed his fifth win in the Tour de Suisse opening time trial, covering 7.3km in Lugano in 9:41. The Swiss rider outpaced American Tejay Van Garderen of HTC-Highroad by 8.7 seconds, with Liquigas' Peter Sagan third at 17 seconds.

The win gave Cancellara the leader's jersey in the race. He had previously won the opening time trials in his home race in 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2010, also claiming the overall title in 2009.

“I felt extra pressure today because it was my home race, but I like the pressure,” said Cancellara on his team's website. “It was amazing to race in Ticino [the Italian speaking region of Switzerland]. My father is an Italian immigrant, and I feel at home here. It makes me proud to take the leader’s jersey in front of the Italian-speaking Swiss.”





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:09:41 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:09 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:17 4 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:18 6 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:20 7 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:00:21 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:22 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:00:26 14 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:27 15 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:29 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 21 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 22 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:30 23 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 24 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 25 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 27 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 30 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 32 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 33 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:35 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 38 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:00:36 40 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 42 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 44 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 45 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 47 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:37 48 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 49 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:38 50 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 51 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 52 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 53 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 54 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:39 55 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 56 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 57 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 58 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:00:40 60 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:00:41 61 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 62 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 63 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:42 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:43 66 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 67 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 68 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 69 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:00:45 70 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 71 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:46 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:48 76 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 77 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 78 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:00:49 79 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 80 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 81 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:50 82 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 85 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:51 87 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 88 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 89 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 91 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 92 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 93 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:53 95 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 96 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 97 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 100 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 101 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:54 102 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 103 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 104 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 105 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 107 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:56 108 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 110 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 111 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 113 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:58 115 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 116 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 117 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:59 118 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 119 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 121 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:01:00 122 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 123 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:01 124 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:01:02 125 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 126 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 127 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 128 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:04 129 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 130 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 131 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:05 132 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:07 133 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:08 134 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 135 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:09 136 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 138 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:10 140 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 141 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:01:12 143 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:01:13 145 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 146 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 147 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:18 148 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 149 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 151 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 152 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 153 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:21 154 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 155 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:01:22 156 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:25 157 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:26 158 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:28 159 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:40 160 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:01:50