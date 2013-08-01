Image 1 of 15 Thor Hushovd (BMC) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 15 Rafal Majka (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 15 Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in yellow (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 15 Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 15 Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 15 Stage winner Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 15 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 15 Matteo Montaguti (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 15 Marco Pinotti, Adrian Saez and Jon Izaguirre (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 15 Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 15 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 15 Brad Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 15 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 15 Thor Hushovd (BMC) counts his stage wins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 15 The peloton (Image credit: Sirotti)

The BMC Racing Team is firing on all cylinders at the Tour of Poland as Thor Hushovd sprinted to victory in stage 5, the Norwegian champion's second stage win in three days. Sandwiched between Hushovd's wins was yesterday's solo victory by teammate Taylor Phinney, resulting in three straight wins for the BMC squad.

Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ.fr) finished second behind Hushovd on the 160.5km stage from Nowy Targ to Zakopane with Daniele Ratto (Cannondale) completing the stage podium in third place. A 50-rider strong peloton arrived together at the finish having neutralised a late-race break with 5km to go.

"For sure, the sprint was a perfect one for me," Hushovd said. "I knew if the group came back, I would have a good chance. The last climb was hard, but the team did a good job and everyone was working well together like we have been the whole race."

Unique to this year's Tour of Poland is the daily "attractivity" classification in which the points earned in each day's mountains competition and intermediate sprints are combined and the top three points scorers each day receive 30-second, 20-second and 10-second time bonuses respectively. Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was a beneficiary of that today as he placed third on stage 5's attractivity and thus received a 10-second time bonus. Having started the stage just nine seconds behind overall leader Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff), the Euskaltel-Euskadi rider moved into the general classification lead by one-second over Majka. Sergio Henao (Sky) dropped from second to third at five seconds.

An aggressive start

After an animated beginning to the stage, an eight-rider break went clear on the day's first categorised climb, the category 1-rated Lapszanka with its summit situated 50.3km into the stage. Included in the break were Michal Golas (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Mathias Frank (BMC), Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM), Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ.fr), Jacek Morajko and Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Polsat), Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) and Pawel Cieslik (Poland).

Following that climb, Atapuma dropped back while the seven remaining riders continued on the attack.

Marczynski, the 2012 Tour of Poland mountains classification winner, took top honours on the first climb and as the break made its way on to the 40.5km finishing circuit, to be completed twice, the Vacansoleil-DCM rider continued his assault on the mountains classification.

The finishing circuit contained a category one-rated ascent, the Glodówka, situated midway through the loop as well as a category two-rated climb, the Droga do Olczy, whose summit was 3.1km from the finish line.

Marczynski was the first over the Droga do Olczy as the break entered the circuit and saw two laps to go as they crossed through the finish line. The 29-year-old Pole was first over both climbs as the break completed their first full lap and now had earned 30 points on the day and led the classification as mountains leader Thomas Rohregger (RadioShack Leopard) started the day with 27 points and had been shut out thus far in the stage.

The seven-man break's lead had been steadily coming down, however, with riders from Team Colombia setting the pace at the head of the peloton. As the escapees crossed the finish line and heard the bell for one (long) lap to go, their advantage on the peloton was just over one minute.

Marczynski wanted desperately to reach the category one climb's summit first once again and under his impetus two riders, Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) and Pawel Cieslik (Poland), were jettisoned from the break.

On the lower slopes of the Glodówka climb, with the break's lead under 40 seconds, Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) attacked the peloton in hopes of riding across to the leaders. Shortly after his attack, Mihaylov jumped away from the break and gained a slight lead at the head of the race.

Konig was chased down by the peloton, reduced in size on the ascent, while Mihaylov was brought back by his fellow breakaway riders.

Halfway up the climb, however, the break was caught and several counter-attacks were launched from the peloton. Despite the aggressive racing, it remained gruppo compatto in the approach to the Glodówka summit where Rohregger accelerated to take top honours. The Austrian was followed over the summit by Jon Izaguirre (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and then Marczynski, whose third place points kept him in the virtual mountains classification lead by two points over Rohregger with one climb remaining.

A threatening break in the stage finale

The fourth rider over the summit, Maciej Paterski (Cannondale), accelerated away from the field and gained a slight gap as he reached 85km/hr on the rapid descent. Paterski would soon be joined by a five-rider chase group containing Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale), Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard), Luis Leon Sanchez (Belkin), Sergei Chernetski (Katusha) and Darwin Atapuma (Colombia).

The group worked smoothly together and as the roads flattened out their lead over the peloton stood at 15 seconds with 14.5km remaining. Riblon and Kiserlovski were both danger men to Rafal Majka as Riblon started the day six seconds back on general classification while Kiserlovski trailed Majka by 16 seconds overall. In addition to any time gaps over the field they would earn if the break stayed away, there were also time bonuses of 10, 6 and 4 seconds to the stage's top three finishers up for grabs.

At 7.5km to go, approximately halfway up the day's final climb, the break's lead remained at 15 seconds and Majka tried to take matters into his own hands, launching an attack from the peloton. The Saxo-Tinkoff Pole was quickly brought back, and perhaps his urgency spurred on the field to finally close the gap. At 5km to go, the break was caught.

In the approach to the final KOM, three riders slipped off the front as Izaguirre led Warren Barguil (AG2R La Mondiale) and Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida) over the summit, but the trio were not allowed any daylight and were quickly brought back. As Rohregger was unable to earn any KOM points he lost his classification lead to Marczynski.

