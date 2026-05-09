GP du Morbihan Femmes: Eline Jansen wins with late attack
Dutchwoman beats Sidney Swierenga and Emilie Morier to the line in Plumelec
Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels) took the biggest win of her career to date at the GP du Morbihan Femmes, attacking in the final kilometre of the hilly race to secure victory in Plumelec.
The Dutchwoman scored her first win of the season at the 83.9km race, delivering the second win of the year for Dutch squad VolkerWessels.
She beat Sidney Swierenga (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) to the line by one second, while Emilie Morier (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) rounded out the podium in third place.
The final lap was marked by several attacks from Cofidis riders, but VolkerWessels controlled the lead group of around 20 riders.
Nikola Nosková (Cofidis) launched a major attack in the final kilometre of the race, but she went too soon. Instead, it was Jansen who timed her final push to perfection to go clear and win the race.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
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