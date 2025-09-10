'We are just the pawns in a very large chess game' - Riders vote to neutralise Vuelta a España if stage 17 affected by protests

'In the end, racing to an undefined finish line is not really fair sport'

PONTEVEDRA GALICIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 09: Dozens of people during a rally against Israel&#039;s participation in the Vuelta Ciclista de España, on September 9, 2025, in Pontevedra, Galicia, Spain. These mobilizations are in addition to others that have already taken place in Lugo and Bilbao. &quot;Due to a protest that is blocking the race, the stage winner and times for the general classification will be decided with 8 kilometers to go to the finish line,&quot; La Vuelta reported on its official website. The PSOE of Pontevedra calls for the expulsion of Israel Premier Tech and calls on citizens to show their opposition with banners and messages of support. (Photo By Adrian Irago/Europa Press via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders at Vuelta a España have voted to neutralise, and so effectively stop racing, if there are further protests during stage 17 of the race.

Australia's Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) spoke to the media, including Cyclingnews, on behalf of the riders before the start of stage 17.

