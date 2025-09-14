Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche: Monica Trinca Colonel wins final stage and overall

Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l'Ardeche 2025: Monica Trinca Colonel of Team Liv AlUla Jayco celebrates at finish line as stage 6 winner and wins the overall title

Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv AlUla Jayco) won the final stage of Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche with a solo charge and claimed the overall title of the six-day stage race.

The Italian made up a 30-second deficit in the GC to Femke De Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike) and vaulted past the Dutch rider, who was fourth on the stage, to take a cushion of 35 seconds in the overall. It was her first victory of the season, using familiar ground where she was third in the GC last year.

Évita Muzic (FDJ-SUEZ) took second place on stage 6 ahead of Maeva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) in the two-rider sprint at the line, Squiban securing third overall.

The second mountain day to conclude the race destroyed the peloton, with riders spread across the final climb, the category 1 Côte du Baron (6km at 8.4%), with 23.5km remaining into Privas on the 100-kilometre contest.

The stage race included only five of the six stages, as the second day was cancelled due to protests on Wednesday, which would have been an additional 113.7km.

Trinca Colonel made her big move into the GC top 10 with fourth in the stage 4 individual time trial. The 26-year-old then put on a climbing display to finish seconds behind Visma-Lease a Bike duo De Vries and Marion Bunel on the queen stage, and save enough in the tank for a second day of climbing to win stage 6, the mountains classification and the overall.

Results

