Phinney solos to victory in stage 4 at the Tour of Poland

Majka remains in yellow jersey

Image 1 of 17

Taylor Phinney at the start

Taylor Phinney at the start
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 17

Huge crowds were on hand to watch stage 4 at the Tour of Poland

Huge crowds were on hand to watch stage 4 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 17

Vacansoleil-DCM at the head of the peloton

Vacansoleil-DCM at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 17

Tour of Poland director Czeslaw Lang

Tour of Poland director Czeslaw Lang
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 17

Race leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Poland

Race leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 17

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has signed on for stage 4 at the Tour of Poland

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has signed on for stage 4 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 17

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 17

Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) resplendent in the yellow jersey

Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) resplendent in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 17

Sergio Henao (Sky) is second overall at the Tour of Poland after four stages

Sergio Henao (Sky) is second overall at the Tour of Poland after four stages
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 17

Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 17

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) awaits the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Poland

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) awaits the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 17

Taylor Phinney (BMC) solos to the victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland

Taylor Phinney (BMC) solos to the victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 17

Taylor Phinney (BMC) gets his first road stage win at the WorldTour level

Taylor Phinney (BMC) gets his first road stage win at the WorldTour level
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 17

Taylor Phinney (BMC) wins solo

Taylor Phinney (BMC) wins solo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 17

Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrates his victory in Tour of Poland

Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrates his victory in Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action during stage 4

Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action during stage 4
(Image credit: Sirotti)

After delivering teammate Thor Hushovd to victory in the Tuesday's sprint finish, Taylor Phinney gave BMC its second straight stage win at the Tour of Poland on Wednesday in Katowice, with a performance of a true finisseurs.

The 23-year-old American attacked the peloton with just over seven kilometres remaining and had the speed, power and courage to hold off the field for a hard-earned solo victory. Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) edged Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) in the field sprint for second but they only formed the frame to Phinney's work of cycling art. It was Phinney's first road race victory as a professional and his first win since the final stage of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge last summer.

"This is how I always dreamed of winning – foiling the sprinter's plans at the end of the race," Phinney said. "It was sort of a Fabian Cancellara-style, Milan-San Remo victory scenario. It's really amazing to have it happen and it was a great feeling to finally put my hands up."

Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished safely in the main peloton after the 231km stage and so remains in the leader's yellow jersey with the same four second advantage over Sergio Henao (Sky) while Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) holds third at six seconds.

The battle for overall success will likely explode on Thursday's hilly 160km fifth stage from Nowy Targ to Zakopane.

The hero of the day

Phinney was the hero of the day and rightly let out a huge roar when he crossed the line. He had braved everything and perhaps risked Thor Hushovd's chances of taking a second stage victory. However it was the right decision and Phinney clearly knew he had the speed to win.

By attacking with seven kilometres to go, Phinney surprised the sprinters teams and no one team wanted to commit to take up the chase. He managed to open a significant gap and also held it in the rising penultimate kilometre. On the downhill final kilometre he was able to travel at the same speed as the sprinters, while they were unable to fight for position and close the gap.

"With six-man teams here, I thought it would be harder to bring guys back, but nobody came with me," Phinney said. "So I just put my head down and decided I wasn't going to look back and slowly commit to it and give it everything I had. It was twisty and turning enough that I could maintain a lot of speed. I had a lot of power, but the last couple of kilometers were excruciatingly painful. I crossed my fingers that it wouldn't be one of those finishes where the guy gets passed 20 meters before the line."

It was a masterful display of cycling that rightly earned him lots of praise.

How it happened

The 231km stage was the longest stage in this year's Tour of Poland and so meant an early wake up and long day in the saddle for the riders. As a result the peloton was happy when a nine-rider strong break escaped early in the stage, knowing that there was plenty of time to reel them in.

The move was comprised of Miguel Minguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dirk Bellemakers (Lotto Belisol), Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp-Endura), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Fabio Duarte (Colombia), Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat Polkowice) plus Pawel Franczak and Kamil Gradek (Poland). Bellemakers's teammate Francis De Greef was also in the move but dropped back when the move was established.

The remaining eight escapees built up a maximum lead approaching five minutes but the peloton kept them in check. By the time they reached the first of four 12.3km finishing circuits in Katowice their advantage had dropped inside of 1:30. The peloton was in tight control, easing and accelerating to ensure the break was not caught too quickly.

Cooperation eventually ceased in the breakaway in the final two laps of the circuit as riders went out on the attack. Ladagnous put in a strong attack but was caught, with Gradek seemingly more determined and ultimately the last man standing. The young Pole entered the final circuit alone with a slender seven-second lead on the hard-charging peloton, but was caught at 11km to go.

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) attacked with 8.3km remaining, but his move was soon neutralised and then Phinney launched a solo counter-attack of his own. The powerhouse pursuiter and time trialist clawed out a bit of daylight and with four kilometres remaining, a very familiar distance for pursuit expert Phinney, the 23-year-old American had stretched his lead to 15 seconds.

