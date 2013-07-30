Trending

Hushovd wins stage 3 of Tour of Poland

Norwegian champion prevails in bunch sprint

Thor Hushovd (BMC) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Poland with a thundering sprint finish that saw him overcome the challenge of Steele Van Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) and Mark Renshaw (Belkin) in the finishing straight in Rzeszów. As the race returned to Poland after its opening weekend in Italy, local rider Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) retained the overall lead after enjoying an untroubled afternoon in the main peloton.

"I'm really happy to get this win. I was quite confident today and the team had a lot of confidence in me – so that really helped," Hushovd said.

"The wind was coming from the left, so I knew he (Renshaw) would close the door to the right," Hushovd said. "So I was already thinking about this and knew I would have to go left. Taylor Phinney did a good job and the whole team did really well."

It was Hushovd’s fourth victory of the season and one that owed much to the confidence placed in him by his BMC squad. The work of a sprint train is complicated at this Tour of Poland by the fact that teams are limited to just six riders apiece, but BMC compensated for that lack of numbers by showing full commitment to Hushovd’s cause.

"I think tomorrow there's going to be another bunch sprint," he said. "There are also a couple of harder stages that might be good for me. So there still might be some interesting days to come."

Marco Pinotti and Taylor Phinney, in particular, put in enormous stints at the front of the bunch as they helped to slash the advantage of early escapees Aleksandr Dyachenko (Astana), Ricardo Mestre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice), which stood at ten minutes at the midpoint of the stage.

As the peloton drew closer to Rzeszów, BMC were aided in their endeavour by Sky’s Danny Pate and later by emissaries from Cannondale, Garmin-Sharp and Colombia, and with 50 kilometres to go, the peloton’s deficit was at a more manageable five minutes.

From there on in, the gap began to fall at a steady rhythm, in spite of the best efforts of the quartet up front, who had broken clear shortly after the race left a rainy and overcast Krakow on Tuesday afternoon. Approaching the 6km-long finishing circuit in Rzeszów, which was to be covered three times, the break had just 1:30 in hand and was doubtless aware resigned to its fate, but Selvaggi led the resistance and the four stayed clear until the final two kilometres of the race.

Behind, meanwhile, the pace had continued to rise with regularity in the main peloton, and while BMC had dictated affairs for much of the final 50 kilometres, they risked being swept aside on the final lap, as both Argos-Shimano and Belkin jostled their way into the prime positions.

Indeed, it was Belkin who led the race into the final kilometre, with Robert Wagner and David Tanner looking to pilot Mark Renshaw to victory, although he had Hushovd tucked firmly on his wheel. Taylor Phinney, meanwhile, succeeded in infiltrating the Belkin train, and he set a fierce pace when he took over the pace-making with 500 metres to go.

When Phinney swung off, Renshaw was perhaps forced to open his sprint a little sooner than he would have liked and Hushovd duly grinded his way past the Australian inside the final 100 metres and held off the fast-closing Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) to take victory.

After a decidedly mixed campaign that saw him fall short at the Classics and fail to earn selection for the Tour de France, Hushovd has begun to show sustained flickers of his old self in recent weeks. Regaining his Norwegian title kick-started the process, and after stage victories at the Tour of Austria and now at the Tour of Poland – his first WorldTour win in over two years – Hushovd will be hoping he can continue in that tenor for the remainder of the season.

