Phinney solos to victory in stage 4 at the Tour of Poland
Majka remains in yellow jersey
Stage 4: Tarnów - Katowice
After delivering teammate Thor Hushovd to victory in the Tuesday's sprint finish, Taylor Phinney gave BMC its second straight stage win at the Tour of Poland on Wednesday in Katowice, with a performance of a true finisseurs.
The 23-year-old American attacked the peloton with just over seven kilometres remaining and had the speed, power and courage to hold off the field for a hard-earned solo victory. Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) edged Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) in the field sprint for second but they only formed the frame to Phinney's work of cycling art. It was Phinney's first road race victory as a professional and his first win since the final stage of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge last summer.
"This is how I always dreamed of winning – foiling the sprinter's plans at the end of the race," Phinney said. "It was sort of a Fabian Cancellara-style, Milan-San Remo victory scenario. It's really amazing to have it happen and it was a great feeling to finally put my hands up."
Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished safely in the main peloton after the 231km stage and so remains in the leader's yellow jersey with the same four second advantage over Sergio Henao (Sky) while Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) holds third at six seconds.
The battle for overall success will likely explode on Thursday's hilly 160km fifth stage from Nowy Targ to Zakopane.
The hero of the day
Phinney was the hero of the day and rightly let out a huge roar when he crossed the line. He had braved everything and perhaps risked Thor Hushovd's chances of taking a second stage victory. However it was the right decision and Phinney clearly knew he had the speed to win.
By attacking with seven kilometres to go, Phinney surprised the sprinters teams and no one team wanted to commit to take up the chase. He managed to open a significant gap and also held it in the rising penultimate kilometre. On the downhill final kilometre he was able to travel at the same speed as the sprinters, while they were unable to fight for position and close the gap.
"With six-man teams here, I thought it would be harder to bring guys back, but nobody came with me," Phinney said. "So I just put my head down and decided I wasn't going to look back and slowly commit to it and give it everything I had. It was twisty and turning enough that I could maintain a lot of speed. I had a lot of power, but the last couple of kilometers were excruciatingly painful. I crossed my fingers that it wouldn't be one of those finishes where the guy gets passed 20 meters before the line."
It was a masterful display of cycling that rightly earned him lots of praise.
How it happened
The 231km stage was the longest stage in this year's Tour of Poland and so meant an early wake up and long day in the saddle for the riders. As a result the peloton was happy when a nine-rider strong break escaped early in the stage, knowing that there was plenty of time to reel them in.
The move was comprised of Miguel Minguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dirk Bellemakers (Lotto Belisol), Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp-Endura), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Fabio Duarte (Colombia), Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat Polkowice) plus Pawel Franczak and Kamil Gradek (Poland). Bellemakers's teammate Francis De Greef was also in the move but dropped back when the move was established.
The remaining eight escapees built up a maximum lead approaching five minutes but the peloton kept them in check. By the time they reached the first of four 12.3km finishing circuits in Katowice their advantage had dropped inside of 1:30. The peloton was in tight control, easing and accelerating to ensure the break was not caught too quickly.
Cooperation eventually ceased in the breakaway in the final two laps of the circuit as riders went out on the attack. Ladagnous put in a strong attack but was caught, with Gradek seemingly more determined and ultimately the last man standing. The young Pole entered the final circuit alone with a slender seven-second lead on the hard-charging peloton, but was caught at 11km to go.
Valerio Agnoli (Astana) attacked with 8.3km remaining, but his move was soon neutralised and then Phinney launched a solo counter-attack of his own. The powerhouse pursuiter and time trialist clawed out a bit of daylight and with four kilometres remaining, a very familiar distance for pursuit expert Phinney, the 23-year-old American had stretched his lead to 15 seconds.
Belkin led the chase and then Orica-GreenEdge led the peloton under the flamme rouge but the field's pursuit was not 100% and fell just short of catching Phinney, who led by just enough to put his hands up in victory at the finish line.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:40:17
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|25
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|26
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|28
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|34
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|35
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|39
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|41
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|42
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|43
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|45
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|46
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|49
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|58
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|61
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|64
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|65
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|66
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|68
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|71
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|74
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|79
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|80
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|84
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|89
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|93
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|96
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|98
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|100
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|102
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|104
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|107
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|108
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|109
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|110
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|111
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:31
|112
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|113
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|114
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|116
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:44
|117
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|118
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:06
|119
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:11
|120
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|121
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:34
|122
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|124
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|125
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:41
|126
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:24
|127
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|129
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|130
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|131
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|133
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:07:25
|134
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|3
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|5
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|8
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|10
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|13
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|16
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|18
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|20
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|3
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|pts
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|6
|4
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|4
|5
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|4
|6
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|7
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|21:55:02
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:06
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:09
|6
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:16
|10
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:18
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:48
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:14
|14
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|15
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:34
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:16
|19
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:31
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:50
|21
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:58
|22
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:13
|23
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:58
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:05:05
|25
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:33
|26
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:46
|27
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:26
|28
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:07:11
|29
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:33
|30
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:54
|31
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:34
|32
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:10
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:20
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:15
|36
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:56
|37
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:07
|38
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:16:24
|39
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:05
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:46
|41
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:12
|42
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:58
|43
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:49
|44
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:20:55
|45
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:03
|46
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:22
|47
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:50
|48
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:22
|49
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:43
|50
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:08
|51
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:25:21
|52
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:42
|53
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:45
|54
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|0:27:19
|55
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:14
|56
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:28:17
|57
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:29:51
|58
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:30:23
|59
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:26
|60
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:33:00
|61
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:02
|62
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:10
|63
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:57
|64
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:58
|65
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:28
|66
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:35:42
|67
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:37:48
|68
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:15
|71
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:39:45
|72
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:39:46
|73
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:50
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:01
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:40:13
|76
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:18
|77
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:08
|78
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:28
|79
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:43:29
|80
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|81
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|82
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:43:34
|83
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:43:44
|84
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:44:12
|85
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|0:44:21
|86
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:44:36
|87
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:45:06
|88
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:45:58
|89
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:46:06
|90
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:47:23
|91
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:50:12
|92
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:08
|93
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:51:27
|94
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|0:53:13
|95
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:53:49
|96
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:31
|98
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:22
|99
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:32
|100
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:57:03
|101
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:29
|102
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:59
|103
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|1:01:23
|104
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:14
|105
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:02:35
|106
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|1:03:25
|107
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|1:06:23
|108
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:42
|109
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:07:48
|110
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:32
|111
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:09:44
|112
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|1:10:19
|113
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|1:11:17
|114
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|1:15:22
|115
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:59
|116
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|118
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:03
|119
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:18:05
|120
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1:18:06
|121
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:18:09
|122
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|123
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|124
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:18:19
|127
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:40
|128
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:46
|129
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:21:44
|130
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|1:22:25
|131
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|1:24:31
|132
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|1:28:23
|133
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:31:24
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:34:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|27
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|6
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|11
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|12
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|14
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|16
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|17
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|20
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|21
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|22
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|24
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|pts
|2
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|4
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|5
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|3
|7
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|8
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|10
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|2
|11
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|12
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|14
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|2
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|16
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|17
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|35
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|4
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|5
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|7
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|9
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|24
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|15
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|17
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|22
|18
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|21
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|22
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|23
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|24
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|19
|25
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|18
|26
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|27
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15
|30
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|31
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|32
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|33
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|34
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|11
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|36
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|37
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|10
|38
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|39
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|41
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|42
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|44
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|5
|45
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|46
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|47
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|49
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|50
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|51
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard Trek
|65:47:30
|2
|Team Saxo - Tinkoff
|0:05:43
|3
|Team Argos Shimano
|0:08:55
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:59
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:11:40
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:16:01
|7
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:24:18
|8
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:26:21
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:30:45
|10
|Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:14
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:39:15
|12
|Pro Team Astana
|0:45:52
|13
|CCC Polkowice Polsat
|0:46:52
|14
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:34
|15
|Sky Procycling
|0:56:44
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:57:39
|17
|Colombia
|1:01:30
|18
|Française Des Jeux
|1:03:07
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|1:12:36
|20
|Garmin - Sharp
|1:19:41
|21
|Team Nettapp - Endura
|1:20:13
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:50:55
|23
|Reprezentacja Polski
|1:51:48
