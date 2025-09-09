Tour Féminin de l'Ardeche: Lotte Kopecky sprints to opening stage win and takes first leader's jersey

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) claimed the victory on the opening stage of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche, out-sprinting Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic-PostNL). Kopeck's teammate Mischa Bredewold was third.

The victory was Kopecky's third of the season after the Tour of Flanders and the Belgian time trial title. The World Champion has struggled with a back injury that ruled her out of finishing the Giro d'Italia and heavily impacted her goals in the Tour de France Femmes.

Kopecky now leads the overall on the same time as Ciabocco with Bredewold third at four seconds.

The aggressive 127.5-kilometre stage around Laudun-l'Ardoise saw a two-rider breakaway mid-stage, with Anna van Wersch (Lotto) and Nina Lavenu (AG Insurance Soudal) gain just over two minutes on the SD Worx-led peloton.

The pair were chased by Ocean Mahe (Arkea-B&B Hotels). Then the peloton broke into several groups in the hilly section of the route on the penultimate lap just as the breakaway began coming back.

Van Wersch continued to forge on alone, sweeping up the final mountain point but was caught before the last intermediate sprint.

SD Worx delivered Kopecky into position for a commanding victory in the uphill sprint to the line.

The first pink leader's jersey goes to stage 1 winner Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

