Tour de France stage 19 LIVE - Shortened 95km stage to La Plagne promises flat-out action

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If this goes on until the intermediate sprint, this already reduced stage is in practice even shorter, to just 80km of racing. We can therefore expect a very explosive, intense day of racing, that could get very chaotic.

No riders are attempting to attack, all happy to allow Lidl-Trek to control the peloton for now.

Lidl-Trek are indeed adopting the same ploy as yesterday, moving to the front of the peloton right from the flag and controlling the race with a steady pace.

And they're off! OFFICIAL START

The sun is shining on the riders at the start, but the weather could become a factor later in the day - it’s just started hailing at the finish atop La Plagne.

There have been no abandons overnight, meaning we still have 161 riders in the race.

The other jersey wearer today is Jonathan Milan. The intermediate sprint today comes just 12km into the stage today, before any climbs - we could therefore again see his Lidl-Trek team control the peloton and ensure no breakaways go clear before it to seal another haul of points over his closest rival Tadej Pogačar.

There's a big cheer from the crowd at the unofficial start as the riders take off. They'll ride for 5km or so before Prudhomme waves the flag.

Florian Lipowitz remains in the white jersey, but both that and his third place position on GC is now under serious threat from Oscar Onley, who yesterday moved to just 22 seconds behind him. You imagine the German will ride much more conservatively than then, when he launched a long-range solo attack, but does he have the legs to fend off Onley?

This stage might have been shortened, but there’s still a serious amount of climbing to be done. The riders must complete two hors category climbs - the Col du Pré first up, then La Plagne at the finish.

Incidentally, Jonas Vingegaard will be wearing the polka-dot jersey on loan from Pogačar, having gained points at two of yesterday's hors category summits. The previous weather of the polka-dots, Lenny Martinez, faces a big challenge if he's to get them back - especially after he was docked eight points for taking a prolonged sticky bottle yesterday.

Today will be the last stage in the High Alps, and therefore the last opportunity for Jonas Vingegaard to use his nearly-unparalleled climbing speed in the mountains. The Dane has the beating of everyone on the big mountains - that is, all expect the man in the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogačar. Despite being again unable to drop him yesterday, Vingegaard says he hasn’t given up on winning yellow yet, so we can expect him to give it another go today. 'The Tour is not over' - Jonas Vingegaard remains defiant on Col de la Loze despite failure to drop maillot jaune Tadej Pogačar

Ben O’Connor was the victor yesterday, following in the footsteps of Thymen Arensman at Superbagnères by being the lone breakaway rider not to be caught by a charging Tadej Pogačar. Here’s what the Australian had to say when reflecting on his ride. 'It was the perfect scenario for me to win' – Ben O'Connor plays the game to take long-awaited second Tour de France stage victory

Oscar Onley of Picnic-PostNL is the next on the sign-on podium before stage 19. It will be fascinating to see if he can snatch third place on the podium from Florian Lipowitz after reducing the gap to just 22 seconds. Click here to read what the Scot said after stage 18.

Geraint Thomas signs on with his Ineos Grenadiers and his reminded that he set-up his 2018 Tour victory with success on stage 11 that also started from Alberville. "I remember but times have changed," he said. "Seven years ago I didn't think I'd still be racing… Today is another big day in the Alps. I'm looking forward to the final one." "The last big mountain day was always going to be intense, now it's been shortened it will be tough. This race is always flat out…"

This morning everyone has been analysing and discussing the racing of stage 18. Click here to read about the current GC standings at the Tour de France 2025. Of course, this guy is still in the yellow jersey.

As we step-up our live coverage, the riders are signing on Albertville. The good news is that the sun is out.

The Tour de France was disrupted yesterday evening by the news of "the discovery of an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis affecting cattle in a herd located specifically in the Col des Saisies has necessitated the culling of the animals," the ASO stated in an announcement.



The result was a shortening of stage 19 form 129.9km to 95km, and you can read the full story here:



Cow contagion forces Tour de France organisers to re-route stage 19, shortening to 95km