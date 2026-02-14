'Race neutralised' - second and final stage of Vuelta a Murcia cancelled due to gale-force headwinds

Setmana Valenciana stage in neighbouring region already cancelled because of rough weather

Vuelta a Murcia stage 2: riders stopped during the stage
Vuelta a Murcia stage 2: riders stopped during the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 2 of the 2026 Vuelta a Murcia has been cancelled and the peloton halted as a result of strong winds in the region, with the day's racing substituted with a short, symbolic ride in the finish town.

The race's live coverage first announced on its website that the race was halted, shortly after leaving the start town of Fortuna.

Much of Spain has been battered by one of the rainiest months of January on record, with strong winds, snow and severe flooding also featuring. Last week in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, the time trial stage was partly neutralised due to a severe gale and further south in Granada, the same difficult, exceptionally wintry conditions have caused teams doing altitude training in Sierra Nevada to train indoors on the rollers because of heavy snowfalls.

Elite men's racing continues further south with the one-day, 1.HC Clásica de Almería. There are currently no dangerous winds forecast for the area on Sudnay.

Vuelta a Murcia stage 2: Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) discusses the cancellation with a race official

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

