Another first – Biniam Girmay makes history once again with Tour de France stage win in Turin

By
published

'Eritreans have cycling in our blood and know a lot about the Tour de France so to win today was amazing'

Biniam Girmay celebrates a first Tour de France stage win for himself, for Eritrea, and for Black Africans in Turin
Biniam Girmay celebrates a first Tour de France stage win for himself, for Eritrea, and for Black Africans in Turin (Image credit: Getty Images)

'Biniam Girmay – history maker' is a phrase which has been used so often in professional cycling in recent years that one could almost be forgiven for thinking it's the Eritrean rider's full name.

But the headlines – first seen in 2021 when he took silver at the Leuven Worlds, then again the next year as he swept to victories at Gent-Wevelgem and in Jesi at the Giro d'Italia – will be recycled this week. Girmay, after all, has followed up those 'firsts' with another as the first Black African to win a Tour de France stage.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix