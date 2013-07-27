Trending

Ulissi wins opening stage at Tour of Poland

Italian prevails from elite group on mountain finish

Image 1 of 62

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour of Poland

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 62

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 62

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) finished second to Diego Ulissi on the first stage at the Tour of Poland

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) finished second to Diego Ulissi on the first stage at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 62

Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the podium after finishing third in stage 1 at the Tour of Poland

Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff) on the podium after finishing third in stage 1 at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 62

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) in action during the first stage at the Tour of Poland

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) in action during the first stage at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 62

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland's opening stage

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland's opening stage
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 62

Team Colombia sets the pace on the front of the peloton

Team Colombia sets the pace on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 62

Eros Capecchi (Movistar) was an aggressor in the closing kilometers of stage 1

Eros Capecchi (Movistar) was an aggressor in the closing kilometers of stage 1
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 62

Marco Pinotto (BMC) and Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura) in the early break

Marco Pinotto (BMC) and Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura) in the early break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 62

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) on the attack in the stage 1 finale

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) on the attack in the stage 1 finale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 62

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the front group in the stage 1 finale

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) in the front group in the stage 1 finale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 62

Sergio Henao (Sky) pushes the pace on the climb to the finish

Sergio Henao (Sky) pushes the pace on the climb to the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 62

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) at the front of the chase group in the stage 1 finale

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) at the front of the chase group in the stage 1 finale
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 62

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) goes on the attack

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 62

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Poland with Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) following in second.

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Poland with Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) following in second.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 62

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 62

Sergio Henao (Sky) drives the chase group on the final climb

Sergio Henao (Sky) drives the chase group on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 62

Rafal Majka (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) finished third on the first stage at the Tour of Poland

Rafal Majka (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) finished third on the first stage at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 62

Valerio Aganoli (Astana) on the attack

Valerio Aganoli (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 62

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Italian champion Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 62

Team Colombia puts riders on the front to help bring back the break.

Team Colombia puts riders on the front to help bring back the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 62

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp)

Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 62

Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) finished 20th on the first stage at the Tour of Poland

Leopold Konig (NetApp-Endura) finished 20th on the first stage at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 62

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) had a strong opening day at the Tour of Poland

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) had a strong opening day at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 62

Carlos Quintero (Colombia)

Carlos Quintero (Colombia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 62

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) makes his first start since the Giro d'Italia

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) makes his first start since the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 62

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) en route to a second place result on the Tour of Poland's opening stage

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) en route to a second place result on the Tour of Poland's opening stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 62

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) drives the early break

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) drives the early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 62

Stunning scenery in the Trentino region of Italy for the opening stage of the Tour of Poland

Stunning scenery in the Trentino region of Italy for the opening stage of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 62

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had a quiet opening stage at the Tour of Poland

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had a quiet opening stage at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 62

Cannondale works to bring back the break

Cannondale works to bring back the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 62

Eros Capecchi (Movistar) on the attack on the final climb

Eros Capecchi (Movistar) on the attack on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 62

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) leads the sprint classification

Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp-Endura) leads the sprint classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 62

Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard)

Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 62

Sergio Henao (Sky) finished third at the 2012 Tour of Poland and is the highest placed rider to return for the 2013 edition

Sergio Henao (Sky) finished third at the 2012 Tour of Poland and is the highest placed rider to return for the 2013 edition
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 62

Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) finished in the front group

Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) finished in the front group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 62

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 62

Fresh off finishing the Tour de France, Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland

Fresh off finishing the Tour de France, Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 62

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) launches an attack on the climb to Madonna di Campiglio

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) launches an attack on the climb to Madonna di Campiglio
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 62

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) sets the pace in the day's final climb

Rigoberto Uran (Sky) sets the pace in the day's final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 62

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) in the Tour of Poland leader's jersey

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) in the Tour of Poland leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 62

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 62

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland which in 2013 began on home soil for the Italian.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland which in 2013 began on home soil for the Italian.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 62

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 62

The Tour of Poland would be the first race for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) following his withdrawal from the Tour of Italy

The Tour of Poland would be the first race for Bradley Wiggins (Sky) following his withdrawal from the Tour of Italy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 62

The Tour of Poland peloton in a tunnel on the opening stage in the Trentino region of Italy.

