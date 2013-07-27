Ulissi wins opening stage at Tour of Poland
Italian prevails from elite group on mountain finish
Stage 1: Rovereto - Madonna di Campiglio
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) won the opening stage of the Tour of Poland, 184.5km in the Italian Dolomites from Rovereto to Madonna di Campiglio, the first of two days in Italy as the Polish race travelled outside its borders for the first time in its 70-year-history.
Related Articles
The 24-year-old Italian sprinted to victory on the summit finish ahead of Darwin Atapuma (Colombia) and Rafal Majka (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) as part of an elite 15-rider group which formed on the 11km climb to the finish.
Having won today's opening stage, Ulissi earned the first leader's jersey at the 2013 Tour of Poland. With time bonuses factored in Atapuma holds second overall at four seconds, followed by Majka at six seconds. The remainder of the riders finishing in the front group now all trail Ulissi by 10 seconds.
"I was coming back to the races after a month off from competition and I didn't think I'd be so competitive right out of the gate," said Ulissi. "It was hard work but I managed to keep up with the best and so in the final I tried to not give up because I knew I was one of the fastest riders in the little lead group. I'm very happy."
Ulissi's stage win was his third victory of the season and all have come on Italian soil. Earlier this season the Lampre-Merida rider won a stage plus the overall at the Settimana Coppi e Bartali and Ulissi was pleased to add a WorldTour victory to his palmares.
"The Tour de Pologne is a very important World Tour race and moreover this year we took off from Italy and this adds a larger sense of achievement," said Ulissi. "The goal was to come here to try and win a stage and I managed to do so right away. Tomorrow we have a very difficult stage ahead of us with the arrival at Pordoi and other riders are definitely going to try to attack me but I'm going to try to defend this jersey although I know it won't be easy."
The day's early break was comprised of Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp-Endura), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Marco Pinotti (BMC), Cédric Pineau (FDJ.fr), Valerio Agnoli (Astana) and Bartlomiej Matysiak (CCC Polsat) and the escapees pushed out a maximum advantage of nine minutes. The break would split with first Agnoli and Matysiak dropping off the pace, then Pinotti and Pineau would lose contact. Huzarski and Pauwels continued in the lead and the pair survived off the front all the way to the early slopes of the finishing climb. Once on the ascent to the category one Madonna di Campiglio summit finish Pauwels dropped Huzarski but both riders would soon be absorbed and dropped by the Cannondale-led peloton.
Cannondale's Cayetano Sarmiento launched the first attack from the peloton, but the Colombian was soon brought back. Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM) was the next rider to accelerate away from the ever diminishing peloton and the Pole would be joined by teammate Rafael Valls and Alex Howes (Garmin-Sharp). This attack, too, would be neutralised with Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) launching a solo counter-attack.
With six kilometres to go the 32-year-old Dutchman's lead stood at 35 seconds with Cannondale spearheading the pursuit. The chase group would fracture as the pace on the climb took its toll and ultimately a group of 14 riders would emerge in the chase of Weening. Last year's third place overall finisher at the Tour of Poland, Sergio Henao (Sky) plus Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) were among those riding aggressively on the finishing ascent. Notably absent from the pointy end of the race were Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Bradley Wiggins (Sky), both competing for the first time since the Tour of Italy.
Eros Capecchi (Movistar), Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Croatian champion Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) surged away from the chase group but the RadioShack Leopard rider wasn't able to keep their pace and fell back. Eros Capecchi and Chris Anker Sorensen, however, made contact with Weening just prior to the Madonna Di Campiglio KOM, which was situated 2.5km from the finish line.
The Saxo-Tinkoff Dane led the trio across the KOM line and while the road still sloped upwards for the remainder of the stage, the gradient eased, enabling the riders to shift into their big rings.
Several riders attacked from the 12-rider chase group, but when the dust settled the three-rider break was neutralised and 15 riders were now together at the head of the race inside the final kilometre.
The irrepressible Pieter Weening launched another solo attack, but the Dutchman was caught at approximately 300m to go, resulting in a sprint finale claimed by Ulissi.
Full Results
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:59:32
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:07
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:10
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:23
|27
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:30
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|30
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:02:09
|32
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:33
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:38
|34
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:55
|35
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|38
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:04:19
|43
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:28
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:03
|46
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:19
|47
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|49
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:54
|50
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:32
|51
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:12
|52
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:13
|54
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|55
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|58
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:02
|62
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|68
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|69
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:29
|70
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|71
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:40
|75
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:12:59
|76
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:00
|77
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:06
|78
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:43
|79
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|81
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|82
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|84
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|85
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|88
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|89
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|92
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:57
|93
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:41
|93
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|95
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|96
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:03
|98
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|99
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|102
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:36
|103
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|104
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:14
|106
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:31:34
|107
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|0:32:41
|108
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:28
|109
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|110
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|111
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|114
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|115
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|116
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|117
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|120
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|129
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|130
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|131
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|132
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|136
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|19
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|8
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|12
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|15
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|4
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|5
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|pts
|2
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|3
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|1
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|pts
|2
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|3
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|4
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|5
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|6
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|7
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|14:59:59
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:14
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:11
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Katusha
|0:04:51
|8
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:13
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:33
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:45
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:39
|13
|Colombia
|0:13:58
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:09
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:15:22
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:37
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:16:17
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:18:58
|20
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:21:55
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:22
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:43
|23
|Poland
|1:12:42
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:59:22
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|0:00:04
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:06
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|15
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:17
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:20
|23
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:33
|27
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack Leopard
|28
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:40
|29
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:07
|30
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha
|0:02:19
|32
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:43
|33
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:48
|34
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:05
|35
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:47
|38
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team
|42
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|0:04:29
|43
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|44
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:38
|45
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:13
|46
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:29
|47
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|48
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:57
|49
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:04
|50
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:42
|51
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:22
|52
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:59
|54
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:23
|55
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|56
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|57
|Robert Vrecer (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|59
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycling
|60
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|0:11:12
|62
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|65
|Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|67
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|68
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|69
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:27
|70
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:39
|71
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|72
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|75
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha
|0:13:09
|76
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:10
|77
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|78
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:18
|79
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:52
|80
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:53
|81
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|84
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|85
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|86
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|87
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|88
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Poland
|90
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|92
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:07
|93
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:50
|94
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:51
|95
|Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Poland
|96
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|97
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:13
|98
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|99
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|102
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:28:46
|103
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Movistar Team
|104
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|105
|Grega Bole (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:24
|106
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:31:44
|107
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Poland
|0:32:51
|108
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:35:35
|109
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:36
|110
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:38
|111
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Poland
|112
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Poland
|113
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|116
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|117
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|121
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|127
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|129
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha
|130
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|131
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Poland
|132
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|135
|Danny Pate (USA) Sky Procycling
|136
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) Colombia
|19
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|7
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|8
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|10
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) RadioShack Leopard
|10
|12
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|13
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|15
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|16
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|20
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|pts
|2
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|3
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|7
|5
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|7
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|1
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|pts
|2
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|3
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|3
|4
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|6
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|7
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|RadioShack Leopard
|14:59:59
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:14
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:46
|5
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:11
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Katusha
|0:04:51
|8
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:13
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:33
|10
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:45
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:39
|13
|Colombia
|0:13:58
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:14:09
|15
|Lampre-Merida
|0:15:22
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:37
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:16:17
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|19
|FDJ.fr
|0:18:58
|20
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:21:55
|21
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:22
|22
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:43
|23
|Poland
|1:12:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy