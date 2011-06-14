Image 1 of 53 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 53 Peter Sagan (Liquigas) had to settle for second place on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 53 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 53 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) sits in the bunch (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 53 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 53 Astana and BMC in action at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 53 Stuart O'Grady stretches the field (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 53 Stuart O'Grady stretches the field (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 53 Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) attacks (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 53 Stuart O'Grady (Leopard Trek) attacks (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 53 The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 53 Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 53 Danilo Hondo (Lampre) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 53 Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 53 Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank Cycling Team) leads the KOM (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 53 Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked in the final 10km (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 53 Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) kept out of trouble (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 53 Enrico Gasparotto (Pro Team Astana) crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 53 Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 53 Team Sky and Omega Pharma-Lotto lead the peloton at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 53 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 53 The finish line on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 53 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 53 Mark Cavendish (HTC Highroad) sat up before the sprint (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 53 Sagan and Hushovd go head-to-head for the stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 53 Hushovd has had to wait a long time for his first win as world champion (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 53 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 53 Hushovd timed his sprint to perfection (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 53 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) beat Peter Sagan (Liquigas) to the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 53 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 53 The World Champion took his first win of the season (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 53 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 53 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) on the podium for the first time this year (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 53 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) salutes the crowd (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 53 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) pulled on another yellow jersey after stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 53 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) enjoys his moment on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 53 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) had a calm day and kept his overall lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 53 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 53 Frank Schleck signs on at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 53 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) signs in at the start of the stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 53 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) rides to the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 53 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 53 George Hincapie (BMC) was all smiles (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 53 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 53 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 53 Zdenek Stybar (Quickstep Cycling Team) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 53 Chavanel (Quick Step) waves to the crowd. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 53 Daryl Impey (Team Netapp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 53 Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 50 of 53 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 51 of 53 Astana are presented at the start of stage 4 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 52 of 53 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 53 of 53 Special Breschel: Matti is back on the bike after a difficult spring (Image credit: Sirotti)

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) has won his first race in the rainbow-striped jersey with a sprint victory today in stage four of the Tour de Suisse. With a finish suited to Hushovd's strengths, the 33-year-old Norwegian bested Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the uphill drag to the line in Huttwil.

The 21-year-old Sagan, resplendent in the blue points leader's jersey, led-out the sprint 200m from the line with such a strong surge that only Hushovd could grab the Slovakian's wheel. In a two-man drag race to the finish line, Hushovd, however, proved too powerful and came around Sagan in the closing metres for the win, his first since claiming the world championship last October.

The top of the general classification remained unchanged as Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) maintained his 54-second lead over Mauricio Soler (Movistar) and 1:16 advantage on third-placed Bauke Mollema (Rabobank).

On the 198.4km parcours from Grindelwald to Huttwil, the day's early break was comprised of Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) and Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp). The trio's lead approached five minutes after 80km of racing before being pegged back at four minutes. On a day for the sprinters the catch was never in doubt, with the Sky and Omega Pharma-Lotto-led peloton ultimately neutralising the escape on the 25km finishing circuit with 17.5km remaining.

It wasn't a classic sprinter's stage, however, as there was a fair amount of climbing on the finishing circuit culminating with a steady 3 percent rise to the line.

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil-DCM) launched an attack with 12.3km to go, and was soon joined by Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale), but the trio were brought back four kilometres later.

Jens Voigt (Leopard Trek) was the next to give it a go, attacking with 4.5km to go, but his stint off the front came to a close inside of 2km remaining.

HTC-Highroad led the peloton through the flamme rouge, followed closely by Leopard Trek. Stuart O'Grady briefly got a gap, but was caught with 500m to go. As the peloton approached the line Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) made a powerful acceleration with 200m remaining, but world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) was quick to react and came around the young Slovakian for the victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4:46:05 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 11 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 15 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 17 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 20 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 21 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 26 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 33 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 35 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 38 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 39 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 40 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 41 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 42 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 43 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 48 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 49 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 51 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 52 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 53 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 54 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 56 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 57 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 59 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 62 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 63 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 64 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 65 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 67 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 68 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 69 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 70 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 71 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 73 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 75 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 76 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 77 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 78 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:00:14 79 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 80 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:16 81 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:00:23 83 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:38 84 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:40 85 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 86 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:47 87 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:00:50 89 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:54 90 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:05 91 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 92 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 93 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 94 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 95 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:23 96 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:14 97 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 98 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 99 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 101 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 102 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 103 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 104 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 105 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 106 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 107 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 108 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:39 109 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 111 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 112 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 114 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 115 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 116 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 117 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 118 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 120 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 121 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 122 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 123 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 125 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 126 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:38 127 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 128 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 129 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 130 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 131 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 132 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 133 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 134 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 135 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 137 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 139 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 140 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 142 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 143 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 145 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:23 146 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 148 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:24 149 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 150 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 151 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 152 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 153 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 154 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:27

