Leipheimer erases deficit to Cunego, wins overall

Time trial world champion Cancellara captures final stage



Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) with his Tour de Suisse winner's trophy.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Heartbreak for Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the final day as the Italian surrendered more than two minutes plus the overall lead to Levi Leipheimer.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) sprints to the finish line.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) finished third overall on general classification.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) time trials to overall victory at the Tour de Suisse.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) gives it his all in the closing metres.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


A happy Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) claimed a come-from-behind victory at the Tour de Suisse.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de Suisse overall winner Levi Leipheimer and runner-up Damiano Cunego.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) tries to limit his losses in the closing time trial.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) checked out the course in the morning.


(Image credit: Sirotti)


Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) en route to Tour de Suisse overall victory.


(Image credit: Sirotti)


Levi Leipheimer continued RadioShack's fine season in Switzerland.


(Image credit: Sirotti)


Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) won by 4 seconds.


(Image credit: Sirotti)


Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) celebrates winning the Tour de Suisse.


(Image credit: Sirotti)


Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium.


(Image credit: Sirotti)


Fabian Cancellara on the podium for his victory in the Tour de Suisse's final stage time trial.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) clocked the fastest time on the final day's race of truth.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) would lose his yellow jersey to Leipheimer.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


2011 Tour de Suisse champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


Tour de Suisse final podium (l-r): Steven Kruijswijk, 3rd; Levi Leipheimer, 1st; Damiano Cunego, 2nd


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


A come-from-behind overall win for Levi Leipheimer of RadioShack


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) claimed the mountains classification.


(Image credit: Bettini Photo)


World Champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) goes for it


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) gives it his all


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Levi Leiphemer (RadioShack) put in a winning performance


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) held on to a podium spot


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Damiano Cunego (Lampre) did his best but it wasn't enough


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


It's another win for Fabian Cancellara of Leopard Trek


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Steven Kruijswijk of Rabobank was happy with his third-place overall finish


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Lampre's Damiano Cunego doesn' seem happy with second place


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)


Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on his way to the stage win


(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

There was heartbreak for Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the final stage of the Tour de Suisse as he lost his overall lead to Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) by four scant seconds. Cunego conceded over two minutes in the 32.1km time trial, and the American duly snatched the yellow jersey of race winner.

As expected, world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) thrashed his way around the course to win the stage, albeit with a smaller than anticipated margin of victory, but the day’s drama was provided by the Leipheimer-Cunego duel.

Ahead of Friday’s final mountain stage, Cunego had hinted that he needed to put a little more distance between himself and Leipheimer. He failed to do so, and his words would prove to be prescient as Leipheimer chipped away steadily at Cunego’s 1:59 advantage early on, before forcing the issue over the central section of the course.

Leipheimer began the day in 4th place overall, but with neither Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) nor Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) likely to put much time into Cunego, he was always going to be the Italian’s major rival. He ripped out of the start house in a determined mood, and instantly looked at ease on the flat opening section.

When Cunego rolled down the ramp six minutes later, the contrast in styles was immediately apparent. Where Leipheimer scarcely broke from his tucked position over the 32.1km, Cunego was battling with his machine from the off, desperately trying to push the big time trial gear.

That said, the 2004 Giro d’Italia winner put in a fiery opening salvo and had lost only a quarter of his two-minute cushion at the first time check after 9km. Leipheimer was second fastest behind his teammate Andreas Klöden at that point, but a big effort from Cunego saw him limit his early losses to 28 seconds.

At this stage, Cunego was losing just over 3 seconds a kilometre, but Leipheimer needed to bring that figure closer to 4 seconds to overtake him on the overall standings, and he upped the pace accordingly between the two intermediate time checks.

Leipheimer attacked the long drags that marked the mid-section of the course with only the mildest discernible sway of the shoulders, and the contrast in styles with the flagging Cunego was becoming ever more apparent. Cunego was constantly shifting in his saddle and appeared over-geared as he struggled to find a comfortable position, whereas Leipheimer was now feathering the pedals with alarming facility.

The numbers confirmed what the eye suggested at the second time check, 22.9km into the stage. There, Cunego found himself 1:26 down on Leipheimer, who was now gaining 3.75 seconds per kilometre and looking set to take possession of the yellow jersey.

To his credit, Cunego refused to yield, and scrambled to defend his dwindling 33-second advantage over the final 9km. As Leipheimer crossed the finish line in 3rd place on the day, 13 seconds down on Cancellara, it briefly looked as though he may have misjudged his effort. He had been two seconds ahead of the Swiss rider at the final time check, and Leipheimer must have wondered if he had expended too much energy in the middle of the course.

He was left with a nervous wait for Cunego, who was surely aware that he was on the cusp of losing out on his biggest stage race win in seven years. The Lampre man swayed from side to side as he grimly looked to hold on to his advantage. Hurtling under the red kite, it was all still to play for, but he ultimately floundered on the seemingly unending finishing straight, to come home four seconds shy of defending his overall lead.

