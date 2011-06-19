Leipheimer erases deficit to Cunego, wins overall
Time trial world champion Cancellara captures final stage
Stage 9: Schaffhausen (ITT) -
There was heartbreak for Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the final stage of the Tour de Suisse as he lost his overall lead to Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) by four scant seconds. Cunego conceded over two minutes in the 32.1km time trial, and the American duly snatched the yellow jersey of race winner.
As expected, world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) thrashed his way around the course to win the stage, albeit with a smaller than anticipated margin of victory, but the day’s drama was provided by the Leipheimer-Cunego duel.
Ahead of Friday’s final mountain stage, Cunego had hinted that he needed to put a little more distance between himself and Leipheimer. He failed to do so, and his words would prove to be prescient as Leipheimer chipped away steadily at Cunego’s 1:59 advantage early on, before forcing the issue over the central section of the course.
Leipheimer began the day in 4th place overall, but with neither Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) nor Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) likely to put much time into Cunego, he was always going to be the Italian’s major rival. He ripped out of the start house in a determined mood, and instantly looked at ease on the flat opening section.
When Cunego rolled down the ramp six minutes later, the contrast in styles was immediately apparent. Where Leipheimer scarcely broke from his tucked position over the 32.1km, Cunego was battling with his machine from the off, desperately trying to push the big time trial gear.
That said, the 2004 Giro d’Italia winner put in a fiery opening salvo and had lost only a quarter of his two-minute cushion at the first time check after 9km. Leipheimer was second fastest behind his teammate Andreas Klöden at that point, but a big effort from Cunego saw him limit his early losses to 28 seconds.
At this stage, Cunego was losing just over 3 seconds a kilometre, but Leipheimer needed to bring that figure closer to 4 seconds to overtake him on the overall standings, and he upped the pace accordingly between the two intermediate time checks.
Leipheimer attacked the long drags that marked the mid-section of the course with only the mildest discernible sway of the shoulders, and the contrast in styles with the flagging Cunego was becoming ever more apparent. Cunego was constantly shifting in his saddle and appeared over-geared as he struggled to find a comfortable position, whereas Leipheimer was now feathering the pedals with alarming facility.
The numbers confirmed what the eye suggested at the second time check, 22.9km into the stage. There, Cunego found himself 1:26 down on Leipheimer, who was now gaining 3.75 seconds per kilometre and looking set to take possession of the yellow jersey.
To his credit, Cunego refused to yield, and scrambled to defend his dwindling 33-second advantage over the final 9km. As Leipheimer crossed the finish line in 3rd place on the day, 13 seconds down on Cancellara, it briefly looked as though he may have misjudged his effort. He had been two seconds ahead of the Swiss rider at the final time check, and Leipheimer must have wondered if he had expended too much energy in the middle of the course.
He was left with a nervous wait for Cunego, who was surely aware that he was on the cusp of losing out on his biggest stage race win in seven years. The Lampre man swayed from side to side as he grimly looked to hold on to his advantage. Hurtling under the red kite, it was all still to play for, but he ultimately floundered on the seemingly unending finishing straight, to come home four seconds shy of defending his overall lead.
Graciously, the Italian’s first action on crossing the line was to seek out Leipheimer and congratulate him on his victory. But as he pushed away the television cameras and gathered his thoughts, Cunego must surely have been ruing the seconds lost when he failed to hold Leipheimer’s wheel on the final push to the line at Triesenberg/Malbun on Thursday.
Schleck drops to 7th
Understandably, the Cunego-Leipheimer battle dominated the limelight on Sunday afternoon, but matters were tight enough elsewhere to see a significant shake-up lower down in the general classification.
While Leipheimer leapfrogged Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) en route to overall victory, the young Dutchman put in a solid ride to secure the third place on the podium. He rode well to finish 19th on the stage, although his margin was far closer than he might have expected as Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) scorched around the course to finish 7th on the day.
Had the stage been a few kilometres longer, the Dane could even have forced his way onto the podium, but he had to settle for 4th place, 8 seconds behind Kruijswijk.
It was a disastrous afternoon for Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek), however, who finished a lowly 60th at over three minutes, and dropped to 7th place in the overall standings. His brother Andy had no overall aspirations, but was expected to take advantage of the stage to check on his time trialling form ahead of the Tour, but the signs were hardly more encouraging for the younger Schleck, who lost 2:32.