Belkin led the chase and then Orica-GreenEdge led the peloton under the flamme rouge but the field's pursuit was not 100% and fell just short of catching Phinney, who led by just enough to put his hands up in victory at the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5:40:17
2Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
8Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
12Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
14Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
16Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
18Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
20Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
24Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
25Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
26Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
28Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
30Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
31Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
34Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
35Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
37Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
38Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
39Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
41Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
42Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
43Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
45Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
48Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
49Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
53Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
56Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
57Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
58Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
61Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
62Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
64Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
65Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
66Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
68Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
70Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
71Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
72Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
74Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
77Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
79Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
80Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
84Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
87Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
88Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
89Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
90Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
92Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
93Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
96Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
98Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
100Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
102Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
103Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
104Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
105Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
106Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
107Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
108Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
109Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
110Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
111Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:31
112Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
113Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
114Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
116Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:44
117Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
118Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:06
119Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:01:11
120Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
121Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:34
122Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
124Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
125Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:41
126Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:24
127Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
128Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
129Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
130Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
131Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
132Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
133Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:07:25
134Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:10:14

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team20pts
2Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp19
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge17
5Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano16
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano14
8Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice13
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
10Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura11
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia10
12Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling9
13Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
14Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
15Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
16Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr5
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano4
18Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
20Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain - Katowice, 217.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3pts
2Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Sprint 1 - Szczurowa, 26.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura2
3Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1

Sprint 2 - Olkusz, 117.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
3Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1

Sprint 3 - Siemianowice Slaskie, 171.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
3Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice12pts
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr7
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland6
4Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol4
5Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland4
6Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura2
7Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff21:55:02
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:06
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:09
6Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:13
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard0:00:16
10Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard0:00:18
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:20
12Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:48
13Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:14
14Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
15Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:34
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:50
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:16
19Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:31
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:50
21Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:58
22Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:13
23Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:58
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:05:05
25Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:05:33
26Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:46
27Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:26
28Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:07:11
29Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:33
30Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:54
31Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:34
32Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:10
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:20
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:55
35Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:15
36Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:56
37Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:07
38Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:16:24
39Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:05
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:46
41Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:18:12
42Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:58
43Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:49
44Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:20:55
45Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:03
46Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:22
47Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:22:50
48Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:22
49Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:43
50Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:08
51Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:25:21
52Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:42
53Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:25:45
54Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland0:27:19
55Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:14
56Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:28:17
57Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:29:51
58Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:30:23
59Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:26
60Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:33:00
61Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:34:02
62Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:10
63Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:57
64Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:58
65Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:28
66Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:35:42
67Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:37:48
68Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:39:15
71Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:39:45
72Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:39:46
73Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:39:50
74David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:40:01
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:40:13
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:18
77Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:08
78Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:28
79Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:43:29
80Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
81Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
82Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:43:34
83Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:43:44
84Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:44:12
85Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland0:44:21
86Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:44:36
87Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling0:45:06
88Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:45:58
89Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:46:06
90Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:47:23
91Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:50:12
92Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:51:08
93Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:51:27
94Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland0:53:13
95Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:53:49
96Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:54:31
98Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:22
99Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:32
100Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:57:03
101Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:59:29
102Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:59
103Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard1:01:23
104Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:02:14
105Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:02:35
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha1:03:25
107Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha1:06:23
108Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:07:42
109Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:07:48
110Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:09:32
111Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:09:44
112Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia1:10:19
113Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team1:11:17
114Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland1:15:22
115Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team1:17:59
116Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
118Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:18:03
119Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale1:18:05
120Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1:18:06
121Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano1:18:09
122Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
123Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
124Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
126Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:18:19
127Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:18:40
128Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:46
129Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:21:44
130Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling1:22:25
131Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland1:24:31
132Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1:28:23
133Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano1:31:24
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge1:34:32

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard27pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura15
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano12
6Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team7
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge5
11Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr5
12Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
14Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
15Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
16Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
17Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
20Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
21Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
22Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
23Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
24Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura13pts
2Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step8
4Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
5Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team5
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland3
7Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia3
8Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
9Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
10Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol2
11Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura2
12Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
14Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland2
15Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr1
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr1
17Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp37pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team35
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff34
4Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale31
5Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team28
7Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team28
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale27
9Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge26
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano25
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling24
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling24
14Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
15Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff22
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano22
17Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step22
18Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling21
19Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling21
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
21Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
22Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard19
23Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard19
24Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia19
25Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp18
26Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge17
27Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano16
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
29Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard15
30Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
31Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step13
32Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura13
33Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice13
34Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team11
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
36Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
37Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia10
38Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
39Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr7
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
41Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
42Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
43Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr5
44Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland5
45Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
46Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
47Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano2
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
49Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team2
50Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
51Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard Trek65:47:30
2Team Saxo - Tinkoff0:05:43
3Team Argos Shimano0:08:55
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:59
5Movistar Team0:11:40
6Ag2R La Mondiale0:16:01
7Bmc Racing Team0:24:18
8Euskaltel - Euskadi0:26:21
9Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:30:45
10Vacansoleil - Dcm Pro Cycling Team0:39:14
11Katusha Team0:39:15
12Pro Team Astana0:45:52
13CCC Polkowice Polsat0:46:52
14Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:48:34
15Sky Procycling0:56:44
16Lampre - Merida0:57:39
17Colombia1:01:30
18Française Des Jeux1:03:07
19Lotto Belisol Team1:12:36
20Garmin - Sharp1:19:41
21Team Nettapp - Endura1:20:13
22Orica Greenedge1:50:55
23Reprezentacja Polski1:51:48

 

