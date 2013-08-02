Trending

Atapuma gets revenge with Tour of Poland stage win

Riblon takes over race lead

Darwin Atapuma gave the Colombia team its first victory of the 2013 season on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne. The 25-year-old Colombian was part of a day-long breakaway on the 192km stage in Bukowina that included 10 category 1 climbs, a perfect scenario for the diminutive climber. He attacked on the final climb and was joined in the final kilometers by stage 2 winner Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale).

The Frenchman, seeking to take over the race lead, was forced to do most of the work, and Atapuma was able to get his revenge for being drummed out of the stage 5 breakaway by powering away for the stage victory. 

"I am happy, tired but really happy. Honestly, it feels great to be a WorldTour stage winner," Atapuma said. "When we were at 500 metres to the line, I turned behind and saw no one was coming, and that was the moment I realized I was going to make it. I know this win has of huge importance, not only for me but for the whole team and our project, and makes me even more proud after what happened yesterday: I think we showed we could have won even that stage…"

Riblon gained 22 seconds on overnight leader Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to take over the yellow jersey by 19 seconds, thanks to the time bonus.

Saxo-Tinkoff's Rafal Majka remains in third by one further second, having overcome a late-race tumble to regain the yellow jersey chase group, which was led to the line by NetApp-Endura's Leopold Konig.

With 10 classified climbs on tap for the day, there was a sense of urgency for riders to get away early. The break of the day went away quickly after the start on the first lap of the day's 38.4km circuit, with Polish riders Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) joined by Sandy Casar (FDJ), Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) and Atapuma.

As the push to make the move continued, the group swelled to 32 riders - more a split from the field than a breakaway. It included Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and several CCC Polsat riders including Davide Rebellin, BMC's Ivan Santaromita and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) among others. Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) and Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar) broke free, but were brought back before the midway point of the stage.

Entering the final lap the unrelenting climbing had whittled the lead group down to 13, comprised of Howes, Casar, Atapuma, Konig, Rebellin, Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard), Italian champion Ivan Santaromita and Mathias Frank (BMC), Sergei Chernetskiy (Katusha), stage 1 winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Kevin De Weert and Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol).

A further sorting followed on the stage's penultimate climb as Howes attacked in a bid to get away for the win, but he was marked by Kiserlovski. The American persisted, was brought back again, and seven riders crested the Zab KOM together, led across by Atapuma.

The aggressive racing continued as this lead group split with three riders going clear: Kiserlovski, Santaromita and Konig. This leading trio was pursued by a three-rider chase group comprised of Howes, Atapuma and Golas.

Once again there would be a re-grouping as Kiserlovski, Santaromita and Konig were caught by Howes, Atapuma and Golas just prior to the final climb. Chernetskiy, too, would make his way back to the pointy end of the race. Atapuma pushed the pace on the final ascent of the Gliczarów, which, coming with just over 12km to race, proved to be the launch pad to finally snap the elastic of the breakaway.

Atapuma went solo, but was joined by Chernetskiy and the Colombian led the Russian over the final KOM. Meanwhile, Riblon attacked the yellow jersey group, crested the Gliczarów summit 33 seconds behind Atapuma and Chernetskiy, and the Frenchman soon made contact with the other escapees who weren't able to keep pace with Atapuma and Chernetskiy.

With 5.5km remaining Atapuma and Chernetskiy led the Riblon-powered chase group by 15 seconds and at the beginning of the 3km rise to the finish line Riblon jumped clear of the chase group.

Just as Riblon made contact with Atapuma and Chernetskiy, the Colombian jumped away with 2.6km to the finish. Riblon, with much fresher legs than either Atapuma or Chernetskiy, quickly recovered from his chase effort, dropped the Russian, and bridged across to Atapuma with 1.6km to go. At this point the Colombian refused to work while Riblon, knowing the leader's jersey could be his if he kept the pressure on, kept driving to the finish. As the pair approached the finish line Atapuma jumped away to win by two seconds over the Frenchman.

"It is a huge moment for us, coming just after such a painful day," said Colombia General Manager Claudio Corti. "Atapuma tackled the Tour de Pologne in great condition, had a bad day on the Passo Pordoi and rode great ever since, and really deserves this joy. It's our team's first win in a WorldTour race, another key step forward for our project. It is a huge satisfaction for us, and I really believe we deserved it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia5:19:36
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:02
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:22
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
10Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:34
20Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
21Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:11
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
23Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
25Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:48
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:36
28Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:11
29Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:21
30Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:07
32Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:50
33Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:00
34Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
35Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:57
37Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:23
38Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
39Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
41Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
43Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
44Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
45Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
46Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
48Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
50Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:52
52Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
53Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:57
54Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
60Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
61Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
62Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
63Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
64Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
66Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
67Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
68Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
70Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
72Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:27:05
73Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
74Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
76Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
77Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
79Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
82Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
84Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
85Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
86Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
87Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
88Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
90Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
91Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
92Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
93Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
94Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
95Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
96Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
97Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:32:50
98Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:35:52
99Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
100Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:40:38
101Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
102Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
103Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
105Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
106Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
107David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
108Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
109Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
110Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
111Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
112Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
113Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFBruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFNicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DQJacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFSimon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
DNFRobert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFRafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSSimone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
DNFFrancisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFFabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia20pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
3Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura18
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge15
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling13
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team12
10Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida11
11Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team10
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard9
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team8
14Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp7
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team6
16Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard5
17Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
18Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
19Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
20Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Poronin, km. 161.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 1 - Zab, km. 11.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia7
3Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida5
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr3
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 2 - Gliczarów, km. 26.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura10pts
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia7
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp2

