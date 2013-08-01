Hushovd sprints to stage 5 victory in Poland
Izaguirre takes over as race leader
Stage 5: Nowy Targ - Zakopane
The BMC Racing Team is firing on all cylinders at the Tour of Poland as Thor Hushovd sprinted to victory in stage 5, the Norwegian champion's second stage win in three days. Sandwiched between Hushovd's wins was yesterday's solo victory by teammate Taylor Phinney, resulting in three straight wins for the BMC squad.
Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ.fr) finished second behind Hushovd on the 160.5km stage from Nowy Targ to Zakopane with Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) completing the stage podium in third place. A 50-rider strong peloton arrived together at the finish having neutralised a late-race break with 5km to go.
"For sure, the sprint was a perfect one for me," Hushovd said. "I knew if the group came back, I would have a good chance. The last climb was hard, but the team did a good job and everyone was working well together like we have been the whole race."
Unique to this year's Tour of Poland is the daily "attractivity" classification in which the points earned in each day's mountains competition and intermediate sprints are combined and the top three points scorers each day receive 30-second, 20-second and 10-second time bonuses respectively. Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was a beneficiary of that today as he placed third on stage 5's attractivity and thus received a 10-second time bonus. Having started the stage just nine seconds behind overall leader Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff), the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider moved into the general classification lead by one-second over Majka. Sergio Henao (Sky) dropped from second to third at five seconds.
An aggressive start
After an animated beginning to the stage, an eight-rider break went clear on the day's first categorised climb, the category 1-rated Lapszanka with its summit situated 50.3km into the stage. Included in the break were Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Mathias Frank (BMC), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ.fr), Jacek Morajko and Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Polsat), Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) and Pawel Cieslik (Poland).
Following that climb, Atapuma dropped back while the seven remaining riders continued on the attack.
Marczynski, the 2012 Tour of Poland mountains classification winner, took top honours on the first climb and as the break made its way on to the 40.5km finishing circuit, to be completed twice, the Vacansoleil-DCM rider continued his assault on the mountains classification.
The finishing circuit contained a category one-rated ascent, the Glodówka, situated midway through the loop as well as a category two-rated climb, the Droga do Olczy, whose summit was 3.1km from the finish line.
Marczynski was the first over the Droga do Olczy as the break entered the circuit and saw two laps to go as they crossed through the finish line. The 29-year-old Pole was first over both climbs as the break completed their first full lap and now had earned 30 points on the day and led the classification as mountains leader Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack Leopard) started the day with 27 points and had been shut out thus far in the stage.
The seven-man break's lead had been steadily coming down, however, with riders from Team Colombia setting the pace at the head of the peloton. As the escapees crossed the finish line and heard the bell for one (long) lap to go, their advantage on the peloton was just over one minute.
Marczynski wanted desperately to reach the category one climb's summit first once again and under his impetus two riders, Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) and Pawel Cieslik (Poland), were jettisoned from the break.
On the lower slopes of the Glodówka climb, with the break's lead under 40 seconds, Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) attacked the peloton in hopes of riding across to the leaders. Shortly after his attack, Mihaylov jumped away from the break and gained a slight lead at the head of the race.
Konig was chased down by the peloton, reduced in size on the ascent, while Mihaylov was brought back by his fellow breakaway riders.
Halfway up the climb, however, the break was caught and several counter-attacks were launched from the peloton. Despite the aggressive racing, it remained gruppo compatto in the approach to the Glodówka summit where Rohregger accelerated to take top honours. The Austrian was followed over the summit by Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and then Marczynski, whose third place points kept him in the virtual mountains classification lead by two points over Rohregger with one climb remaining.
A threatening break in the stage finale
The fourth rider over the summit, Maciej Paterski (Cannondale), accelerated away from the field and gained a slight gap as he reached 85km/hr on the rapid descent. Paterski would soon be joined by a five-rider chase group containing Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard), Luis Leon Sanchez (Belkin), Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) and Darwin Atapuma (Colombia).
The group worked smoothly together and as the roads flattened out their lead over the peloton stood at 15 seconds with 14.5km remaining. Riblon and Kiserlovski were both danger men to Rafal Majka as Riblon started the day six seconds back on general classification while Kiserlovski trailed Majka by 16 seconds overall. In addition to any time gaps over the field they would earn if the break stayed away, there were also time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds to the stage's top three finishers up for grabs.
At 7.5km to go, approximately halfway up the day's final climb, the break's lead remained at 15 seconds and Majka tried to take matters into his own hands, launching an attack from the peloton. The Saxo-Tinkoff Pole was quickly brought back, and perhaps his urgency spurred on the field to finally close the gap. At 5km to go, the break was caught.
In the approach to the final KOM, three riders slipped off the front as Izaguirre led Warren Barguil (AG2R La Mondiale) and Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) over the summit, but the trio were not allowed any daylight and were quickly brought back. As Rohregger was unable to earn any KOM points he lost his classification lead to Marczynski.
As a peloton approximately 50-strong charged to the finish line there was no immediate organisation at the front. Ultimately it would be Team Sky who took control inside the final kilometre hoping to deliver Sergio Henao to the line and possibly into the overall lead. Hushovd, however, had other ideas and waited patiently behind Henao as the Colombian's teammate Rigoberto Uran provided the final lead-out on the uphill drag to the line.
