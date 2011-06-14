Trending

Hushovd thunders to first win of the year in Huttwil

Cunego keeps overall lead

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas) had to settle for second place on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre) sits in the bunch

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Astana and BMC in action at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stuart O'Grady stretches the field

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stuart O'Grady stretches the field

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) attacks

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) attacks

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andreas Kloden (RadioShack)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Danilo Hondo (Lampre)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank Cycling Team) leads the KOM

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked in the final 10km

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) kept out of trouble

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Enrico Gasparotto (Pro Team Astana) crosses the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar Team)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Team Sky and Omega Pharma-Lotto lead the peloton at the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The finish line on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) sat up before the sprint

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Sagan and Hushovd go head-to-head for the stage win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Hushovd has had to wait a long time for his first win as world champion

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Hushovd timed his sprint to perfection

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) beat Peter Sagan (Liquigas) to the line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
The World Champion took his first win of the season

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium for the first time this year

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) salutes the crowd

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) pulled on another yellow jersey after stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) enjoys his moment on the podium

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) had a calm day and kept his overall lead

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at the start of stage 4

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck signs on at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) signs in at the start of the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) rides to the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
George Hincapie (BMC) was all smiles

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chavanel (Quick Step) waves to the crowd.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Daryl Impey (Team Netapp)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Astana are presented at the start of stage 4

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) at the start

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Special Breschel: Matti is back on the bike after a difficult spring

(Image credit: Sirotti)

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has won his first race in the rainbow-striped jersey with a sprint victory today in stage four of the Tour de Suisse. With a finish suited to Hushovd's strengths, the 33-year-old Norwegian bested Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the uphill drag to the line in Huttwil.

The 21-year-old Sagan, resplendent in the blue points leader's jersey, led-out the sprint 200m from the line with such a strong surge that only Hushovd could grab the Slovakian's wheel. In a two-man drag race to the finish line, Hushovd, however, proved too powerful and came around Sagan in the closing metres for the win, his first since claiming the world championship last October.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged as Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) maintained his 54-second lead over Mauricio Soler (Movistar) and 1:16 advantage on third-placed Bauke Mollema (Rabobank).

On the 198.4km parcours from Grindelwald to Huttwil, the day's early break was comprised of Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp). The trio's lead approached five minutes after 80km of racing before being pegged back at four minutes. On a day for the sprinters the catch was never in doubt, with the Sky and Omega Pharma-Lotto-led peloton ultimately neutralising the escape on the 25km finishing circuit with 17.5km remaining.

It wasn't a classic sprinter's stage, however, as there was a fair amount of climbing on the finishing circuit culminating with a steady 3 percent rise to the line.

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack with 12.3km to go, and was soon joined by Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale), but the trio were brought back four kilometres later.

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) was the next to give it a go, attacking with 4.5km to go, but his stint off the front came to a close inside of 2km remaining.

HTC-Highroad led the peloton through the flamme rouge, followed closely by Leopard Trek. Stuart O'Grady briefly got a gap, but was caught with 500m to go. As the peloton approached the line Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) made a powerful acceleration with 200m remaining, but world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was quick to react and came around the young Slovakian for the victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo4:46:05
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
11Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
15Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
20Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
21Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
26Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
33Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
35Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
36Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
37Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
38Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
39Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
40George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
41Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
42Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
43Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
48Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
49José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
50Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
51Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
52Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
53Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
54Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
55Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
56Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
57Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
59Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
63Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
64Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
65Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
67Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
68Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
69Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
70Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
71Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
72Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
75Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
76Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
77Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
78Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:00:14
79Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
80Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:16
81Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:00:23
83Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:38
84Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:40
85Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
86Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:47
87Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:00:50
89Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:54
90Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:05
91Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
92Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
93Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
94Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
95Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:23
96Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:14
97Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
98Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
99Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
100Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
101Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
102Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
103Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
104Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
105Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
106Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
107Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
108Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:39
109Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
114Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
115David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
116Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
117Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
118Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
120Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
121Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
122Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
123Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
125Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
126Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:38
127Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
128Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
129Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
130Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
131Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
132Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
133Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
134Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
135Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
136Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
137Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
139Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
140Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
142Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
143Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
144Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
145Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:23
146Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
148Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:24
149Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
150Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
151Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
152Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
153Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
154Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:27

