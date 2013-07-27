Image 1 of 62 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 62 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 62 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) finished second to Diego Ulissi on the first stage at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 62 Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the podium after finishing third in stage 1 at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 62 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) in action during the first stage at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 62 Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland's opening stage (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 62 Team Colombia sets the pace on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 62 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) was an aggressor in the closing kilometers of stage 1 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 62 Marco Pinotto (BMC) and Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura) in the early break (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 62 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) on the attack in the stage 1 finale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 62 Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the front group in the stage 1 finale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 62 Sergio Henao (Sky) pushes the pace on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 62 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) at the front of the chase group in the stage 1 finale (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 62 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) goes on the attack (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 62 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Poland with Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) following in second. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 62 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 62 Sergio Henao (Sky) drives the chase group on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 62 Rafal Majka (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) finished third on the first stage at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 62 Valerio Aganoli (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 62 Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 62 Team Colombia puts riders on the front to help bring back the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 62 Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 62 Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) finished 20th on the first stage at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 62 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) had a strong opening day at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 62 Carlos Quintero (Colombia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 62 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) makes his first start since the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 62 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) en route to a second place result on the Tour of Poland's opening stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 62 Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) drives the early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 62 Stunning scenery in the Trentino region of Italy for the opening stage of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 62 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had a quiet opening stage at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 62 Cannondale works to bring back the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 62 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) on the attack on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 62 Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) leads the sprint classification (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 62 Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 62 Sergio Henao (Sky) finished third at the 2012 Tour of Poland and is the highest placed rider to return for the 2013 edition (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 62 Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) finished in the front group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 62 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 62 Fresh off finishing the Tour de France, Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 62 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) launches an attack on the climb to Madonna di Campiglio (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 62 Rigoberto Uran (Sky) sets the pace in the day's final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 62 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) in the Tour of Poland leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 62 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 62 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland which in 2013 began on home soil for the Italian. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 62 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 62 The Tour of Poland would be the first race for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) following his withdrawal from the Tour of Italy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 62 The Tour of Poland peloton in a tunnel on the opening stage in the Trentino region of Italy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 62 The early four man break included Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Marco Pinotti (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 62 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) during the first day of racing at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 62 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) alone in the lead on the finishing ascent (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 62 Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 62 Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) finished in the lead group on the Tour of Poland's first stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 62 After taking a break following his Tour of Italy victory, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) returned to racing at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 62 Marco Pinotti (BMC) sets the pace in the early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 62 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won the opening stage at the 2013 Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 62 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland's opening stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 62 Tour of Poland leader Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) lets loose with the bubbly (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 62 Podium for stage 1 at the Tour of Poland (L-R): Darwin Atapuma (Colombia), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 62 Kisses for Tour of Poland stage one winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 62 Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won stage 1 at the Tour of Poland from a 15-rider lead group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 62 Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) finished second in the Tour of Poland's opening stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 62 Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 62 Having won the opening stage Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) dons the leader's jersey at the Tour of Poland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won the opening stage of the Tour of Poland, 184.5km in the Italian Dolomites from Rovereto to Madonna di Campiglio, the first of two days in Italy as the Polish race travelled outside its borders for the first time in its 70-year-history.

The 24-year-old Italian sprinted to victory on the summit finish ahead of Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) and Rafal Majka (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) as part of an elite 15-rider group which formed on the 11km climb to the finish.

Having won today's opening stage, Ulissi earned the first leader's jersey at the 2013 Tour of Poland. With time bonuses factored in Atapuma holds second overall at four seconds, followed by Majka at six seconds. The remainder of the riders finishing in the front group now all trail Ulissi by 10 seconds.

"I was coming back to the races after a month off from competition and I didn't think I'd be so competitive right out of the gate," said Ulissi. "It was hard work but I managed to keep up with the best and so in the final I tried to not give up because I knew I was one of the fastest riders in the little lead group. I'm very happy."

Ulissi's stage win was his third victory of the season and all have come on Italian soil. Earlier this season the Lampre-Merida rider won a stage plus the overall at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali and Ulissi was pleased to add a WorldTour victory to his palmares.

"The Tour de Pologne is a very important World Tour race and moreover this year we took off from Italy and this adds a larger sense of achievement," said Ulissi. "The goal was to come here to try and win a stage and I managed to do so right away. Tomorrow we have a very difficult stage ahead of us with the arrival at Pordoi and other riders are definitely going to try to attack me but I'm going to try to defend this jersey although I know it won't be easy."

The day's early break was comprised of Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Marco Pinotti (BMC), Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat) and the escapees pushed out a maximum advantage of nine minutes. The break would split with first Agnoli and Matysiak dropping off the pace, then Pinotti and Pineau would lose contact. Huzarski and Pauwels continued in the lead and the pair survived off the front all the way to the early slopes of the finishing climb. Once on the ascent to the category one Madonna di Campiglio summit finish Pauwels dropped Huzarski but both riders would soon be absorbed and dropped by the Cannondale-led peloton.

Cannondale's Cayetano Sarmiento launched the first attack from the peloton, but the Colombian was soon brought back. Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) was the next rider to accelerate away from the ever diminishing peloton and the Pole would be joined by teammate Rafael Valls and Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp). This attack, too, would be neutralised with Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) launching a solo counter-attack.

With six kilometres to go the 32-year-old Dutchman's lead stood at 35 seconds with Cannondale spearheading the pursuit. The chase group would fracture as the pace on the climb took its toll and ultimately a group of 14 riders would emerge in the chase of Weening. Last year's third place overall finisher at the Tour of Poland, Sergio Henao (Sky) plus Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) were among those riding aggressively on the finishing ascent. Notably absent from the pointy end of the race were Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky), both competing for the first time since the Tour of Italy.

Eros Capecchi (Movistar), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) surged away from the chase group but the RadioShack Leopard rider wasn't able to keep their pace and fell back. Eros Capecchi and Chris Anker Sorensen, however, made contact with Weening just prior to the Madonna Di Campiglio KOM, which was situated 2.5km from the finish line.

The Saxo-Tinkoff Dane led the trio across the KOM line and while the road still sloped upwards for the remainder of the stage, the gradient eased, enabling the riders to shift into their big rings.

Several riders attacked from the 12-rider chase group, but when the dust settled the three-rider break was neutralised and 15 riders were now together at the head of the race inside the final kilometre.

The irrepressible Pieter Weening launched another solo attack, but the Dutchman was caught at approximately 300m to go, resulting in a sprint finale claimed by Ulissi.

Full Results

1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:59:32 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 12 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 15 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:07 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:01:10 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:23 27 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:30 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 30 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:02:09 32 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:33 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:38 34 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:55 35 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 38 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:04:19 43 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:28 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:03 46 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:19 47 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 49 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:54 50 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:32 51 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:12 52 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:13 54 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 55 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 56 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 58 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:02 62 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 68 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 69 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:12:29 70 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 71 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 72 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 74 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:40 75 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:12:59 76 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:00 77 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:06 78 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:43 79 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 81 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 82 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 84 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 85 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 86 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 88 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 89 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 92 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:57 93 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:41 94 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 95 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 96 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:03 98 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 100 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 101 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:28:36 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 104 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:14 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:31:34 107 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 0:32:41 108 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:28 109 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 110 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 111 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 113 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 114 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 115 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 116 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 117 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 119 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 120 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 121 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 122 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 123 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 129 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 130 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 131 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 132 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 134 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 136 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Points 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 19 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 17 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 8 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 13 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 12 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 11 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 10 12 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 7 15 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Mountain 1 - Dolomiti Di Brenta (Cat. 1) 57.5km 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 10 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 4 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 5 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Moutain 2 - Passo Del Durone (Cat. 2) 146km 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 5 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 3 - Madonna Di Campiglio (Cat. 1) 182km 1 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 pts 2 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 3 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 5 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2

Sprint 1 - Trento, 25.5km 1 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 3 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 - Treme Di Comano, 80.8km 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 3 pts 2 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Pinzolo, 171.4km 1 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Attractivity 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 12 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 3 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 4 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 5 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 3 6 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 7 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 9 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 1 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Teams 1 RadioShack Leopard 14:59:59 2 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:14 3 Movistar Team 4 BMC Racing Team 0:03:46 5 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:11 6 Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Katusha 0:04:51 8 Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:13 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:33 10 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:45 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:37 12 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:39 13 Colombia 0:13:58 14 Sky Procycling 0:14:09 15 Lampre-Merida 0:15:22 16 Astana Pro Team 0:15:37 17 Lotto Belisol 0:16:17 18 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:19 19 FDJ.fr 0:18:58 20 Team NetApp-Endura 0:21:55 21 Garmin-Sharp 0:26:22 22 Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:43 23 Poland 1:12:42

General classification after stage 1 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:59:22 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 0:00:04 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:06 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:10 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 12 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 15 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:17 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha 0:01:20 23 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:33 27 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard 28 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:40 29 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:07 30 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha 0:02:19 32 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:43 33 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:48 34 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha 0:03:05 35 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:47 38 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 0:04:29 43 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:38 45 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:13 46 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:29 47 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:57 49 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:04 50 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:42 51 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:22 52 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:59 54 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:23 55 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 56 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 57 Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 59 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling 60 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp 0:11:12 62 Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice 67 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 68 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 69 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:27 70 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol 0:12:39 71 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 72 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol 74 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:50 75 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha 0:13:09 76 Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:10 77 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:16 78 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:18 79 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:52 80 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:53 81 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 82 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 84 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 85 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 86 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 87 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 88 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 89 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland 90 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 91 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 92 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:07 93 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:50 94 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:51 95 Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland 96 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 97 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:13 98 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 100 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 101 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:28:46 103 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team 104 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 105 Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:24 106 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:31:44 107 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland 0:32:51 108 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:35:35 109 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:36 110 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:38 111 Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland 112 Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland 113 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 116 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 117 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 120 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 121 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 122 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 123 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 124 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 127 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 129 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha 130 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 131 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland 132 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano 134 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 135 Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling 136 Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Points classification 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia 19 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 18 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 17 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 7 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 8 Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp 13 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 12 10 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 11 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard 10 12 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 9 13 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 7 15 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 20 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Mountains classification 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 15 pts 2 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 3 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 7 5 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 5 7 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 3 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2

Sprint classification 1 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura 5 pts 2 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 3 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 3 4 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 7 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1