Hushovd sprints to stage 5 victory in Poland

Izaguirre takes over as race leader

The BMC Racing Team is firing on all cylinders at the Tour of Poland as Thor Hushovd sprinted to victory in stage 5, the Norwegian champion's second stage win in three days. Sandwiched between Hushovd's wins was yesterday's solo victory by teammate Taylor Phinney, resulting in three straight wins for the BMC squad.

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ.fr) finished second behind Hushovd on the 160.5km stage from Nowy Targ to Zakopane with Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) completing the stage podium in third place. A 50-rider strong peloton arrived together at the finish having neutralised a late-race break with 5km to go.

"For sure, the sprint was a perfect one for me," Hushovd said. "I knew if the group came back, I would have a good chance. The last climb was hard, but the team did a good job and everyone was working well together like we have been the whole race."

Unique to this year's Tour of Poland is the daily "attractivity" classification in which the points earned in each day's mountains competition and intermediate sprints are combined and the top three points scorers each day receive 30-second, 20-second and 10-second time bonuses respectively. Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was a beneficiary of that today as he placed third on stage 5's attractivity and thus received a 10-second time bonus. Having started the stage just nine seconds behind overall leader Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff), the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider moved into the general classification lead by one-second over Majka. Sergio Henao (Sky) dropped from second to third at five seconds.

An aggressive start

After an animated beginning to the stage, an eight-rider break went clear on the day's first categorised climb, the category 1-rated Lapszanka with its summit situated 50.3km into the stage. Included in the break were Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Mathias Frank (BMC), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ.fr), Jacek Morajko and Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Polsat), Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) and Pawel Cieslik (Poland).

Following that climb, Atapuma dropped back while the seven remaining riders continued on the attack.

Marczynski, the 2012 Tour of Poland mountains classification winner, took top honours on the first climb and as the break made its way on to the 40.5km finishing circuit, to be completed twice, the Vacansoleil-DCM rider continued his assault on the mountains classification.

The finishing circuit contained a category one-rated ascent, the Glodówka, situated midway through the loop as well as a category two-rated climb, the Droga do Olczy, whose summit was 3.1km from the finish line.

Marczynski was the first over the Droga do Olczy as the break entered the circuit and saw two laps to go as they crossed through the finish line. The 29-year-old Pole was first over both climbs as the break completed their first full lap and now had earned 30 points on the day and led the classification as mountains leader Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack Leopard) started the day with 27 points and had been shut out thus far in the stage.

The seven-man break's lead had been steadily coming down, however, with riders from Team Colombia setting the pace at the head of the peloton. As the escapees crossed the finish line and heard the bell for one (long) lap to go, their advantage on the peloton was just over one minute.

Marczynski wanted desperately to reach the category one climb's summit first once again and under his impetus two riders, Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) and Pawel Cieslik (Poland), were jettisoned from the break.

On the lower slopes of the Glodówka climb, with the break's lead under 40 seconds, Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) attacked the peloton in hopes of riding across to the leaders. Shortly after his attack, Mihaylov jumped away from the break and gained a slight lead at the head of the race.

Konig was chased down by the peloton, reduced in size on the ascent, while Mihaylov was brought back by his fellow breakaway riders.

Halfway up the climb, however, the break was caught and several counter-attacks were launched from the peloton. Despite the aggressive racing, it remained gruppo compatto in the approach to the Glodówka summit where Rohregger accelerated to take top honours. The Austrian was followed over the summit by Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and then Marczynski, whose third place points kept him in the virtual mountains classification lead by two points over Rohregger with one climb remaining.

A threatening break in the stage finale

The fourth rider over the summit, Maciej Paterski (Cannondale), accelerated away from the field and gained a slight gap as he reached 85km/hr on the rapid descent. Paterski would soon be joined by a five-rider chase group containing Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard), Luis Leon Sanchez (Belkin), Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) and Darwin Atapuma (Colombia).

The group worked smoothly together and as the roads flattened out their lead over the peloton stood at 15 seconds with 14.5km remaining. Riblon and Kiserlovski were both danger men to Rafal Majka as Riblon started the day six seconds back on general classification while Kiserlovski trailed Majka by 16 seconds overall. In addition to any time gaps over the field they would earn if the break stayed away, there were also time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds to the stage's top three finishers up for grabs.

At 7.5km to go, approximately halfway up the day's final climb, the break's lead remained at 15 seconds and Majka tried to take matters into his own hands, launching an attack from the peloton. The Saxo-Tinkoff Pole was quickly brought back, and perhaps his urgency spurred on the field to finally close the gap. At 5km to go, the break was caught.

In the approach to the final KOM, three riders slipped off the front as Izaguirre led Warren Barguil (AG2R La Mondiale) and Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) over the summit, but the trio were not allowed any daylight and were quickly brought back. As Rohregger was unable to earn any KOM points he lost his classification lead to Marczynski.

As a peloton approximately 50-strong charged to the finish line there was no immediate organisation at the front. Ultimately it would be Team Sky who took control inside the final kilometre hoping to deliver Sergio Henao to the line and possibly into the overall lead. Hushovd, however, had other ideas and waited patiently behind Henao as the Colombian's teammate Rigoberto Uran provided the final lead-out on the uphill drag to the line.

