Hushovd wins stage 3 of Tour of Poland
Norwegian champion prevails in bunch sprint
Stage 3: Kraków - Rzeszów
Thor Hushovd (BMC) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Poland with a thundering sprint finish that saw him overcome the challenge of Steele Van Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) and Mark Renshaw (Belkin) in the finishing straight in Rzeszów. As the race returned to Poland after its opening weekend in Italy, local rider Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) retained the overall lead after enjoying an untroubled afternoon in the main peloton.
"I'm really happy to get this win. I was quite confident today and the team had a lot of confidence in me – so that really helped," Hushovd said.
"The wind was coming from the left, so I knew he (Renshaw) would close the door to the right," Hushovd said. "So I was already thinking about this and knew I would have to go left. Taylor Phinney did a good job and the whole team did really well."
It was Hushovd’s fourth victory of the season and one that owed much to the confidence placed in him by his BMC squad. The work of a sprint train is complicated at this Tour of Poland by the fact that teams are limited to just six riders apiece, but BMC compensated for that lack of numbers by showing full commitment to Hushovd’s cause.
"I think tomorrow there's going to be another bunch sprint," he said. "There are also a couple of harder stages that might be good for me. So there still might be some interesting days to come."
Marco Pinotti and Taylor Phinney, in particular, put in enormous stints at the front of the bunch as they helped to slash the advantage of early escapees Aleksandr Dyachenko (Astana), Ricardo Mestre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice), which stood at ten minutes at the midpoint of the stage.
As the peloton drew closer to Rzeszów, BMC were aided in their endeavour by Sky’s Danny Pate and later by emissaries from Cannondale, Garmin-Sharp and Colombia, and with 50 kilometres to go, the peloton’s deficit was at a more manageable five minutes.
From there on in, the gap began to fall at a steady rhythm, in spite of the best efforts of the quartet up front, who had broken clear shortly after the race left a rainy and overcast Krakow on Tuesday afternoon. Approaching the 6km-long finishing circuit in Rzeszów, which was to be covered three times, the break had just 1:30 in hand and was doubtless aware resigned to its fate, but Selvaggi led the resistance and the four stayed clear until the final two kilometres of the race.
Behind, meanwhile, the pace had continued to rise with regularity in the main peloton, and while BMC had dictated affairs for much of the final 50 kilometres, they risked being swept aside on the final lap, as both Argos-Shimano and Belkin jostled their way into the prime positions.
Indeed, it was Belkin who led the race into the final kilometre, with Robert Wagner and David Tanner looking to pilot Mark Renshaw to victory, although he had Hushovd tucked firmly on his wheel. Taylor Phinney, meanwhile, succeeded in infiltrating the Belkin train, and he set a fierce pace when he took over the pace-making with 500 metres to go.
When Phinney swung off, Renshaw was perhaps forced to open his sprint a little sooner than he would have liked and Hushovd duly grinded his way past the Australian inside the final 100 metres and held off the fast-closing Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) to take victory.
After a decidedly mixed campaign that saw him fall short at the Classics and fail to earn selection for the Tour de France, Hushovd has begun to show sustained flickers of his old self in recent weeks. Regaining his Norwegian title kick-started the process, and after stage victories at the Tour of Austria and now at the Tour of Poland – his first WorldTour win in over two years – Hushovd will be hoping he can continue in that tenor for the remainder of the season.
In the race for the overall standings, meanwhile, Rafal Majka retains his four-second lead over Sergio Henao (Sky), with Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) a further two seconds back in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5:10:02
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|17
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|20
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|31
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|32
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|33
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|39
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|43
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|47
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|50
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|51
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|52
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|53
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|56
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|57
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|59
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|60
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|64
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|71
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|72
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|73
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|75
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|76
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|79
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|83
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|87
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|88
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|89
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|90
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|91
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|92
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|93
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|96
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|98
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|101
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|103
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:21
|104
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|105
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|107
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|110
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|111
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|112
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|113
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|114
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|115
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:28
|116
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|117
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|119
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|120
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|123
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|124
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:46
|127
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:08
|129
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:19
|130
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|131
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:04:16
|132
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:35
|133
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:33
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|10
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|11
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|14
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|15
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|16
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|5
|17
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|18
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|19
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|20
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|pts
|2
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|4
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:14:45
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:09
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:16
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:18
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:48
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:14
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:16
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:31
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|21
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:58
|22
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:13
|23
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:58
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:05:05
|25
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:33
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:46
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:26
|28
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:11
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:33
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:54
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:34
|32
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:10
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:20
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:15
|36
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:56
|37
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:24
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:05
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:46
|41
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:12
|42
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:58
|43
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:49
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:51
|45
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:20:55
|46
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:03
|47
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:50
|48
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:22
|49
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:43
|50
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:08
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:21
|52
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:42
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:45
|54
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:27:19
|55
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:14
|56
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:28:17
|57
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:29:51
|58
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:30:23
|59
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:26
|60
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:33:00
|61
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:54
|62
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:02
|64
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:10
|65
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:57
|66
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:58
|67
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:35:42
|68
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:48
|69
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|73
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:15
|74
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:36
|75
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:39:45
|76
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:46
|77
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:50
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:01
|80
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:08
|81
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:43:13
|82
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:28
|83
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:43:29
|84
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|85
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|86
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:43:35
|87
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:43:50
|88
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|89
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:44
|90
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:45:06
|91
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:46:01
|92
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:46:06
|93
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:47:23
|94
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:51:27
|95
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:53:49
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:31
|98
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:58
|99
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:22
|100
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:57:03
|101
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:29
|102
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:59
|103
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:01:23
|104
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:14
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|106
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:02:35
|107
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|1:05:12
|108
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:42
|109
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:07:48
|110
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:32
|111
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:09:44
|112
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:10:19
|113
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:11:17
|114
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|1:15:22
|115
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:59
|116
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:03
|117
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1:18:05
|118
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:18:06
|119
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:09
|120
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|121
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|123
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|125
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|127
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:18:19
|130
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:44
|131
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:46
|132
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:22:25
|133
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:29:51
|134
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:30:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|pts
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|3
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|7
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|8
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|9
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|11
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|20
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|13
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|14
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|19
|15
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|16
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|18
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|20
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|22
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|24
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|11
|27
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|29
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|30
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|31
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|32
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|33
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|34
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|35
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|36
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|37
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|38
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|5
|39
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|40
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|42
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|43
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|44
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|45
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|11
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|17
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|19
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|20
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|3
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|4
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|5
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|6
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|7
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|8
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|9
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|11
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|12
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|48:46:39
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:43
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:55
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:59
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:11:40
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:16:01
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:24:18
|8
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:21
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:30:45
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:14
|11
|Katusha
|0:39:15
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:45:52
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:46:52
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:48:34
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:56:44
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:57:39
|17
|Colombia
|1:01:30
|18
|FDJ
|1:03:07
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|1:12:36
|20
|Garmin-Sharp
|1:19:41
|21
|Team NetApp-Endura
|1:20:13
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:50:55
|23
|Poland
|1:51:17
