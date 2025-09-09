Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche: Lotte Kopecky sprints to opening stage win and takes first leader's jersey

Eleonora Ciabocco trails World Champion in two-up dash to the line while Mischa Bredewold rides to third place

LAUDUN-L’ARDOISE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 09: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 23rd Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l&#039;Ardeche 2025, Stage 1 a 127.5km stage from Laudun-l’Ardoise to Laudun-l’Ardoise on September 09, 2025 in Laudun-l’Ardoise, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) wins the opening stage at Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche (Image credit: Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) claimed the victory on the opening stage of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche, out-sprinting Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic-PostNL). Kopeck's teammate Mischa Bredewold was third.

The victory was Kopecky's third of the season after the Tour of Flanders and the Belgian time trial title. The World Champion has struggled with a back injury that ruled her out of finishing the Giro d'Italia and heavily impacted her goals in the Tour de France Femmes.

LAUDUN-L&amp;rsquo;ARDOISE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 09: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime celebrates at podium as Pink Leader Jersey during the 23rd Tour Cycliste Feminin International de l&#039;Ardeche 2025, Stage 1 a 127.5km stage from Laudun-l&amp;rsquo;Ardoise to Laudun-l&amp;rsquo;Ardoise on September 09, 2025 in Laudun-l&amp;rsquo;Ardoise, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The first pink leader's jersey goes to stage 1 winner Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images)