As Henao started his sprint, David Tanner (Belkin) came around the Colombian, but neither were a match for Hushovd once his sprint kicked into high gear. The Norwegian champion charged away to victory, his second in three days and his team's third straight win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:54:40
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
5David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
16Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
19Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
24Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
31Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
32Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
36Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
37Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
38Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:00:14
39Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
43Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
44Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
46Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
47Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
49Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:20
51Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:00:22
52Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
53Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
54Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:00:32
55Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:35
57Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
60Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:42
61Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:47
62Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
63Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:13
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:39
65Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:02:34
66Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:53
67Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:19
68Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
69Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
70Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
71Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:46
73Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:15
74Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:40
75Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
76Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
77Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
78Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
79Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
80Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
82Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
83Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:44
84Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:46
85Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:12
87Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:08:40
88Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
89Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:08:44
90Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
92Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
95Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
96Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
98Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
100Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:08:48
101Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
102Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
103Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
104Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
105Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
106Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
107Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:27
108Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
109Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
110Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
111Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
112Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
113Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
114Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:14:54
115Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
116Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
117Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
118Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
120Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
121Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
122Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
123Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
124Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
125Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
126Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
127Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
128Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
129Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
130Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:55
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia

Sprint 1 - Poronin (109.6km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland3pts
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 1 - Lapszanka (50.3km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia7
3Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland5
4Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2

Mountain 2 - Droga do Olczy (76.4km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland3
3Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
4Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 - Glodówka (98.3km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr7
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
4Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland3
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2

Mountain 4 - Droga do Olczy (116.9km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr3
3Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Mountain 5 - Glodówka (138.8km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard10pts
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
3Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2

Mountain 6 - Droga do Olczy (157.4km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
3Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr19
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling18
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano17
5David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
6Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling15
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
8Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano12
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano11
11Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
14Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge6
16Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard5
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
18Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard3
19Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team1

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team13pts
2Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland6
3Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
4Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr4
5Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard3
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
7Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
9Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia2
10Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
11Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
12Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25:49:41
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:01
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:05
4Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:07
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:08
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:10
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:17
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:00:19
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:21
12Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:49
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:15
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:35
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:51
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:17
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:32
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:51
21Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:13
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:14
23Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:13
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:05:20
25Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:05:34
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:47
27Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:07:26
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:21
29Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:10
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:25
31Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:53
32Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:14
33Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:51
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:07
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:25
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:07
37Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:18:45
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:10
39Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:43
40Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:04
41Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:21:10
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:48
44Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:22:46
45Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:02
46Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:46
47Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:16
48Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:25
49Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:43
50Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:55
51Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:29:24
52Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:35
53Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:33:11
54Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:33:59
55Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:25
56Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:34:46
57Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:35:43
58Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:04
59Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:37:06
60Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:39:08
61Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:39:43
62David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:40:02
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:40:08
64Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:19
65Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr0:40:38
66Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:41:44
67Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:41:51
68Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:42:20
69Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:25
70Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:43:30
71Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:43
72Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:43:44
73Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland0:44:57
74Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:46:29
75Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:46:33
76Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:46:37
77Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:48:00
78Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:48:31
79Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:48:35
80Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:48:55
81Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:49:26
82Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:51:23
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:52:33
84Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:53:21
85Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:53:50
86Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:54:43
87Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:54:45
88Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:54:54
89Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:56:08
90Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:56:34
91Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:58:24
92Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:58:29
93Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:58:42
94Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:59:07
95Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:54
96Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:02:13
97Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:02:37
98Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:02:50
99Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland1:04:41
100Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura1:05:07
101Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:55
102Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:13:23
103Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:13:29
104Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha1:15:12
105Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:17:09
106Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:17:30
107Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:17:50
108Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano1:18:10
109Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
110Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:18:20
111Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
112Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:18:33
113Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:19:01
114Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:21:59
115Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:22:45
116Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:23:15
117Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:23:55
118Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale1:24:22
119Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:25:14
120Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland1:26:50
121Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:29:34
122Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:30:08
123Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1:32:54
124Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:32:58
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:33:00
126Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge1:33:04
127Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:33:53
128Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1:39:26
129Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1:43:18
130Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano1:46:19

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura13pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
3Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team7
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
5Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland3
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
7Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia3
8Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
9Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
10Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
11Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura2
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
14Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
15Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1
16Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr1
17Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice1
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team39pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard37
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura15
5Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
6Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano12
8Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland11
9Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr10
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team8
11Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge7
13Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia7
14Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
16Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
18Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr5
19Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
20Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
21Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
22Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano3
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
24Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
26Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
27Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
28Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
29Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
31Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team55pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano42
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff41
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling39
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale39
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling39
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
8Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp37
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale36
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano33
12Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge32
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale31
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team29
15Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano28
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team28
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling24
18Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
19Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff22
20Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard22
21Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
22Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling21
23Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp20
24Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard20
25Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr19
27Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard19
28Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia19
29Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge17
30Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice16
31David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
32Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
33Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
34Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice13
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura13
37Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team11
38Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia10
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
41Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
42Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr7
44Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
45Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr5
46Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland5
47Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
48Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
49Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
50Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
52Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
53Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard Trek77:31:30
2Team Argos Shimano0:08:55
3Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:09:02
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:13
5Movistar Team0:12:02
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:16:21
7BMC Racing Team0:24:18
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:21
9Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:32:04
10Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:47
11Katusha Team0:42:03
12Pro Team Astana0:46:27
13CCC Polkowice Polsat0:47:06
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:48:48
15Lampre - Merida0:58:33
16Sky Procycling1:02:24
17Française Des Jeux1:06:26
18Colombia1:13:25
19Lotto Belisol Team1:18:30
20Team Nettapp - Endura1:26:32
21Garmin - Sharp1:28:35
22Orica Greenedge1:56:35
23Reprezentacja Polski2:15:17

