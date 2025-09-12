Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche: Mischa Bredewold smashes stage 4 time trial to take overall race lead
Maeva Squiban in second, 13 seconds behind Bredewold, as Monica Trinca Colonel in third
Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx–Protime) took a second victory in a row at the Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche, where she followed her stage 3 sprint win with a decisive 13-second win in the stage 4 time trial, moving into the overall race lead.
Bredewold won the 20.1km stage from and to Vals-les-Bains in a time of 28:18, 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ).
The stage win moved Bredewold into the overall general classification lead, with the previous race leader Eleonora Ciabocco (Team Picnic-PostNL) tumbling five positions to sixth place overall.
Bredewold now enters stage 5, a hilly 125.8km from Mende to Le Mont Lozère, with a 26-second lead over Squiban.
Results
