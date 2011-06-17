De Gendt caps long break with solo win
Cunego stays in overall lead
Stage 7: Vaduz (FL) - Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) held off Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) to take a deserved win on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse. The Belgian attacked from a larger breakaway ahead of the final climb, and was never unduly troubled by Schleck's sole pursuit behind.
The overall standings remained more or less unchanged, as Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) retained the yellow jersey after resisting the pressure of Rabobank duo Steven Kruijswijk and Bauke Mollema in the finale.
De Gendt and Schleck were part of a 17-man break that formed on the day's first categorised climb of the Flüelapass and dominated the proceedings thereafter. 25km from the line, they had a lead of 6:45 over the peloton, and it was here that De Gendt sensed his opportunity.
Shortly after his teammate Marco Marcato's attack had been reeled in, De Gendt shot off the front and immediately opened a sizeable gap behind. With Marcato and Sergey Lagutin marshalling the break and nobody willing to tow Andy Schleck back into contention, De Gendt hit the foot of the final climb of the Fisser-Hofe with a minute in hand over the chasers.
Once the road began to climb, Schleck came to the front and attempted to jump across, but his first acceleration succeeded only in stretching out the group, with Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervélo), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) and George Hincapie (BMC) all able to match his pace.
To his credit, in spite of the lack of incision in his first effort, Schleck stuck resolutely to his task and he managed to grind his way clear of the rest of the break and set off in lone pursuit of De Gendt. Although somewhat ragged in style by his own standards, Schleck initially began to make some inroads into De Gendt's lead, and sliced it to 45 seconds with 7km to go.
However, De Gendt was continuing to tap out a steady tempo of his own up ahead, his shoulders rocking rhythmically as he did so. Though by no means a pure climber, De Gendt pedalled with a certain degree of fluidity of the climb, and once he had weathered the ferocity of Schleck’s initial onslaught, the victory was never in doubt.
At the summit of the climb with 3.5km to go, De Gendt still had 38 seconds in hand on Schleck, and he conceded little more time on the final ripples to the finish line to take this third win of the season.
Schleck came home 30 seconds later, well aware that there he still has considerable margin for improvement ahead of the Tour de France's first mountain stages, in a little over three weeks' time.
Cunego holds firm
While Schleck was pursuing De Gendt up the mountainside, the race for the yellow jersey also exploded into life on the final climb. Rabobank had done the lion's share of the pace-making throughout the stage, as Mollema and Kruijswijk sensed an opportunity to endanger Damiano Cunego’s overall lead.
The first attack on the climb came from Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo), however, and the American impressed as he danced clear of the favourites for overall victory with Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) for company.
When Rabobank, and Laurens Ten Dam in particular, reeled Danielson back in, Cunego put in a tentative dig of his own, as if to deter the Dutch squad from attempting to put him under pressure. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was also prominent at this point, but approaching the final section of the climb, nobody had succeeded in breaking the deadlock.
Mathias Frank (BMC) altered that when he launched a searing acceleration 5km from the finish that only Danielson and Kruijswijk could follow. As the trio began to pick off the remnants of the early break, it looked as though theirs would be a decisive move, but the hitherto anonymous Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) took matters in hand to shut down their move with an impressive show of force a little over a kilometre later.
As the road flattened out, Leopard Trek went on the offensive, with first Fränk Schleck and then Jakob Fulgsang going on the offensive, but their efforts did little to upset the composition of the yellow jersey group, and Cunego led the favourites' group home 4:39 down on De Gendt.
The early break
Just shy of 223km and with three categorised climbs, stage 7 threatened to be decisive for the overall standings, as the bunch travelled from Vaduz in Liechtenstein into Austria. 33km in, the day's first break formed, with Linus Gerdemann and Andy Schleck (Leopard) prominent. However, with Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) lying 7:51 down in 16th place, Lampre-ISD were reluctant to led them go in and they set about shutting down the dangerous-looking break.
Although they opened a lead of over two minutes at one point, the hyperactive peloton was loathe to let them go. Even after Samoilau dropped back, they were caught on the slopes of the Flüelapass. Shortly afterwards, however, another group managed to forge clear, made up of Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma), George Hincapie (BMC), Christian Vandevelde (Garmin), Alberto Losada and Luca Paolini (Katusha), José Ivan Gutierrez, Angel Madrazo and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel), Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Thomas De Gendt, Sergey Lagutin and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and Andreas Dietziker (NetApp).
Andy Schleck was clearly determined to make an impact on Friday's stage, and he set off in lone pursuit to swell the group to 17. He led the group over the Flüelapass and also took the mountains points atop the Norbertshöhe as the break’s lead went north of the seven-minute mark.
Behind, RadioShack had begun to lend Rabobank a hand and the gap slowly began to tumble, although the peloton never seriously threatened to catch De Gendt, Schleck et al before the finish. Lampre-ISD enjoyed a relatively trouble-free day in the defence of Cunego’s jersey, thanks to the efforts of Rabobank and RadioShack in controlling the race in the final 80km.
