Image 1 of 16 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 16 Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) leads the most attractive classification (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 16 Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 16 Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the race lead in Tour of Poland (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 16 Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) was third on the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 16 Mark Renshaw (Belkin) was a close second in Rzeszow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 16 Thor Hushovd (BMC) wins the sprint in Rzeszow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 16 Hushovd narrowly beats Renshaw and Von Hoff (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 16 The bunch sprint barrels into Rzeszow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 16 Fans have their own inflatables to complement those overhead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 16 Euskaltel's Ricardo Mestre leads the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 16 The peloton rolls through Rzeszow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 16 Race leader Rafal Majka (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 16 Thor Hushovd enjoys his podium time after winning stage 3 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 16 Thor Hushovd (BMC) back to winning ways in Poland (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 16 Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) leads the points and overall classification after stage 3 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Thor Hushovd (BMC) claimed victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Poland with a thundering sprint finish that saw him overcome the challenge of Steele Van Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) and Mark Renshaw (Belkin) in the finishing straight in Rzeszów. As the race returned to Poland after its opening weekend in Italy, local rider Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) retained the overall lead after enjoying an untroubled afternoon in the main peloton.

"I'm really happy to get this win. I was quite confident today and the team had a lot of confidence in me – so that really helped," Hushovd said.

"The wind was coming from the left, so I knew he (Renshaw) would close the door to the right," Hushovd said. "So I was already thinking about this and knew I would have to go left. Taylor Phinney did a good job and the whole team did really well."

It was Hushovd’s fourth victory of the season and one that owed much to the confidence placed in him by his BMC squad. The work of a sprint train is complicated at this Tour of Poland by the fact that teams are limited to just six riders apiece, but BMC compensated for that lack of numbers by showing full commitment to Hushovd’s cause.

"I think tomorrow there's going to be another bunch sprint," he said. "There are also a couple of harder stages that might be good for me. So there still might be some interesting days to come."

Marco Pinotti and Taylor Phinney, in particular, put in enormous stints at the front of the bunch as they helped to slash the advantage of early escapees Aleksandr Dyachenko (Astana), Ricardo Mestre (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Mirko Selvaggi (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat Polkowice), which stood at ten minutes at the midpoint of the stage.

As the peloton drew closer to Rzeszów, BMC were aided in their endeavour by Sky’s Danny Pate and later by emissaries from Cannondale, Garmin-Sharp and Colombia, and with 50 kilometres to go, the peloton’s deficit was at a more manageable five minutes.

From there on in, the gap began to fall at a steady rhythm, in spite of the best efforts of the quartet up front, who had broken clear shortly after the race left a rainy and overcast Krakow on Tuesday afternoon. Approaching the 6km-long finishing circuit in Rzeszów, which was to be covered three times, the break had just 1:30 in hand and was doubtless aware resigned to its fate, but Selvaggi led the resistance and the four stayed clear until the final two kilometres of the race.

Behind, meanwhile, the pace had continued to rise with regularity in the main peloton, and while BMC had dictated affairs for much of the final 50 kilometres, they risked being swept aside on the final lap, as both Argos-Shimano and Belkin jostled their way into the prime positions.

Indeed, it was Belkin who led the race into the final kilometre, with Robert Wagner and David Tanner looking to pilot Mark Renshaw to victory, although he had Hushovd tucked firmly on his wheel. Taylor Phinney, meanwhile, succeeded in infiltrating the Belkin train, and he set a fierce pace when he took over the pace-making with 500 metres to go.

When Phinney swung off, Renshaw was perhaps forced to open his sprint a little sooner than he would have liked and Hushovd duly grinded his way past the Australian inside the final 100 metres and held off the fast-closing Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) to take victory.

After a decidedly mixed campaign that saw him fall short at the Classics and fail to earn selection for the Tour de France, Hushovd has begun to show sustained flickers of his old self in recent weeks. Regaining his Norwegian title kick-started the process, and after stage victories at the Tour of Austria and now at the Tour of Poland – his first WorldTour win in over two years – Hushovd will be hoping he can continue in that tenor for the remainder of the season.

In the race for the overall standings, meanwhile, Rafal Majka retains his four-second lead over Sergio Henao (Sky), with Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) a further two seconds back in third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5:10:02 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 17 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 20 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 22 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 31 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 32 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 33 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 39 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 46 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 47 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 50 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 51 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 52 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 53 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 54 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 55 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 56 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 57 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 59 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 60 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 64 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 65 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 66 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 69 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 71 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 72 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 73 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 75 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 76 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 83 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 86 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 87 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 88 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 89 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 90 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 91 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 92 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 93 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 94 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 96 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 98 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 101 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 102 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 103 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:21 104 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 105 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 106 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 107 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 108 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 110 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 111 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 113 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 114 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 115 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:28 116 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 117 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 119 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 120 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 121 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 122 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 123 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 124 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 125 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:46 127 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:08 129 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:19 130 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:42 131 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 0:04:16 132 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:35 133 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:33 134 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 18 4 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 13 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 10 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 11 11 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 16 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 5 17 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 18 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 19 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 20 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 1 - Strzyzów, km. 168.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 2 - Lubenia, km. 186.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Lubenia, km. 190.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 pts 2 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 4 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16:14:45 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:09 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:16 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:18 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:20 12 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:48 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:14 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:16 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:31 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 21 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:58 22 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:13 23 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:58 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:05:05 25 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:33 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:46 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:26 28 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:07:11 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:33 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:54 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:34 32 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:10 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:20 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:55 35 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:15 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:56 37 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:06 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:24 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:05 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:46 41 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:18:12 42 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:58 43 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:49 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:51 45 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:20:55 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:03 47 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:50 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:22 49 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:23:43 50 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:08 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:21 52 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:42 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:45 54 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:27:19 55 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:14 56 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:28:17 57 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:29:51 58 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:30:23 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:26 60 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:33:00 61 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:54 62 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 63 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:34:02 64 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:10 65 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:57 66 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:58 67 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:35:42 68 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:48 69 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 70 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 73 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:15 74 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:39:36 75 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:39:45 76 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:46 77 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:39:50 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:01 80 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:08 81 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:43:13 82 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:28 83 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:43:29 84 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 85 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 86 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:43:35 87 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:43:50 88 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 89 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:44 90 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:45:06 91 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:46:01 92 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:46:06 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:47:23 94 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:51:27 95 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:53:49 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:54:31 98 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:58 99 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:22 100 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:03 101 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:29 102 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:59 103 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:01:23 104 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:14 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 106 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:02:35 107 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 1:05:12 108 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:07:42 109 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:07:48 110 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:32 111 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:09:44 112 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:10:19 113 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:11:17 114 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 1:15:22 115 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:17:59 116 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:18:03 117 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1:18:05 118 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:18:06 119 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:09 120 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 121 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 122 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 123 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 124 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 125 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 127 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 129 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:18:19 130 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:18:44 131 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:46 132 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:22:25 133 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 1:29:51 134 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 1:30:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 pts 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 3 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 28 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 26 7 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 24 8 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 9 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 11 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 19 13 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 19 14 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 19 15 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 16 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 18 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 18 18 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 18 19 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 20 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 15 22 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 23 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 24 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 13 25 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 11 27 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 11 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 29 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 30 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 31 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 32 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 33 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 34 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 35 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 36 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 37 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 38 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 5 39 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 40 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 42 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 2 43 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 44 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1 45 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 27 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 15 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 12 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 5 11 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 17 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 19 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 20 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 13 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 3 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 4 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 5 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 3 6 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 7 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 8 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 9 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 10 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 11 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 12 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1