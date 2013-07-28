Trending

Riblon wins alone at the Passo Pordoi

Majka takes the overall lead

Image 1 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) seeks relief from the heat

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) seeks relief from the heat
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 34

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 34

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), a winner on Alpe d'Huez in the Tour, used his good form to win the queen stage at the Tour of Poland on the Passo Pordoi

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), a winner on Alpe d'Huez in the Tour, used his good form to win the queen stage at the Tour of Poland on the Passo Pordoi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Taylor Phinney (BMC) awaits the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Poland

Taylor Phinney (BMC) awaits the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 34

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 34

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in action during stage 2 at the Tour of Poland

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) in action during stage 2 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

On the final day in the Italian Dolomites, Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory in stage 2 at the Tour of Poland

On the final day in the Italian Dolomites, Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory in stage 2 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) en route to winning his second queen stage in 10 days

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) en route to winning his second queen stage in 10 days
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) took a hard-fought stage victory in the Dolomites

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) took a hard-fought stage victory in the Dolomites
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 34

Tour of Poland stage 2 podium (L-R): Thomas Rohregger, Christophe Riblon and Georg Preidler

Tour of Poland stage 2 podium (L-R): Thomas Rohregger, Christophe Riblon and Georg Preidler
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 34

A Polish rider, Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff), is the new leader at the Tour of Poland

A Polish rider, Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff), is the new leader at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) alone in the lead in the stage 2 finale

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) alone in the lead in the stage 2 finale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) rode the final 8km of the Passo Pordoi alone to take the stage win

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) rode the final 8km of the Passo Pordoi alone to take the stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 34

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had a solid two days of racing in the opening stages at the Tour of Poland

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had a solid two days of racing in the opening stages at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

Team Saxo-Tinkoff pushes the pace in the GC favourites group on the Passo Pordoi ascent

Team Saxo-Tinkoff pushes the pace in the GC favourites group on the Passo Pordoi ascent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) would take over the Tour of Poland leader's jersey at the conclusion of stage 2

Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) would take over the Tour of Poland leader's jersey at the conclusion of stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

The Tour of Poland peloton in action during stage 2 in the Italian Dolomites

The Tour of Poland peloton in action during stage 2 in the Italian Dolomites
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 34

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) wore the points jersey during stage 2 at the Tour of Poland

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) wore the points jersey during stage 2 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) alone in the lead during stage 2 in the Italian Dolomites

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) alone in the lead during stage 2 in the Italian Dolomites
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the new Tour of Poland leader and will be resplendent in yellow when the racing resumes on Tuesday in his home nation.

Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the new Tour of Poland leader and will be resplendent in yellow when the racing resumes on Tuesday in his home nation.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his victory on the Passo Pordoi, the Tour of Poland's queen stage

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates his victory on the Passo Pordoi, the Tour of Poland's queen stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Kisses for stage 2 winner Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)

Kisses for stage 2 winner Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

10 days after winning on Alpe d'Huez, Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) is en route to victory on the Passo Pordoi at the Tour of Poland

10 days after winning on Alpe d'Huez, Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) is en route to victory on the Passo Pordoi at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

Stage 1 winner and Tour of Poland leader Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) suffered from cramps and surrendered the yellow jersey

Stage 1 winner and Tour of Poland leader Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) suffered from cramps and surrendered the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory in stage 2 at the Tour of Poland after dropping his breakaway companions on the ascent to Passo Pordoi

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) soloed to victory in stage 2 at the Tour of Poland after dropping his breakaway companions on the ascent to Passo Pordoi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was part of the day's early break

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) was part of the day's early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the new leader at the Tour of Poland

Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) is the new leader at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) sets the pace in the peloton on the final climb

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) sets the pace in the peloton on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

Tour of Poland stage 2 winner Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium

Tour of Poland stage 2 winner Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) alone in the lead on the Passo Pordoi climb after dropping his breakaway companions

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) alone in the lead on the Passo Pordoi climb after dropping his breakaway companions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) negotiates the switchbacks of the Passo Pordoi en route to winning stage 2 at the Tour of Poland

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) negotiates the switchbacks of the Passo Pordoi en route to winning stage 2 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) followed up on his Tour de France stage victory at Alpe d'Huez by winning stage two at the Tour of Poland to the Passo Pordoi, with an aggressive ride in the Italian Dolomites.