Sprint 1 - Madiswil
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp3
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Huttwil
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp3
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale20
3Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team13
5Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team11
6Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana10
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team8
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp6
11Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
14Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
15Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1

Mountain 1 - Leuenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp8pts
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team4
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
5Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1

Mountain 2 - Rüppiswil
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team3
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp2
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Rüppiswil
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
4Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo14:18:19
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:02
3Team Netapp
4Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Movistar Team
6Quickstep Cycling Team
7Katusha Team
8Leopard Trek
9BMC Racing Team
10Pro Team Astana
11Saxo Bank Sungard
12Euskaltel-Euskadi
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
15HTC-Highroad0:00:35
16Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
17Team RadioShack0:01:05
18Lampre - ISD0:02:52
19Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:39
20Sky Procycling0:05:51

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD12:29:23
2Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team0:00:54
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:21
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:25
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:32
8Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:53
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:10
11Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:24
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:04
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:09
15Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:23
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:03:47
18Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:04:38
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:41
20Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:06:10
21Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:48
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:54
23Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:08:25
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:04
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:09:19
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:58
27Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:12
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:17
29Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:54
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:02
31Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:23
32Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:47
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:57
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:07
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:50
36Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:50
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:37
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:48
39Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:17
40Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
41Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:19:19
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp0:19:30
43Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:46
44Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:47
45Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:57
46Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:04
47Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:09
48Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:20:15
49Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:20:58
50Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:12
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:21:39
52Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:43
53Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:07
54Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:19
55Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:22:20
56Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:32
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:43
58Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:00
59Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:24:22
60Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:24:23
61George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:46
62Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:24:55
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:08
64Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:09
65Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:16
66Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:11
67José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:27
68Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:26:28
69Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:26:40
70Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:45
71Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:27:21
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:27:50
73Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:27:58
74Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:36
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:00
76Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:19
77Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:45
78Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:53
79Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:30:24
80Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:31:00
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:31:23
82Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:31:43
83Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:45
84Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:32:03
85Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:06
86Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:15
87Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:32:31
88Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:32:34
89Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:40
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:04
91Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:26
92Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:33:27
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:33:57
94Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:34:03
95Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:34:21
96Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:34:35
97Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:34:54
98Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:31
99David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:35:41
100Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:35:44
101Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:36:07
102Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:36:20
103Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:36:46
104Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:36:53
105Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
106Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:36:56
107Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:36:58
108Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
109Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:37:10
110Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:37:14
111Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp0:37:15
112Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:38:01
113Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:14
114Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:17
115Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:38:43
116Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:38:49
117Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:57
118Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:59
119Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:39:03
120Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:09
121Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:52
122Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:40:24
123Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:40:33
124Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:40:49
125Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:40:51
126Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:41:29
127Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:41:43
128Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:42:13
129Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:42:25
130Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:33
131André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:34
132Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:51
133Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:56
134Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:43:17
135Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:43:41
136Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:43:42
137Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:43:47
138Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:43:51
139Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:44:39
140Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:45:19
141Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:45:22
142Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:45:30
143Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:45:40
144Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:45:58
145Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:59
146Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:46:03
147Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:47:13
148Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:50
149Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:47:55
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:48:19
151Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:48:49
152Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:49:50
153Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:50:28
154Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:55:23

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale45pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD27
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad25
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
6Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team19
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek16
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek15
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team13
11Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
12Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack11
13Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana11
14Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team11
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
16Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team10
17Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard9
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
19Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team8
20Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team8
21Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack8
22Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
23Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
24Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp6
25Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
26Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
27Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
30Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
31Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
32Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
33Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
34Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team34pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team20
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp10
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team7
12Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
16Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
20Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
21Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24pts
2Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
3Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
4José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team6
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp6
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp3
7Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1
10Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
11André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
12Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team37:32:38
2Leopard Trek0:00:54
3Movistar Team0:07:56
4BMC Racing Team0:16:32
5Katusha Team0:18:59
6Team RadioShack0:23:54
7HTC-Highroad0:26:43
8Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:09
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:37
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:31:06
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:31:47
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:53
13AG2R La Mondiale0:36:32
14Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:33
15Pro Team Astana0:46:09
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:09
17Sky Procycling0:53:15
18Team Netapp0:53:16
19Lampre - ISD0:58:23
20Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:09:24

