Image 1 of 17 Taylor Phinney at the start (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 17 Huge crowds were on hand to watch stage 4 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 17 Vacansoleil-DCM at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 17 Tour of Poland director Czeslaw Lang (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 17 Race leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) awaits the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 17 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) has signed on for stage 4 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 17 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 17 Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) resplendent in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 17 Sergio Henao (Sky) is second overall at the Tour of Poland after four stages (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 17 Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 17 Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) awaits the start of stage 4 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 17 Taylor Phinney (BMC) solos to the victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 17 Taylor Phinney (BMC) gets his first road stage win at the WorldTour level (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 17 Taylor Phinney (BMC) wins solo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 17 Taylor Phinney (BMC) celebrates his victory in Tour of Poland (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 17 Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 17 Tour of Poland leader Rafa Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) in action during stage 4 (Image credit: Sirotti)

After delivering teammate Thor Hushovd to victory in the Tuesday's sprint finish, Taylor Phinney gave BMC its second straight stage win at the Tour of Poland on Wednesday in Katowice, with a performance of a true finisseurs.

The 23-year-old American attacked the peloton with just over seven kilometres remaining and had the speed, power and courage to hold off the field for a hard-earned solo victory. Steele Von Hoff (Garmin-Sharp) edged Yauheni Hutarovich (AG2R La Mondiale) in the field sprint for second but they only formed the frame to Phinney's work of cycling art. It was Phinney's first road race victory as a professional and his first win since the final stage of the 2012 USA Pro Challenge last summer.

"This is how I always dreamed of winning – foiling the sprinter's plans at the end of the race," Phinney said. "It was sort of a Fabian Cancellara-style, Milan-San Remo victory scenario. It's really amazing to have it happen and it was a great feeling to finally put my hands up."

Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) finished safely in the main peloton after the 231km stage and so remains in the leader's yellow jersey with the same four second advantage over Sergio Henao (Sky) while Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) holds third at six seconds.

The battle for overall success will likely explode on Thursday's hilly 160km fifth stage from Nowy Targ to Zakopane.

The hero of the day

Phinney was the hero of the day and rightly let out a huge roar when he crossed the line. He had braved everything and perhaps risked Thor Hushovd's chances of taking a second stage victory. However it was the right decision and Phinney clearly knew he had the speed to win.

By attacking with seven kilometres to go, Phinney surprised the sprinters teams and no one team wanted to commit to take up the chase. He managed to open a significant gap and also held it in the rising penultimate kilometre. On the downhill final kilometre he was able to travel at the same speed as the sprinters, while they were unable to fight for position and close the gap.

"With six-man teams here, I thought it would be harder to bring guys back, but nobody came with me," Phinney said. "So I just put my head down and decided I wasn't going to look back and slowly commit to it and give it everything I had. It was twisty and turning enough that I could maintain a lot of speed. I had a lot of power, but the last couple of kilometers were excruciatingly painful. I crossed my fingers that it wouldn't be one of those finishes where the guy gets passed 20 meters before the line."

It was a masterful display of cycling that rightly earned him lots of praise.

How it happened

The 231km stage was the longest stage in this year's Tour of Poland and so meant an early wake up and long day in the saddle for the riders. As a result the peloton was happy when a nine-rider strong break escaped early in the stage, knowing that there was plenty of time to reel them in.

The move was comprised of Miguel Minguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Dirk Bellemakers (Lotto Belisol), Cesare Benedetti (Team NetApp-Endura), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Fabio Duarte (Colombia), Jacek Morajko (CCC Polsat Polkowice) plus Pawel Franczak and Kamil Gradek (Poland). Bellemakers's teammate Francis De Greef was also in the move but dropped back when the move was established.

The remaining eight escapees built up a maximum lead approaching five minutes but the peloton kept them in check. By the time they reached the first of four 12.3km finishing circuits in Katowice their advantage had dropped inside of 1:30. The peloton was in tight control, easing and accelerating to ensure the break was not caught too quickly.

Cooperation eventually ceased in the breakaway in the final two laps of the circuit as riders went out on the attack. Ladagnous put in a strong attack but was caught, with Gradek seemingly more determined and ultimately the last man standing. The young Pole entered the final circuit alone with a slender seven-second lead on the hard-charging peloton, but was caught at 11km to go.

Valerio Agnoli (Astana) attacked with 8.3km remaining, but his move was soon neutralised and then Phinney launched a solo counter-attack of his own. The powerhouse pursuiter and time trialist clawed out a bit of daylight and with four kilometres remaining, a very familiar distance for pursuit expert Phinney, the 23-year-old American had stretched his lead to 15 seconds.

Belkin led the chase and then Orica-GreenEdge led the peloton under the flamme rouge but the field's pursuit was not 100% and fell just short of catching Phinney, who led by just enough to put his hands up in victory at the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5:40:17 2 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 8 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 16 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 21 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 24 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 25 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 26 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 28 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 30 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 34 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 35 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 37 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 39 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 41 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 42 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 43 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 45 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 49 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 52 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 53 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 58 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 59 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 62 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 64 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 65 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 66 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 68 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 71 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 72 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 74 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 77 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 79 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 80 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 84 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 87 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 89 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 90 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 92 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 93 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 96 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 98 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 100 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 102 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 103 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 104 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 105 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 106 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 107 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 108 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 109 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 110 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 111 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:31 112 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 113 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 114 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 116 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:44 117 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 118 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:06 119 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:01:11 120 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 121 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:34 122 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 124 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 125 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:41 126 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:24 127 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 128 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 129 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 130 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 131 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 133 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:07:25 134 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:14

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 pts 2 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 19 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 17 5 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 16 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 14 8 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 10 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 11 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 10 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 13 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 16 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 4 18 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 20 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain - Katowice, 217.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Sprint 1 - Szczurowa, 26.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1

Sprint 2 - Olkusz, 117.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 3 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1

Sprint 3 - Siemianowice Slaskie, 171.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 pts 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 3 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 6 4 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 4 5 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 4 6 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 2 7 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 21:55:02 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:06 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:09 6 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:16 10 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:18 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:20 12 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:48 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:14 14 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 15 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:34 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:16 19 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:31 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:50 21 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:58 22 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:13 23 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:58 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:05:05 25 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:05:33 26 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:46 27 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:26 28 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:07:11 29 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:33 30 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:54 31 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:34 32 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:10 33 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:20 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:10:55 35 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:15 36 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:56 37 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:07 38 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:16:24 39 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:05 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:46 41 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:18:12 42 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:58 43 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:49 44 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:20:55 45 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:03 46 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:22 47 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:22:50 48 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:22 49 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:23:43 50 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:08 51 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:25:21 52 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:42 53 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:25:45 54 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 0:27:19 55 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:14 56 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:28:17 57 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:29:51 58 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:30:23 59 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:26 60 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:33:00 61 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:34:02 62 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:10 63 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:57 64 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:34:58 65 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:28 66 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:35:42 67 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:37:48 68 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:39:15 71 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:39:45 72 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:39:46 73 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:39:50 74 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:40:01 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:40:13 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:40:18 77 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:08 78 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:43:28 79 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:43:29 80 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 81 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 82 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:43:34 83 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:43:44 84 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:44:12 85 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 0:44:21 86 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:44:36 87 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:45:06 88 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 0:45:58 89 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:46:06 90 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:47:23 91 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:50:12 92 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:08 93 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:51:27 94 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 0:53:13 95 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:53:49 96 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:54:31 98 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:22 99 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:32 100 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:03 101 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:59:29 102 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:59 103 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 1:01:23 104 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:02:14 105 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:02:35 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 1:03:25 107 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 1:06:23 108 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:07:42 109 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:07:48 110 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:32 111 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:09:44 112 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 1:10:19 113 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 1:11:17 114 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 1:15:22 115 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1:17:59 116 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 118 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:18:03 119 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 1:18:05 120 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1:18:06 121 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 1:18:09 122 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 123 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 124 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:18:19 127 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:18:40 128 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:46 129 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:21:44 130 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 1:22:25 131 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 1:24:31 132 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1:28:23 133 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 1:31:24 134 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 1:34:32

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 27 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 15 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 12 6 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 5 11 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 12 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 14 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 16 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 17 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 20 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 21 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 22 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 23 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 24 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 13 pts 2 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 4 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 5 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 5 6 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 3 7 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 3 8 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 10 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 2 11 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 2 12 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 14 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 2 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 16 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 17 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 37 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 35 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 4 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 31 5 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 7 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 28 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 9 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 26 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 25 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 24 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 15 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 22 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 18 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 21 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 22 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 19 23 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 19 24 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 19 25 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 18 26 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 17 27 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 16 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 15 30 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 31 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 32 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 13 33 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 13 34 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 11 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 36 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 37 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 10 38 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 39 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 41 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 42 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 43 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 44 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 5 45 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 46 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 47 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 2 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 49 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 2 50 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 51 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1