As Henao started his sprint, David Tanner (Belkin) came around the Colombian, but neither were a match for Hushovd once his sprint kicked into high gear. The Norwegian champion charged away to victory, his second in three days and his team's third straight win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:54:40
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|32
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|36
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|38
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:00:14
|39
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|43
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|44
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|46
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|49
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|51
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:22
|52
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|54
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:32
|55
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:35
|57
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|60
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:42
|61
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:47
|62
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|63
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:13
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:39
|65
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:34
|66
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:53
|67
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:19
|68
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|70
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|71
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:46
|73
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:15
|74
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:40
|75
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|79
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|80
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|83
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:44
|84
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:46
|85
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:12
|87
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:40
|88
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|89
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:44
|90
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|92
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|96
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|98
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|100
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:08:48
|101
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|102
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|103
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|104
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|106
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|107
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:27
|108
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|109
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|110
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|111
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|112
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|114
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:14:54
|115
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|116
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|121
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|123
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|124
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|126
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|127
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|128
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|129
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|130
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:55
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|DNF
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|7
|3
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|5
|4
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|7
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|4
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|3
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|pts
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|3
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|3
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|18
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|8
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|11
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|14
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|19
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|pts
|2
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|6
|3
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|4
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|4
|5
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|9
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|2
|10
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|11
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25:49:41
|2
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:01
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:07
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:08
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:10
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:17
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:19
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:49
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:15
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:35
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:17
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:32
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:51
|21
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:13
|22
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:14
|23
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:05:20
|25
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:34
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:47
|27
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:26
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:21
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:10
|30
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:25
|31
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:53
|32
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:14
|33
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:51
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:07
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:25
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:07
|37
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:45
|38
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:10
|39
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:43
|40
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:04
|41
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:21:10
|43
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:48
|44
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:22:46
|45
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:02
|46
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:46
|47
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:16
|48
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:25
|49
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:43
|50
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:55
|51
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:29:24
|52
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:35
|53
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:33:11
|54
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:33:59
|55
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:25
|56
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:46
|57
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:35:43
|58
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:04
|59
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:37:06
|60
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:39:08
|61
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:43
|62
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:02
|63
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:40:08
|64
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:19
|65
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:40:38
|66
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:41:44
|67
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:41:51
|68
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:42:20
|69
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:25
|70
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:43:30
|71
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:43
|72
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:43:44
|73
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|0:44:57
|74
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:46:29
|75
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:33
|76
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:46:37
|77
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:48:00
|78
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:48:31
|79
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:48:35
|80
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:55
|81
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:49:26
|82
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:23
|83
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:52:33
|84
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:53:21
|85
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:53:50
|86
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:54:43
|87
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:45
|88
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:54
|89
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:56:08
|90
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:56:34
|91
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:58:24
|92
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:58:29
|93
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:58:42
|94
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:59:07
|95
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:54
|96
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:02:13
|97
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:02:37
|98
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:02:50
|99
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|1:04:41
|100
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|1:05:07
|101
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:55
|102
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:13:23
|103
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:13:29
|104
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|1:15:12
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:09
|106
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:17:30
|107
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:50
|108
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:18:10
|109
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:18:20
|111
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|112
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:18:33
|113
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:19:01
|114
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:59
|115
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:22:45
|116
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:23:15
|117
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:23:55
|118
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:24:22
|119
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:25:14
|120
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|1:26:50
|121
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:29:34
|122
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:30:08
|123
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1:32:54
|124
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:32:58
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:33:00
|126
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:33:04
|127
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:33:53
|128
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1:39:26
|129
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1:43:18
|130
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:46:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|3
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|4
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|5
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|3
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|7
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|8
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|10
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|11
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|14
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|15
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|16
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|17
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|19
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|5
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|6
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|8
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|11
|9
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|10
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|11
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|13
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|7
|14
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|16
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|19
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|20
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|21
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|22
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|24
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|27
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|28
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|29
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|31
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|55
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|39
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|8
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|12
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|32
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|29
|15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|18
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|19
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|20
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|22
|21
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|22
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|23
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|20
|25
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|27
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|28
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|19
|29
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|30
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|31
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|32
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|33
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|34
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|37
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|11
|38
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|10
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|41
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|42
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|43
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|44
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|45
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|46
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|5
|47
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|48
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|49
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|50
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|52
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|53
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard Trek
|77:31:30
|2
|Team Argos Shimano
|0:08:55
|3
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:09:02
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:13
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:12:02
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:16:21
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:24:18
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:21
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:32:04
|10
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:47
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:42:03
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:46:27
|13
|CCC Polkowice Polsat
|0:47:06
|14
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:48
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|0:58:33
|16
|Sky Procycling
|1:02:24
|17
|Française Des Jeux
|1:06:26
|18
|Colombia
|1:13:25
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:18:30
|20
|Team Nettapp - Endura
|1:26:32
|21
|Garmin - Sharp
|1:28:35
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:56:35
|23
|Reprezentacja Polski
|2:15:17
