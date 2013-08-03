Weening wins Tour of Poland
Wiggins time trials to final stage victory ahead of Cancellara
Stage 7: Wieliczka - Kraków (ITT)
Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) emerged to claim final overall victory at the Tour de Pologne while Bradley Wiggins (Sky) scored his first win of the season in the concluding time trial in Krakow.
Weening began the final stage in 5th place overall, 27 seconds down on the yellow jersey of Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) but he proved the strongest of the overall contenders in the 37 kilometre test and duly took the overall honours.
The Dutchman received an early indication that he was on track at the midway point, when he came through the intermediate check with the 5th fastest time overall and learned that he had already recouped enough time to leapfrog Sergio Henao (Sky) and Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) to move up to provisional third overall.
Weening reached the finish line 1:44 down on the flying Wiggins – good enough for 6th on the stage – and then had the luxury of sitting back to watch how his rivals for the yellow jersey would fare over the final part of the course.
As anticipated, both Henao and Majka conceded further ground over the closing kilometres to finish the race in 4th and 5th place overall, respectively. For his part, Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) put in a fine time trial to take 7th place on the stage but he was unable to limit his losses sufficiently to Weening and had to settle for second place overall, 13 seconds down.
The yellow jersey Riblon was the last man to finish, and as he entered the technical final kilometre, the Frenchman must already have realised that overall victory was ebbing away from him. Winner at Alpe d’Huez at the Tour de France and atop the Passo Pordoi on the Tour of Poland’s opening weekend in Italy, Riblon had perhaps gone to the well once too often in recent weeks, and he had to settle for a disappointed third place overall, 16 seconds behind Weening.
Wiggins back to winning ways
In the battle for stage honours, Bradley Wiggins returned to winning ways over a year on from his last victory, which came at the Olympic Games time trial in London. The Englishman began his test aiming at the provisional best time of Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard), who had clocked a fine time of 47:32.
Wiggins looked comfortable from the moment he rolled down the start ramp and settled immediately into his familiar high cadence. Unlike at the Giro d’Italia time trial at Saltara – incidentally, his only other individual time trial this season – there were no mechanical mishaps, and Wiggins duly crossed the finish line with a time some 56 seconds quicker than Cancellara and 1:14 faster than Taylor Phinney (BMC).
After abandoning the Giro d’Italia and then missing the Tour de France due to injury, Wiggins is building the second half of his campaign around the individual time trial at the world championships in Florence, and he can take great encouragement from his first rehearsal in Poland. Following his difficulties so far this season, Wiggins will be hoping that his Krakow victory marks a significant turning point.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:46:36
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:56
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|5
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:40
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:44
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:05
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|9
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:15
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:17
|11
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:19
|12
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:26
|14
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|15
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|16
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|17
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:38
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:52
|19
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|22
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:09
|23
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:13
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:14
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|26
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:19
|27
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:21
|28
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:31
|29
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|30
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:34
|31
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:03:35
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|33
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:48
|34
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:49
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|36
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:53
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:03
|38
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:04
|39
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:08
|40
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:04:11
|41
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:14
|42
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|43
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:17
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:20
|45
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:04:21
|46
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:26
|47
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:28
|48
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|49
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:29
|50
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:30
|51
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:31
|52
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:35
|53
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|54
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:38
|56
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:48
|57
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:52
|58
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:53
|59
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:54
|60
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:04:57
|61
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:58
|62
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:11
|63
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:20
|64
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:22
|65
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|66
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:31
|67
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|0:05:34
|68
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:35
|69
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:36
|70
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:40
|71
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:49
|72
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:51
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:54
|74
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:56
|75
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|77
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:00
|78
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:06:11
|79
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:06:12
|80
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:23
|81
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:25
|82
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:29
|83
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:33
|84
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:35
|85
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|86
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:56
|87
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:57
|88
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:02
|89
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|90
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:11
|91
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|92
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|0:07:34
|93
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:07:44
|94
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|95
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:53
|96
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:06
|97
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:08
|98
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:08:18
|99
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|0:08:24
|100
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|0:08:29
|101
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:08:41
|102
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:50
|103
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:20
|104
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:30
|105
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:31
|106
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:40
|107
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:29
|108
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:02
|109
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:11:36
|DNS
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|31:58:07
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:13
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:26
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:51
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|10
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:50
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:56
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:57
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|15
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:33
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:44
|17
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:04
|18
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:01
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:08:02
|20
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:10:10
|21
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:18
|22
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:12
|23
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:58
|24
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:20:08
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:26
|26
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:10
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:22
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:31
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:08
|30
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:14
|31
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:28:16
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:29:26
|33
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:20
|34
