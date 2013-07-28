Riblon wins alone at the Passo Pordoi
Majka takes the overall lead
Stage 2: Marilleva Val di Sole - Passo Pordoi Val di Fassa
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) followed up on his Tour de France stage victory at Alpe d'Huez by winning stage two at the Tour of Poland to the Passo Pordoi, with an aggressive ride in the Italian Dolomites.
Riblon had chased down Tejay van Garderen (BMC) to win atop Alpe d'Huez and used his climbing ability and determination to win again at the Tour of Poland despite the fatigue of having only completed the Tour de France a week ago.
He was part of the early break of the day and then attacked alone eight kilometres from the summit finish, giving it 100 percent all the way to the line. Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Leopard) was also in the break and hung on to finish second, 1:02 behind, with another breakaway rider, Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano), a deserved third at 1:18.
Riblon looked set to take the race leader's yellow jersey but a late surge by a group of overall contenders formed in the final kilometres reduced his lead and allowed Poland's Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) to take the yellow jersey in his national tour. He leads Sergio Henao (Team Sky) by four seconds, with Riblon third overall at six seconds.
Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished 58th on the stage in a small chase group, 15:40 down on Riblon. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished even further back, in 60th place at 23:44.
A hard day in the Dolomites
The 206km stage included the Passo di Pampeago and the Passo Costalunga before the climb up to the finish in the shadows of the Dolomites at the Passo Pordoi. It meant for six hours of racing and an early start.
However the stage profile did not scare off attacks, with Riblon being part of a 16-rider move that formed on the descent from the Val di Sole.
Nibali was also in the early move, perhaps stung by criticism after his poor performance on stage one. However he and most of the riders didn't last long up front and the break was reduced to just six riders on the slopes of the Pampeago.
With Riblon, Rohregger and Preidler were former cyclo-cross world champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Maciej Paterski (Cannondale) and Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM). Lampre-Merida tried to lead the chase but race leader Diego Ulissi was not at his best, suffering with cramp on the Costalunga climb and eventually finishing 27 minutes behind Riblon.
The Tour of Poland enjoys an early rest day on Monday for the long transfer from the Italian Dolomites to Krakow. The racing resumes on Tuesday with the 226km third stage from Krakow to Rzeszów. The race ends next Saturday with a 37km individual time trial in Krakow.
Full Results
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6:03:40
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:02
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:18
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:35
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:38
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:40
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|16
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:40
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:45
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:52
|20
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:06
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|23
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:21
|24
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:04:09
|25
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|26
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:44
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:19
|28
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:39
|29
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:48
|31
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|32
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:06:42
|33
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:07:18
|34
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:32
|35
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|36
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:34
|37
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:42
|39
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:11
|40
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:44
|41
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:55
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:19
|46
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:16
|47
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:11:43
|48
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:23
|49
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:40
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|53
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|54
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:57
|55
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:07
|56
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|57
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:18:46
|58
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:05
|59
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:23:29
|60
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:44
|61
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:26
|63
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|67
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:17
|68
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|69
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|74
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|77
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|79
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|82
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|83
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|85
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|86
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|87
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|92
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|94
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|95
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|96
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|97
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:29:13
|98
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|0:30:54
|99
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|101
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:32:11
|102
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|103
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:20
|104
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:51
|105
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:35:35
|106
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:37:24
|107
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:12
|108
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|110
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|112
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|113
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|118
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|119
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|123
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|125
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|126
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|130
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|131
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|132
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:21
|133
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:44:48
|134
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:44:51
|DNF
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNS
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|17
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|7
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|8
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|14
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|7
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|20
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|1
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|5
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|7
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|8
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|18:16:34
|2
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:42
|3
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:29
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:09:26
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:50
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:36
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:06
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:32
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:55
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:30:15
|12
|Katusha
|0:34:24
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:57
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:38:19
|15
|Poland
|0:38:35
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:41:42
|17
|Sky Procycling
|0:42:35
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:44:09
|19
|Colombia
|0:47:32
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:53:19
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|0:56:19
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:58:12
|23
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:58:18
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|11:04:43
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:09
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:13
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:16
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:18
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:48
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:14
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:16
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:31
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|21
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:58
|22
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:13
|23
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:58
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:05:05
|25
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:33
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:46
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:26
|28
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:11
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:33
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:54
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:34
|32
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:10
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:20
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:15
|36
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:56
|37
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:45
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:24
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:05
|40
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:37
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:46
|42
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:58
|43
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:28
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:51
|45
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:20:55
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:03
|47
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:29
|48
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:22
|49
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:07
|51
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:08
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:21
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:45
|54
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:27:19
|55
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:53
|56
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:28:17
|57
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:29:19
|58
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:29:51
|59
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:30:23
|60
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:26
|61
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:33:00
|62
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:09
|63
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:27
|64
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:10
|65
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:57
|66
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:58
|67
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:35:42
|68
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:37:48
|69
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|72
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:15
|74
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|77
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:26
|78
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:39:45
|79
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:46
|80
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:42:16
|81
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:42:38
|82
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:08
|83
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:28
|84
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:43:29
|85
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|86
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|87
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|88
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|89
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:16
|90
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:45:06
|91
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:45:40
|92
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:46:06
|93
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:47:23
|94
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:51:27
|95
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:53:49
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:31
|98
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:58
|99
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:22
|100
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:30
|101
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:47
|102
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:24
|103
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:01:23
|104
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:14
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|106
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|107
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|1:04:51
|108
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:21
|109
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:07:48
|110
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:32
|111
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:09:44
|112
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|113
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:11:17
|114
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|1:15:22
|115
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:18:06
|116
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:09
|117
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|118
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|119
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|123
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|129
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|130
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|131
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|132
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:18:18
|133
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:18:45
|134
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:46
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|13
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|19
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|11
|18
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|19
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|20
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|23
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|27
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|11
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|17
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|18
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|5
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|7
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|8
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|33:16:33
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:43
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:55
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:59
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:11:40
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:16:01
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:24:18
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:21
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:45
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:14
|11
|Katusha
|0:39:15
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:45:52
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:46:52
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:34
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:56:44
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:57:04
|17
|Colombia
|1:01:30
|18
|FDJ.fr
|1:03:07
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|1:12:36
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:19:41
|21
|Team NetApp-Endura
|1:20:13
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:50:55
|23
|Poland
|1:51:17
