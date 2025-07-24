'The Tour is not over' - Jonas Vingegaard remains defiant on Col de la Loze despite failure to drop maillot jaune Tadej Pogačar

Vingegaard sheds further nine seconds on Slovenian on toughest stage of 2025 Tour de France

Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard
Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard on stage 18 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard remains adamant that he is still in with a chance of beating Tour de France leader Tadej Pogačar despite losing a further nine seconds to the UAE Team Emirates-XRG racer in the closing metres of the brutally difficult Col de la Loze ascent on stage 18 on Thursday.

Unlike in 2023, where the Visma-Lease a Bike leader was able both to drop Pogačar on the 26.5-kilometre climb and effectively claim overall victory in the Tour in the process, this time Vingegaard had no choice but to watch Pogačar ride away from him close to the finish.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