Sprint 1 - Madiswil # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 3 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Huttwil # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 3 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 3 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 5 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 6 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 10 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 6 11 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 14 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 15 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1

Mountain 1 - Leuenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 8 pts 2 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 5 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1

Mountain 2 - Rüppiswil # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 3 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 2 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Rüppiswil # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 3 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 4 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin-Cervelo 14:18:19 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Team Netapp 4 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Movistar Team 6 Quickstep Cycling Team 7 Katusha Team 8 Leopard Trek 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Pro Team Astana 11 Saxo Bank Sungard 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 15 HTC-Highroad 0:00:35 16 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:52 17 Team RadioShack 0:01:05 18 Lampre - ISD 0:02:52 19 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:39 20 Sky Procycling 0:05:51

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 12:29:23 2 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:54 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:16 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:21 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:25 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:32 8 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:53 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:10 11 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:24 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:04 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:09 15 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:23 16 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:03:47 18 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:04:38 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:41 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:06:10 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:48 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:54 23 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:08:25 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:04 25 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:09:19 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:58 27 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:12 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:17 29 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:54 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:02 31 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:23 32 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:47 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:57 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:07 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:50 36 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:50 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:37 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:48 39 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:17 40 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 41 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:19:19 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 0:19:30 43 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:46 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:47 45 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:57 46 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:04 47 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:09 48 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:20:15 49 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:20:58 50 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:12 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:21:39 52 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:43 53 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:07 54 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:19 55 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:22:20 56 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:32 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:43 58 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:00 59 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:24:22 60 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:24:23 61 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:46 62 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:24:55 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:08 64 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:09 65 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:25:16 66 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:11 67 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:27 68 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:26:28 69 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:26:40 70 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:45 71 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:27:21 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:27:50 73 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:27:58 74 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:36 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:00 76 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:19 77 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:45 78 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:53 79 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:30:24 80 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:31:00 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:31:23 82 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:31:43 83 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:45 84 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:32:03 85 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:06 86 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:15 87 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:32:31 88 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:32:34 89 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:40 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:04 91 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:26 92 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:33:27 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:33:57 94 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:34:03 95 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:34:21 96 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:34:35 97 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:34:54 98 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:31 99 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:35:41 100 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:35:44 101 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:36:07 102 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:36:20 103 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:36:46 104 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:36:53 105 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 106 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:36:56 107 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:36:58 108 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 109 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:37:10 110 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:14 111 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 0:37:15 112 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:38:01 113 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:14 114 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:17 115 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:38:43 116 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:38:49 117 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:38:57 118 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:59 119 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:39:03 120 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:09 121 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:52 122 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:40:24 123 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:40:33 124 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:40:49 125 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:40:51 126 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:41:29 127 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:41:43 128 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:42:13 129 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:42:25 130 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:33 131 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:34 132 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:51 133 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:56 134 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:43:17 135 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:43:41 136 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:43:42 137 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:43:47 138 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:43:51 139 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:44:39 140 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:45:19 141 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:45:22 142 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:45:30 143 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:45:40 144 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:45:58 145 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:45:59 146 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:46:03 147 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:47:13 148 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:50 149 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:47:55 150 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:48:19 151 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:48:49 152 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:49:50 153 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:50:28 154 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:55:23

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 25 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 6 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 19 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 16 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 15 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 13 11 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 12 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 11 13 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 11 14 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 16 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 10 17 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 19 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 8 20 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 21 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 22 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 23 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 24 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 6 25 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 30 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 31 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 32 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 33 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 34 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 10 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 12 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 6 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 16 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 20 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 21 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 pts 2 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 4 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 6 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 6 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 3 7 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1 10 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 11 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 12 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1