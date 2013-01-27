100th career victory for Greipel in Adelaide City
Slagter crowned 2013 Tour Down Under champion
Stage 6: Adelaide -
André Greipel has repaid his hardworking Lotto Belisol team once again by winning the final stage at the Santos Tour Down Under. Greipel captured his 100th professional victory along the streets of Adelaide City. As Greipel celebrated yet another win in Australia, the team of Blanco was rejoicing as Tom-Jelte Slagter safely crossed the line in the ochre jersey.
Tom-Jelte Slagter was perfectly escorted to the finish by his Blanco teammates and crossed the line as the winner of the opening round of the WorldTour in Australia. The young Dutchman captured his first professional victory earlier in the week by winning Stage 3 into Stirling and capped-off an amazing week for the third-year professional by winning the final ochre jersey.
"I've never won a race like this," said Slagter at the finish. "My first win was on Stirling and that I take the jersey now, it's really amazing. I can't believe it."
The overall victory by Slagter at the 15th edition of the Tour Down Under brought a refreshing change for the revitalised Dutch team that lost its long-serving sponsor Rabobank at the end of 2012. For Slagter, it's the start of a season which will no doubt be filled with expectation. The season however, does not start and end in January.
"It brings some pressure also for me. It's the first race of the year. I win it directly, it's still a long season and I want to keep this level but the start couldn't be better, for the team and for me.
The other big winners of the week was the team of Lotto Belisol and more specifically André Greipel - who took three wins at the WorldTour event in addition to winning the People's Choice Classic.
His win around the streets of Adelaide appeared to be a forgone conclusion entering the final few hundred metres but that was until Mark Renshaw (Blanco) hit out early. Renshaw seemed to have gotten the jump on Greipel before the 'Gorilla' unleashed his crushing blow. Renshaw would eventually finish second to the German who clinched his 100th career win while Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen rounded-out the podium with third-place.
"I don't know, I didn't count," said a surprised Greipel after being informed of his 100th professional victory. "I thought I already had 100.
"It was nearly the scenario as last year," said Greipel in response to the early acceleration of Renshaw. "He surprised me a bit but I had some power left to pass him again."
While Slagter's overall victory was never really in doubt entering today's stage, the final spot on the podium and remaining places in the top-10 were up for grabs.
Geraint Thomas, after losing the overall lead and dropping to fifth overall at the end of yesterday's stage, was on a mission. His Sky Procycling team were on the front from the first pedal strokes and ensured the team could launch him to the line at each of the two intermediate sprints.
Thomas' sprinting ability meant he picked up four-seconds and that was enough to push Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard) off the final podium step.
"We were disappointed yesterday but there was still one day of racing left and we still had the chance of getting third," explained Thomas after he also collected the blue Jayco Sprints jersey from the stage.
"The boys [were] just incredible again really, all I had to do was just, well, try and get passed Eddy [Boasson Hagen].
"It was a perfect day really," said Thomas.
How it happened
The final stage of the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under got underway around the streets of Adelaide City on a perfect summer day. There were no abandonments from yesterday's stage to Old Willunga Hill and all 128 riders took to the start for the final 90km circuit race.
The pace around the 4.5km course was so fast that small groups could never really establish themselves off the front. The biggest gap ballooned at around 20 seconds before the Sky-lead reeled them in for each of the intermediate sprints.
Sky's interest in pushing Thomas back up the standings was no secret. Bernhard Eisel and Ian Stannard (Sky) controlled the tempo and futile escapees while the remaining teammates waited until the final straight to launch Thomas into action. Mathew Hayman was the final man to hit out before Edvald Boasson Hagen took off with Thomas on his wheel.
Thomas took maximum points and three-seconds bonus at Jayco Sprint #1 much to the frustration of Euskaltel-Euskadi was evident. Thomas' first place across the line had just bumped him over the top of Ion Izagirre and into fifth place.
At the next sprint it was a similar situation with Hayman again one of the final men to line the bunch out. Thomas did enough to get a one-second bonus and move into third-overall on GC. That move also earned him the overall lead in the sprint classification - which he was not aware of until the finish.
Coming into the final lap Lotto Belisol was around the front but allowed Sky to do much of the early work. The British team had stepped on the gas too early and with a full contingent of Lotto riders now at the front with less than 2km remaining, the whole bunch was struggling merely to hold on.
Entering the final straight it was Greipel's teammate Greg Henderson who was about to up the speed and was caught out by a fast charging Renshaw. The Australian riding for the former Rabobank team looked like he had got the better of the German but Greipel was merely waiting to pounce.
