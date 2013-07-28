Image 1 of 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) seeks relief from the heat (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 34 Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 34 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), a winner on Alpe d'Huez in the Tour, used his good form to win the queen stage at the Tour of Poland on the Passo Pordoi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 Taylor Phinney (BMC) awaits the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 34 Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 34 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in action during stage 2 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 On the final day in the Italian Dolomites, Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory in stage 2 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) en route to winning his second queen stage in 10 days (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) took a hard-fought stage victory in the Dolomites (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 34 Tour of Poland stage 2 podium (L-R): Thomas Rohregger, Christophe Riblon and Georg Preidler (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 34 A Polish rider, Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff), is the new leader at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) alone in the lead in the stage 2 finale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) rode the final 8km of the Passo Pordoi alone to take the stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 34 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had a solid two days of racing in the opening stages at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Team Saxo-Tinkoff pushes the pace in the GC favourites group on the Passo Pordoi ascent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) would take over the Tour of Poland leader's jersey at the conclusion of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 The Tour of Poland peloton in action during stage 2 in the Italian Dolomites (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) wore the points jersey during stage 2 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) alone in the lead during stage 2 in the Italian Dolomites (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the new Tour of Poland leader and will be resplendent in yellow when the racing resumes on Tuesday in his home nation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his victory on the Passo Pordoi, the Tour of Poland's queen stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Kisses for stage 2 winner Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 10 days after winning on Alpe d'Huez, Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) is en route to victory on the Passo Pordoi at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 Stage 1 winner and Tour of Poland leader Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) suffered from cramps and surrendered the yellow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory in stage 2 at the Tour of Poland after dropping his breakaway companions on the ascent to Passo Pordoi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was part of the day's early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the new leader at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) sets the pace in the peloton on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Tour of Poland stage 2 winner Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) alone in the lead on the Passo Pordoi climb after dropping his breakaway companions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) negotiates the switchbacks of the Passo Pordoi en route to winning stage 2 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) followed up on his Tour de France stage victory at Alpe d'Huez by winning stage two at the Tour of Poland to the Passo Pordoi, with an aggressive ride in the Italian Dolomites.

Riblon had chased down Tejay van Garderen (BMC) to win atop Alpe d'Huez and used his climbing ability and determination to win again at the Tour of Poland despite the fatigue of having only completed the Tour de France a week ago.

He was part of the early break of the day and then attacked alone eight kilometres from the summit finish, giving it 100 percent all the way to the line. Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Leopard) was also in the break and hung on to finish second, 1:02 behind, with another breakaway rider, Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano), a deserved third at 1:18.

Riblon looked set to take the race leader's yellow jersey but a late surge by a group of overall contenders formed in the final kilometres reduced his lead and allowed Poland's Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) to take the yellow jersey in his national tour. He leads Sergio Henao (Team Sky) by four seconds, with Riblon third overall at six seconds.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished 58th on the stage in a small chase group, 15:40 down on Riblon. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished even further back, in 60th place at 23:44.

A hard day in the Dolomites

The 206km stage included the Passo di Pampeago and the Passo Costalunga before the climb up to the finish in the shadows of the Dolomites at the Passo Pordoi. It meant for six hours of racing and an early start.

However the stage profile did not scare off attacks, with Riblon being part of a 16-rider move that formed on the descent from the Val di Sole.

Nibali was also in the early move, perhaps stung by criticism after his poor performance on stage one. However he and most of the riders didn't last long up front and the break was reduced to just six riders on the slopes of the Pampeago.

With Riblon, Rohregger and Preidler were former cyclo-cross world champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Maciej Paterski (Cannondale) and Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM). Lampre-Merida tried to lead the chase but race leader Diego Ulissi was not at his best, suffering with cramp on the Costalunga climb and eventually finishing 27 minutes behind Riblon.





The Tour of Poland enjoys an early rest day on Monday for the long transfer from the Italian Dolomites to Krakow. The racing resumes on Tuesday with the 226km third stage from Krakow to Rzeszów. The race ends next Saturday with a 37km individual time trial in Krakow.

