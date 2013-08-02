Atapuma gets revenge with Tour of Poland stage win
Riblon takes over race lead
Stage 6: Bukovina Terma Hotel Spa - Bukowina Tatrzanska
Darwin Atapuma gave the Colombia team its first victory of the 2013 season on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne. The 25-year-old Colombian was part of a day-long breakaway on the 192km stage in Bukowina that included 10 category 1 climbs, a perfect scenario for the diminutive climber. He attacked on the final climb and was joined in the final kilometers by stage 2 winner Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale).
The Frenchman, seeking to take over the race lead, was forced to do most of the work, and Atapuma was able to get his revenge for being drummed out of the stage 5 breakaway by powering away for the stage victory.
"I am happy, tired but really happy. Honestly, it feels great to be a WorldTour stage winner," Atapuma said. "When we were at 500 metres to the line, I turned behind and saw no one was coming, and that was the moment I realized I was going to make it. I know this win has of huge importance, not only for me but for the whole team and our project, and makes me even more proud after what happened yesterday: I think we showed we could have won even that stage…"
Riblon gained 22 seconds on overnight leader Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to take over the yellow jersey by 19 seconds, thanks to the time bonus.
Saxo-Tinkoff's Rafal Majka remains in third by one further second, having overcome a late-race tumble to regain the yellow jersey chase group, which was led to the line by NetApp-Endura's Leopold Konig.
With 10 classified climbs on tap for the day, there was a sense of urgency for riders to get away early. The break of the day went away quickly after the start on the first lap of the day's 38.4km circuit, with Polish riders Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) joined by Sandy Casar (FDJ), Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) and Atapuma.
As the push to make the move continued, the group swelled to 32 riders - more a split from the field than a breakaway. It included Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and several CCC Polsat riders including Davide Rebellin, BMC's Ivan Santaromita and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) among others. Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) and Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar) broke free, but were brought back before the midway point of the stage.
Entering the final lap the unrelenting climbing had whittled the lead group down to 13, comprised of Howes, Casar, Atapuma, Konig, Rebellin, Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard), Italian champion Ivan Santaromita and Mathias Frank (BMC), Sergei Chernetskiy (Katusha), stage 1 winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Kevin De Weert and Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol).
A further sorting followed on the stage's penultimate climb as Howes attacked in a bid to get away for the win, but he was marked by Kiserlovski. The American persisted, was brought back again, and seven riders crested the Zab KOM together, led across by Atapuma.
The aggressive racing continued as this lead group split with three riders going clear: Kiserlovski, Santaromita and Konig. This leading trio was pursued by a three-rider chase group comprised of Howes, Atapuma and Golas.
Once again there would be a re-grouping as Kiserlovski, Santaromita and Konig were caught by Howes, Atapuma and Golas just prior to the final climb. Chernetskiy, too, would make his way back to the pointy end of the race. Atapuma pushed the pace on the final ascent of the Gliczarów, which, coming with just over 12km to race, proved to be the launch pad to finally snap the elastic of the breakaway.
Atapuma went solo, but was joined by Chernetskiy and the Colombian led the Russian over the final KOM. Meanwhile, Riblon attacked the yellow jersey group, crested the Gliczarów summit 33 seconds behind Atapuma and Chernetskiy, and the Frenchman soon made contact with the other escapees who weren't able to keep pace with Atapuma and Chernetskiy.
With 5.5km remaining Atapuma and Chernetskiy led the Riblon-powered chase group by 15 seconds and at the beginning of the 3km rise to the finish line Riblon jumped clear of the chase group.
Just as Riblon made contact with Atapuma and Chernetskiy, the Colombian jumped away with 2.6km to the finish. Riblon, with much fresher legs than either Atapuma or Chernetskiy, quickly recovered from his chase effort, dropped the Russian, and bridged across to Atapuma with 1.6km to go. At this point the Colombian refused to work while Riblon, knowing the leader's jersey could be his if he kept the pressure on, kept driving to the finish. As the pair approached the finish line Atapuma jumped away to win by two seconds over the Frenchman.
