Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) emerged to claim final overall victory at the Tour de Pologne while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) scored his first win of the season in the concluding time trial in Krakow.

Weening began the final stage in 5th place overall, 27 seconds down on the yellow jersey of Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) but he proved the strongest of the overall contenders in the 37 kilometre test and duly took the overall honours.

The Dutchman received an early indication that he was on track at the midway point, when he came through the intermediate check with the 5th fastest time overall and learned that he had already recouped enough time to leapfrog Sergio Henao (Sky) and Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) to move up to provisional third overall.

Weening reached the finish line 1:44 down on the flying Wiggins – good enough for 6th on the stage – and then had the luxury of sitting back to watch how his rivals for the yellow jersey would fare over the final part of the course.

As anticipated, both Henao and Majka conceded further ground over the closing kilometres to finish the race in 4th and 5th place overall, respectively. For his part, Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) put in a fine time trial to take 7th place on the stage but he was unable to limit his losses sufficiently to Weening and had to settle for second place overall, 13 seconds down.

The yellow jersey Riblon was the last man to finish, and as he entered the technical final kilometre, the Frenchman must already have realised that overall victory was ebbing away from him. Winner at Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France and atop the Passo Pordoi on the Tour of Poland’s opening weekend in Italy, Riblon had perhaps gone to the well once too often in recent weeks, and he had to settle for a disappointed third place overall, 16 seconds behind Weening.

Wiggins back to winning ways

In the battle for stage honours, Bradley Wiggins returned to winning ways over a year on from his last victory, which came at the Olympic Games time trial in London. The Englishman began his test aiming at the provisional best time of Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), who had clocked a fine time of 47:32.

Wiggins looked comfortable from the moment he rolled down the start ramp and settled immediately into his familiar high cadence. Unlike at the Giro d’Italia time trial at Saltara – incidentally, his only other individual time trial this season – there were no mechanical mishaps, and Wiggins duly crossed the finish line with a time some 56 seconds quicker than Cancellara and 1:14 faster than Taylor Phinney (BMC).

After abandoning the Giro d’Italia and then missing the Tour de France due to injury, Wiggins is building the second half of his campaign around the individual time trial at the world championships in Florence, and he can take great encouragement from his first rehearsal in Poland. Following his difficulties so far this season, Wiggins will be hoping that his Krakow victory marks a significant turning point.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:36 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:56 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 5 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:40 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:44 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:05 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 9 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:02:15 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:17 11 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:19 12 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:26 14 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 15 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:29 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:38 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:52 19 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:02 21 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08 22 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:09 23 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:13 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:14 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 26 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:19 27 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:21 28 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:31 29 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 30 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:34 31 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:03:35 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:39 33 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:48 34 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:03:49 35 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:50 36 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:53 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:03 38 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:04 39 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:08 40 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:04:11 41 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:14 42 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 43 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:04:17 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:20 45 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:04:21 46 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:26 47 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:28 48 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 49 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:29 50 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:30 51 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:31 52 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:35 53 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 54 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:38 56 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:48 57 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:52 58 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:53 59 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:54 60 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:04:57 61 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:58 62 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:11 63 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:05:20 64 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:22 65 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 66 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:31 67 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 0:05:34 68 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:35 69 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:36 70 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:05:40 71 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:49 72 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:05:51 73 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:54 74 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:56 75 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 76 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:57 77 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:00 78 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:06:11 79 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:12 80 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:23 81 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:25 82 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:29 83 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:33 84 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:35 85 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:54 86 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:06:56 87 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:57 88 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:02 89 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:08 90 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:11 91 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:12 92 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 0:07:34 93 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:07:44 94 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 95 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:07:53 96 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:06 97 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:08 98 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:08:18 99 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 0:08:24 100 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 0:08:29 101 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:08:41 102 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:50 103 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:20 104 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:30 105 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:31 106 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:40 107 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:29 108 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:02 109 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:11:36 DNS Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNS Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 31:58:07 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:13 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:26 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:51 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:38 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 10 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:50 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:56 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:57 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 15 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:33 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:44 17 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:04 18 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:08:01 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:08:02 20 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:10:10 21 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:18 22 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:12 23 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:58 24 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:20:08 25 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:26 26 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:21:10 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:22 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:31 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:08 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:14 31 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:28:16 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:29:26 33 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:20 34 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:07 35 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:34:02 36 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:34:27 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:51 38 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:35:20 39 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:38:02 40 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:38:47 41 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:41:01 42 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:04 43 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:15 44 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:41:56 45 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:46:38 46 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:34 47 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:53:32 48 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:54:05 49 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:08 50 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:41 51 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:59:06 52 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:42 53 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:02:54 54 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:02:58 55 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:03:41 56 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 1:03:54 57 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:04:00 58 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1:06:18 59 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:06:28 60 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 1:06:41 61 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1:07:44 62 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:09:02 63 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:11:11 64 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:11:35 65 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 1:11:39 66 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 1:13:22 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:14:26 68 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1:15:07 69 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 1:15:22 70 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:16:25 71 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 1:16:43 72 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:16:59 73 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 1:19:18 74 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:19:47 75 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:22:34 76 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 1:22:57 77 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:23:45 78 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 1:24:54 79 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1:25:03 80 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:25:34 81 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1:29:27 82 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:32:35 83 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 1:35:43 84 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:37:04 85 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:37:16 86 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 1:37:42 87 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:39:34 88 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:40:20 89 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:41:26 90 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:42:28 91 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:43:20 92 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:46:29 93 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 1:47:05 94 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:49:11 95 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 1:50:12 96 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:53:11 97 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:53:35 98 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:01:33 99 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 2:01:41 100 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:02:27 101 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:02:49 102 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 2:06:17 103 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2:07:59 104 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 2:13:43 105 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:15:01 106 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:08 107 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2:18:16 108 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 2:21:47 109 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 2:34:14

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 13 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 3 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 5 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 7 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 3 8 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 2 10 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 11 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 13 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 2 14 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 15 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 16 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 17 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 19 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 20 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 86 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 64 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 58 4 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 23 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 6 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 15 7 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 14 8 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 9 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 12 11 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 11 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 10 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 14 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 15 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 10 16 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 9 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 19 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 20 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 8 21 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 7 22 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 23 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 28 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 30 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 5 31 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 32 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 33 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 34 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 35 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 37 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 39 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 40 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 41 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 42 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 2 43 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2 44 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 45 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 pts 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 62 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 56 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 55 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 51 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 49 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 42 12 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 41 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 39 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 33 16 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 31 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 29 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 28 19 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 20 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 21 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 25 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 23 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 24 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 24 25 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 27 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 28 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 29 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 30 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 31 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 19 32 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 19 33 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 18 34 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 35 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 17 36 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 37 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 38 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 39 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 40 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 41 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 42 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 43 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 13 44 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 13 45 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 11 46 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 11 47 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 10 48 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 49 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 10 50 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 52 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 53 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 54 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 55 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 56 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 57 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 58 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 59 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1