The Tour of Poland peloton in a tunnel on the opening stage in the Trentino region of Italy.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 62

The early four man break included Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Marco Pinotti (BMC)

The early four man break included Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Marco Pinotti (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 62

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) during the first day of racing at the Tour of Poland

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack Leopard) during the first day of racing at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 62

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) alone in the lead on the finishing ascent

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) alone in the lead on the finishing ascent
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 62

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack on the climb to the finish

Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp) and Rafael Valls (Vacansoleil-DCM) on the attack on the climb to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 62

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) finished in the lead group on the Tour of Poland's first stage

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice) finished in the lead group on the Tour of Poland's first stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 62

After taking a break following his Tour of Italy victory, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) returned to racing at the Tour of Poland

After taking a break following his Tour of Italy victory, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) returned to racing at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 62

Marco Pinotti (BMC) sets the pace in the early break

Marco Pinotti (BMC) sets the pace in the early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 62

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won the opening stage at the 2013 Tour of Poland

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won the opening stage at the 2013 Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 62

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland's opening stage

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) awaits the start of the Tour of Poland's opening stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 62

Tour of Poland leader Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) lets loose with the bubbly

Tour of Poland leader Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) lets loose with the bubbly
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 62

Podium for stage 1 at the Tour of Poland (L-R): Darwin Atapuma (Colombia), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Podium for stage 1 at the Tour of Poland (L-R): Darwin Atapuma (Colombia), Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) and Rafal Majka (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 62

Kisses for Tour of Poland stage one winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)

Kisses for Tour of Poland stage one winner Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 62

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won stage 1 at the Tour of Poland from a 15-rider lead group

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won stage 1 at the Tour of Poland from a 15-rider lead group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 62

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) finished second in the Tour of Poland's opening stage

Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) finished second in the Tour of Poland's opening stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 62

Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard)

Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 62

Having won the opening stage Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) dons the leader's jersey at the Tour of Poland

Having won the opening stage Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) dons the leader's jersey at the Tour of Poland
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won the opening stage of the Tour of Poland, 184.5km in the Italian Dolomites from Rovereto to Madonna di Campiglio, the first of two days in Italy as the Polish race travelled outside its borders for the first time in its 70-year-history.

The 24-year-old Italian sprinted to victory on the summit finish ahead of Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) and Rafal Majka (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) as part of an elite 15-rider group which formed on the 11km climb to the finish.

Having won today's opening stage, Ulissi earned the first leader's jersey at the 2013 Tour of Poland. With time bonuses factored in Atapuma holds second overall at four seconds, followed by Majka at six seconds. The remainder of the riders finishing in the front group now all trail Ulissi by 10 seconds.

"I was coming back to the races after a month off from competition and I didn't think I'd be so competitive right out of the gate," said Ulissi. "It was hard work but I managed to keep up with the best and so in the final I tried to not give up because I knew I was one of the fastest riders in the little lead group. I'm very happy."

Ulissi's stage win was his third victory of the season and all have come on Italian soil. Earlier this season the Lampre-Merida rider won a stage plus the overall at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali and Ulissi was pleased to add a WorldTour victory to his palmares.

"The Tour de Pologne is a very important World Tour race and moreover this year we took off from Italy and this adds a larger sense of achievement," said Ulissi. "The goal was to come here to try and win a stage and I managed to do so right away. Tomorrow we have a very difficult stage ahead of us with the arrival at Pordoi and other riders are definitely going to try to attack me but I'm going to try to defend this jersey although I know it won't be easy."

The day's early break was comprised of Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Marco Pinotti (BMC), Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat) and the escapees pushed out a maximum advantage of nine minutes. The break would split with first Agnoli and Matysiak dropping off the pace, then Pinotti and Pineau would lose contact. Huzarski and Pauwels continued in the lead and the pair survived off the front all the way to the early slopes of the finishing climb. Once on the ascent to the category one Madonna di Campiglio summit finish Pauwels dropped Huzarski but both riders would soon be absorbed and dropped by the Cannondale-led peloton.

Cannondale's Cayetano Sarmiento launched the first attack from the peloton, but the Colombian was soon brought back. Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) was the next rider to accelerate away from the ever diminishing peloton and the Pole would be joined by teammate Rafael Valls and Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp). This attack, too, would be neutralised with Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) launching a solo counter-attack.

With six kilometres to go the 32-year-old Dutchman's lead stood at 35 seconds with Cannondale spearheading the pursuit. The chase group would fracture as the pace on the climb took its toll and ultimately a group of 14 riders would emerge in the chase of Weening. Last year's third place overall finisher at the Tour of Poland, Sergio Henao (Sky) plus Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) were among those riding aggressively on the finishing ascent. Notably absent from the pointy end of the race were Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky), both competing for the first time since the Tour of Italy.

Eros Capecchi (Movistar), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) surged away from the chase group but the RadioShack Leopard rider wasn't able to keep their pace and fell back. Eros Capecchi and Chris Anker Sorensen, however, made contact with Weening just prior to the Madonna Di Campiglio KOM, which was situated 2.5km from the finish line.

The Saxo-Tinkoff Dane led the trio across the KOM line and while the road still sloped upwards for the remainder of the stage, the gradient eased, enabling the riders to shift into their big rings.

Several riders attacked from the 12-rider chase group, but when the dust settled the three-rider break was neutralised and 15 riders were now together at the head of the race inside the final kilometre.

The irrepressible Pieter Weening launched another solo attack, but the Dutchman was caught at approximately 300m to go, resulting in a sprint finale claimed by Ulissi.

Full Results

1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:59:32
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
9Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
12Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
15Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:07
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:01:10
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:23
27Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:30
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:02:09
32Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:33
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:38
34Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:02:55
35Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
38Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
42Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:04:19
43Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:28
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:03
46Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:19
47Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
49Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:54
50Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:32
51Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:12
52Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:13
54Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
55Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
56Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
58Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
59Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
60Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:11:02
62Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
66Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
68Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
69Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:12:29
70Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
71Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
74David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:40
75Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:12:59
76Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:00
77Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:06
78Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:16:43
79Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
81Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
82Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
84Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
85Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
86Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
88Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
89Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
92Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:57
93Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:41
94Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
95Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
96Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:03
98Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
100Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
101Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:28:36
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
104Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:14
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:31:34
107Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland0:32:41
108Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:28
109Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
110Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
111Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
112Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
113Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
114Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
115Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
116Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
117Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
119Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
120Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
121Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
122Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
123Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
128Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
129Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
130Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
131Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
132Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
133Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
135Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
136Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Points
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20pts
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia19
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team17
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
8Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp13
9Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard12
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge11
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard10
12Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling7
15Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr3
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1

Mountain 1 - Dolomiti Di Brenta (Cat. 1) 57.5km
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura10pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
4Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3
5Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Moutain 2 - Passo Del Durone (Cat. 2) 146km
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura5pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 3 - Madonna Di Campiglio (Cat. 1) 182km
1Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10pts
2Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team7
3Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge5
4Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2

Sprint 1 - Trento, 25.5km
1Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia3pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1

Sprint 2 - Treme Di Comano, 80.8km
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura3pts
2Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Pinzolo, 171.4km
1Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura2
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Attractivity
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura12pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
3Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr6
4Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
5Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia3
6Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
7Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
9Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge1
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Teams
1RadioShack Leopard14:59:59
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:14
3Movistar Team
4BMC Racing Team0:03:46
5Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:11
6Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Katusha0:04:51
8Team Argos-Shimano0:07:13
9CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:33
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:45
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:37
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:39
13Colombia0:13:58
14Sky Procycling0:14:09
15Lampre-Merida0:15:22
16Astana Pro Team0:15:37
17Lotto Belisol0:16:17
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:19
19FDJ.fr0:18:58
20Team NetApp-Endura0:21:55
21Garmin-Sharp0:26:22
22Orica-GreenEdge0:52:43
23Poland1:12:42

General classification after stage 1
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:59:22
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia0:00:04
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:06
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:10
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
9Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
12Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
15Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:17
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha0:01:20
23Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
24Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:33
27Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
28Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:40
29Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:07
30Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha0:02:19
32Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:43
33Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:48
34Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha0:03:05
35Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:47
38Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
42Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia0:04:29
43Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
44Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:38
45Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:13
46Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:29
47Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:57
49Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:04
50Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:42
51Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:22
52Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:59
54Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:23
55Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
56Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
57Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
59Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
60Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp0:11:12
62Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
66Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
67Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
68Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
69Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:27
70Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol0:12:39
71Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
72Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
74David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:50
75Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha0:13:09
76Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:10
77Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:16
78Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:18
79Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:52
80Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:16:53
81Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
82Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
84Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
85Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
86Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
87Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
88Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
90Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
91Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
92Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:07
93Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:50
94Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:51
95Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
96Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
97Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:13
98Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
100Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
101Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:28:46
103Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
104Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
105Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:24
106Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:31:44
107Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland0:32:51
108Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:35:35
109Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:36
110Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:38
111Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
112Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
113Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
116Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
117Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
118Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
120Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
121Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
122Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
123Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
124Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
127Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
128Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
129Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
130Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
131Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
132Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
133Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
135Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
136Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Points classification
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20pts
2Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia19
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff18
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team17
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
7Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi14
8Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp13
9Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard12
10Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge11
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard10
12Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team9
13Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling7
15Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr3
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
20Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura1

Mountains classification
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura15pts
2Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff10
3Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team7
5Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge5
7Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr5
8Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard3
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2

Sprint classification
1Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura5pts
2Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
3Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia3
4Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr2
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
7Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Teams classification
1RadioShack Leopard14:59:59
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:14
3Movistar Team
4BMC Racing Team0:03:46
5Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:11
6Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Katusha0:04:51
8Team Argos-Shimano0:07:13
9CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:33
10Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:45
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:37
12Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:39
13Colombia0:13:58
14Sky Procycling0:14:09
15Lampre-Merida0:15:22
16Astana Pro Team0:15:37
17Lotto Belisol0:16:17
18Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:19
19FDJ.fr0:18:58
20Team NetApp-Endura0:21:55
21Garmin-Sharp0:26:22
22Orica-GreenEdge0:52:43
23Poland1:12:42

