Image 1 of 32 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) with his Tour de Suisse winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 Heartbreak for Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the final day as the Italian surrendered more than two minutes plus the overall lead to Levi Leipheimer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) sprints to the finish line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) finished third overall on general classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) time trials to overall victory at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) gives it his all in the closing metres. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 A happy Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) claimed a come-from-behind victory at the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 Tour de Suisse overall winner Levi Leipheimer and runner-up Damiano Cunego. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) tries to limit his losses in the closing time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 32 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) checked out the course in the morning. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 32 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) en route to Tour de Suisse overall victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 32 Levi Leipheimer continued RadioShack's fine season in Switzerland. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 32 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) won by 4 seconds. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 32 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) celebrates winning the Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank), Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 32 Fabian Cancellara on the podium for his victory in the Tour de Suisse's final stage time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) clocked the fastest time on the final day's race of truth. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Race leader Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) would lose his yellow jersey to Leipheimer. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 2011 Tour de Suisse champion Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Tour de Suisse final podium (l-r): Steven Kruijswijk, 3rd; Levi Leipheimer, 1st; Damiano Cunego, 2nd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 A come-from-behind overall win for Levi Leipheimer of RadioShack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 32 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) claimed the mountains classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 World Champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) goes for it (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 32 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) gives it his all (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 32 Levi Leiphemer (RadioShack) put in a winning performance (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 32 Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) held on to a podium spot (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 32 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) did his best but it wasn't enough (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 32 It's another win for Fabian Cancellara of Leopard Trek (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 32 Steven Kruijswijk of Rabobank was happy with his third-place overall finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 32 Lampre's Damiano Cunego doesn' seem happy with second place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 32 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) on his way to the stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

There was heartbreak for Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) on the final stage of the Tour de Suisse as he lost his overall lead to Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) by four scant seconds. Cunego conceded over two minutes in the 32.1km time trial, and the American duly snatched the yellow jersey of race winner.

As expected, world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) thrashed his way around the course to win the stage, albeit with a smaller than anticipated margin of victory, but the day’s drama was provided by the Leipheimer-Cunego duel.

Ahead of Friday’s final mountain stage, Cunego had hinted that he needed to put a little more distance between himself and Leipheimer. He failed to do so, and his words would prove to be prescient as Leipheimer chipped away steadily at Cunego’s 1:59 advantage early on, before forcing the issue over the central section of the course.

Leipheimer began the day in 4th place overall, but with neither Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) nor Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) likely to put much time into Cunego, he was always going to be the Italian’s major rival. He ripped out of the start house in a determined mood, and instantly looked at ease on the flat opening section.

When Cunego rolled down the ramp six minutes later, the contrast in styles was immediately apparent. Where Leipheimer scarcely broke from his tucked position over the 32.1km, Cunego was battling with his machine from the off, desperately trying to push the big time trial gear.

That said, the 2004 Giro d’Italia winner put in a fiery opening salvo and had lost only a quarter of his two-minute cushion at the first time check after 9km. Leipheimer was second fastest behind his teammate Andreas Klöden at that point, but a big effort from Cunego saw him limit his early losses to 28 seconds.

At this stage, Cunego was losing just over 3 seconds a kilometre, but Leipheimer needed to bring that figure closer to 4 seconds to overtake him on the overall standings, and he upped the pace accordingly between the two intermediate time checks.

Leipheimer attacked the long drags that marked the mid-section of the course with only the mildest discernible sway of the shoulders, and the contrast in styles with the flagging Cunego was becoming ever more apparent. Cunego was constantly shifting in his saddle and appeared over-geared as he struggled to find a comfortable position, whereas Leipheimer was now feathering the pedals with alarming facility.

The numbers confirmed what the eye suggested at the second time check, 22.9km into the stage. There, Cunego found himself 1:26 down on Leipheimer, who was now gaining 3.75 seconds per kilometre and looking set to take possession of the yellow jersey.

To his credit, Cunego refused to yield, and scrambled to defend his dwindling 33-second advantage over the final 9km. As Leipheimer crossed the finish line in 3rd place on the day, 13 seconds down on Cancellara, it briefly looked as though he may have misjudged his effort. He had been two seconds ahead of the Swiss rider at the final time check, and Leipheimer must have wondered if he had expended too much energy in the middle of the course.

He was left with a nervous wait for Cunego, who was surely aware that he was on the cusp of losing out on his biggest stage race win in seven years. The Lampre man swayed from side to side as he grimly looked to hold on to his advantage. Hurtling under the red kite, it was all still to play for, but he ultimately floundered on the seemingly unending finishing straight, to come home four seconds shy of defending his overall lead.

Graciously, the Italian’s first action on crossing the line was to seek out Leipheimer and congratulate him on his victory. But as he pushed away the television cameras and gathered his thoughts, Cunego must surely have been ruing the seconds lost when he failed to hold Leipheimer’s wheel on the final push to the line at Triesenberg/Malbun on Thursday.

