Primož Roglič suffers another crash in final kilometres of stage 12 at Tour de France
Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader struggles to regain contact with main peloton, drops to sixth overall at 4:42 behind yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed for a second day in a row at the Tour de France, this time on stage 12, well outside any ‘sprint zone’ safety net on the race into Villeneuve-sur-Lot.
Roglič crossed the finish line 2:27 behind the peloton and has dropped from fourth to sixth in the overall classification, now at 4:42 behind yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
As the peloton came around a sweeping left-hand turn with 12.2km to go, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) hit a low concrete median in the road and ricochetted to his right, hitting several riders.
Roglič was one of about half a dozen riders in the middle of the peloton who could not avoid the Astana rider. Also in the crash was World Champion Mathieu van der Poel, which left the Alpecin-Deceuninck team without their star lead-out man for Jasper Philipsen.
Roglič, sitting fourth overall in GC, just 2:15 behind leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), was up quickly and escorted by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates back to the peloton, but he was over a minute down.
Evidence of his crash was evident with a torn jersey, damage to his helmet, and road rash on his right shoulder.
As other riders remounted bikes and tried to catch back to a fast-moving peloton, now hitting stride with the flat finish into Villeneuve-sur-Lot, Lutsenko was the last rider to regain his footing as a Tour medical vehicle stopped to assist.
Roglič was surrounded by his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, as they raced into the finish, trying to salvage as much time as possible. He crossed the line in 120th place at 2:27 behind stage winner Binam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty).
Roglič is now sixth place in the overall classification, now 4:42 behind overall leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).
More to come…
💥Crash in the peloton. Those worst affected are being seen to by the medical team. 💥 Chute dans le peloton. Les plus affectés sont gérés par les équipes médicales.#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/R4mjrhXCAzJuly 11, 2024
