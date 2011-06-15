Tight teamwork nets Bozic a stage win
Late attack by Marcato sets up Slovenian
Stage 5: Huttwil - Tobel-Tägerschen
Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) prevailed in a chaotic, challenging uphill sprint to win stage five of the Tour de Suisse. The 30-year-old Slovenian edged Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in a hard-fought finale to claim his first win of the season.
While conventional wisdom dictated a day for the sprinters, the Tour de Suisse organisation threw a monkey wrench into the works for the second straight stage with another taxing, uphill grind to the line which tested the mettle of the sprinters as well as their respective lead-out trains.
The Dutch ProTour squad Vacancoleil-DCM unleashed a lethal one-two punch inside the final kilometre as Bozic's teammate Marco Marcato surged with 500m remaining, disrupting the lead-out efforts of HTC-Highroad and Team Sky. The sprinters' teams hesitated for a moment, providing the Italian with a bit of breathing room, and creating further disorder as the peloton spread wide across the road. At 200m to go, however, the kick to the line began in earnest with Marcato being swept up metres from the finish by a mixture of sprinters and strong men.
The general classification leadership remained unchanged as Damiano Cunego maintained his 54-second lead over Mauricio Soler (Movistar) and 1:16 margin on third-placed Bauke Mollema (Rabobank). Gaps opened in the final push to the finish line, but the top GC contenders all finished in the first group of 46 and ceded no time.
Soon after the 204.2km stage from Huttwil to Tobel-Tägerschen commenced, four riders went out on the attack in the early break. The intrepid quartet was comprised of Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank Sungard), Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Daniel Sesma (Euskatel-Euskadi).
With Sesma the highest placed on general classification among the escapees at more than 22 minutes down on Cunego, the break was given plenty of breathing room which they parlayed into a near 10-minute lead after 30km of racing.
Liquigas-Cannondale, Team Sky and Omega Pharma-Lotto, all keen on seeing a bunch finish, then took the reins in the peloton and knocked out a steady tempo to gradually reduce the break's advantage.
The cat-and-mouse tactics continued through to the 39km finishing circuit, where the peloton was given a preview of the finish and crossed the line for the first time approximately two minutes in arrears of the leading quartet.
As the break's lead continued to tumble, the harmony in the escape disappeared as riders began to attack each other. Barta would prove the most resilient as he continued alone in the lead, but with the pace ramping up in the peloton his fate was inevitable and the capture occurred with 14km remaining.
For the remainder of the stage the fight was on to wrest control of the peloton with HTC-Highroad, Team Sky, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Quick Step all having stints on the front.
As the peloton made a sharp turn onto the finishing straight it was Quick Step's Tom Boonen who went long on the rise to the finish, but the Belgian was caught with Sagan, Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and yesterday's winner Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) positioned to strike.
As HTC-Highroad and Team Sky led into the final kilometre it would be Vacansoleil-DCM, however, who stamped their authority on the day's outcome, first launching Marcato, then finishing off in fine fashion with Bozic.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:44:48
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|16
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|21
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|22
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|25
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|26
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|29
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|30
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|34
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|38
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|39
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|41
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|43
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|44
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|46
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:09
|48
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|52
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:00:13
|58
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|59
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|60
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|62
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|63
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:17
|67
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|69
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|71
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|73
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|74
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|75
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|76
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:21
|79
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|80
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:27
|81
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|82
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|83
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|85
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:43
|86
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|87
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|90
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|91
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|92
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|93
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:50
|94
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|95
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|98
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|101
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|103
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|104
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|105
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|106
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|107
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|108
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|109
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|110
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|111
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|112
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|113
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|114
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|115
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|116
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|117
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:59
|120
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|121
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|122
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|123
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|124
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|125
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|126
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|127
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|129
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|131
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:10
|132
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|133
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:17
|134
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:39
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:45
|136
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|137
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|138
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|139
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|140
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|141
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:02:30
|142
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:03:09
|143
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|144
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|146
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|147
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|148
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|150
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|151
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|152
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:01
|DNF
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|6
|pts
|2
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|13
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|8
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|8
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|11
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|12
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|4
|13
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|3
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:14:24
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Leopard Trek
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Team Netapp
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:09
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|HTC-Highroad
|0:00:13
|12
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:17
|15
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:26
|18
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:37
|19
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:12
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17:14:11
|2
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:54
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:21
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:25
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:32
|8
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:53
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:02:10
|11
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:24
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:44
|13
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:04
|14
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:09
|15
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:23
|16
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:34
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:03:47
|18
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:04:51
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:41
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:06:27
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:48
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:11
|23
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:09:19
|25
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:35
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:11
|27
