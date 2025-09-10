Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche stage 2 cancelled due to French 'Block Everything' protests

Lotte Kopecky on the podium of the Tour de l'Ardèche before stage 2 was cancelled

Stage 2 of the Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche in southwest France was cancelled before the start due to the risk of the 'Bloquons tout-Block Everything' protests underway across France on Wednesday.

The Vuelta a España has been hit by pro-Palestine protests on a daily basis, with riders voting to neutralise stage 17 if there are protests today.

The 'Block Everything' protest is only in France, as people protest against government policies and expected spending cuts and the ongoing uncertainty in French politics.

The Tour de l'Ardèche was approved to go ahead without police motorbike escorts, but then the stage was cancelled after new concerns about local 'Block Everything' protests.

"The stage was cancelled at the last minute," race organiser Louis Jeannin told L'Equipe and other French media.

"We had authorisation from the prefecture at 10 a.m. to start, and we were supposed to have a new update at 12:30p.m."

"Unfortunately, the protests have spread to Romans and the north of the department, where the stage was passing, so the decision was made to cancel."

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) won the opening stage of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche on Tuesday, as she raced on the road for a final time this season. She out-sprinted Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic-PostNL). Kopeck's teammate Mischa Bredewold was third.

Kopecky signed on in the leader's pink jersey before the stage was cancelled.

When the cancellation was confirmed, the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto team joked about heading to a patisserie, before saying they would "use the afternoon to train, reset and be ready for the next stage."

Thursday's 119km third stage is scheduled to be from Avignon to Pernes-les-Fontaines.