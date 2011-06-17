Trending

De Gendt caps long break with solo win

Cunego stays in overall lead

Image 1 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) finishes up

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) finishes up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 36

Alberto Losada (Katusha) crosses the line

Alberto Losada (Katusha) crosses the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 36

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) and Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) celebrates winning stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) celebrates winning stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

Steven Kruijswijk, Frank Schleck, Maxime Monfort, Damiano Cunego, Levi Leipheimer

Steven Kruijswijk, Frank Schleck, Maxime Monfort, Damiano Cunego, Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) chases the leader

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) chases the leader
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) gets to wear green.

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) gets to wear green.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates at the finish.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) deserved his win.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) deserved his win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 7.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 7.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) is building form for July.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) is building form for July.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 36

A lot done, more to do. Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) crosses the line in second.

A lot done, more to do. Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) crosses the line in second.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) battled hard but couldn't catch Thomas De Gendt.

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) battled hard but couldn't catch Thomas De Gendt.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 36

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) sprints home ahead of the other overall contenders.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) sprints home ahead of the other overall contenders.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 36

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) got no purchase on his attack.

Frank Schleck (Leopard Trek) got no purchase on his attack.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 36

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) retains the overall lead.

Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) retains the overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 36

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) after the finish

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) after the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) rode like he was being chased by the devil.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil - DCM) rode like he was being chased by the devil.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) races to second place.

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek) races to second place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 36

Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar)

Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)

Andy Schleck (Leopard - Trek)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 36

The peloton winds along during the Tour de Suisse

The peloton winds along during the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 36

The peloton during stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse

The peloton during stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 36

There is still plenty of snow up high in the Swiss mountains.

There is still plenty of snow up high in the Swiss mountains.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 36

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) in action

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 36

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) stays in the overall lead

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) stays in the overall lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 36

A joyful Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) takes a solo win

A joyful Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) takes a solo win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 36

Stage winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Stage winner Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is happy with his win

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) is happy with his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) had a long but good day off the front.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) had a long but good day off the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) climbs toward a stage win

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) climbs toward a stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) on the podium after his stage win.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) on the podium after his stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 36

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) wins the stage.

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) held off Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) to take a deserved win on stage 7 of the Tour de Suisse. The Belgian attacked from a larger breakaway ahead of the final climb, and was never unduly troubled by Schleck's sole pursuit behind.

The overall standings remained more or less unchanged, as Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) retained the yellow jersey after resisting the pressure of Rabobank duo Steven Kruijswijk and Bauke Mollema in the finale.

De Gendt and Schleck were part of a 17-man break that formed on the day's first categorised climb of the Flüelapass and dominated the proceedings thereafter. 25km from the line, they had a lead of 6:45 over the peloton, and it was here that De Gendt sensed his opportunity.

Shortly after his teammate Marco Marcato's attack had been reeled in, De Gendt shot off the front and immediately opened a sizeable gap behind. With Marcato and Sergey Lagutin marshalling the break and nobody willing to tow Andy Schleck back into contention, De Gendt hit the foot of the final climb of the Fisser-Hofe with a minute in hand over the chasers.

Once the road began to climb, Schleck came to the front and attempted to jump across, but his first acceleration succeeded only in stretching out the group, with Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervélo), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma) and George Hincapie (BMC) all able to match his pace.

To his credit, in spite of the lack of incision in his first effort, Schleck stuck resolutely to his task and he managed to grind his way clear of the rest of the break and set off in lone pursuit of De Gendt. Although somewhat ragged in style by his own standards, Schleck initially began to make some inroads into De Gendt's lead, and sliced it to 45 seconds with 7km to go.

However, De Gendt was continuing to tap out a steady tempo of his own up ahead, his shoulders rocking rhythmically as he did so. Though by no means a pure climber, De Gendt pedalled with a certain degree of fluidity of the climb, and once he had weathered the ferocity of Schleck’s initial onslaught, the victory was never in doubt.

At the summit of the climb with 3.5km to go, De Gendt still had 38 seconds in hand on Schleck, and he conceded little more time on the final ripples to the finish line to take this third win of the season.

Schleck came home 30 seconds later, well aware that there he still has considerable margin for improvement ahead of the Tour de France's first mountain stages, in a little over three weeks' time.

Cunego holds firm

While Schleck was pursuing De Gendt up the mountainside, the race for the yellow jersey also exploded into life on the final climb. Rabobank had done the lion's share of the pace-making throughout the stage, as Mollema and Kruijswijk sensed an opportunity to endanger Damiano Cunego’s overall lead.

