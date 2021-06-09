Tour de France 2021: Stage 2 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 2 profile (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 2 Stage 2 map (Image credit: ASO)

Stage 2: Perros-Guirec – Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan

Date: June 27, 2021

Distance: 183.5km

Stage start: 11:10 a.m. CEST

Stage type: Hilly

To an extent, stage 2 is a rehashing of the opening day of the Tour, with six lower-category climbs on the menu and another testing uphill finish that will suit the puncheurs, and perhaps even result in the same winner as 24 hours earlier.

This one starts in a gentler manner, at least as far as the terrain is concerned, as the road follows the beautiful Pink Granite Coast of northern Brittany. Of course, being right on the edge of the Atlantic could make for a very challenging start indeed. What’s more, the route remains within sniffing distance of the coast until beyond the stage’s halfway point, so if the conditions are difficult there’s going to be little escape from them until the riders reach Saint-Brieuc, with two-thirds of the stage complete.

This is where the climbing becomes more challenging, the route bumping its way southwards to Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan, where the fourth categorised climb of the day leads directly onto a finishing circuit that begins with the third-category ascent through the finish line. The route continues northwards for a couple of kilometres, then loops back to the south to return to arrive at the final ascent once again, the climb running for two kilometres at 6.9 per cent.

This is the Tour’s fourth finish on this ascent in a decade, and the previous three were all won by strong climbers, Cadel Evans outsprinting Alberto Contador in 2011, Alexis Vuillermoz’s spring-heeled attack surprising everyone in 2015, and Dan Martin accelerating clear in 2018. On that latter occasion, the race also featured two ascents of the final climb and race boss Christian Prudhomme came away disappointed that no one attempted a long attack on the first passage. Will someone throw caution to the wind and upstage the puncheurs?