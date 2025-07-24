Oscar Onley exhausted by Col de la Loze battle with Vingegaard and Pogačar but closes in on Tour de France podium

Scot battles back in contention and benefits from Florian Lipowitz faltering, now only 22 seconds off podium

COURCHEVEL - COL DE LA LOZE, FRANCE - JULY 24: Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Team Picnic PostNL competes climbing the Col de la Loze while fans cheer during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 18 a 171.5km stage from Vif to Courchevel - Col de la Loze 2298m / #UCIWT / on July 24, 2025 in Courchevel - Col de la Loze, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNL) rides on Col de la Loze to fourth place on stage 18 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Picnic-PostNL's Oscar Onley could hardly speak when he finished stage 19 of the Tour de France. He struggled to answer questions, struggled to even drink his cherry juice, and clearly didn't fully appreciate what he'd achieved with his ride.

That was to move into within just 22 seconds of finishing on the podium, after he and his team put in a huge ride to come back after being dropped on the Col de la Madeleine, and then rubbing shoulders with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike).

