Tight teamwork nets Bozic a stage win

Late attack by Marcato sets up Slovenian

Image 1 of 28

Borut Bozic could hardly believe he'd won

Borut Bozic could hardly believe he'd won
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 28

Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) took the green jersey

Laurens ten Dam (Rabobank) took the green jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 28

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1)

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 28

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1) leads the early break

Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1) leads the early break
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 28

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) does his turn on the front of the bunch with a lap to go

Jack Bobridge (Garmin-Cervelo) does his turn on the front of the bunch with a lap to go
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 28

Lampre-ISD look after race leader Damiano Cunego

Lampre-ISD look after race leader Damiano Cunego
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 28

Cavendish followed Cunego but the Italian let a gap open

Cavendish followed Cunego but the Italian let a gap open
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 28

George Hincapie (BMC) is riding the Tour de Suisse

George Hincapie (BMC) is riding the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 28

With a lap to go Cunego was well hidden

With a lap to go Cunego was well hidden
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 28

Boonen's attack totally changed the sprint

Boonen's attack totally changed the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 28

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) makes his move

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) makes his move
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 28

Hushovd fights to get on Sagan's wheel

Hushovd fights to get on Sagan's wheel
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 28

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) gritted his teeth but then eased up

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) gritted his teeth but then eased up
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 28

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) on the podium

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 28

Cunego gets the kisses

Cunego gets the kisses
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 28

Cunego zips up his yellow leader's jersey

Cunego zips up his yellow leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 28

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 28

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) was all smiles on the podium

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) was all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 28

Euskaltel-Euskadi worked hard for Koldo Fernandez in the finale

Euskaltel-Euskadi worked hard for Koldo Fernandez in the finale
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 28

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) made a late but unsuccessful attack

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) made a late but unsuccessful attack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 28

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 28

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) finished in the pack

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) finished in the pack
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 28

Bozic begins his celebrations

Bozic begins his celebrations
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 28

Bozic shows the joy of victory

Bozic shows the joy of victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 28

Bozic laughs as Freire drops his head

Bozic laughs as Freire drops his head
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 28

Bozic hits he line first

Bozic hits he line first
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 28

Bozic edged past Freire in the final fifty metres

Bozic edged past Freire in the final fifty metres
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 28

Freire thought he'd done enough to win

Freire thought he'd done enough to win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil-DCM) prevailed in a chaotic, challenging uphill sprint to win stage five of the Tour de Suisse. The 30-year-old Slovenian edged Oscar Freire (Rabobank) and points leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in a hard-fought finale to claim his first win of the season.

While conventional wisdom dictated a day for the sprinters, the Tour de Suisse organisation threw a monkey wrench into the works for the second straight stage with another taxing, uphill grind to the line which tested the mettle of the sprinters as well as their respective lead-out trains.

The Dutch ProTour squad Vacancoleil-DCM unleashed a lethal one-two punch inside the final kilometre as Bozic's teammate Marco Marcato surged with 500m remaining, disrupting the lead-out efforts of HTC-Highroad and Team Sky. The sprinters' teams hesitated for a moment, providing the Italian with a bit of breathing room, and creating further disorder as the peloton spread wide across the road. At 200m to go, however, the kick to the line began in earnest with Marcato being swept up metres from the finish by a mixture of sprinters and strong men.

The general classification leadership remained unchanged as Damiano Cunego maintained his 54-second lead over Mauricio Soler (Movistar) and 1:16 margin on third-placed Bauke Mollema (Rabobank). Gaps opened in the final push to the finish line, but the top GC contenders all finished in the first group of 46 and ceded no time.

Soon after the 204.2km stage from Huttwil to Tobel-Tägerschen commenced, four riders went out on the attack in the early break. The intrepid quartet was comprised of Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank Sungard), Alessandro Bazzana (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Daniel Sesma (Euskatel-Euskadi).

With Sesma the highest placed on general classification among the escapees at more than 22 minutes down on Cunego, the break was given plenty of breathing room which they parlayed into a near 10-minute lead after 30km of racing.

Liquigas-Cannondale, Team Sky and Omega Pharma-Lotto, all keen on seeing a bunch finish, then took the reins in the peloton and knocked out a steady tempo to gradually reduce the break's advantage.

The cat-and-mouse tactics continued through to the 39km finishing circuit, where the peloton was given a preview of the finish and crossed the line for the first time approximately two minutes in arrears of the leading quartet.

As the break's lead continued to tumble, the harmony in the escape disappeared as riders began to attack each other. Barta would prove the most resilient as he continued alone in the lead, but with the pace ramping up in the peloton his fate was inevitable and the capture occurred with 14km remaining.

For the remainder of the stage the fight was on to wrest control of the peloton with HTC-Highroad, Team Sky, Omega Pharma-Lotto, Euskaltel-Euskadi and Quick Step all having stints on the front.

As the peloton made a sharp turn onto the finishing straight it was Quick Step's Tom Boonen who went long on the rise to the finish, but the Belgian was caught with Sagan, Matt Goss (HTC-Highroad) and yesterday's winner Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) positioned to strike.