The first attack on the climb came from Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo), however, and the American impressed as he danced clear of the favourites for overall victory with Wout Poels (Vacansoleil-DCM) for company.

When Rabobank, and Laurens Ten Dam in particular, reeled Danielson back in, Cunego put in a tentative dig of his own, as if to deter the Dutch squad from attempting to put him under pressure. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was also prominent at this point, but approaching the final section of the climb, nobody had succeeded in breaking the deadlock.

Mathias Frank (BMC) altered that when he launched a searing acceleration 5km from the finish that only Danielson and Kruijswijk could follow. As the trio began to pick off the remnants of the early break, it looked as though theirs would be a decisive move, but the hitherto anonymous Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) took matters in hand to shut down their move with an impressive show of force a little over a kilometre later.

As the road flattened out, Leopard Trek went on the offensive, with first Fränk Schleck and then Jakob Fulgsang going on the offensive, but their efforts did little to upset the composition of the yellow jersey group, and Cunego led the favourites' group home 4:39 down on De Gendt.

The early break

Just shy of 223km and with three categorised climbs, stage 7 threatened to be decisive for the overall standings, as the bunch travelled from Vaduz in Liechtenstein into Austria. 33km in, the day's first break formed, with Linus Gerdemann and Andy Schleck (Leopard) prominent. However, with Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) lying 7:51 down in 16th place, Lampre-ISD were reluctant to led them go in and they set about shutting down the dangerous-looking break.

Although they opened a lead of over two minutes at one point, the hyperactive peloton was loathe to let them go. Even after Samoilau dropped back, they were caught on the slopes of the Flüelapass. Shortly afterwards, however, another group managed to forge clear, made up of Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank), Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma), George Hincapie (BMC), Christian Vandevelde (Garmin), Alberto Losada and Luca Paolini (Katusha), José Ivan Gutierrez, Angel Madrazo and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Javier Aramendia (Euskaltel), Dries Devenyns (Quick Step), Thomas De Gendt, Sergey Lagutin and Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil) and Andreas Dietziker (NetApp).

Andy Schleck was clearly determined to make an impact on Friday's stage, and he set off in lone pursuit to swell the group to 17. He led the group over the Flüelapass and also took the mountains points atop the Norbertshöhe as the break’s lead went north of the seven-minute mark.

Behind, RadioShack had begun to lend Rabobank a hand and the gap slowly began to tumble, although the peloton never seriously threatened to catch De Gendt, Schleck et al before the finish. Lampre-ISD enjoyed a relatively trouble-free day in the defence of Cunego’s jersey, thanks to the efforts of Rabobank and RadioShack in controlling the race in the final 80km.

However, with the concluding 32km time trial still to come on Sunday afternoon, Lampre knows that it must try and find a way to put more time between Cunego and the time triallists on tomorrow's final road stage to Schaffhausen.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5:38:42
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:00:35
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
4Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:51
5Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:54
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:34
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
9George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
11Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:33
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:03:27
13Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:54
15Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:04:15
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:04:32
17Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:39
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
24Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
25Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
28Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
29Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:25
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
31Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:52
32Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
36Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
37Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:55
39Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:06:51
40Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
41Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
45Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:12
47Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
48Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
49Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:01
51Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:08:19
52Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:35
53Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:09:19
55Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:25
57Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
58Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:13
59Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
60Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
64Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
65Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
68Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
69Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:48
70Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
73Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
75Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
76Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
77Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
78Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
79Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
80Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
81Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:13:39
83Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:15:19
84Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
85Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:17:12
86Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
87Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
88Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
89Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
90Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
92Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
94Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
95Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
96Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:18:23
98Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:21:01
100Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:26
101Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
102Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
103Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
104Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
105Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
108Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
109Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
112Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
113Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
114Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
115Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
116Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
117Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
119Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
120Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
121Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
123Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
125Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
126Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
127Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
129Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
130Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
131Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
132Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
133Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
134Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
135Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
136Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
137Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
138Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
139Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
140Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
DNFDaniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFMirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana

Sprint 1 - Pfunds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team3
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 2 - St Christina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3
3José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek20
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team16
4Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
5Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team11
6Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
7Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
10Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard6
11Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana4
13Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team2
15Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp1

Mountain 1 - Flüelapass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek20pts
2Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team6
5George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4