However, with the concluding 32km time trial still to come on Sunday afternoon, Lampre knows that it must try and find a way to put more time between Cunego and the time triallists on tomorrow's final road stage to Schaffhausen.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5:38:42
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:00:35
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|4
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:51
|5
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:34
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|9
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|11
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:27
|13
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|15
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:04:15
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:04:32
|17
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:39
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|24
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|25
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|28
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|29
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:52
|32
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|36
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|37
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:55
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:51
|40
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|41
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:12
|47
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|48
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|49
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:01
|51
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:08:19
|52
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:35
|53
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:09:19
|55
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:25
|57
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|58
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:13
|59
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|64
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|68
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|69
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:48
|70
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|73
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|75
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|76
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|78
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|79
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|80
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|81
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:39
|83
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:19
|84
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|85
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:17:12
|86
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|87
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|88
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|89
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|90
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|92
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|94
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|95
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|96
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:23
|98
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:01
|100
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:24:26
|101
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|102
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|103
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|104
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|105
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|108
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|109
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|112
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|113
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|114
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|115
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|116
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|117
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|119
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|120
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|121
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|123
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|125
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|126
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|127
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|129
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|130
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|131
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|132
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|133
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|134
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|135
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|136
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|137
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|138
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|139
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|140
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|DNF
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|3
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|5
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|6
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|11
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|4
|13
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|14
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|pts
|2
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|6
|5
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|3
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|17:00:09
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:05:10
|3
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:05:43
|4
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:07:19
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:08:21
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:10:40
|7
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:12:51
|8
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:06
|10
|Pro Team Astana
|0:13:27
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:14:19
|12
|Team NetApp
|0:14:23
|13
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:15:11
|14
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:20:24
|15
|HTC - Highroad
|0:22:46
|16
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:24:15
|17
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:24:50
|18
|Sky Procycling
|0:27:07
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:29:01
|20
|Team RadioShack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27:09:49
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:01:41
|5
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:59
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:02:38
|7
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|8
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:03:11
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:22
|11
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:51
|12
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:05:15
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:47
|14
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:45
|15
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:09:04
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:10
|17
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:12:27
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:47
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:16:18
|21
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:01
|22
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:19:30
|23
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:19:32
|24
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:21:08
|25
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:21:33
|26
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:24:19
|27
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:47
|28
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:50
|29
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:26:49
|30
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:54
|31
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:01
|32
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:28:33
|33
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|0:29:06
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:29:13
|35
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:29:42
|36
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:07
|37
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:43
|38
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:32
|39
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:32:49
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:34:16
|41
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:34:52
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:07
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:35:19
|44
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:36:20
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:22
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:36:41
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:37:28
|48
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:33
|49
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:13
|50
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:39:55
|51
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:34
|52
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:41:40
|53
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:43:23
|54
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:31
|55
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:11
|56
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:16
|57
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:44:21
|58
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:45:13
|59
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:46
|60
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:48:50
|61
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:09
|62
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:51:17
|63
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:22
|64
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:52:20
|66
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:53:19
|67
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:53:28
|68
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:53:43
|69
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:54:03
|70
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:17
|71
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:04
|72
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:25
|73
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:57:51
|74
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|75
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:05
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:58:50
|77
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:58:55
|78
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:59:09
|79
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:59:39
|80
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:12
|81
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:01:47
|82
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:02:04
|83
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:02:24
|84
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:02:33
|85
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:03:00
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:03:14
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:03:30
|88
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:11
|89
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:04:33
|90
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1:04:41
|91
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|1:04:52
|92
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1:06:23
|93
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|1:06:44
|94
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|1:07:01
|95
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:07:25
|96
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:45
|97
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:09:14
|98
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:09:20
|99
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:11:08
|100
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:11:15
|101
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:11:27
|102
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:11:42
|103
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:13:11
|104
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:13:22
|105
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:24
|106
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:14:01
|107
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:16:02
|108
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:16:55
|109
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:17:25
|110
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:17:31
|111
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:39
|112
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:17:41
|113
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:18:15
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:18:49
|115
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:19:20
|116
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:16
|117
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|1:20:31
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:21:18
|120
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:22:03
|121
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:22:18
|122
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:22:47
|123
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:23:06
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:24:10
|125
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:24:13
|126
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:25:04
|127
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:25:19
|129
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:25:52
|130
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:26:01
|131
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:27:17
|132
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:46
|133
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|1:27:52
|134
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|1:28:07
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:28:13
|136
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:28:32
|137
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:29:36
|138
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:30:05
|139
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|1:32:09
|140
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:33:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|38
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|37
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|9
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|23
|11
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|23
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|14
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|15
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|15
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|14
|20
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|21
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|22
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|23
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|26
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|27
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|28
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|8
|29
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|30
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|31
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|32
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|6
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|34
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|36
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|37
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|38
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|39
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|40
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|41
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|3
|42
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|3
|44
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|45
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|48
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|1
|49
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|50
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|42
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|4
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|9
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|10
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|12
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|14
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|16
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|10
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|18
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|19
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|20
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|22
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|6
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|24
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|25
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|26
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|27
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|28
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|29
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|30
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|31
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|33
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|35
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|36
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|4
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|6
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|7
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|8
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|6
|9
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|10
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|6
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|3
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|13
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|17
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|18
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|19
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Leopard-Trek
|81:33:36
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:16:16
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:23:30
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:33:18
|6
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:44:47
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:49:22
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:50:32
|9
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:52:18
|10
|HTC - Highroad
|1:01:32
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1:04:04
|12
|Team RadioShack
|1:06:00
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:13:36
|14
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|1:19:59
|15
|Team NetApp
|1:23:01
|16
|AG2R La mondiale
|1:24:10
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|1:35:19
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|1:52:44
|19
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:56:51
|20
|Sky Procycling
|2:16:30
