Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche: Marion Bunel wins stage 5 as Visma-Lease a Bike take 1-2
Breakaway lasts to the line, with Bunel taking the overall race lead
Marion Bunel delivered a solo victory for Team Visma–Lease a Bike on stage 5 of Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche, following a two-up attack with teammate Femke De Vries, who now moves into the race lead ahead of Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx–Protime).
Bunel and De Vries attacked from a breakaway with third-place Trinca Colonel – the three riders having attacked late in the stage after a series of breakaways and regroupings, along with a handful of crashes which forced abandons. Bunel came out the better of the two teammates in an amicable final sprint.
The breakaway finished around one minute ahead of Bredewold in the main peloton, making a major shift in the overall standings.
The race started in testing rainy conditions. As the queen stage, attacks were frequent from the outset, with Aileen Schweikart being the first successful escapee.
She was soon caught by FDJ–SUEZ rider Nina Buijsman, who led the race over the main Mount Jalabert climb. She was joined by teammate Églantine Rayer Girault, forming a two-rider breakaway.
Race leader Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx–Protime) put her team to work to manage the gap, keeping it down below two minutes entering the final 30km, at which point Buijsman was the sole leader with Laura Asencio joining Rayer Girault in a two-person chase 45 seconds back.
She was caught following the Col du Goulet and a new three-rider breakaway formed of Marion Bunel, Femke De Vries, and Trinca Colonel, who were fleeing a chase coordinated by Bredewold's Team SD Worx–Protime squad.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
As it turned out, though, it was a day for the breakaway. De Vries' efforts were enough to move her into the virtual lead, 38 seconds ahead of Bredewold, with one stage remaining.
Results
Position
Rider (Team)
Time Gap
1
Marion Bunel (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
3:50:04
2
Femke De Vries (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
"
3
Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
+0:14
4
Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ)
+0:36
5
Lauren Dickson (Handsling–Alba Development Road Team)
+1:05
6
Rosita Reijnhout (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
+1:10
7
Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx - Protime)
"
8
Emma Siegers (AG Insurance – Soudal U23 Team)
"
9
Viktoria Chladoova (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
"
10
Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ)
"
11
Ella Wyllie (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
"
12
Greta Marturano (UAE Team ADQ)
"
13
Eleonora Ciabocco (Team Picnic PostNL)
"
14
Maud Oudeman (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
+1:17
15
Valentina Cavallar (Arkéa–B&B Hotels Women)
+1:19
16
Emilie Morier (St Michel–Mavic–Auber93)
+1:21
17
Debora Silvestri (Laboral Kutxa–Fundación Euskadi)
+1:37
18
Evita Muzic (FDJ–SUEZ)
"
19
Solène Muller (St Michel–Mavic–Auber93)
"
20
Lotte Claes (Arkéa–B&B Hotels Women)
+1:52
21
Mijntje Geurts (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
+2:23
22
Léa Curinier (FDJ–SUEZ)
+2:29
23
Yuliia Biriukova (Laboral Kutxa–Fundación Euskadi)
+2:35
24
Nina Buijsman (FDJ–SUEZ)
+3:00
25
Alena Ivanchenko (UAE Team ADQ)
+3:18
26
Tess Moerman (AG Insurance – Soudal U23 Team)
+3:29
27
Laura Asencio (Arkéa–B&B Hotels Women)
+5:12
28
Mikayla Harvey (Team SD Worx - Protime)
"
29
Jenaya Francis (Winspace Orange Seal)
"
30
Coralie Demay (FDJ–SUEZ)
+5:47
31
Josie Nelson (Team Picnic PostNL)
+6:06
32
Ségolène Thomas (St Michel–Mavic–Auber93)
+6:10
33
Emily Dixon (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto Generation)
+6:36
34
Luca Vierstraete (AG Insurance – Soudal U23 Team)
"
35
Adele Normand (St Michel–Mavic–Auber93)
+6:38
36
Federica Venturelli (UAE Team ADQ)
"
37
Marta Lach (Team SD Worx - Protime)
"
38
Amber Pate (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
"
39
Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Laboral Kutxa–Fundación Euskadi)
"
40
Camille Fahy (Winspace Orange Seal)
"
41
Fiona Mangan (Winspace Orange Seal)
+7:50
42
Becky Storrie (Team Picnic PostNL)
"
43
Carlotta Cipressi (Human Powered Health)
+7:53
44
Gaia Segato (BePink–Imatra–Bongioanni)
+8:01
45
Margot Marasco (AG Insurance – Soudal U23 Team)
+9:36
46
Julia Kopecky (Team SD Worx - Protime)
"
47
Emily Watts (St Michel–Mavic–Auber93)
+9:58
48
Eglantine Rayer Girault (FDJ–SUEZ)
+14:13
49
Anna Van Wersch (Lotto Ladies)
"
50
Maite Urteaga Sorazu (Laboral Kutxa–Fundación Euskadi)
+18:29
51
Iurani Blanco Calbet (Human Powered Health)
+22:32
52
Marina Garau Roca (BePink–Imatra–Bongioanni)
+25:05
53
Esmée Gielkens (Lotto Ladies)
"
54
Lucy Emilie Benezet Minns (Lotto Ladies)
+25:19
55
Maude Elaine Le Roux (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto Generation)
"
56
Lucinda Stewart (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
"
57
Giada Borghesi (Human Powered Health)
"
58
Nina Lavenu (AG Insurance – Soudal U23 Team)
"
59
Arianne Holland (Handsling–Alba Development Road Team)
"
60
Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco)
"
61
Alejandra Gabriela Lopez Irreño (WCC Team)
"
62
Amy Gornall (Handsling–Alba Development Road Team)
"
63
Kate Richardson (Handsling–Alba Development Road Team)
"
64
Francesca Barale (Team Picnic PostNL)
+25:33
65
Juliana Londoño David (Team Picnic PostNL)
"
66
Dina Boels (Lotto Ladies)
+29:23
67
Janice Stettler (WCC Team)
+29:43
68
Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Lotto Ladies)
+30:16
69
Madelaine Leech (Handsling–Alba Development Road Team)
"
70
Beth Morrow (Handsling–Alba Development Road Team)
+32:45
71
Irene Cagnazzo (BePink–Imatra–Bongioanni)
+39:18
Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche: Marion Bunel wins stage 5 as Visma-Lease a Bike take 1-2Breakaway lasts to the line, with Bunel taking the overall race lead
-
'The biggest performance of my career' - Tom Pidcock celebrates breakthrough for first Grand Tour podium at Vuelta a EspañaBriton set to finish third overall in Madrid on Sunday behind Jonas Vingegaard and João Almeida
-
Vuelta a España stage 20: Jonas Vingegaard smashes Queen stage solo win to seal overall race victoryJoão Almeida loses time as Vingegaard makes decisive attack on Bola del Mundo
-
As it happened: race for the red jersey climaxes in brutal stage 20 of the Vuelta a EspañaRobledo de Chavela to Bola del Mundo. Puerto de Navacerrad, 159km