"It is a huge moment for us, coming just after such a painful day," said Colombia General Manager Claudio Corti. "Atapuma tackled the Tour de Pologne in great condition, had a bad day on the Passo Pordoi and rode great ever since, and really deserves this joy. It's our team's first win in a WorldTour race, another key step forward for our project. It is a huge satisfaction for us, and I really believe we deserved it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|5:19:36
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:02
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:22
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:34
|20
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:11
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|25
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:48
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:36
|28
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:11
|29
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:21
|30
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:07
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:50
|33
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|34
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:57
|37
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:23
|38
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|39
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|40
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|41
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|43
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|44
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|45
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|46
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:52
|52
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|53
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:57
|54
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|60
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|61
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|63
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|66
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|67
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|72
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:27:05
|73
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|74
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|77
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|79
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|82
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|84
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|85
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|86
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|87
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|88
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|93
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|94
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|95
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|96
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|97
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:32:50
|98
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:35:52
|99
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:38
|101
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|103
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|107
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|110
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|111
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|112
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|113
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DQ
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|DNF
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|DNF
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|20
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|3
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|13
|9
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|11
|11
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|10
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|16
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|17
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|18
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|19
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|20
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|5
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|3
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|pts
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|3
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|5
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|3
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|pts
|2
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|3
|5
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|3
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|5
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|10
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|4
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|20
|pts
|2
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|14
|3
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|5
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|13
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|4
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|6
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|9
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|2
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|11
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|12
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|13
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|14
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|16
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|17
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31:09:20
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:19
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:20
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:36
|9
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:41
|11
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:08
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:27
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:34
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:43
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|16
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:10
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:25
|18
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:40
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|20
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:04:37
|21
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:06:42
|22
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:57
|23
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:31
|24
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:21
|25
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:48
|26
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:43
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:18:58
|28
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:04
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:11
|30
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:07
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:25:34
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:05
|34
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:11
|35
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:15
|36
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:47
|37
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:15
|38
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:33
|39
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:27
|40
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:32:59
|41
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:34:12
|42
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:35:30
|43
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:36:34
|44
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:37:10
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:37
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:58
|47
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:14
|49
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:52
|50
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:51:32
|51
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:53:08
|52
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:58
|53
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:55:57
|54
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:56:26
|55
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:57:02
|56
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:58:03
|57
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:58:04
|58
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|1:00:14
|59
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:01:19
|60
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:27
|61
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:48
|62
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:06
|63
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:04:08
|64
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:04:23
|65
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:06:49
|66
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:06:53
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:07:10
|68
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:07:21
|69
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|1:08:53
|70
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:11:05
|71
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|1:11:59
|72
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:12:39
|73
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:12:48
|74
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:35
|75
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1:14:02
|76
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|1:15:33
|77
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:16:28
|78
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:16:36
|79
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:17:10
|80
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:19:19
|81
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:20:18
|82
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:37
|83
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:21:45
|84
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:22:19
|85
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:25:26
|86
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:29:15
|87
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|1:31:43
|88
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:32:09
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:33:21
|90
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:34:25
|91
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:35:44
|92
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:36:19
|93
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:37:05
|94
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:40:25
|95
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:43:12
|96
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:44:32
|97
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:45:12
|98
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|99
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:45:22
|100
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:47:28
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:51:47
|102
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:52:16
|103
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:54:04
|104
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:57:44
|105
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:59:08
|106
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:03:50
|107
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:04:57
|108
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|2:07:25
|109
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:08:49
|110
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:10:43
|111
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2:12:13
|112
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|2:13:29
|113
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:26:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|pts
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|57
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|55
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|52
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|10
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|39
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|12
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|15
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|19
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|21
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|22
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|23
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|24
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|25
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|26
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|21
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|29
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|19
|30
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|31
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|34
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|37
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|11
|38
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|10
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|41
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|43
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|44
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|45
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|5
|46
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|48
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|49
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|1
|50
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|64
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|58
|4
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|5
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|23
|6
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|7
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|8
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|14
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|10
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|12
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|11
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|15
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|16
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|10
|17
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|20
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|21
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|8
|22
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|23
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|25
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|27
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|28
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|30
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|5
|32
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|33
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|34
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|35
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|36
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|37
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|38
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|40
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|41
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|42
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|44
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|45
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|2
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|47
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|7
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|8
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|10
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|11
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|12
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|13
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|14
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|15
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|16
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|17
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|19
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|20
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|21
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|93:32:13
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:12
|3
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:26
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:29:13
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:34:52
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:37:30
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:59
|8
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:49:39
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:51:32
|10
|Katusha
|0:59:50
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|1:13:14
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:28
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:26:26
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|1:29:56
|15
|Sky Procycling
|1:34:40
|16
|FDJ
|1:38:02
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:41:51
|18
|Colombia
|1:43:50
|19
|Team NetApp-Endura
|1:57:19
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:59:22
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|2:05:10
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|3:16:18
|23
|Poland
|3:34:37
