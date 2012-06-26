Pau – Bagnères-de-Luchon

Distance: 197km

Highest point: 2,115m

Category: High mountains

The classic Pyrenean stage

A Tour staple in the pre-war years, the linking of the Aubisque, Tourmalet, Aspin and Peyresourde passes is rarely seen in modern times. There’s no summit finish but the organisers believe this is likely to make the action more intense as riders won’t be tempted to sit back and wait for the final climb before racing. The fact that the Aubisque and the Tourmalet – the ‘roof’ of this year’s race – come first won’t suit the climbers. Some of them may not appreciate the final descent of the Peyresourde either as it’s very speedy and suits daredevils. It won’t be an easy day for whoever is defending the yellow jersey.

Janez Brajkovic: "In 2010, we went over the Tourmalet and that was the most difficult stage I’ve ever done. It will be tough and a few people will lose the Tour here. If you’re dropped before the last climb then you’re going to lose a lot of time."