Schleck drops to 7th

Understandably, the Cunego-Leipheimer battle dominated the limelight on Sunday afternoon, but matters were tight enough elsewhere to see a significant shake-up lower down in the general classification.

While Leipheimer leapfrogged Steven Kruijswijk (Rabobank) en route to overall victory, the young Dutchman put in a solid ride to secure the third place on the podium. He rode well to finish 19th on the stage, although his margin was far closer than he might have expected as Jakob Fuglsang (Leopard Trek) scorched around the course to finish 7th on the day.

Had the stage been a few kilometres longer, the Dane could even have forced his way onto the podium, but he had to settle for 4th place, 8 seconds behind Kruijswijk.

It was a disastrous afternoon for Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek), however, who finished a lowly 60th at over three minutes, and dropped to 7th place in the overall standings. His brother Andy had no overall aspirations, but was expected to take advantage of the stage to check on his time trialling form ahead of the Tour, but the signs were hardly more encouraging for the younger Schleck, who lost 2:32.

Elsewhere, Bauke Mollema (Rabobank) held on to 5th place overall, while Mathias Frank (BMC) was the best-placed home rider in 6th. A strong showing put Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervélo) into 9th overall, while his fellow countryman Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) slipped out of the top ten after finishing on a standard road bike.

Klöden versus Cancellara

Before the battle for the overall placings began in earnest, two time trialling heavyweights slugged it out for the stage victory. Fabian Cancellara may have sealed the victory, but he was forced to work hard for it over the final 9km after Andreas Klöden threatened to spring a surprise.

Cancellara was among the early starters, and when he smashed past his three-minute man Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) en route to recording the quickest time at the finish, it looked like it was business as usual for the Swiss.

However, he only had 25 seconds over RadioShack’s Nelson Oliveira, and the American team would go on to take three of the top four positions on the day. Oliveira’s teammate Klöden was the best-placed of the trio, and over the opening 22km, he threatened to eclipse Cancellara.

Klöden scorched through the first check 5 seconds ahead of Cancellara, and tacked on a further two seconds at the 22km-mark. The German showed few outward signs of suffering as he negotiated the long false flats that marked the course, but like Leipheimer, he simply couldn’t match Cancellara’s power on the downhill sections in the final 10km, and came home 9 seconds down in third.

The Tour de Suisse belonged to RadioShack, however, as the 37-year-old Leipheimer became just the latest of Johan Bruyneel’s band of veterans to cruise to a very notable stage race success in 2011.

Full Results 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:41:01 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:09 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:13 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:25 5 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:38 6 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:41 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:44 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:02 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:04 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:01:09 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 13 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:01:24 14 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:25 15 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:27 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:29 17 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:01:33 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:36 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:38 20 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:01:40 21 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:01:44 22 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:01:49 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:57 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:03 28 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:02:04 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:06 30 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:02:08 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 33 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:10 34 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:13 35 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:02:14 36 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:02:15 37 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:02:16 38 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 40 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:22 42 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:02:24 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:29 44 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:30 45 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:31 46 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:32 47 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 48 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:36 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:37 50 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:53 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:55 52 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:02:56 53 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:02:57 55 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 0:03:01 57 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 58 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:04 59 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:03:05 60 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:03:06 61 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:03:11 62 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:12 63 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:22 64 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:26 65 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 67 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 68 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:31 70 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:35 71 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:03:38 72 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 73 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:44 74 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 75 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:48 76 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:53 77 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:54 78 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 79 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:03:55 80 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:56 81 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:03:57 82 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:04:01 83 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:04:02 84 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:04:03 85 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:04:04 86 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:07 87 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:10 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:11 90 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:04:16 91 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:19 92 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 93 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:21 94 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 95 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:24 96 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:25 97 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 98 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:26 99 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:30 101 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 102 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:04:35 103 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:41 104 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:04:42 105 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:44 106 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:04:48 107 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:04:49 108 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:04:51 109 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:04:52 110 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:53 112 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:55 113 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:59 114 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:05:02 115 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:05:04 116 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:05:07 117 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:13 118 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:05:19 119 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:20 120 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:21 121 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:25 123 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 124 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:31 125 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:32 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 0:05:42 127 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:05:44 128 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:05:50 129 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 0:06:10 130 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:06:12 131 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:13 132 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:32 134 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:43 135 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:06:48 136 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:07:53 137 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:08:58 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:03 139 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:09:06