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:13
|28
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:29
|29
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:11
|31
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:32
|32
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:14:56
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:57
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:16
|35
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:07
|36
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:17:50
|37
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:18:46
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:01
|39
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:47
|40
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|41
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:57
|42
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:09
|43
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:20:10
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|45
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:20:12
|46
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:41
|47
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:21:11
|48
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:21
|49
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:22:17
|50
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:22:36
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:38
|52
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:43
|53
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:00
|54
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|0:23:24
|55
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:17
|56
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|57
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:40
|58
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:46
|59
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:24:55
|60
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:25:24
|61
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:28
|62
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:25:37
|63
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:01
|64
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:26:08
|65
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:27
|66
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:27:04
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:22
|68
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:27:33
|69
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:45
|70
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:28:14
|71
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:28:15
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:28:43
|73
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:53
|74
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:27
|75
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:51
|76
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:02
|77
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:31:09
|78
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:31:17
|79
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:31:45
|80
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:15
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:32:16
|82
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:32:36
|83
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:32:44
|84
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:32:47
|85
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:32:56
|86
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:01
|87
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:08
|88
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:25
|89
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:57
|90
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:34:21
|91
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:34:42
|92
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:34:52
|93
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:11
|94
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:35:44
|95
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:35:53
|96
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:36:20
|97
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:22
|98
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:31
|99
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:36:36
|100
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:58
|101
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:37:02
|102
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:37:12
|103
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:37:15
|104
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:37:39
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:38:01
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:38:03
|108
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:07
|109
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:38:10
|110
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:38:14
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:26
|112
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:59
|113
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:39:06
|115
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:39:08
|116
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:39:14
|117
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:39:46
|118
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:50
|119
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:40:24
|120
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:40:46
|121
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:41:05
|122
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:41:42
|123
|Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:41:53
|124
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:12
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:42:47
|126
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:42:56
|127
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:43:10
|128
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:16
|129
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:28
|130
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:43:47
|131
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:53
|132
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:44:02
|133
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:44:35
|134
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:44:43
|135
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:44:44
|136
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:46:00
|137
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:46:18
|138
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|139
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:29
|140
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:46:35
|141
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:46:50
|142
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:46:56
|143
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:47:15
|144
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:48:15
|145
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:19
|146
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:48:46
|147
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:48:48
|148
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:52
|149
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|0:50:52
|150
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:51:11
|151
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:51:58
|152
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|38
|3
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|10
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|11
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|16
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|15
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|12
|15
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|11
|16
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|17
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|11
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|19
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|20
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|21
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|22
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|8
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|24
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|8
|25
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|26
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|27
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|6
|28
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|29
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|32
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|33
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|3
|37
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|39
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|1
|40
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|41
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|3
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|7
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|9
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|10
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|6
|14
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|15
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|16
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|17
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|18
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|19
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|24
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|4
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|6
|5
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|6
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|6
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|3
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|10
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|13
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|14
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|16
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|51:47:02
|2
|Leopard Trek
|0:00:54
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:07:56
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:16:32
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:18:59
|6
|Team RadioShack
|0:24:31
|7
|HTC-Highroad
|0:26:56
|8
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:29:22
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:54
|10
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:31:15
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:13
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:36:06
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:33
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:54
|15
|Pro Team Astana
|0:46:26
|16
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:48:09
|17
|Team Netapp
|0:53:16
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:54:27
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:59:56
|20
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:09:33