Elsewhere, Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) held on to 5th place overall, while Mathias Frank (BMC) was the best-placed home rider in 6th. A strong showing put Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) into 9th overall, while his fellow countryman Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) slipped out of the top ten after finishing on a standard road bike.
Klöden versus Cancellara
Before the battle for the overall placings began in earnest, two time trialling heavyweights slugged it out for the stage victory. Fabian Cancellara may have sealed the victory, but he was forced to work hard for it over the final 9km after Andreas Klöden threatened to spring a surprise.
Cancellara was among the early starters, and when he smashed past his three-minute man Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) en route to recording the quickest time at the finish, it looked like it was business as usual for the Swiss.
However, he only had 25 seconds over RadioShack’s Nelson Oliveira, and the American team would go on to take three of the top four positions on the day. Oliveira’s teammate Klöden was the best-placed of the trio, and over the opening 22km, he threatened to eclipse Cancellara.
Klöden scorched through the first check 5 seconds ahead of Cancellara, and tacked on a further two seconds at the 22km-mark. The German showed few outward signs of suffering as he negotiated the long false flats that marked the course, but like Leipheimer, he simply couldn’t match Cancellara’s power on the downhill sections in the final 10km, and came home 9 seconds down in third.
The Tour de Suisse belonged to RadioShack, however, as the 37-year-old Leipheimer became just the latest of Johan Bruyneel’s band of veterans to cruise to a very notable stage race success in 2011.
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:41:01
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:09
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:13
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:25
|5
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:38
|6
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:41
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:00:44
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:04
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:01:09
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|13
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:01:24
|14
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:25
|15
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:27
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:29
|17
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:01:33
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|20
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:01:40
|21
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:44
|22
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:01:49
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:57
|25
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:03
|28
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:02:04
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|30
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:08
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|33
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:10
|34
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|35
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:02:14
|36
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:15
|37
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:16
|38
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|40
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|42
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:02:24
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:29
|44
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|45
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|46
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:32
|47
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|48
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:36
|49
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:37
|50
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:53
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:55
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:56
|53
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:02:57
|55
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|0:03:01
|57
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|58
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|59
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:03:05
|60
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:03:06
|61
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:03:11
|62
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:12
|63
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|64
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|65
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|67
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|68
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:31
|70
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|71
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:03:38
|72
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|73
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:44
|74
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|75
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:48
|76
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:53
|77
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:54
|78
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|79
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:03:55
|80
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|81
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:03:57
|82
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:01
|83
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:04:02
|84
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:04:03
|85
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:04:04
|86
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|87
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:10
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:11
|90
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:04:16
|91
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:19
|92
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|93
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:21
|94
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|95
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:04:24
|96
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:25
|97
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:26
|99
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:30
|101
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|102
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:04:35
|103
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:41
|104
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:04:42
|105
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:44
|106
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:04:48
|107
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:04:49
|108
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:04:51
|109
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:52
|110
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:53
|112
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|113
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:59
|114
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:02
|115
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:05:04
|116
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:05:07
|117
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:13
|118
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:05:19
|119
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:20
|120
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:21
|121
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:25
|123
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|124
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:31
|125
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:32
|126
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|0:05:42
|127
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:05:44
|128
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:50
|129
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:06:10
|130
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:12
|131
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:13
|132
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:06:32
|134
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|135
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:06:48
|136
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:07:53
|137
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|138
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:03
|139
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:09:06
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|15
|pts
|2
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|12
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|5
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|6
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|6
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|2
|12
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Team RadioShack
|2:03:50
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|0:01:06
|3
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:02:22
|4
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:03:37
|5
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:04:35
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:46
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:04:56
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|9
|HTC - Highroad
|0:05:20
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:59
|11
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:06:33
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:06:36
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:07:23
|15
|AG2R La mondiale
|0:07:36
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:08:10
|17
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:08:30
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:51
|19
|Team NetApp
|0:10:25
|20
|Lampre - ISD
|0:11:42
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|31:45:02
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:04
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|4
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:01:10
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:02:35
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|9
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:17
|10
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:04:12
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:04:15
|12
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:05:23
|13
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:04
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:28
|15
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:29
|16
|Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team
|0:10:05
|17
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:13:53
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:07
|19
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:18:48
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:14
|21
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:21:30
|22
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:55
|23
|Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:21
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:25:27
|25
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:36
|26
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:26:10
|27
|Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:27:04
|28
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|29
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:48
|30
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:15
|31
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:29
|32
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:03
|33
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:22
|34
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|0:30:54
|35
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:30:58
|36
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:56
|37
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:34:45
