'I love it when people don't race for a place of honour' - Wout van Aert plays vital role in Simon Yates' Giro-d'Italia-winning attack

Belgian survived the Finestre in the break and then gave his all to help Yates on the valley road to Sestriere and the maglia rosa

Simon Yates described Wout van Aert as the 'ultimate teammate' after the Belgian helped him blow up the Giro d'Italia and take the maglia rosa in Sestriere. They and the whole Visma-Lease a Bike team will celebrate a somewhat unexpected and even more emotional victory in Rome on Sunday.

Van Aert is one of the most talented riders in the peloton, able to do almost everything, including playing a vital team role on any terrain.

