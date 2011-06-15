Image 1 of 28 Borut Bozic could hardly believe he'd won (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 28 Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) took the green jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 28 Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 28 Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1) leads the early break (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 28 Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) does his turn on the front of the bunch with a lap to go (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 28 Lampre-ISD look after race leader Damiano Cunego (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 28 Cavendish followed Cunego but the Italian let a gap open (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 28 George Hincapie (BMC) is riding the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 28 With a lap to go Cunego was well hidden (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 28 Boonen's attack totally changed the sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 28 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) makes his move (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 Hushovd fights to get on Sagan's wheel (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) gritted his teeth but then eased up (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 28 Cunego gets the kisses (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 28 Cunego zips up his yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 28 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 28 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 28 Euskaltel-Euskadi worked hard for Koldo Fernandez in the finale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 28 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) made a late but unsuccessful attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 28 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 28 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) finished in the pack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 28 Bozic begins his celebrations (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 28 Bozic shows the joy of victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 28 Bozic laughs as Freire drops his head (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 28 Bozic hits he line first (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 28 Bozic edged past Freire in the final fifty metres (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 28 Freire thought he'd done enough to win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) prevailed in a chaotic, challenging uphill sprint to win stage five of the Tour de Suisse. The 30-year-old Slovenian edged Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in a hard-fought finale to claim his first win of the season.

While conventional wisdom dictated a day for the sprinters, the Tour de Suisse organisation threw a monkey wrench into the works for the second straight stage with another taxing, uphill grind to the line which tested the mettle of the sprinters as well as their respective lead-out trains.

The Dutch ProTour squad Vacancoleil-DCM unleashed a lethal one-two punch inside the final kilometre as Bozic's teammate Marco Marcato surged with 500m remaining, disrupting the lead-out efforts of HTC-Highroad and Team Sky. The sprinters' teams hesitated for a moment, providing the Italian with a bit of breathing room, and creating further disorder as the peloton spread wide across the road. At 200m to go, however, the kick to the line began in earnest with Marcato being swept up metres from the finish by a mixture of sprinters and strong men.

The general classification leadership remained unchanged as Damiano Cunego maintained his 54-second lead over Mauricio Soler (Movistar) and 1:16 margin on third-placed Bauke Mollema (Rabobank). Gaps opened in the final push to the finish line, but the top GC contenders all finished in the first group of 46 and ceded no time.

Soon after the 204.2km stage from Huttwil to Tobel-Tägerschen commenced, four riders went out on the attack in the early break. The intrepid quartet was comprised of Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank Sungard), Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Daniel Sesma (Euskatel-Euskadi).

With Sesma the highest placed on general classification among the escapees at more than 22 minutes down on Cunego, the break was given plenty of breathing room which they parlayed into a near 10-minute lead after 30km of racing.

Liquigas-Cannondale, Team Sky and Omega Pharma-Lotto, all keen on seeing a bunch finish, then took the reins in the peloton and knocked out a steady tempo to gradually reduce the break's advantage.

The cat-and-mouse tactics continued through to the 39km finishing circuit, where the peloton was given a preview of the finish and crossed the line for the first time approximately two minutes in arrears of the leading quartet.

As the break's lead continued to tumble, the harmony in the escape disappeared as riders began to attack each other. Barta would prove the most resilient as he continued alone in the lead, but with the pace ramping up in the peloton his fate was inevitable and the capture occurred with 14km remaining.

For the remainder of the stage the fight was on to wrest control of the peloton with HTC-Highroad, Team Sky, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Quick Step all having stints on the front.

As the peloton made a sharp turn onto the finishing straight it was Quick Step's Tom Boonen who went long on the rise to the finish, but the Belgian was caught with Sagan, Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and yesterday's winner Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) positioned to strike.