|38
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:35:29
|39
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:35:44
|40
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:37:11
|41
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team
|0:37:54
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:08
|43
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:42
|44
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:09
|45
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:41:39
|46
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:42:29
|47
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:42:30
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:46
|49
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:43:00
|50
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:57
|51
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:45:12
|52
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:30
|53
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:34
|54
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:38
|55
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:51:41
|56
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:47
|57
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:52:01
|58
|Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:52:19
|59
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:53:17
|60
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:53:40
|61
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|0:53:42
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:53:51
|63
|Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:55:47
|64
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:56:23
|65
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:57:06
|66
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:19
|67
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:57:42
|68
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:58:34
|69
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:59:43
|71
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:00:02
|72
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:01:03
|73
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:01:22
|74
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:01:47
|75
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:59
|76
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|1:02:16
|77
|Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:44
|78
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:02:47
|79
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:02:56
|80
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:04:06
|81
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:04:08
|82
|Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp
|1:05:03
|83
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1:06:52
|84
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1:08:08
|85
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:08:32
|86
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|1:09:15
|87
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:09:45
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:10:03
|89
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
|1:10:15
|90
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:10:56
|91
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:11:17
|92
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1:11:43
|93
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1:11:58
|94
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:12:18
|95
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:12:31
|96
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:12:39
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|1:13:17
|98
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1:13:50
|99
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|1:15:43
|100
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1:15:44
|101
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:16:24
|102
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1:16:47
|103
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:16:58
|104
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:18:37
|105
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:19:01
|106
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:19:11
|107
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:19:37
|108
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:19:42
|109
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1:19:56
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:20:53
|111
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:21:08
|112
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:22:30
|113
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:23:32
|114
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:24:54
|115
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:25:23
|116
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:25:49
|117
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|118
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:27:13
|119
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|1:27:47
|120
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:28:04
|121
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:30:41
|122
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|1:30:44
|123
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|1:32:40
|124
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
|1:34:11
|125
|Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:34:13
|126
|Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:34:57
|127
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|1:35:11
|128
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:35:34
|129
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:36:00
|130
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:36:05
|131
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:37:45
|132
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1:38:10
|133
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:38:28
|134
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:39:07
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
|1:39:29
|136
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1:40:05
|137
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:41:35
|138
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|1:42:38
|139
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|1:43:10
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|pts
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|44
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|39
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|33
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|30
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|11
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|23
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|21
|16
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|20
|17
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|20
|18
|Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|18
|19
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|21
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|16
|22
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|23
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|16
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|25
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|15
|26
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|15
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|28
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek
|11
|29
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|11
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|31
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack
|9
|32
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|33
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|35
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|36
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|37
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|7
|39
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|7
|40
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|6
|41
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|6
|42
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|5
|45
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|47
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|48
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|4
|49
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|50
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|3
|51
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|53
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|54
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|1
|55
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|1
|56
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|57
|Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|-5
|58
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|-5
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|44
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|3
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|30
|4
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|21
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|6
|Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|8
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|18
|9
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|10
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|11
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|15
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|14
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|10
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|10
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|20
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|22
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|6
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|25
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|6
|26
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|6
|27
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|28
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|29
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|4
|30
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|31
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|34
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|35
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1
|36
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|1
|37
|Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|11
|4
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|5
|José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|9
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|7
|10
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|6
|11
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|6
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|6
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp
|3
|14
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|3
|15
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|16
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|3
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|1
|19
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|20
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|21
|Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|1
|22
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Team Leopard-Trek
|95:14:32
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:23:32
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:29:59
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:38:45
|6
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:46:27
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|0:54:56
|8
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:57:43
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:01:50
|10
|HTC - Highroad
|1:06:45
|11
|Team RadioShack
|1:08:33
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|1:13:04
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:18:41
|14
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|1:24:23
|15
|AG2R La mondiale
|1:34:23
|16
|Team NetApp
|1:37:11
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|1:41:45
|18
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|2:07:01
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|2:11:46
|20
|Sky Procycling
|2:21:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy