Primož Roglič suffers another crash in final kilometres of stage 12 at Tour de France

By
published

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader struggles to regain contact with main peloton, drops to sixth overall at 4:42 behind yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar

Primoz Roglic of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour de France
Primoz Roglic of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed for a second day in a row at the Tour de France, this time on stage 12, well outside any ‘sprint zone’ safety net on the race into Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Roglič crossed the finish line 2:27 behind the peloton and has dropped from fourth to sixth in the overall classification, now at 4:42 behind yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).