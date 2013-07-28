Trending

Reichenbach and Tschopp dominate in the heat

IAM Cycling duo take first and second

The IAM Cycling team dominated the Trofeo Matteotti race in Pescara, Italy, overcoming the heat and their Italian rivals to take first and second with Sébastien Reichenbach and Johan Tschopp.

The two were part of the 19-rider break that formed very early on and they arrived at the finish together, with Reichenbach given the victory thanks to crossing the line first. It was the 24 year-old Swiss rider's first ever victory as a professional.

Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani Valvoli-CSF Inox) won the sprint for third place, 48 seconds behind the IAM Cycling duo. Leonardo Pinizzotto (Nippo) was fourth and Mauro Finetto (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia) was fifth.
 

Results
1Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:48
4Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
6Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
7Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
8Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
9Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
10Davide Mucelli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest

