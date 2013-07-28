Reichenbach and Tschopp dominate in the heat
IAM Cycling duo take first and second
The IAM Cycling team dominated the Trofeo Matteotti race in Pescara, Italy, overcoming the heat and their Italian rivals to take first and second with Sébastien Reichenbach and Johan Tschopp.
The two were part of the 19-rider break that formed very early on and they arrived at the finish together, with Reichenbach given the victory thanks to crossing the line first. It was the 24 year-old Swiss rider's first ever victory as a professional.
Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani Valvoli-CSF Inox) won the sprint for third place, 48 seconds behind the IAM Cycling duo. Leonardo Pinizzotto (Nippo) was fourth and Mauro Finetto (Fantini Vini-Selle Italia) was fifth.
|1
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:48
|4
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (Ita) Team Nippo-De Rosa
|5
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|6
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|7
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|8
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
|9
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|10
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
