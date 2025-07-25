live

Tour de France stage 19 LIVE - Shortened 95km stage to La Plagne promises flat-out action

Two earlier climbs are removed following the outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis affecting cattle, removing 35km of racing

ALBERTVILLE, FRANCE - JULY 25: A general view of the peloton prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 19 a 93.1km stage from Albertville to La Plagne 2062m / #UCIWT / Stage route modified over infected cattle / on July 25, 2025 in Albertville, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

If this goes on until the intermediate sprint, this already reduced stage is in practice even shorter, to just 80km of racing. We can therefore expect a very explosive, intense day of racing, that could get very chaotic.

No riders are attempting to attack, all happy to allow Lidl-Trek to control the peloton for now.

Lidl-Trek are indeed adopting the same ploy as yesterday, moving to the front of the peloton right from the flag and controlling the race with a steady pace.

And they're off!

The sun is shining on the riders at the start, but the weather could become a factor later in the day - it’s just started hailing at the finish atop La Plagne.

There have been no abandons overnight, meaning we still have 161 riders in the race.

The other jersey wearer today is Jonathan Milan.

There's a big cheer from the crowd at the unofficial start as the riders take off. They'll ride for 5km or so before Prudhomme waves the flag.

Florian Lipowitz remains in the white jersey, but both that and his third place position on GC is now under serious threat from Oscar Onley, who yesterday moved to just 22 seconds behind him. You imagine the German will ride much more conservatively than then, when he launched a long-range solo attack, but does he have the legs to fend off Onley?

This stage might have been shortened, but there’s still a serious amount of climbing to be done. The riders must complete two hors category climbs - the Col du Pré first up, then La Plagne at the finish.

Incidentally, Jonas Vingegaard will be wearing the polka-dot jersey on loan from Pogačar, having gained points at two of yesterday’s hors category summits.

Today will be the last stage in the High Alps, and therefore the last opportunity for Jonas Vingegaard to use his nearly-unparalleled climbing speed in the mountains. The Dane has the beating of everyone on the big mountains - that is, all expect the man in the yellow jersey, Tadej Pogačar.

Ben O’Connor was the victor yesterday, following in the footsteps of Thymen Arensman at Superbagnères by being the lone breakaway rider not to be caught by a charging Tadej Pogačar. Here’s what the Australian had to say when reflecting on his ride.

Oscar Onley of Picnic-PostNL is the next on the sign-on podium before stage 19. It will be fascinating to see if he can snatch third place on the podium from Florian Lipowitz after reducing the gap to just 22 seconds.

Geraint Thomas signs on with his Ineos Grenadiers and his reminded that he set-up his 2018 Tour victory with success on stage 11 that also started from Alberville.

This morning everyone has been analysing and discussing the racing of stage 18.

As we step-up our live coverage, the riders are signing on Albertville. The good news is that the sun is out.

The Tour de France was disrupted yesterday evening by the news of "the discovery of an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis affecting cattle in a herd located specifically in the Col des Saisies has necessitated the culling of the animals," the ASO stated in an announcement.

The result was a shortening of stage 19 form 129.9km to 95km, and you can read the full story here:

Cow contagion forces Tour de France organisers to re-route stage 19, shortening to 95km

Bonjour et bienvenue to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 19 of the 2025 Tour de France !

