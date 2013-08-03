Trending

Weening wins Tour of Poland

Wiggins time trials to final stage victory ahead of Cancellara

Image 1 of 19

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) on his way to overall victory

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) on his way to overall victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 19

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 19

Marco Pinotti (BMC)

Marco Pinotti (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 19

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 19

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 19

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on his way to a stage win

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on his way to a stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 19

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 19

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 19

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 19

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel)

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 19

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel)

Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 19

Christophe Riblon (AG2R)

Christophe Riblon (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 19

Christophe Riblon (AG2R)

Christophe Riblon (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 19

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 19

Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

Stage winner Bradley Wiggins (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 19

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 19

Tour of Poland winner Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge)

Tour of Poland winner Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 19

Tour of Poland podium: Jon Izaguirre, Pieter Weening, Christophe Riblon

Tour of Poland podium: Jon Izaguirre, Pieter Weening, Christophe Riblon
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 19

Tour of Poland podium: Jon Izaguirre, Pieter Weening, Christophe Riblon

Tour of Poland podium: Jon Izaguirre, Pieter Weening, Christophe Riblon
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) emerged to claim final overall victory at the Tour de Pologne while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) scored his first win of the season in the concluding time trial in Krakow.

Weening began the final stage in 5th place overall, 27 seconds down on the yellow jersey of Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) but he proved the strongest of the overall contenders in the 37 kilometre test and duly took the overall honours.

The Dutchman received an early indication that he was on track at the midway point, when he came through the intermediate check with the 5th fastest time overall and learned that he had already recouped enough time to leapfrog Sergio Henao (Sky) and Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) to move up to provisional third overall.

Weening reached the finish line 1:44 down on the flying Wiggins – good enough for 6th on the stage – and then had the luxury of sitting back to watch how his rivals for the yellow jersey would fare over the final part of the course.

As anticipated, both Henao and Majka conceded further ground over the closing kilometres to finish the race in 4th and 5th place overall, respectively. For his part, Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) put in a fine time trial to take 7th place on the stage but he was unable to limit his losses sufficiently to Weening and had to settle for second place overall, 13 seconds down.

The yellow jersey Riblon was the last man to finish, and as he entered the technical final kilometre, the Frenchman must already have realised that overall victory was ebbing away from him. Winner at Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France and atop the Passo Pordoi on the Tour of Poland’s opening weekend in Italy, Riblon had perhaps gone to the well once too often in recent weeks, and he had to settle for a disappointed third place overall, 16 seconds behind Weening.

Wiggins back to winning ways

In the battle for stage honours, Bradley Wiggins returned to winning ways over a year on from his last victory, which came at the Olympic Games time trial in London. The Englishman began his test aiming at the provisional best time of Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), who had clocked a fine time of 47:32.

Wiggins looked comfortable from the moment he rolled down the start ramp and settled immediately into his familiar high cadence. Unlike at the Giro d’Italia time trial at Saltara – incidentally, his only other individual time trial this season – there were no mechanical mishaps, and Wiggins duly crossed the finish line with a time some 56 seconds quicker than Cancellara and 1:14 faster than Taylor Phinney (BMC).