Full Results

1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6:03:40 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:02 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:18 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:35 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:38 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:40 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:51 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:19 16 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:40 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:45 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:52 20 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:06 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 23 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:21 24 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:04:09 25 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 26 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:44 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:19 28 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:39 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:48 31 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:27 32 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:06:42 33 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:18 34 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:32 35 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 36 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:34 37 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:42 39 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:11 40 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:44 41 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:55 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:19 46 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:16 47 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:11:43 48 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:23 49 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:15:40 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 53 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 54 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:57 55 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:07 56 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 57 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:18:46 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:05 59 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:23:29 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:23:44 61 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:26 63 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 64 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 65 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 66 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 67 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:17 68 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 69 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 70 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 72 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 74 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 76 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 77 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 79 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 83 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 85 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 86 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 87 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 88 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 92 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 93 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 94 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 95 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 96 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 97 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:29:13 98 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 0:30:54 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 100 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 101 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:32:11 102 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 103 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:20 104 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:51 105 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:35:35 106 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:37:24 107 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:12 108 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 110 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 112 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 113 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 117 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 118 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 119 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 121 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 122 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 123 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 125 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 126 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 127 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 129 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 130 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 131 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 132 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:21 133 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:44:48 134 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:44:51 DNF Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland DNF Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNS Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Points 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 19 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 18 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 17 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 15 7 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 8 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 11 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 9 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 14 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 7 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 16 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 20 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Passo Pampeago Val Di Fieme (Cat. 1) 145.5km 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 10 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 5 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 2 - Passo Costalunga Val Di Fassa (Cat. 1) 174km 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 10 pts 2 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 7 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 5 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 3 - Passo Pordoi (Cat. 1) 204km 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 7 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 5 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2

Sprint 1 - Fondo-Val Di Non, 40km 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 3 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Sprint 2 - Cembra, 95km 1 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 3 - Cavalese-Val Di Fiemme, 120km 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 3 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Attractivity 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 8 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 8 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 5 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 3 7 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 8 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Teams 1 RadioShack Leopard 18:16:34 2 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:42 3 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:29 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:48 5 Movistar Team 0:09:26 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:50 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:36 8 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:06 9 BMC Racing Team 0:20:32 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:55 11 Astana Pro Team 0:30:15 12 Katusha 0:34:24 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:57 14 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:38:19 15 Poland 0:38:35 16 Lampre-Merida 0:41:42 17 Sky Procycling 0:42:35 18 FDJ.fr 0:44:09 19 Colombia 0:47:32 20 Garmin-Sharp 0:53:19 21 Lotto Belisol 0:56:19 22 Orica-GreenEdge 0:58:12 23 Team NetApp-Endura 0:58:18

General classification after stage 2 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11:04:43 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:09 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:13 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:16 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:18 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:20 12 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:48 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:14 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:16 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:31 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 21 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:58 22 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:13 23 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:58 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:05:05 25 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:33 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:46 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:26 28 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:07:11 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:33 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:54 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:34 32 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:10 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:20 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:55 35 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:15 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:56 37 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:45 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:24 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:05 40 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:17:37 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:46 42 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:58 43 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:28 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:51 45 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:20:55 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:03 47 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:29 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:22 49 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:07 51 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:08 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:21 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:45 54 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:27:19 55 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:53 56 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:28:17 57 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:29:19 58 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:29:51 59 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:30:23 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:26 61 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:33:00 62 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:33:09 63 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:33:27 64 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:10 65 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:57 66 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:58 67 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:35:42 68 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:37:48 69 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 70 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 72 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:15 74 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 75 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 77 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:39:26 78 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:39:45 79 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:46 80 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:42:16 81 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:42:38 82 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:08 83 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:28 84 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:43:29 85 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 86 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 87 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 88 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 89 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:16 90 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:45:06 91 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:45:40 92 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:46:06 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:47:23 94 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:51:27 95 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:53:49 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:54:31 98 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:58 99 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:22 100 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:30 101 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:57:47 102 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:24 103 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:01:23 104 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:14 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 106 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 107 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 1:04:51 108 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:07:21 109 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:07:48 110 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:32 111 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:09:44 112 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 113 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:11:17 114 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 1:15:22 115 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:18:06 116 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:09 117 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 118 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 119 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 121 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 123 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 127 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 128 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 129 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 130 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 131 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 132 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 1:18:18 133 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 1:18:45 134 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:46

Points classification 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 28 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 26 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 24 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 19 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 19 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 19 14 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 18 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 18 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 15 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 11 18 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 19 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 20 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 22 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 23 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 26 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 27 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Mountains classification 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 27 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 15 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 12 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 5 11 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 18 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Sprint classification 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 13 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 4 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 3 5 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 7 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 8 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1