Riblon had chased down Tejay van Garderen (BMC) to win atop Alpe d'Huez and used his climbing ability and determination to win again at the Tour of Poland despite the fatigue of having only completed the Tour de France a week ago.

He was part of the early break of the day and then attacked alone eight kilometres from the summit finish, giving it 100 percent all the way to the line. Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack-Leopard) was also in the break and hung on to finish second, 1:02 behind, with another breakaway rider, Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano), a deserved third at 1:18.

Riblon looked set to take the race leader's yellow jersey but a late surge by a group of overall contenders formed in the final kilometres reduced his lead and allowed Poland's Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) to take the yellow jersey in his national tour. He leads Sergio Henao (Team Sky) by four seconds, with Riblon third overall at six seconds.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) finished 58th on the stage in a small chase group, 15:40 down on Riblon. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished even further back, in 60th place at 23:44.

A hard day in the Dolomites

The 206km stage included the Passo di Pampeago and the Passo Costalunga before the climb up to the finish in the shadows of the Dolomites at the Passo Pordoi. It meant for six hours of racing and an early start.

However the stage profile did not scare off attacks, with Riblon being part of a 16-rider move that formed on the descent from the Val di Sole.

Nibali was also in the early move, perhaps stung by criticism after his poor performance on stage one. However he and most of the riders didn't last long up front and the break was reduced to just six riders on the slopes of the Pampeago.

With Riblon, Rohregger and Preidler were former cyclo-cross world champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Maciej Paterski (Cannondale) and Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM). Lampre-Merida tried to lead the chase but race leader Diego Ulissi was not at his best, suffering with cramp on the Costalunga climb and eventually finishing 27 minutes behind Riblon.

The Tour of Poland enjoys an early rest day on Monday for the long transfer from the Italian Dolomites to Krakow. The racing resumes on Tuesday with the 226km third stage from Krakow to Rzeszów. The race ends next Saturday with a 37km individual time trial in Krakow. 

Full Results

1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6:03:40
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:01:02
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:18
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:35
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:38
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:40
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:47
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:51
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:19
16Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:40
18Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:45
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:52
20Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:06
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
23Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:21
24Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:04:09
25Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
26Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:44
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:19
28Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:39
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:48
31Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:27
32Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:06:42
33Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:18
34Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:32
35Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
36Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:34
37Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:42
39Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:11
40Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:44
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:55
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
43Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
45Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:19
46Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:16
47Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:11:43
48Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:23
49Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:15:40
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
51Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
53Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
54Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:57
55Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:07
56Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
57Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:18:46
58Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:05
59Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:23:29
60Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:23:44
61Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:26
63Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
64Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
65Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
67Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:17
68Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
69Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
70Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
72Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
74Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
76Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
77Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
79Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
80David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
82Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
83Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
85Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
86Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
87Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
88Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
92Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
93Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
94Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
95Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
96Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
97Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:29:13
98Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha0:30:54
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
100Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
101Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:32:11
102Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
103Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:33:20
104Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:51
105Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:35:35
106Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:37:24
107Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:12
108Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
109Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
110Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
111Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
112Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
113Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
116Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
117Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
118Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
119Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
121Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
122Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
123Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
125Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
126Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
127Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
128Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
129Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
130Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
131Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
132Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:21
133Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:44:48
134Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:44:51
DNFAdam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNSManuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Points
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard19
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano18
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling17
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge15
7Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
8Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team11
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard9
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling8
14Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team7
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
16Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
18Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
20Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Passo Pampeago Val Di Fieme (Cat. 1) 145.5km
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard10pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 2 - Passo Costalunga Val Di Fassa (Cat. 1) 174km
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard10pts
2Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano7
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
5Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 3 - Passo Pordoi (Cat. 1) 204km
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard7
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano5
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2

