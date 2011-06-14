Hushovd thunders to first win of the year in Huttwil
Cunego keeps overall lead
Stage 4: Grindelwald - Huttwil
World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has won his first race in the rainbow-striped jersey with a sprint victory today in stage four of the Tour de Suisse. With a finish suited to Hushovd's strengths, the 33-year-old Norwegian bested Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the uphill drag to the line in Huttwil.
The 21-year-old Sagan, resplendent in the blue points leader's jersey, led-out the sprint 200m from the line with such a strong surge that only Hushovd could grab the Slovakian's wheel. In a two-man drag race to the finish line, Hushovd, however, proved too powerful and came around Sagan in the closing metres for the win, his first since claiming the world championship last October.
The top of the general classification remained unchanged as Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) maintained his 54-second lead over Mauricio Soler (Movistar) and 1:16 advantage on third-placed Bauke Mollema (Rabobank).
On the 198.4km parcours from Grindelwald to Huttwil, the day's early break was comprised of Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp). The trio's lead approached five minutes after 80km of racing before being pegged back at four minutes. On a day for the sprinters the catch was never in doubt, with the Sky and Omega Pharma-Lotto-led peloton ultimately neutralising the escape on the 25km finishing circuit with 17.5km remaining.
It wasn't a classic sprinter's stage, however, as there was a fair amount of climbing on the finishing circuit culminating with a steady 3 percent rise to the line.
Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack with 12.3km to go, and was soon joined by Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale), but the trio were brought back four kilometres later.
Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) was the next to give it a go, attacking with 4.5km to go, but his stint off the front came to a close inside of 2km remaining.
HTC-Highroad led the peloton through the flamme rouge, followed closely by Leopard Trek. Stuart O'Grady briefly got a gap, but was caught with 500m to go. As the peloton approached the line Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) made a powerful acceleration with 200m remaining, but world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was quick to react and came around the young Slovakian for the victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4:46:05
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|11
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|15
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|20
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|21
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|26
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|33
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|35
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|38
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|39
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|40
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|43
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|49
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|51
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|52
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|53
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|54
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|56
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|57
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|59
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|63
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|64
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|65
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|67
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|68
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|69
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|70
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|71
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|76
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|77
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|78
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:00:14
|79
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|80
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:16
|81
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:23
|83
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|84
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:40
|85
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|86
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|87
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:00:50
|89
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:54
|90
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:05
|91
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|92
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|93
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|94
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|95
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:23
|96
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:14
|97
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|98
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|99
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|100
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|101
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|102
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|103
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|105
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|106
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|108
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:39
|109
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|114
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|115
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|117
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|120
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|121
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|122
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|123
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|125
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:38
|127
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|128
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|129
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|130
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|131
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|132
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|133
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|134
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|135
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|136
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|140
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|143
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|145
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:23
|146
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|148
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:08:24
|149
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|150
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|151
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|152
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|153
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|154
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|3
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|3
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|3
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|10
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|6
|11
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|14
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|15
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|8
|pts
|2
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|2
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|4
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14:18:19
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Netapp
|4
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|Katusha Team
|8
|Leopard Trek
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|11
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|15
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:35
|16
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:52
|17
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:05
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:52
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:39
|20
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12:29:23
|2
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:21
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:25
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:32
|8
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:53
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:10
|11
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:24
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:04
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:09
|15
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:23
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:03:47
|18
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:04:38
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:41
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:06:10
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:48
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:54
|23
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:25
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:19
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:09:58
|27
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:12
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:17
|29
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:54
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:02
|31
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:23
|32
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:47
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:57
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:07
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:50
|36
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:50
|37
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:37
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:48
|39
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:17
|40
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|41
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:19:19
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|0:19:30
|43
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:19:46
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:47
|45
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:57
|46
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:04
|47
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:09
|48
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:20:15
|49
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:20:58
|50
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:12
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:39
|52
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:43
|53
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:07
|54
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:19
|55
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:22:20
|56
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:32
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:43
|58
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:00
|59
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:24:22
|60
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:23
|61
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:46
|62
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:55
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:08
|64
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:25:09
|65
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:16
|66
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:11
|67
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:27
|68
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:28
|69
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:26:40
|70
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:45
|71
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:27:21
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:27:50
|73
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:27:58
|74
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:36
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:00
|76
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:19
|77
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:45
|78
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:53
|79
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:30:24
|80
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:31:00
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:31:23
|82
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:31:43
|83
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:45
|84
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:32:03
|85
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:06
|86
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:15
|87
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:32:31
|88
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:32:34
|89
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:40
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:04
|91
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:26
|92
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:33:27
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:33:57
|94
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:34:03
|95
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:34:21
|96
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|97
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:34:54
|98
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:31
|99
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:35:41
|100
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:35:44
|101
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:36:07
|102
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:36:20
|103
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:36:46
|104
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:36:53
|105
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|106
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:56
|107
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:58
|108
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|109
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:37:10
|110
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:14
|111
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:37:15
|112
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:38:01
|113
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:14
|114
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:17
|115
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:38:43
|116
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:38:49
|117
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:57
|118
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:59
|119
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:03
|120
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:09
|121
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:52
|122
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:40:24
|123
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:40:33
|124
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:40:49
|125
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:40:51
|126
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:41:29
|127
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:41:43
|128
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:42:13
|129
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:42:25
|130
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:33
|131
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:34
|132
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:51
|133
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:56
|134
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:43:17
|135
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:43:41
|136
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:43:42
|137
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:43:47
|138
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:43:51
|139
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:44:39
|140
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:45:19
|141
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:22
|142
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:45:30
|143
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:45:40
|144
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:45:58
|145
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:59
|146
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:46:03
|147
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:47:13
|148
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:50
|149
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:47:55
|150
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:19
|151
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:48:49
|152
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:49:50
|153
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:50:28
|154
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:55:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|25
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|6
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|16
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|15
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|11
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|12
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|11
|13
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|14
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|16
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|17
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|18
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|19
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|20
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|21
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|8
|22
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|23
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|24
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|6
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|30
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|31
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|3
|32
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|33
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|34
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|7
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|10
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|12
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|13
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|14
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|20
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|21
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|pts
|2
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|4
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|6
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|3
|7
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|10
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|12
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|37:32:38
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:54
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:07:56
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:32
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:18:59
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:23:54
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|0:26:43
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:09
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:37
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:31:06
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:31:47
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:53
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:32
|14
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:33
|15
|Pro Team Astana
|0:46:09
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:09
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:53:15
|18
|Team Netapp
|0:53:16
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:58:23
|20
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:09:24
