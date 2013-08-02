Image 1 of 11 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) happy with his stage win in Poland (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 11 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) finished second to Diego Ulissi on the first stage at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 11 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 11 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) won stage 6 in Poland (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 11 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 11 Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) took over the race lead with a late attack (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 11 Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 11 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) nabs the team's first win of 2013 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 11 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) got away on the final climb and held off Riblon to win stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 11 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Darwin Atapuma gave the Colombia team its first victory of the 2013 season on stage 6 of the Tour de Pologne. The 25-year-old Colombian was part of a day-long breakaway on the 192km stage in Bukowina that included 10 category 1 climbs, a perfect scenario for the diminutive climber. He attacked on the final climb and was joined in the final kilometers by stage 2 winner Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale).

The Frenchman, seeking to take over the race lead, was forced to do most of the work, and Atapuma was able to get his revenge for being drummed out of the stage 5 breakaway by powering away for the stage victory.

"I am happy, tired but really happy. Honestly, it feels great to be a WorldTour stage winner," Atapuma said. "When we were at 500 metres to the line, I turned behind and saw no one was coming, and that was the moment I realized I was going to make it. I know this win has of huge importance, not only for me but for the whole team and our project, and makes me even more proud after what happened yesterday: I think we showed we could have won even that stage…"

Riblon gained 22 seconds on overnight leader Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to take over the yellow jersey by 19 seconds, thanks to the time bonus.

Saxo-Tinkoff's Rafal Majka remains in third by one further second, having overcome a late-race tumble to regain the yellow jersey chase group, which was led to the line by NetApp-Endura's Leopold Konig.

With 10 classified climbs on tap for the day, there was a sense of urgency for riders to get away early. The break of the day went away quickly after the start on the first lap of the day's 38.4km circuit, with Polish riders Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida) and Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) joined by Sandy Casar (FDJ), Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) and Atapuma.

As the push to make the move continued, the group swelled to 32 riders - more a split from the field than a breakaway. It included Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and several CCC Polsat riders including Davide Rebellin, BMC's Ivan Santaromita and Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) among others. Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) and Sylvester Szmyd (Movistar) broke free, but were brought back before the midway point of the stage.

Entering the final lap the unrelenting climbing had whittled the lead group down to 13, comprised of Howes, Casar, Atapuma, Konig, Rebellin, Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard), Italian champion Ivan Santaromita and Mathias Frank (BMC), Sergei Chernetskiy (Katusha), stage 1 winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida), Kevin De Weert and Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Francis De Greef (Lotto Belisol).

A further sorting followed on the stage's penultimate climb as Howes attacked in a bid to get away for the win, but he was marked by Kiserlovski. The American persisted, was brought back again, and seven riders crested the Zab KOM together, led across by Atapuma.

The aggressive racing continued as this lead group split with three riders going clear: Kiserlovski, Santaromita and Konig. This leading trio was pursued by a three-rider chase group comprised of Howes, Atapuma and Golas.

Once again there would be a re-grouping as Kiserlovski, Santaromita and Konig were caught by Howes, Atapuma and Golas just prior to the final climb. Chernetskiy, too, would make his way back to the pointy end of the race. Atapuma pushed the pace on the final ascent of the Gliczarów, which, coming with just over 12km to race, proved to be the launch pad to finally snap the elastic of the breakaway.

Atapuma went solo, but was joined by Chernetskiy and the Colombian led the Russian over the final KOM. Meanwhile, Riblon attacked the yellow jersey group, crested the Gliczarów summit 33 seconds behind Atapuma and Chernetskiy, and the Frenchman soon made contact with the other escapees who weren't able to keep pace with Atapuma and Chernetskiy.

With 5.5km remaining Atapuma and Chernetskiy led the Riblon-powered chase group by 15 seconds and at the beginning of the 3km rise to the finish line Riblon jumped clear of the chase group.

Just as Riblon made contact with Atapuma and Chernetskiy, the Colombian jumped away with 2.6km to the finish. Riblon, with much fresher legs than either Atapuma or Chernetskiy, quickly recovered from his chase effort, dropped the Russian, and bridged across to Atapuma with 1.6km to go. At this point the Colombian refused to work while Riblon, knowing the leader's jersey could be his if he kept the pressure on, kept driving to the finish. As the pair approached the finish line Atapuma jumped away to win by two seconds over the Frenchman.