Sprint 1 - Fondo-Val Di Non, 40km
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura3pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Sprint 2 - Cembra, 95km
1Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team3pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura2
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 3 - Cavalese-Val Di Fiemme, 120km
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura3pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Attractivity
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard8pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura8
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
5Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano3
7Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr3
8Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Teams
1RadioShack Leopard18:16:34
2Team Argos-Shimano0:01:42
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:29
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:48
5Movistar Team0:09:26
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:50
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:36
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:06
9BMC Racing Team0:20:32
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:55
11Astana Pro Team0:30:15
12Katusha0:34:24
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:57
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:38:19
15Poland0:38:35
16Lampre-Merida0:41:42
17Sky Procycling0:42:35
18FDJ.fr0:44:09
19Colombia0:47:32
20Garmin-Sharp0:53:19
21Lotto Belisol0:56:19
22Orica-GreenEdge0:58:12
23Team NetApp-Endura0:58:18

General classification after stage 2
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff11:04:43
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:09
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:13
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:16
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:00:18
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
12Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:48
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:14
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:16
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:31
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
21Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:58
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:13
23Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:58
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:05:05
25Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:05:33
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:46
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:26
28Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:07:11
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:33
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:54
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:34
32Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:10
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:20
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:55
35Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:15
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:56
37Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:45
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:24
39Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:05
40Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:17:37
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:46
42Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:58
43Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:28
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:51
45Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:20:55
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:03
47Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:29
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:22
49Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:07
51Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:08
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:21
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:45
54Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:27:19
55Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:53
56Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:28:17
57Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:29:19
58Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:29:51
59Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:30:23
60Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:26
61Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:33:00
62Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:33:09
63Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:33:27
64Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:10
65Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:57
66Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:58
67Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:35:42
68Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:37:48
69Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
70Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
72Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:15
74Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
75Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
77David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:39:26
78Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:39:45
79Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:46
80Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:42:16
81Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:42:38
82Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:08
83Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:28
84Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:43:29
85Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
86Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
87Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
88Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
89Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:16
90Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:45:06
91Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:45:40
92Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:46:06
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:47:23
94Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:51:27
95Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:53:49
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:54:31
98Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:58
99Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:22
100Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:30
101Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:57:47
102Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:24
103Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:01:23
104Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:02:14
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
106Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
107Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha1:04:51
108Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:07:21
109Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:07:48
110Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:32
111Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:09:44
112Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
113Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:11:17
114Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland1:15:22
115Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:18:06
116Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:09
117Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
118Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
119Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
120Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
121Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
123Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
125Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
127Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
128Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
129Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
130Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
131Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
132Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge1:18:18
133Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano1:18:45
134Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:46

Points classification
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff34pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team28
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi27
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge26
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling24
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling24
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff22
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard19
12Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard19
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia19
14Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp18
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano18
16Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard15
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team11
18Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
19Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
20Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr7
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
23Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
26Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
27Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1

Mountains classification
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard27pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura15
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano12
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team7
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge5
11Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
17Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
18Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Sprint classification
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura13pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
4Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia3
5Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
7Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr1
8Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Teams classification
1RadioShack Leopard33:16:33
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:43
3Team Argos-Shimano0:08:55
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:59
5Movistar Team0:11:40
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:16:01
7BMC Racing Team0:24:18
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:21
9Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:45
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:14
11Katusha0:39:15
12Astana Pro Team0:45:52
13CCC Polsat Polkowice0:46:52
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:48:34
15Sky Procycling0:56:44
16Lampre-Merida0:57:04
17Colombia1:01:30
18FDJ.fr1:03:07
19Lotto Belisol1:12:36
20Garmin-Sharp1:19:41
21Team NetApp-Endura1:20:13
22Orica-GreenEdge1:50:55
23Poland1:51:17

 

