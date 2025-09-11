Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche: Mischa Bredewold wins stage 3 sprint after Kopecky abandons
Amber Kraak second, Marta Lach third after Kopecky crashes out
Fastest in the bunch sprint, Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx–Protime) won the third stage at the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche.
The victory was bittersweet after her teammate and overnight leader, Lotte Kopecky, was forced to abandon due to an early-race crash.
Bredewold took the day's victory ahead of Amber Kraak (FDJ–Suez) and with her Team SD Worx–Protime teammate Marta Lach taking third place in Pernes-les-Fontaines.
Eleonora Ciabocco (Team Picnic PostNL), who was second in stage 1 behind Kopecky and so started the day in second place overall, now leads the overall classification as the race heads into stage 4 on Friday.
After the cancellation of stage 2 due to protests on Wednesday, the racing continued with stage 3 from Avignon to Pernes-les-Fontaines.
The 119km course set the peloton along flat, valley roads before three back-to-back climbs: the 10.3km Col de Murs, the 7.2km Col de la Ligne, and the shorter 500m Col d'Unang before a descent to the finish line.
Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx–Protime) lined up as the overall race leader after winning stage 1; however, the World Champion crashed in the first 35km of the race, just before the sprint at Sorgues, and was forced to abandon.
Team SD Worx–Protime has not yet released a medical update.
Kopecky had just restarted her season after suffering from back pain at both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France Femmes, disrupting her summer stage racing plans.
While she made the difficult decision not to defend her title at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, she had returned to track racing in Prague, where she won the omnium, elimination, and points race during the two-day UCI event before lining up at the Tour de l'Ardèche.
On the main climb of the day, the Col de Murs, Nina Buijsman (FDJ–Suez) and Lauren Dickson (Handsling–Alba Development Road Team) attacked, but the pair were caught over the top.
Evita Muzic (FDJ–Suez) and Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv–AlUla–Jayco) counterattacked and gained roughly 20 seconds on the peloton led by UAE Team ADQ.
While Marta Cavalli (Team Picnic PostNL) gave chase, she was not able to bridge the gap, and the leading duo crested the final climb, Col d'Unang, before dropping down toward the final kilometres of the race.
With only 10 seconds in hand, the pair were eventually caught inside the final 3km, as the sprinters in the peloton turned their attention to the final stretch, with Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx–Protime) taking the stage victory.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