Mountain 3 - Zab, km. 50.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
3Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3
5Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team2

Mountain 4 - Gliczarów, km. 64.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team7
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura3
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2

Mountain 5 - Zab, km. 88.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura10pts
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
3Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia5
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team3
5Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling2

Mountain 6 - Gliczarów, km. 103.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura10pts
2Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team7
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia3
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 7 - Zab, km. 127.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura10pts
2Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team7
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia3
5Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2

Mountain 8 - Gliczarów, km. 141.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia10pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
3Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard3
5Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp2

Mountain 9 - Zab, km. 165.5.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia10pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard7
3Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp5
4Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura3

Mountain 10 - Gliczarów im. J. Halupczoka, km. 179.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia20pts
2Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha14
3Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
4Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp6
5Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura4

Attractivity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13pts
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia13
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura12
4Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team6
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
6Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
9Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha2
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard2
11Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
12Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
13Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
14Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1
15Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
16Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
17Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31:09:20
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:19
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:20
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:24
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:27
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:36
9Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:41
11Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:08
12Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:01:27
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:34
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
16Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:10
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:25
18Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:40
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
20Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:04:37
21Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:06:42
22Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:07:57
23Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:31
24Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:21
25Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:48
26Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:43
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:18:58
28Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:19:04
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:11
30Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:07
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:34
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:05
34Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:11
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:15
36Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:47
37Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:15
38Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:33
39Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:27
40Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:32:59
41Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:34:12
42Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:35:30
43Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:34
44Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:37:10
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:37
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:58
47Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:14
49Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:45:52
50Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:51:32
51Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:53:08
52Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:58
53Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:55:57
54Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:56:26
55Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:57:02
56Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:58:03
57Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:58:04
58Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha1:00:14
59Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:01:19
60Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:01:27
61Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:01:48
62Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:03:06
63Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:04:08
64Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:04:23
65Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:06:49
66Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:06:53
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:07:10
68Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:07:21
69Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland1:08:53
70Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1:11:05
71Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland1:11:59
72Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:12:39
73Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:12:48
74Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:13:35
75Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1:14:02
76Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol1:15:33
77Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:16:28
78Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:16:36
79Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:17:10
80Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura1:19:19
81Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:20:18
82David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:20:37
83Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:21:45
84Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:22:19
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:25:26
86Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:29:15
87Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland1:31:43
88Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura1:32:09
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:33:21
90Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:34:25
91Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:35:44
92Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:36:19
93Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:37:05
94Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:40:25
95Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:43:12
96Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:44:32
97Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano1:45:12
98Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
99Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:45:22
100Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:47:28
101Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:51:47
102Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:52:16
103Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:54:04
104Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:57:44
105Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:59:08
106Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2:03:50
107Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:04:57
108Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland2:07:25
109Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale2:08:49
110Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:10:43
111Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2:12:13
112Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp2:13:29
113Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano2:26:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale58pts
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff57
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team55
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi52
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling52
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida51
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge47
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano42
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale40
10Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia39
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling39
12Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp37
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team35
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano33
15Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale31
16Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard29
17Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team28
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano28
19Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling27
20Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp27
21Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard24
22Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff24
23Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
24Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard22
25Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team22
26Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team21
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr19
29Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura19
30Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
31David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
34Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice13
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura13
37Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida11
38Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia10
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr7
44Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr5
45Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland5
46Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
49Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha1
50Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team86pts
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia64
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura58
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard37
5Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team23
6Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
7Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp15
8Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha14
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
10Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano12
12Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland11
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard10
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
15Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
16Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr10
17Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura9
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team8
19Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
20Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
21Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia8
22Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge7
23Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
25Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
27Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
28Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
29Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
30Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida5
32Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr5
33Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
34Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
35Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
36Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
37Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
38Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr3
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
40Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
41Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
42Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
44Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2
45Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling2
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
47Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura13pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
5Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland3
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
7Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia3
8Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
9Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
10Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
11Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
12Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
13Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura2
14Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
15Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
16Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
17Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr1
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
19Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1
20Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
21Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack Leopard93:32:13
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:12
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:26
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:29:13
5Movistar Team0:34:52
6BMC Racing Team0:37:30
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:59
8Team Argos-Shimano0:49:39
9Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:51:32
10Katusha0:59:50
11Lampre-Merida1:13:14
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:13:28
13CCC Polsat Polkowice1:26:26
14Astana Pro Team1:29:56
15Sky Procycling1:34:40
16FDJ1:38:02
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:41:51
18Colombia1:43:50
19Team NetApp-Endura1:57:19
20Garmin-Sharp1:59:22
21Lotto Belisol2:05:10
22Orica-GreenEdge3:16:18
23Poland3:34:37

 