Graciously, the Italian’s first action on crossing the line was to seek out Leipheimer and congratulate him on his victory. But as he pushed away the television cameras and gathered his thoughts, Cunego must surely have been ruing the seconds lost when he failed to hold Leipheimer’s wheel on the final push to the line at Triesenberg/Malbun on Thursday.

Schleck drops to 7th

Understandably, the Cunego-Leipheimer battle dominated the limelight on Sunday afternoon, but matters were tight enough elsewhere to see a significant shake-up lower down in the general classification.

While Leipheimer leapfrogged Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) en route to overall victory, the young Dutchman put in a solid ride to secure the third place on the podium. He rode well to finish 19th on the stage, although his margin was far closer than he might have expected as Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) scorched around the course to finish 7th on the day.

Had the stage been a few kilometres longer, the Dane could even have forced his way onto the podium, but he had to settle for 4th place, 8 seconds behind Kruijswijk.

It was a disastrous afternoon for Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek), however, who finished a lowly 60th at over three minutes, and dropped to 7th place in the overall standings. His brother Andy had no overall aspirations, but was expected to take advantage of the stage to check on his time trialling form ahead of the Tour, but the signs were hardly more encouraging for the younger Schleck, who lost 2:32.

Elsewhere, Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) held on to 5th place overall, while Mathias Frank (BMC) was the best-placed home rider in 6th. A strong showing put Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) into 9th overall, while his fellow countryman Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) slipped out of the top ten after finishing on a standard road bike.

Klöden versus Cancellara

Before the battle for the overall placings began in earnest, two time trialling heavyweights slugged it out for the stage victory. Fabian Cancellara may have sealed the victory, but he was forced to work hard for it over the final 9km after Andreas Klöden threatened to spring a surprise.

Cancellara was among the early starters, and when he smashed past his three-minute man Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) en route to recording the quickest time at the finish, it looked like it was business as usual for the Swiss.

However, he only had 25 seconds over RadioShack’s Nelson Oliveira, and the American team would go on to take three of the top four positions on the day. Oliveira’s teammate Klöden was the best-placed of the trio, and over the opening 22km, he threatened to eclipse Cancellara.

Klöden scorched through the first check 5 seconds ahead of Cancellara, and tacked on a further two seconds at the 22km-mark. The German showed few outward signs of suffering as he negotiated the long false flats that marked the course, but like Leipheimer, he simply couldn’t match Cancellara’s power on the downhill sections in the final 10km, and came home 9 seconds down in third.

The Tour de Suisse belonged to RadioShack, however, as the 37-year-old Leipheimer became just the latest of Johan Bruyneel’s band of veterans to cruise to a very notable stage race success in 2011.

 

Full Results
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:41:01
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:09
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:13
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:25
5Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:38
6Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:41
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:44
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
9Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:02
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:04
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:01:09
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
13Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:01:24
14Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:25
15Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:27
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:29
17Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:01:33
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:36
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:38
20Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:01:40
21Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:01:44
22Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:01:49
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:57
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:03
28Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:02:04
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:06
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
31Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:02:08
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
33Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:10
34Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:13
35Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:02:14
36Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:02:15
37Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:02:16
38Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
40Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:22
42Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:02:24
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:29
44Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:30
45Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:31
46Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:32
47Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
48Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:36
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:37
50Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:53
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:55
52Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:02:56
53Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:02:57
55Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp0:03:01
57Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
58Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:04
59Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:03:05
60Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:03:06
61Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:03:11
62Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:12
63Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:22
64Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:26
65George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
67Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling
68José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:31
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:35
71Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:03:38
72Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
73Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:44
74Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
75Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:48
76Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:53
77Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:54
78Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
79Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:03:55
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:56
81Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:03:57
82Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:04:01
83Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:04:02
84Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:04:03
85Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:04:04
86Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:07
87Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:10
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
89Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:11
90Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:04:16
91Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:19
92Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack
93Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:21
94Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
95Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:24
96Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:25
97Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:26
99Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
100Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:30
101Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
102Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:04:35
103Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:41
104Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:04:42
105Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:44
106Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:04:48
107Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:04:49
108Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:04:51
109Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:04:52
110Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:53
112Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:55
113Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:59
114Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:02
115Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:05:04
116Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:05:07
117Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:13
118Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:05:19
119André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:20
120Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:21
121Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:25
123Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
124Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:31
125Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:32
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad0:05:42
127Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:05:44
128Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:05:50
129Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp0:06:10
130Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:06:12
131Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:13
132Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:06:32
134Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:43
135Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:06:48
136Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:07:53
137Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:08:58
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:03
139Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:09:06

Points
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek15pts
2Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack12
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack10
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack9
5Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
6Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard7
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek6
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling4
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek2
12Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
1Team RadioShack2:03:50
2Team Leopard-Trek0:01:06
3Team Garmin - Cervelo0:02:22
4Saxo Bank SunGard0:03:37
5Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:04:35
6BMC Racing Team0:04:46
7Sky Procycling0:04:56
8Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:10
9HTC - Highroad0:05:20
10Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:59
11Quick Step Cycling Team0:06:15
12Pro Team Astana0:06:33
13Katusha Team0:06:36
14Movistar Team0:07:23
15AG2R La mondiale0:07:36
16Omega Pharma - Lotto0:08:10
17Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:08:30
18Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:51
19Team NetApp0:10:25
20Lampre - ISD0:11:42