In the race for the overall standings, meanwhile, Rafal Majka retains his four-second lead over Sergio Henao (Sky), with Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) a further two seconds back in third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team5:10:02
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
4Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
11Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
17Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
20Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
21Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
22Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
23Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
28Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
29Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
31Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
32Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
33Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
36Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
39Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
42Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
46Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
47Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
50Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
51Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
52Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
53Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
54Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
55Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
56Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
57Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
59Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
60Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
62Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
63Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
64Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
65Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
66Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
69Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
71Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
72Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
73Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
75Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
76Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
79Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
83Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
84Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
85Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
86Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
87Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
88Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
89Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
90Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
91Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
92Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
94Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
95Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
96Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
98Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
101Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
102Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
103Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:21
104Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
105Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
106Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
107Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
108Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
110Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
111Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
112Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
113Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
114Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
115Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:28
116Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
117Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
119Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
120Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
121Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
122Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
123Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
124David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
125Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:46
127Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:08
129Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:19
130Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:42
131Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling0:04:16
132Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:35
133Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:33
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp18
4Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
7Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling12
10Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano11
11Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
16Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland5
17Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
18Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
19Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
20Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1

Sprint 1 - Strzyzów, km. 168.8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 2 - Lubenia, km. 186.7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Lubenia, km. 190.4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
3Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9pts
2Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team5
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
4Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff16:14:45
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:09
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:16
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:00:18
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
12Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:48
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:14
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:16
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:31
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
21Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:58
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:13
23Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:58
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:05:05
25Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:05:33
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:46
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:26
28Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:07:11
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:33
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:54
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:34
32Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:10
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:20
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:55
35Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:15
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:56
37Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:06
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:24
39Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:05
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:46
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:18:12
42Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:58
43Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:49
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:51
45Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:20:55
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:03
47Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:50
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:22
49Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:43
50Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:08
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:21
52Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:42
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:45
54Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:27:19
55Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:14
56Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:28:17
57Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:29:51
58Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:30:23
59Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:26
60Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:33:00
61Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:54
62Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
63Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:34:02
64Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:10
65Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:57
66Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:58
67Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:35:42
68Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:48
69Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
70Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
73Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:15
74Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:39:36
75Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:39:45
76Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:46
77Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:39:50
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
79David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:40:01
80Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:08
81Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:43:13
82Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:28
83Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:43:29
84Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
86Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:43:35
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:43:50
88Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
89Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:44
90Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:45:06
91Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:46:01
92Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:46:06
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:47:23
94Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:51:27
95Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:53:49
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:54:31
98Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:58
99Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:22
100Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:57:03
101Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:29
102Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:59
103Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:01:23
104Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:02:14
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
106Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:02:35
107Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha1:05:12
108Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:07:42
109Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:07:48
110Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:32
111Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:09:44
112Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:10:19
113Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:11:17
114Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland1:15:22
115Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:17:59
116Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:18:03
117Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1:18:05
118Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:18:06
119Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:09
120Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
121Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
122Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
123Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
124Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
125Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
126Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
127Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
128Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
129Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:18:19
130Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:18:44
131Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:46
132Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:22:25
133Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge1:29:51
134Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano1:30:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff34pts
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
3Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team28
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge26
7Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling24
8Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling24
9Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff22
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
11Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team20
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard19
13Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard19
14Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia19
15Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team19
16Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp18
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano18
18Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp18
19Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team17
20Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
21Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard15
22Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
23Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step14
24Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale13
25Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling12
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team11
27Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano11
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
29Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
30Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
31Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
32Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8
33Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr7
34Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
35Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
36Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
37Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
38Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland5
39Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
40Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
42Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura2
43Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
44Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1
45Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard27pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura15
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano12
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team7
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge5
11Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
14Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
17Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
19Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
20Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura13pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
3Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
4Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
5Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia3
6Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
7Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
8Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
9Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
10Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr1
11Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
12Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack Leopard48:46:39
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:43
3Team Argos-Shimano0:08:55
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:59
5Movistar Team0:11:40
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:16:01
7BMC Racing Team0:24:18
8Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:21
9Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:30:45
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:39:14
11Katusha0:39:15
12Astana Pro Team0:45:52
13CCC Polsat Polkowice0:46:52
14Belkin Pro Cycling0:48:34
15Sky Procycling0:56:44
16Lampre-Merida0:57:39
17Colombia1:01:30
18FDJ1:03:07
19Lotto Belisol1:12:36
20Garmin-Sharp1:19:41
21Team NetApp-Endura1:20:13
22Orica-GreenEdge1:50:55
23Poland1:51:17

 