As a peloton approximately 50-strong charged to the finish line there was no immediate organisation at the front. Ultimately it would be Team Sky who took control inside the final kilometre hoping to deliver Sergio Henao to the line and possibly into the overall lead. Hushovd, however, had other ideas and waited patiently behind Henao as the Colombian's teammate Rigoberto Uran provided the final lead-out on the uphill drag to the line.

As Henao started his sprint, David Tanner (Belkin) came around the Colombian, but neither were a match for Hushovd once his sprint kicked into high gear. The Norwegian champion charged away to victory, his second in three days and his team's third straight win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:54:40 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 5 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 19 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 25 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 32 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 36 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 38 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:00:14 39 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 40 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 43 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 44 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 45 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 46 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 47 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 49 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 51 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:00:22 52 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 54 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:00:32 55 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:35 57 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 60 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:42 61 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:47 62 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 63 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:13 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:39 65 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:02:34 66 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:53 67 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:19 68 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 69 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 70 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 71 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:46 73 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:15 74 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:40 75 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 76 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 77 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 78 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 79 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 80 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 81 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 83 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:44 84 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:46 85 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:12 87 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:08:40 88 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 89 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:08:44 90 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 92 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 94 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 96 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 98 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 100 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:08:48 101 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 102 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 103 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 104 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 105 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 106 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 107 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:27 108 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 109 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 110 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 111 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 112 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 113 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 114 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:14:54 115 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 116 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 118 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 120 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 121 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 122 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 123 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 124 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 125 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 126 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 127 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 128 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 129 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 130 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:55 DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step DNF Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia

Sprint 1 - Poronin (109.6km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountain 1 - Lapszanka (50.3km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 7 3 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 5 4 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2

Mountain 2 - Droga do Olczy (76.4km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 - Glodówka (98.3km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 7 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 4 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2

Mountain 4 - Droga do Olczy (116.9km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 3 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Mountain 5 - Glodówka (138.8km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 10 pts 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 3 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2

Mountain 6 - Droga do Olczy (157.4km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 3 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 18 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 17 5 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 6 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 15 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 8 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 12 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 11 11 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 14 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 6 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 5 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 18 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 3 19 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 pts 2 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 6 3 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 4 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 4 5 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 3 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 9 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 2 10 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 11 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25:49:41 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:01 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:05 4 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:07 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:08 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:10 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:17 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:19 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:21 12 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:49 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:15 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:35 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:17 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:32 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:51 21 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:13 22 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:14 23 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:13 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:05:20 25 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:34 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:47 27 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:07:26 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:21 29 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:10 30 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:25 31 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:53 32 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:14 33 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:51 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:07 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:25 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:07 37 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:18:45 38 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:10 39 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:43 40 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:04 41 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 42 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:21:10 43 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:48 44 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:22:46 45 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:02 46 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:46 47 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:16 48 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:25 49 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:43 50 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:55 51 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:29:24 52 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:35 53 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:33:11 54 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:33:59 55 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:25 56 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:46 57 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:35:43 58 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:04 59 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:37:06 60 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:39:08 61 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:39:43 62 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:02 63 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:40:08 64 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:40:19 65 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:40:38 66 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:41:44 67 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:41:51 68 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:42:20 69 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:25 70 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:43:30 71 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:43 72 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:43:44 73 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 0:44:57 74 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:46:29 75 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:46:33 76 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:46:37 77 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:48:00 78 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:48:31 79 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:48:35 80 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:55 81 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:49:26 82 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:23 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:52:33 84 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:53:21 85 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:53:50 86 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:54:43 87 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:54:45 88 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:54:54 89 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:56:08 90 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:56:34 91 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:58:24 92 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:58:29 93 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:58:42 94 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:59:07 95 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:54 96 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:02:13 97 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:02:37 98 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:50 99 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 1:04:41 100 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 1:05:07 101 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:55 102 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:13:23 103 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:13:29 104 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 1:15:12 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:17:09 106 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:17:30 107 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:17:50 108 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 1:18:10 109 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:18:20 111 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 112 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:18:33 113 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:19:01 114 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:21:59 115 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:22:45 116 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:23:15 117 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:23:55 118 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 1:24:22 119 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:25:14 120 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 1:26:50 121 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:29:34 122 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:30:08 123 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1:32:54 124 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:32:58 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:33:00 126 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 1:33:04 127 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:33:53 128 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1:39:26 129 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1:43:18 130 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 1:46:19

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 13 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 3 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 7 4 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 5 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 3 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 7 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 3 8 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 10 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 11 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 2 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 14 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 15 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 16 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 17 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 37 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 15 5 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 6 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 12 8 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 11 9 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 10 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 8 11 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 7 13 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 7 14 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 16 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 19 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 20 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 21 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 22 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 3 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 24 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 26 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 27 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 28 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 29 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 31 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 32 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 55 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 42 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 39 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 8 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 37 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 36 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 33 12 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 32 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 31 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 29 15 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 28 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 18 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 19 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 20 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 22 21 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 22 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 23 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 20 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 20 25 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 27 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 19 28 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 19 29 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 17 30 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 31 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 32 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 33 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 34 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 36 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 13 37 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 11 38 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 10 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 41 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 42 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 44 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 45 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 46 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 5 47 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 48 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 49 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 50 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 52 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 53 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1