Points 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 15 pts 2 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 12 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 9 5 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 6 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 7 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 6 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 2 12 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams 1 Team RadioShack 2:03:50 2 Team Leopard-Trek 0:01:06 3 Team Garmin - Cervelo 0:02:22 4 Saxo Bank SunGard 0:03:37 5 Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team 0:04:35 6 BMC Racing Team 0:04:46 7 Sky Procycling 0:04:56 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:10 9 HTC - Highroad 0:05:20 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:59 11 Quick Step Cycling Team 0:06:15 12 Pro Team Astana 0:06:33 13 Katusha Team 0:06:36 14 Movistar Team 0:07:23 15 AG2R La mondiale 0:07:36 16 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:08:10 17 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:08:30 18 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:51 19 Team NetApp 0:10:25 20 Lampre - ISD 0:11:42

Final general classification 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 31:45:02 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:04 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:02 4 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:10 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:05 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:02:35 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:11 9 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:17 10 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:04:12 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:04:15 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:05:23 13 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:04 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:28 15 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:29 16 Branislau Samoilau (Bul) Movistar Team 0:10:05 17 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:13:53 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:07 19 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:18:48 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:14 21 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:21:30 22 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:55 23 Jorge Azanta Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:21 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:25:27 25 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:36 26 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:26:10 27 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:27:04 28 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 29 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:48 30 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:15 31 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:29 32 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:30:03 33 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:22 34 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 0:30:54 35 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 0:30:58 36 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:32:56 37 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:45 38 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:35:29 39 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:35:44 40 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:37:11 41 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Katusha Team 0:37:54 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:08 43 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:42 44 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:09 45 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:41:39 46 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:42:29 47 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:42:30 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:42:46 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Katusha Team 0:43:00 50 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:57 51 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:45:12 52 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:30 53 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:46:34 54 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:38 55 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:51:41 56 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:47 57 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:52:01 58 Valeryi Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:52:19 59 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:53:17 60 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:53:40 61 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 0:53:42 62 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:53:51 63 Benjamin Noval Gonzalez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:55:47 64 Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:56:23 65 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:57:06 66 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:19 67 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:57:42 68 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:34 69 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 0:59:43 71 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:00:02 72 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:01:03 73 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:01:22 74 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:01:47 75 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:01:59 76 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1:02:16 77 Mikael Chérel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:44 78 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:02:47 79 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:02:56 80 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:04:06 81 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:04:08 82 Leopold König (Cze) Team Netapp 1:05:03 83 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1:06:52 84 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1:08:08 85 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:08:32 86 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 1:09:15 87 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:09:45 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:10:03 89 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team RadioShack 1:10:15 90 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:10:56 91 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:11:17 92 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1:11:43 93 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1:11:58 94 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:12:18 95 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:12:31 96 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 1:12:39 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 1:13:17 98 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1:13:50 99 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 1:15:43 100 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1:15:44 101 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:16:24 102 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1:16:47 103 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 1:16:58 104 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:18:37 105 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:19:01 106 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:19:11 107 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1:19:37 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:19:42 109 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1:19:56 110 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:20:53 111 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:21:08 112 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:22:30 113 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:23:32 114 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:24:54 115 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:25:23 116 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:25:49 117 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:27:13 119 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 1:27:47 120 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:28:04 121 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:30:41 122 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 1:30:44 123 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 1:32:40 124 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Procycling 1:34:11 125 Nicolas Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:34:13 126 Olekdandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:34:57 127 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 1:35:11 128 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:35:34 129 Baden Cooke (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:36:00 130 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:36:05 131 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:37:45 132 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1:38:10 133 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:38:28 134 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:39:07 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad 1:39:29 136 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1:40:05 137 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:41:35 138 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team RadioShack 1:42:38 139 Bert Grabsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 1:43:10

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 pts 2 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 50 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 44 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 39 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 6 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 33 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 30 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 11 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 23 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 14 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 21 16 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 20 17 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 20 18 Tom Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 18 19 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 21 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 16 22 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 16 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 15 26 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 15 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 28 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Leopard Trek 11 29 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 11 30 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 31 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Team RadioShack 9 32 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 33 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 35 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 36 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 37 Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 7 39 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 7 40 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 6 41 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 6 42 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 5 45 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 5 46 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 47 Luke Roberts (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 48 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 4 49 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 50 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 3 51 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 53 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 54 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 1 55 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 1 56 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team -5 57 Alexandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana -5 58 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp -5

Mountains classification 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 44 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 3 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 30 4 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 21 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 6 Matti Breschel (Den) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 8 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 18 9 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 10 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 11 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 15 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 14 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 10 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 20 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 8 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 22 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 6 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 24 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 6 26 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 6 27 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 28 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 29 Frank Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 4 30 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 31 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 33 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha Team 2 34 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 35 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 1 36 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 1 37 Dario-David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint classification 1 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 11 4 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 10 5 José Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 10 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 9 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 7 10 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp 6 11 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 6 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Netapp 3 14 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 3 15 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 3 16 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 3 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 1 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1 20 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 21 Martin Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 1 22 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 23 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1