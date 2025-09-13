Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche: Marion Bunel wins stage 5 as Visma-Lease a Bike take 1-2

Marion Bunel delivered a solo victory for Team Visma–Lease a Bike on stage 5 of Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche, following a two-up attack with teammate Femke De Vries, who now moves into the race lead ahead of Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx–Protime).

Bunel and De Vries attacked from a breakaway with third-place Trinca Colonel – the three riders having attacked late in the stage after a series of breakaways and regroupings, along with a handful of crashes which forced abandons. Bunel came out the better of the two teammates in an amicable final sprint.

The breakaway finished around one minute ahead of Bredewold in the main peloton, making a major shift in the overall standings.

The race started in testing rainy conditions. As the queen stage, attacks were frequent from the outset, with Aileen Schweikart being the first successful escapee.

She was soon caught by FDJ–SUEZ rider Nina Buijsman, who led the race over the main Mount Jalabert climb. She was joined by teammate Églantine Rayer Girault, forming a two-rider breakaway.

Race leader Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx–Protime) put her team to work to manage the gap, keeping it down below two minutes entering the final 30km, at which point Buijsman was the sole leader with Laura Asencio joining Rayer Girault in a two-person chase 45 seconds back.

She was caught following the Col du Goulet and a new three-rider breakaway formed of Marion Bunel, Femke De Vries, and Trinca Colonel, who were fleeing a chase coordinated by Bredewold's Team SD Worx–Protime squad.

As it turned out, though, it was a day for the breakaway. De Vries' efforts were enough to move her into the virtual lead, 38 seconds ahead of Bredewold, with one stage remaining.

Results