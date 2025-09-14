Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche: Monica Trinca Colonel wins final stage and overall

By published

Italian triumphs solo on hilly stage with Évita Muzic going second in sprint against Maeva Squiban

PRIVAS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: (EDITOR&#039;S NOTE: Alternate crop) Monica Trinca Colonel of Italy and Team Liv AlUla Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 23rd Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l&#039;Ardeche 2025, Stage 6 a 100km stage from Beauchastel to Privas on September 14, 2025 in Privas, France. (Photo by Florian Frison - Pool/Getty Images)
Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l'Ardeche 2025: Monica Trinca Colonel of Team Liv AlUla Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage 6 winner and wins the overall title (Image credit: Getty Images)
Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco) won the final stage of Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche with a solo charge and claimed the overall title of the six-day stage race.

The Italian made up a 30-second deficit in the GC to Femke De Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike) and vaulted past the Dutch rider, who was fourth on the stage, to take a cushion of 35 seconds in the overall. It was her first victory of the season, using familiar ground where she was third in the GC last year.

Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) took second place on stage 6 ahead of Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) in the two-rider sprint at the line, Squiban securing third overall.

The second mountain day to conclude the race destroyed the peloton, with riders spread across the final climb, the category 1 Côte du Baron (6km at 8.4%), with 23.5km remaining into Privas on the 100-kilometre contest.