As HTC-Highroad and Team Sky led into the final kilometre it would be Vacansoleil-DCM, however, who stamped their authority on the day's outcome, first launching Marcato, then finishing off in fine fashion with Bozic.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:44:48
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
12Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
16Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
21Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
22Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
24Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
25Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
26Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
27José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
28Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
29Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
30Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
34George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
38Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
39Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
41Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
43Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
46Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:09
48Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
51Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
52Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
55Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
56Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:00:13
58Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
59Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
60Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
62Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
63Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
64Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
65André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:17
67Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
69Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
71Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
73Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
74Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
75Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
76Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
77Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:21
79Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:25
80Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:27
81Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:32
82Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
83Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
84Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
85Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:43
86Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
87Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
88Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
89Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:45
90Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
91Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
92Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
93David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:00:50
94Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
95Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
98Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
101Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
103Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
104Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
105Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
106Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
107Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
108Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
109Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
110Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
111Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
112Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
113Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
114Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
115Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
116Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
117Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:59
120Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
121Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
122Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
123Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:01:02
124Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
125Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
126Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
127Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
128Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
129Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
131Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:01:10
132Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
133Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:01:17
134Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:39
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:01:45
136Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
137Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
138Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
139Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
140Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
141Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:02:30
142Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:03:09
143Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
144Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
145Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
146Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
147Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
148Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
149Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
150Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
151Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
152Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:01
DNFRinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSEros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale

Sprint 1 - Sedel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Sprint 2 - Aadorf
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6pts
2Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team20
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale16
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad13
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
8Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek8
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling6
11Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard5
12Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis4
13Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana3
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1

Mountain 1 - Staffelegg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard2
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Mountain 2 - Zurziberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 3 - Freudenberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Mountain 4 - Eschlikon
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard2
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14:14:24
2Rabobank Cycling Team
3Leopard Trek
4Movistar Team
5BMC Racing Team
6Saxo Bank Sungard
7Team Netapp
8Katusha Team
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:09
10Quickstep Cycling Team
11HTC-Highroad0:00:13
12Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Pro Team Astana0:00:17
15Liquigas-Cannondale
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
17Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:26
18Team RadioShack0:00:37
19Sky Procycling0:01:12
20Lampre - ISD0:01:33

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD17:14:11
2Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team0:00:54
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:19
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:01:21
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:25
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:32
8Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:53
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:00
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:02:10
11Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:24
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:44
13Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:04
14Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:09
15Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:23
16Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:34
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:03:47
18Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:04:51
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:41
20Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:06:27
21Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:48
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:11
23Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:04
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:09:19
25Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:09:35
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:11
27Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:13
28Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:29
29Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:07
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:11
31Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:32
32Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:14:56
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:57
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:16
35Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:07
36Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:17:50
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:18:46
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:01
39Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:47
40Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
41Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:57
42Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:09
43Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:20:10
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
45Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:20:12
46Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:41
47Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:21:11
48Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:21
49Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:22:17
50Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:22:36
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:22:38
52Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:22:43
53Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:00
54Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack0:23:24
55Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:17
56Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
57Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:24:40
58George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:24:46
59Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:24:55
60Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:25:24
61Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:28
62Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:25:37
63Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:01
64Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:26:08
65José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:27
66Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:27:04
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:22
68Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:27:33
69Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:27:45
70Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:28:14
71Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:28:15
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:43
73Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:53
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:27
75Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:51
76Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:02
77Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:31:09
78Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:31:17
79Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:31:45
80Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:15
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:32:16
82Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:32:36
83Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:32:44
84Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:32:47
85Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:32:56
86Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:01
87Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:33:08
88Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:25
89Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:57
90Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:34:21
91Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:34:42
92Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:34:52
93Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:11
94Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:35:44
95Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:35:53
96Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:36:20
97Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:22
98David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD0:36:31
99Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:36:36
100Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:36:58
101Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:37:02
102Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:37:12
103Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp0:37:15
104Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:37:39
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
106Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:38:01
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:38:03
108Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:07
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:38:10
110Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:38:14
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:26
112Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:59
113Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:39:06
115Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:39:08
116Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:39:14
117Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:39:46
118Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:50
119Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:40:24
120Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:40:46
121Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:41:05
122Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:41:42
123Lazlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:41:53
124Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:12
125André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:42:47
126Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:42:56
127Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:43:10
128Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:16
129Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:28
130Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:43:47
131Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:53
132Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:44:02
133Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:44:35
134Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:44:43
135Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:44:44
136Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:46:00
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:46:18
138Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
139Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:29
140Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:46:35
141Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:46:50
142Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:46:56
143Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:47:15
144Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:48:15
145Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:48:19
146Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:48:46
147Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:48:48
148Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:52
149Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling0:50:52
150Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:51:11
151Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:51:58
152Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale61pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad38
3Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team31
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD27
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team24
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
10Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Movistar Team19
11Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek16
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek15
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team12
15Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack11
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek11
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana11
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
19Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team10
20Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard9
21Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
22Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team8
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team8
24Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack8
25Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
26Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp6
28Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
29Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
30Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling6
31Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
32Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard5
33Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
34Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana3
37Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek1
40Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1
41Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team34pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
3Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team20
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
7Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
8Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
9Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp10
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team7
13Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp6
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack6
15Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
16Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
17Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard6
18Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
19Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
20Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
23Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
24Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27pts
2Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
4Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
6José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team6
7Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp6
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp3
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
10Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team2
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1
13Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
14Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
15André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
16Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team51:47:02
2Leopard Trek0:00:54
3Movistar Team0:07:56
4BMC Racing Team0:16:32
5Katusha Team0:18:59
6Team RadioShack0:24:31
7HTC-Highroad0:26:56
8Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:22
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:54
10Quickstep Cycling Team0:31:15
11Euskaltel-Euskadi0:32:13
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:36:06
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:33
14AG2R La Mondiale0:36:54
15Pro Team Astana0:46:26
16Saxo Bank Sungard0:48:09
17Team Netapp0:53:16
18Sky Procycling0:54:27
19Lampre - ISD0:59:56
20Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:09:33