"It is a huge moment for us, coming just after such a painful day," said Colombia General Manager Claudio Corti. "Atapuma tackled the Tour de Pologne in great condition, had a bad day on the Passo Pordoi and rode great ever since, and really deserves this joy. It's our team's first win in a WorldTour race, another key step forward for our project. It is a huge satisfaction for us, and I really believe we deserved it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 5:19:36 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:02 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:22 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:34 20 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 21 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:11 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 25 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:48 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:36 28 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:11 29 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:21 30 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:07 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:50 33 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:00 34 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:57 37 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:23 38 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 39 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 40 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 41 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 43 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 44 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 45 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 46 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:52 52 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 53 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:57 54 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 56 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 60 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 61 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 62 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 63 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 66 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 67 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 68 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 70 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 72 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:27:05 73 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 74 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 76 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 77 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 79 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 82 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 84 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 85 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 86 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 87 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 88 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 90 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 91 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 93 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 94 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 95 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 96 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 97 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:32:50 98 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:35:52 99 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:38 101 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 102 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 103 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 105 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 106 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 107 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 108 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 109 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 110 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 111 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 112 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 113 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling DNF Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DNF Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff DQ Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha DNF Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNF Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha DNF Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha DNF Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia DNF Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 20 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 3 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 18 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 15 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 13 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 11 11 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 10 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 9 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 7 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 6 16 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 5 17 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 19 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 20 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Poronin, km. 161.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountain 1 - Zab, km. 11.9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 7 3 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 5 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 2 - Gliczarów, km. 26.2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 10 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 7 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2

Mountain 3 - Zab, km. 50.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 3 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 5 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 2

Mountain 4 - Gliczarów, km. 64.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 7 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 3 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2

Mountain 5 - Zab, km. 88.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 10 pts 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 3 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 5 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 3 5 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 2

Mountain 6 - Gliczarów, km. 103.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 10 pts 2 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 7 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 3 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2

Mountain 7 - Zab, km. 127.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 10 pts 2 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 7 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 3 5 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2

Mountain 8 - Gliczarów, km. 141.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 3 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 3 5 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2

Mountain 9 - Zab, km. 165.5.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 10 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 7 3 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 5 4 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 3

Mountain 10 - Gliczarów im. J. Halupczoka, km. 179.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 20 pts 2 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 14 3 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 5 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 4

Attractivity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 13 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 12 4 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 6 5 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 9 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 2 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 2 11 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 12 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 13 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 14 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1 15 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 16 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 17 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31:09:20 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:19 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:20 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:27 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:36 9 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:40 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:41 11 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:08 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:27 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:34 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 16 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:10 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:25 18 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:40 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:08 20 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:04:37 21 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:06:42 22 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:07:57 23 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:31 24 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:21 25 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:48 26 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:43 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:18:58 28 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:19:04 29 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:11 30 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:07 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:34 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:05 34 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:11 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:15 36 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:47 37 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:15 38 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:33 39 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:27 40 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:32:59 41 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:34:12 42 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:35:30 43 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:34 44 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:37:10 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:37 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:58 47 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 48 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:14 49 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:45:52 50 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:51:32 51 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:08 52 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:58 53 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:55:57 54 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:56:26 55 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:57:02 56 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:58:03 57 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:58:04 58 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 1:00:14 59 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:01:19 60 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:01:27 61 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:01:48 62 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:03:06 63 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:04:08 64 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:04:23 65 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:06:49 66 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:06:53 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:07:10 68 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:07:21 69 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 1:08:53 70 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1:11:05 71 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 1:11:59 72 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:12:39 73 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:12:48 74 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:13:35 75 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1:14:02 76 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 1:15:33 77 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:16:28 78 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:16:36 79 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:17:10 80 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 1:19:19 81 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:20:18 82 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:20:37 83 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:21:45 84 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:22:19 85 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:25:26 86 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:29:15 87 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 1:31:43 88 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 1:32:09 89 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:33:21 90 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:34:25 91 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:35:44 92 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:36:19 93 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:37:05 94 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:40:25 95 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:43:12 96 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:44:32 97 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 1:45:12 98 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:45:22 100 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:47:28 101 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:51:47 102 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:52:16 103 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:54:04 104 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:57:44 105 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:59:08 106 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:03:50 107 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:04:57 108 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 2:07:25 109 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 2:08:49 110 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:10:43 111 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2:12:13 112 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 2:13:29 113 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 2:26:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 58 pts 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 57 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 55 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 52 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 51 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 47 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 42 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 10 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 39 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 12 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 37 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 35 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 33 15 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 31 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 29 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 28 19 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 20 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 21 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 24 22 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 23 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 24 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 22 25 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 21 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 29 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 19 30 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 31 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 34 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 36 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 13 37 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 11 38 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 10 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 41 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 44 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 45 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 5 46 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 47 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 48 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 49 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 1 50 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 64 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 58 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 37 5 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 23 6 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 7 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 15 8 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 14 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 10 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 12 12 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 11 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 10 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 15 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 16 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 10 17 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 9 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 20 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 21 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 8 22 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 7 23 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 25 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 27 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 28 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 29 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 30 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 5 32 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 33 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 34 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 35 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 36 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 37 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 38 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 40 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 41 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 42 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 43 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 44 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2 45 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 2 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 47 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 13 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 7 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 3 8 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 10 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 11 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 12 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 13 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 2 14 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 15 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 16 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 17 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 19 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 20 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 21 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1