After abandoning the Giro d’Italia and then missing the Tour de France due to injury, Wiggins is building the second half of his campaign around the individual time trial at the world championships in Florence, and he can take great encouragement from his first rehearsal in Poland. Following his difficulties so far this season, Wiggins will be hoping that his Krakow victory marks a significant turning point.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:36
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:56
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
5Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:40
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:44
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:05
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
9Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:02:15
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:17
11Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:02:19
12Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:26
14Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
15Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:29
16Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
17Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:38
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:52
19Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
20Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:02
21Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
22Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:09
23Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:03:13
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:14
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
26Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:19
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:21
28Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:31
29Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
30Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:03:34
31Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:03:35
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:39
33Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:48
34Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:03:49
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:50
36Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:53
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:03
38Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:04
39Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:08
40Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:04:11
41Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:14
42Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
43Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:04:17
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:20
45Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:04:21
46Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:26
47Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:28
48Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
49Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:04:29
50Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:30
51Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:04:31
52Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:35
53Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
54Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
55Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:38
56Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:48
57Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:04:52
58Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:53
59Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:54
60Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:04:57
61Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:58
62Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:11
63Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:05:20
64Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:22
65Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
66Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:31
67Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland0:05:34
68Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:35
69Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:05:36
70Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:40
71Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:49
72Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:05:51
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:54
74Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:56
75Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
76Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:57
77Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:00
78Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:06:11
79Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:12
80Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:23
81Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:25
82Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:29
83Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:33
84Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:35
85Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:54
86Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:06:56
87Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:57
88Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:02
89David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:08
90Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:11
91Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:12
92Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team0:07:34
93Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:07:44
94Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
95Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:07:53
96Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:06
97Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:08
98Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:08:18
99Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland0:08:24
100Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland0:08:29
101Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:08:41
102Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:50
103Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:20
104Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:30
105Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:31
106Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:40
107Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:10:29
108Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:11:02
109Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:11:36
DNSAlexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNSJavier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSThomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge31:58:07
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:13
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:26
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:51
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:38
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:35
10Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:50
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:02:56
12Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:02:57
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
15Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:04:33
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:44
17Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:04
18Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:08:01
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:08:02
20Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:10:10
21Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:18
22Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:12
23Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:58
24Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:20:08
25Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:26
26Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:21:10
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:22
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:31
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:08
30Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:14
31Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:28:16
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:29:26
33Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:20
34Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:07
35Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:34:02
36Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:34:27
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:51
38Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:35:20
39Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:38:02
40Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:38:47
41Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:41:01
42Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:04
43Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:15
44Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:41:56
45Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:46:38
46Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:34
47Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:53:32
48Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:54:05
49Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:56:08
50Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:41
51Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:59:06
52Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:42
53Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:02:54
54Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:02:58
55Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:03:41
56Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha1:03:54
57Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:04:00
58Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1:06:18
59Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:06:28
60Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp1:06:41
61Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1:07:44
62Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1:09:02
63Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:11:11
64Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:11:35
65Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland1:11:39
66Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura1:13:22
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:14:26
68Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1:15:07
69Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland1:15:22
70Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:16:25
71Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard1:16:43
72Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:16:59
73Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol1:19:18
74Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:19:47
75Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:22:34
76Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura1:22:57
77Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:23:45
78Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol1:24:54
79Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1:25:03
80David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:25:34
81Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1:29:27
82Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:32:35
83Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland1:35:43
84Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:37:04
85Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:37:16
86Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura1:37:42
87Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:39:34
88Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:40:20
89Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:41:26
90Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:42:28
91Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:43:20
92Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:46:29
93Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano1:47:05
94Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:49:11
95Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano1:50:12
96Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:53:11
97Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:53:35
98Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:01:33
99Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia2:01:41
100Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:02:27
101Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2:02:49
102Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale2:06:17
103Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp2:07:59
104Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland2:13:43
105Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:15:01
106Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:08
107Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2:18:16
108Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp2:21:47
109Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano2:34:14

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura13pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team7
3Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
5Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland3
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
7Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia3
8Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura2
10Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
11Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
13Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura2
14Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
15Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
16Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr1
17Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1
19Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
20Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team86pts
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia64
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura58
4Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team23
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
6Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp15
7Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha14
8Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
9Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano12
11Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland11
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard10
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
14Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
15Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr10
16Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura9
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team8
18Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
19Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
20Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia8
21Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge7
22Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
23Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
28Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
29Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
30Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida5
31Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr5
32Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
33Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
34Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
35Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
37Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr3
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
39Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
40Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
41Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
42Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling2
43Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
45Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff68pts
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi66
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale65
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge62
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling56
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team55
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida51
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp49
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team46
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale42
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano42
12Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team41
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia39
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling39
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano33
16Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale31
17Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard29
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano28
19Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling27
20Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp27
21Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland25
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team24
23Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff24
24Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard24
25Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team23
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team22
28Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
29Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling20
30Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr19
31Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura19
32Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard19
33Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia18
34Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice17
35Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team17
36Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
37Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step16
38David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
39Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
40Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
41Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice13
42Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
43Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha13
44Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura13
45Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida11
46Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp11
47Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia10
48Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
49Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard10
50Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
52Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr7
53Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
54Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr5
55Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
56Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
57Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
58Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard Trek95:58:50
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:41
3Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:26:22
4Ag2R La Mondiale0:31:14
5BMC Racing Team0:35:28
6Movistar Team0:38:12
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:50:14
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:53:32
9Team Argos Shimano0:56:04
10Katusha Team1:04:38
11Lampre - Merida1:17:45
12Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:19:11
13CCC Polkowice Polsat1:31:15
14Pro Team Astana1:33:44
15Sky Procycling1:34:04
16Française Des Jeux1:44:07
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team1:50:13
18Colombia2:01:44
19Team Nettapp - Endura2:02:31
20Garmin - Sharp2:05:51
21Lotto Belisol Team2:14:57
22Orica Greenedge3:28:59
23Reprezentacja Polski3:44:30

 

