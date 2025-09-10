Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche stage 2 cancelled due to French 'Block Everything' protests

'The stage was cancelled at the last minute' say race organiser

SAINT-RAMBERT-D&#039;ALBON, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 10: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime - Pink Leader Jersey prior to the 23rd Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l&#039;Ardeche 2025, Stage 2 a 113.7km stage from Saint-Rambert-d&#039;Albon to Saint-Donat-sur-l&#039;Herbasse on September 10, 2025 in Saint-Rambert-d&#039;Albon, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky on the podium of the Tour de l'Ardèche before stage 2 was cancelled (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 2 of the Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche in southwest France was cancelled before the start due to the risk of the 'Bloquons tout-Block Everything' protests underway across France on Wednesday.

The Vuelta a España has been hit by pro-Palestine protests on a daily basis, with riders voting to neutralise stage 17 if there are protests today.

The Tour de l'Ardèche was approved to go ahead without police motorbike escorts, but then the stage was cancelled after new concerns about local 'Block Everything' protests.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) won the opening stage of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche on Tuesday, as she raced on the road for a final time this season. She out-sprinted Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic-PostNL). Kopeck's teammate Mischa Bredewold was third.