As HTC-Highroad and Team Sky led into the final kilometre it would be Vacansoleil-DCM, however, who stamped their authority on the day's outcome, first launching Marcato, then finishing off in fine fashion with Bozic.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:44:48 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 16 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 21 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 22 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 25 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 26 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 27 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 29 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 30 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 34 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 38 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 39 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 40 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 41 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 43 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 46 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:09 48 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 52 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:00:13 58 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 59 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 60 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 62 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 63 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:17 67 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 69 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 71 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 73 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 74 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 75 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 76 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 77 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:21 79 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:25 80 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:27 81 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:32 82 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 83 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 85 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:43 86 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 87 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 88 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 89 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:45 90 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 91 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 92 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 93 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:00:50 94 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 95 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 98 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 101 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 103 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 104 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 105 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 106 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 107 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 108 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 109 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 110 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 111 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 112 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 113 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 114 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 115 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 116 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 117 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:59 120 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 121 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 122 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 123 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:01:02 124 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 125 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 126 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 127 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 129 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 131 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:01:10 132 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 133 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:01:17 134 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:39 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:01:45 136 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 137 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 138 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 139 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 140 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 141 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:02:30 142 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:03:09 143 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 144 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 146 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 147 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 148 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 149 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 150 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 151 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 152 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:01 DNF Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Sedel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 3 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Sprint 2 - Aadorf # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 6 pts 2 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 13 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 8 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 8 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 11 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 12 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 4 13 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 1 - Staffelegg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 3 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Mountain 2 - Zurziberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 3 - Freudenberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 2 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Mountain 4 - Eschlikon # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 3 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14:14:24 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Leopard Trek 4 Movistar Team 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Team Netapp 8 Katusha Team 9 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:09 10 Quickstep Cycling Team 11 HTC-Highroad 0:00:13 12 Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Pro Team Astana 0:00:17 15 Liquigas-Cannondale 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:26 18 Team RadioShack 0:00:37 19 Sky Procycling 0:01:12 20 Lampre - ISD 0:01:33

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 17:14:11 2 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:54 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:16 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:19 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:01:21 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:25 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:32 8 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:53 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:00 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:02:10 11 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:24 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:44 13 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:04 14 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:09 15 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:23 16 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:34 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:03:47 18 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:04:51 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:41 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:06:27 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:48 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:11 23 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:04 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:09:19 25 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:09:35 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:11 27 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:13 28 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:29 29 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:07 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:11 31 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:32 32 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:14:56 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:57 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:16 35 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:07 36 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:17:50 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:18:46 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:01 39 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:47 40 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 41 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:57 42 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:20:09 43 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:20:10 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 45 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:20:12 46 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:41 47 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:21:11 48 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:21 49 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:22:17 50 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:22:36 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:22:38 52 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:22:43 53 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:00 54 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 0:23:24 55 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:17 56 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 57 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:24:40 58 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:24:46 59 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:24:55 60 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:25:24 61 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:28 62 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:25:37 63 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:26:01 64 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:26:08 65 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:27 66 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:27:04 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:22 68 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:27:33 69 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:27:45 70 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:28:14 71 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:28:15 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:43 73 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:53 74 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:27 75 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:51 76 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:02 77 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:31:09 78 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:31:17 79 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:31:45 80 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:15 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:32:16 82 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:32:36 83 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:32:44 84 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:32:47 85 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:32:56 86 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:01 87 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:33:08 88 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:25 89 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:57 90 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:34:21 91 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:34:42 92 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:34:52 93 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:11 94 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:35:44 95 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:35:53 96 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:36:20 97 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:22 98 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD 0:36:31 99 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:36:36 100 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:36:58 101 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:37:02 102 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:37:12 103 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 0:37:15 104 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:37:39 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 106 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:38:01 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:38:03 108 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:07 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:38:10 110 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:38:14 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:26 112 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:38:59 113 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:39:06 115 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:39:08 116 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:39:14 117 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:39:46 118 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:39:50 119 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:40:24 120 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:40:46 121 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:41:05 122 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:41:42 123 Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:41:53 124 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:12 125 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:42:47 126 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:42:56 127 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:43:10 128 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:43:16 129 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:28 130 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:43:47 131 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:53 132 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:44:02 133 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:44:35 134 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:44:43 135 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:44:44 136 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:46:00 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:46:18 138 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 139 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:29 140 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:46:35 141 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:46:50 142 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:46:56 143 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:47:15 144 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:48:15 145 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:48:19 146 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:48:46 147 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:48:48 148 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:52 149 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 0:50:52 150 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:51:11 151 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:51:58 152 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 38 3 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 8 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 24 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 10 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team 19 11 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 16 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 15 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 15 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 11 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 11 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 19 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 10 20 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 21 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 22 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 8 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 24 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 25 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 26 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 27 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 6 28 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 29 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 32 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 33 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3 37 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 39 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 1 40 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1 41 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 3 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 4 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 7 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 8 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 9 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 10 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 13 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 6 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 6 15 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 16 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 17 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 18 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 19 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 23 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 24 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 pts 2 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 4 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 6 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 6 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 6 7 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 6 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 3 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 10 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 3 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1 13 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 14 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 15 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 16 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1