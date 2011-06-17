Image 1 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) finishes up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 36 Alberto Losada (Katusha) crosses the line (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 36 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) celebrates winning stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Steven Kruijswijk, Frank Schleck, Maxime Monfort, Damiano Cunego, Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) chases the leader (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) gets to wear green. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates at the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) deserved his win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 7. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) is building form for July. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 36 A lot done, more to do. Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) crosses the line in second. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) battled hard but couldn't catch Thomas De Gendt. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 36 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) sprints home ahead of the other overall contenders. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 36 Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) got no purchase on his attack. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 36 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) retains the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 36 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) after the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) rode like he was being chased by the devil. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) races to second place. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 36 The peloton winds along during the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 36 The peloton during stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 36 There is still plenty of snow up high in the Swiss mountains. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 36 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 36 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) stays in the overall lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 36 A joyful Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) takes a solo win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 36 Stage winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is happy with his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) had a long but good day off the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) climbs toward a stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) on the podium after his stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) wins the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) held off Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) to take a deserved win on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse. The Belgian attacked from a larger breakaway ahead of the final climb, and was never unduly troubled by Schleck's sole pursuit behind.

The overall standings remained more or less unchanged, as Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) retained the yellow jersey after resisting the pressure of Rabobank duo Steven Kruijswijk and Bauke Mollema in the finale.

De Gendt and Schleck were part of a 17-man break that formed on the day's first categorised climb of the Flüelapass and dominated the proceedings thereafter. 25km from the line, they had a lead of 6:45 over the peloton, and it was here that De Gendt sensed his opportunity.

Shortly after his teammate Marco Marcato's attack had been reeled in, De Gendt shot off the front and immediately opened a sizeable gap behind. With Marcato and Sergey Lagutin marshalling the break and nobody willing to tow Andy Schleck back into contention, De Gendt hit the foot of the final climb of the Fisser-Hofe with a minute in hand over the chasers.

Once the road began to climb, Schleck came to the front and attempted to jump across, but his first acceleration succeeded only in stretching out the group, with Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervélo), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) and George Hincapie (BMC) all able to match his pace.

To his credit, in spite of the lack of incision in his first effort, Schleck stuck resolutely to his task and he managed to grind his way clear of the rest of the break and set off in lone pursuit of De Gendt. Although somewhat ragged in style by his own standards, Schleck initially began to make some inroads into De Gendt's lead, and sliced it to 45 seconds with 7km to go.

However, De Gendt was continuing to tap out a steady tempo of his own up ahead, his shoulders rocking rhythmically as he did so. Though by no means a pure climber, De Gendt pedalled with a certain degree of fluidity of the climb, and once he had weathered the ferocity of Schleck’s initial onslaught, the victory was never in doubt.

At the summit of the climb with 3.5km to go, De Gendt still had 38 seconds in hand on Schleck, and he conceded little more time on the final ripples to the finish line to take this third win of the season.

Schleck came home 30 seconds later, well aware that there he still has considerable margin for improvement ahead of the Tour de France's first mountain stages, in a little over three weeks' time.

Cunego holds firm

While Schleck was pursuing De Gendt up the mountainside, the race for the yellow jersey also exploded into life on the final climb. Rabobank had done the lion's share of the pace-making throughout the stage, as Mollema and Kruijswijk sensed an opportunity to endanger Damiano Cunego’s overall lead.

The first attack on the climb came from Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo), however, and the American impressed as he danced clear of the favourites for overall victory with Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) for company.

When Rabobank, and Laurens Ten Dam in particular, reeled Danielson back in, Cunego put in a tentative dig of his own, as if to deter the Dutch squad from attempting to put him under pressure. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was also prominent at this point, but approaching the final section of the climb, nobody had succeeded in breaking the deadlock.

Mathias Frank (BMC) altered that when he launched a searing acceleration 5km from the finish that only Danielson and Kruijswijk could follow. As the trio began to pick off the remnants of the early break, it looked as though theirs would be a decisive move, but the hitherto anonymous Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) took matters in hand to shut down their move with an impressive show of force a little over a kilometre later.

As the road flattened out, Leopard Trek went on the offensive, with first Fränk Schleck and then Jakob Fulgsang going on the offensive, but their efforts did little to upset the composition of the yellow jersey group, and Cunego led the favourites' group home 4:39 down on De Gendt.

The early break

Just shy of 223km and with three categorised climbs, stage 7 threatened to be decisive for the overall standings, as the bunch travelled from Vaduz in Liechtenstein into Austria. 33km in, the day's first break formed, with Linus Gerdemann and Andy Schleck (Leopard) prominent. However, with Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) lying 7:51 down in 16th place, Lampre-ISD were reluctant to led them go in and they set about shutting down the dangerous-looking break.

Although they opened a lead of over two minutes at one point, the hyperactive peloton was loathe to let them go. Even after Samoilau dropped back, they were caught on the slopes of the Flüelapass. Shortly afterwards, however, another group managed to forge clear, made up of Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma), George Hincapie (BMC), Christian Vandevelde (Garmin), Alberto Losada and Luca Paolini (Katusha), José Ivan Gutierrez, Angel Madrazo and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel), Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Thomas De Gendt, Sergey Lagutin and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and Andreas Dietziker (NetApp).

Andy Schleck was clearly determined to make an impact on Friday's stage, and he set off in lone pursuit to swell the group to 17. He led the group over the Flüelapass and also took the mountains points atop the Norbertshöhe as the break’s lead went north of the seven-minute mark.

Behind, RadioShack had begun to lend Rabobank a hand and the gap slowly began to tumble, although the peloton never seriously threatened to catch De Gendt, Schleck et al before the finish. Lampre-ISD enjoyed a relatively trouble-free day in the defence of Cunego’s jersey, thanks to the efforts of Rabobank and RadioShack in controlling the race in the final 80km.

However, with the concluding 32km time trial still to come on Sunday afternoon, Lampre knows that it must try and find a way to put more time between Cunego and the time triallists on tomorrow's final road stage to Schaffhausen.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5:38:42 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:00:35 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 4 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:51 5 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:54 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:34 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 9 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 11 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:33 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:03:27 13 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:54 15 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:04:15 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:04:32 17 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:39 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 24 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 25 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 28 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:25 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:52 32 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 36 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 37 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 38 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:55 39 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:06:51 40 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 41 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 43 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:12 47 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 48 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 49 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:01 51 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:08:19 52 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:35 53 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:09:19 55 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:25 57 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 58 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:13 59 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 62 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 64 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 65 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 67 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 68 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 69 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:48 70 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 73 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 75 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 76 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 78 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 79 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 80 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 81 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:13:39 83 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:15:19 84 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 85 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:17:12 86 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 87 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 88 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 90 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 92 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 94 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 95 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 96 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:18:23 98 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:21:01 100 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:26 101 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 102 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 103 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 104 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 105 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 107 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 108 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 109 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 111 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 112 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 113 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 114 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 115 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 116 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 117 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 119 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 120 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 121 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 123 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 124 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 125 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 126 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 127 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 129 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 130 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 131 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 132 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 133 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 134 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 135 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 136 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 137 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 138 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 139 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 140 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo DNF Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack DNF Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team DNF Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team DNF Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana

Sprint 1 - Pfunds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 3 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint 2 - St Christina # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3 3 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 16 4 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 5 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 11 6 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 11 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 4 13 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 2 15 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 1

Mountain 1 - Flüelapass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 pts 2 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 4 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 6 5 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4

Mountain 2 - Norbertshöhe # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 4 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Fisser Höfe # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 3 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 17:00:09 2 Movistar Team 0:05:10 3 Team Leopard-Trek 0:05:43 4 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:07:19 5 Katusha Team 0:08:21 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:40 7 Saxo Bank SunGard 0:12:51 8 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:12:55 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:06 10 Pro Team Astana 0:13:27 11 BMC Racing Team 0:14:19 12 Team NetApp 0:14:23 13 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:15:11 14 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:20:24 15 HTC - Highroad 0:22:46 16 AG2R La mondiale 0:24:15 17 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:24:50 18 Sky Procycling 0:27:07 19 Lampre - ISD 0:29:01 20 Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27:09:49 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:23 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:36 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:01:41 5 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:01:59 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:02:38 7 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:10 8 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:03:11 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:22 11 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:51 12 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:05:15 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:47 14 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:45 15 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:09:04 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:10 17 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:14 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:12:27 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:47 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:16:18 21 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:01 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:19:30 23 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:19:32 24 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:21:08 25 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:21:33 26 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:24:19 27 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:47 28 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:50 29 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:26:49 30 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:54 31 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:01 32 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:28:33 33 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 0:29:06 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:29:13 35 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:29:42 36 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:30:07 37 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:30:43 38 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:32 39 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:32:49 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:34:16 41 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:34:52 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:07 43 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:35:19 44 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:36:20 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:22 46 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:36:41 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:37:28 48 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:38:33 49 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:13 50 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:39:55 51 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:34 52 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:41:40 53 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:43:23 54 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:31 55 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:11 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:16 57 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:44:21 58 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:45:13 59 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:45:46 60 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:48:50 61 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:09 62 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:51:17 63 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:51:22 64 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:52:20 66 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:19 67 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:53:28 68 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:53:43 69 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:54:03 70 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:17 71 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:04 72 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:25 73 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:57:51 74 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 75 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:05 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:58:50 77 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:58:55 78 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 0:59:09 79 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:59:39 80 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:01:12 81 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:01:47 82 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:02:04 83 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:02:24 84 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 1:02:33 85 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:03:00 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:03:14 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:03:30 88 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:11 89 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:04:33 90 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1:04:41 91 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 1:04:52 92 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1:06:23 93 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 1:06:44 94 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 1:07:01 95 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:07:25 96 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:45 97 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:09:14 98 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1:09:20 99 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:11:08 100 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:11:15 101 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:11:27 102 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:11:42 103 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:13:11 104 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:13:22 105 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:13:24 106 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:14:01 107 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:16:02 108 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:16:55 109 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:17:25 110 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:17:31 111 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:39 112 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:17:41 113 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:18:15 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:18:49 115 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:19:20 116 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:20:16 117 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 1:20:31 119 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:21:18 120 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:22:03 121 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:22:18 122 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:22:47 123 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:23:06 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:24:10 125 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:24:13 126 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:25:04 127 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:25:19 129 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:25:52 130 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:26:01 131 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:27:17 132 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:27:46 133 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 1:27:52 134 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 1:28:07 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:28:13 136 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:28:32 137 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:29:36 138 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:30:05 139 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 1:32:09 140 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:33:15

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 61 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 40 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 38 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 37 5 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 9 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 23 11 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 23 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 14 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 16 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 15 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 15 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 14 20 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 21 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 22 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 11 23 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 24 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 26 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 27 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 28 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 8 29 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 30 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 31 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 32 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 6 33 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 34 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 36 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 37 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 38 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 39 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 40 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 41 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 3 42 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3 44 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 45 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 48 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 1 49 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1 50 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 42 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 4 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 8 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 9 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 10 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 15 11 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 12 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 14 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 16 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 10 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 19 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 10 20 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 8 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 22 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 6 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 24 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 25 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 26 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 27 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 28 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 4 29 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 30 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 31 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 32 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 2 33 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 35 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1 36 Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 4 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 10 5 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 6 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 7 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 8 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 6 9 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 10 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 6 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 3 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 13 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 3 14 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 3 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1 17 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 18 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 19 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 20 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1