Greipel hit-out and his win was immediately secure. Renshaw held on for another podium spot for the week with Boasson Hagen rounding out an impressive tour for Sky.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:52:59
|2
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:04
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|20
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|28
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|32
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|34
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|36
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:09
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|43
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|44
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|45
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|46
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|47
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|48
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|54
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|57
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|58
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:18
|60
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:25
|61
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|62
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|63
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|69
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|71
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|72
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|73
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|74
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|75
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:34
|76
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|77
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:37
|78
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|79
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|81
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|83
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|84
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|87
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|89
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:44
|90
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|91
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:48
|92
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|93
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:57
|98
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|99
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|100
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|102
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|103
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:02
|104
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|105
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|106
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|107
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:31
|108
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:44
|109
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:52
|110
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|111
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:10
|113
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|114
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:12
|115
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|116
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:58
|117
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|118
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:00
|119
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|120
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|122
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:25
|123
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:03:27
|124
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|125
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:47
|126
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:23
|DNF
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|Sky Procycling
|5:38:57
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Lotto Belisol
|0:00:08
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|FDJ
|0:00:12
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:13
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Garmin-Sharp
|10
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:00:17
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|13
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:32
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:48
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|18
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:15
|19
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:22
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|18:28:32
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|4
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:32
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:34
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:36
|8
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:38
|10
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:00:41
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:45
|12
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|13
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|15
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:02
|16
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:03
|17
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:08
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:30
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:56
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:34
|23
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:58
|24
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:31
|25
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:40
|26
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|27
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|28
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|29
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:50
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:04:55
|31
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:03
|32
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:07
|33
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:05:18
|34
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:15
|35
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:06:30
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:06:38
|37
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:47
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:07:00
|39
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|40
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:16
|41
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|42
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:38
|43
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:08:00
|44
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:03
|45
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:07
|46
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:10
|47
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:12
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:20
|49
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:29
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:37
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:44
|52
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:44
|53
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:48
|54
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:17
|55
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:11:28
|56
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:39
|57
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:57
|58
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:01
|59
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:23
|60
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:24
|61
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:37
|62
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:40
|63
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:50
|64
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:52
|65
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:35
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:51
|67
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:55
|68
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:01
|69
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:11
|70
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:16
|71
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:36
|72
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:54
|73
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:33
|74
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:15:40
|75
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:45
|76
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:06
|77
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:19
|78
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|79
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:31
|80
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:17:49
|81
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:05
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:47
|83
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:55
|84
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:10
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:39
|86
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:44
|87
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:50
|88
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:02
|89
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:25
|90
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:26
|91
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:49
|92
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:51
|93
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:22:18
|94
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:23:04
|95
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:11
|96
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:57
|97
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:24:07
|98
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:29
|99
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:26
|100
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:10
|101
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:26:11
|102
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:26:41
|103
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:03
|104
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:29
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:00
|106
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:40
|107
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:56
|108
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:47
|109
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:49
|110
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:13
|111
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:22
|112
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:27
|113
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:52
|114
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:57
|115
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:38
|116
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:06
|117
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:26
|118
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:45
|119
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:56
|120
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:59
|121
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:54
|122
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:36:00
|123
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:01
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:36:15
|125
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:27
|126
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:37:50
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:18
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|45
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|41
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|5
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|36
|6
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|28
|9
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|11
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|21
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|21
|14
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|15
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|16
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|18
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|20
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|21
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|22
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|23
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|26
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|11
|29
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|30
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|31
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|36
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|38
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|40
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|41
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|42
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|43
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|44
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|45
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|46
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|48
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|49
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|50
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|51
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|8
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|11
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|13
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|14
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|18
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|21
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|23
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|25
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|18:28:32
|2
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:32
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:02
|6
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:58
|7
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:05:07
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:47
|9
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|10
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:07
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:17
|12
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:39
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:11
|14
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:15:40
|15
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:31
|16
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:05
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:55
|18
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:49
|19
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:22:18
|20
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:23:11
|21
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:24:07
|22
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:26:10
|23
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:03
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:40
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:47
|26
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:52
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:33:06
|28
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:26
|29
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:56
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|55:27:54
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:00
|4
|Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:34
|6
|FDJ
|0:05:52
|7
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:06:12
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:07:34
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:07:52
|11
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:07:59
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:07
|13
|Australia
|0:10:29
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:45
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:10:57
|16
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:42
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:22
|18
|Team Argos - Shimano
|0:23:01
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:07