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:07
|35
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:34:02
|36
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:34:27
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:51
|38
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:35:20
|39
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:02
|40
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:38:47
|41
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:41:01
|42
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:04
|43
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:15
|44
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:41:56
|45
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:38
|46
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:34
|47
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:53:32
|48
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:54:05
|49
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:08
|50
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:41
|51
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:59:06
|52
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:42
|53
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:02:54
|54
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:02:58
|55
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:03:41
|56
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|1:03:54
|57
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:04:00
|58
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|1:06:18
|59
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:06:28
|60
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|1:06:41
|61
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:07:44
|62
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:09:02
|63
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:11:11
|64
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:11:35
|65
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|1:11:39
|66
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:13:22
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:14:26
|68
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1:15:07
|69
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|1:15:22
|70
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:25
|71
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|1:16:43
|72
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:16:59
|73
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|1:19:18
|74
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:19:47
|75
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:22:34
|76
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:22:57
|77
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:23:45
|78
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|1:24:54
|79
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:03
|80
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:25:34
|81
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:29:27
|82
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:32:35
|83
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|1:35:43
|84
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:37:04
|85
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:16
|86
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:37:42
|87
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:34
|88
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:40:20
|89
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:26
|90
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:42:28
|91
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:43:20
|92
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:46:29
|93
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:47:05
|94
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:49:11
|95
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:50:12
|96
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:53:11
|97
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:53:35
|98
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:01:33
|99
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|2:01:41
|100
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:02:27
|101
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:02:49
|102
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:06:17
|103
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2:07:59
|104
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|2:13:43
|105
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:15:01
|106
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:08
|107
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2:18:16
|108
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|2:21:47
|109
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:34:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|5
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|7
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|8
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|11
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|13
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|14
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|15
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|16
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|17
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|19
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|20
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|86
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|64
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|58
|4
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|23
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|7
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|14
|8
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|9
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|11
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|11
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|13
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|14
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|15
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|10
|16
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|19
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|20
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|8
|21
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|22
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|26
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|28
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|30
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|5
|31
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|32
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|33
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|34
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|35
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|37
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|39
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|40
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|41
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|42
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|2
|43
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|2
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|45
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|pts
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|56
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|55
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|51
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|49
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|12
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|13
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|39
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|16
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|19
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|21
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|25
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|23
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|24
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|25
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|27
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|28
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|29
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|30
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|31
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|19
|32
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|33
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|18
|34
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|35
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|17
|36
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|37
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|38
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|39
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|40
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|41
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|42
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|43
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|13
|44
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|45
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|11
|46
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|47
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|10
|48
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|49
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|50
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|51
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|52
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|53
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|54
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|55
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|56
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|57
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|58
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard Trek
|95:58:50
|2
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:41
|3
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:26:22
|4
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:31:14
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:35:28
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:38:12
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:50:14
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:53:32
|9
|Team Argos Shimano
|0:56:04
|10
|Katusha Team
|1:04:38
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|1:17:45
|12
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:19:11
|13
|CCC Polkowice Polsat
|1:31:15
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|1:33:44
|15
|Sky Procycling
|1:34:04
|16
|Française Des Jeux
|1:44:07
|17
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:50:13
|18
|Colombia
|2:01:44
|19
|Team Nettapp - Endura
|2:02:31
|20
|Garmin - Sharp
|2:05:51
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|2:14:57
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|3:28:59
|23
|Reprezentacja Polski
|3:44:30