Final general classification
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack31:45:02
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:04
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:02
4Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:10
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:05
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:02:35
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:11
9Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:17
10Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:04:12
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:04:15
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:05:23
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:04
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:28
15Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:29
16Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team0:10:05
17Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:13:53
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:07
19Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:18:48
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:14
21Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:21:30
22Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:55
23Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:21
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:25:27
25Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:36
26Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:26:10
27Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:27:04
28Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
29Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:48
30Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:15
31Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:29
32Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:30:03
33Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:22
34Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp0:30:54
35Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team0:30:58
36George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:32:56
37José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:45
38Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:35:29
39Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:35:44
40Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:37:11
41Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team0:37:54
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:08
43Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:42
44Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:09
45Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team0:41:39
46Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:42:29
47Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:42:30
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:42:46
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team0:43:00
50Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:57
51Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:45:12
52Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:30
53Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:46:34
54Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:38
55Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:51:41
56Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:47
57Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:52:01
58Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:52:19
59Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:53:17
60Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:53:40
61Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp0:53:42
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale0:53:51
63Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:55:47
64Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:56:23
65Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:57:06
66Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:19
67Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:57:42
68Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:58:34
69Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
70Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack0:59:43
71Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:00:02
72Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team1:01:03
73Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:01:22
74Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:01:47
75Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:01:59
76Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek1:02:16
77Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:44
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:02:47
79Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:02:56
80Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:04:06
81Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:04:08
82Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp1:05:03
83Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1:06:52
84Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1:08:08
85Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:08:32
86Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack1:09:15
87Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team1:09:45
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:10:03
89Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack1:10:15
90Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:10:56
91Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:11:17
92Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1:11:43
93Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1:11:58
94Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:12:18
95Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1:12:31
96Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp1:12:39
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp1:13:17
98Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1:13:50
99Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack1:15:43
100Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad1:15:44
101Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team1:16:24
102Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:16:47
103Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team1:16:58
104Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:18:37
105Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:19:01
106Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling1:19:11
107Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1:19:37
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:19:42
109Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1:19:56
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:20:53
111Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:21:08
112Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:22:30
113Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:23:32
114Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:24:54
115André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:25:23
116Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard1:25:49
117Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
118Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:27:13
119Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD1:27:47
120Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:28:04
121Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:30:41
122Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp1:30:44
123Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp1:32:40
124Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling1:34:11
125Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:34:13
126Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:34:57
127Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad1:35:11
128Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:35:34
129Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard1:36:00
130Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling1:36:05
131Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:37:45
132Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1:38:10
133Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:38:28
134Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:39:07
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad1:39:29
136Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1:40:05
137Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:41:35
138Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack1:42:38
139Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad1:43:10

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale86pts
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team50
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad44
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD39
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo36
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team34
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack33
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek30
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team30
11Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek23
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team22
14Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling22
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek21
16Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack20
17Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad20
18Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo18
19Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi18
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team17
21Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team16
22Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo16
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard16
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
25Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek15
26Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana15
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
28Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek11
29Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team11
30Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
31Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack9
32Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
33Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team9
34Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team8
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling8
36George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team7
37Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling7
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana7
39Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team7
40Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp6
41Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad6
42Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard6
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek5
45Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team5
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
47Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard5
48Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team4
49Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
50Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana3
51Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
52Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
53Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
54Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp1
55Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team1
56Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team-5
57Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana-5
58Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp-5

Mountains classification
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek44pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team35
3Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD30
4Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo21
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20
6Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team20
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
8Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team18
9Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
10Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack16
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team15
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo15
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team14
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
15Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team12
16Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp10
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
20Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team8
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
22Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp6
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team6
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
25Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard6
26Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis6
27Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
28Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard5
29Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek4
30George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team4
31Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
33Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team2
34Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
35Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team1
36Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek1
37Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling1

Sprint classification
1Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
3Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team11
4Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team10
5José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team10
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard9
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
9Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis7
10Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp6
11Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp6
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp3
14Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana3
15Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team3
16Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp3
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek1
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1
20Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
21Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad1
22Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
23André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Teams classification
1Team Leopard-Trek95:14:32
2Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:56
3Movistar Team0:23:32
4Katusha Team0:29:59
5BMC Racing Team0:38:45
6Team Garmin - Cervelo0:46:27
7Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team0:54:56
8Quick Step Cycling Team0:57:43
9Euskaltel - Euskadi1:01:50
10HTC - Highroad1:06:45
11Team RadioShack1:08:33
12Omega Pharma - Lotto1:13:04
13Liquigas-Cannondale1:18:41
14Saxo Bank SunGard1:24:23
15AG2R La mondiale1:34:23
16Team NetApp1:37:11
17Pro Team Astana1:41:45
18Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis2:07:01
19Lampre - ISD2:11:46
20Sky Procycling2:21:08

 