Mountain 2 - Norbertshöhe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
3Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4
4Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Fisser Höfe
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
3Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team17:00:09
2Movistar Team0:05:10
3Team Leopard-Trek0:05:43
4Team Garmin - Cervelo0:07:19
5Katusha Team0:08:21
6Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:40
7Saxo Bank SunGard0:12:51
8Quick Step Cycling Team0:12:55
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:06
10Pro Team Astana0:13:27
11BMC Racing Team0:14:19
12Team NetApp0:14:23
13Omega Pharma - Lotto0:15:11
14Liquigas-Cannondale0:20:24
15HTC - Highroad0:22:46
16AG2R La mondiale0:24:15
17Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:24:50
18Sky Procycling0:27:07
19Lampre - ISD0:29:01
20Team RadioShack

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD27:09:49
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:23
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:36
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:01:41
5Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:01:59
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:02:38
7Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:10
8Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:03:11
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:22
11Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:51
12Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:05:15
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:47
14Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:45
15Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:09:04
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:10
17Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:14
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:12:27
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:47
20Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:16:18
21Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:01
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:19:30
23Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:19:32
24Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:21:08
25Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:21:33
26Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:24:19
27Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:47
28Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:50
29Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:26:49
30Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:54
31Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:01
32Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:28:33
33Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp0:29:06
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:29:13
35Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:29:42
36Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:30:07
37George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:30:43
38José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:32:32
39Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:32:49
40Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:34:16
41Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:34:52
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:07
43Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:35:19
44Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:36:20
45Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:22
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:36:41
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:37:28
48Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:33
49Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:13
50Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:39:55
51Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:34
52Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:41:40
53Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:43:23
54Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:31
55Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:11
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:16
57Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:44:21
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:45:13
59Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:45:46
60Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:48:50
61Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:09
62Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:51:17
63Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:51:22
64Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:52:20
66Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:53:19
67Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:53:28
68Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:53:43
69Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:54:03
70Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:17
71Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:04
72Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:25
73Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:57:51
74Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
75Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:05
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:58:50
77Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:58:55
78Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp0:59:09
79Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:59:39
80Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:01:12
81Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1:01:47
82Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:02:04
83Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:02:24
84Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp1:02:33
85Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:03:00
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:03:14
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:03:30
88Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:11
89Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:04:33
90Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1:04:41
91Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp1:04:52
92Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1:06:23
93Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack1:06:44
94Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack1:07:01
95Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:07:25
96Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:45
97Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:09:14
98Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1:09:20
99Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:11:08
100Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:11:15
101Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:11:27
102Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:11:42
103Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:13:11
104Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:13:22
105Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:13:24
106Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:14:01
107Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:16:02
108Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:16:55
109Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:17:25
110Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:17:31
111Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:39
112Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:17:41
113Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:18:15
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:18:49
115Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:19:20
116Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:20:16
117Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp1:20:31
119André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:21:18
120Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard1:22:03
121Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:22:18
122Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard1:22:47
123Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:23:06
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:24:10
125Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:24:13
126Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:25:04
127Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:25:19
129Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:25:52
130Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:26:01
131Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:27:17
132Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:27:46
133Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack1:27:52
134Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp1:28:07
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1:28:13
136Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:28:32
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:29:36
138Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:30:05
139Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling1:32:09
140Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:33:15

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale61pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team40
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad38
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD37
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team34
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
9Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek23
11Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack23
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek20
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team19
14Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team16
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek15
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana15
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek14
20Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo13
21Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek11
22Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team11
23Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
24Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
26Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard9
27Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
28Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack8
29Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team8
30George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
32Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp6
33Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
34Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard6
36Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling6
37Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
38Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard5
39Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
40Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
41Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek3
42Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana3
44Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
45Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
46Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
48Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp1
49Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1
50Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek42pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team35
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD30
4Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo21
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
6Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team20
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
8Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
9Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack16
10Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team15
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
12Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team14
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
14Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
16Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp10
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
19Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team10
20Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team8
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
22Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp6
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
24Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard6
25Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
26Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
27Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
28Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team4
29George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
30Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
31Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
32Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team2
33Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
35Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1
36Stuart O'grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team11
4José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team10
5Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
6Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
7Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
8Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6
9Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
10Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp6
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp3
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
13Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team3
14Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1
17Christian Vandevelde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
18Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
19Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
20André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Leopard-Trek81:33:36
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:04
3Movistar Team0:16:16
4Katusha Team0:23:30
5BMC Racing Team0:33:18
6Team Garmin - Cervelo0:44:47
7Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:49:22
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:50:32
9Quick Step Cycling Team0:52:18
10HTC - Highroad1:01:32
11Omega Pharma - Lotto1:04:04
12Team RadioShack1:06:00
13Liquigas-Cannondale1:13:36
14Saxo Bank SunGard1:19:59
15Team NetApp1:23:01
16AG2R La mondiale1:24:10
17Pro Team Astana1:35:19
18Lampre - ISD1:52:44
19Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:56:51
20Sky Procycling2:16:30

 

