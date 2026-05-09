GP du Morbihan Femmes: Eline Jansen wins with late attack

Race Results
By published

Dutchwoman beats Sidney Swierenga and Emilie Morier to the line in Plumelec

PLOUAY, FRANCE - AUGUST 30: Eline Jansen of Netherlands and Team VolkerWessels Cycling on third place poses on the podium ceremony after the 24th GP de Plouay - Lorient- Agglomeration Trophee 2025 a 165.3km one day race from Plouay to Plouay / #UCIWWT / on August 30, 2025 in Plouay, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Eline Jansen at the 2025 GP de Plouay (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) took the biggest win of her career to date at the GP du Morbihan Femmes, attacking in the final kilometre of the hilly race to secure victory in Plumelec.

The Dutchwoman scored her first win of the season at the 83.9km race, delivering the second win of the year for Dutch squad VolkerWessels.

Latest Videos From

Nikola Nosková (Cofidis) launched a major attack in the final kilometre of the race, but she went too soon. Instead, it was Jansen who timed her final push to perfection to go clear and win the race.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.