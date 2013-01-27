Image 1 of 29 Slagter's win was a great start to the season for Team Blanco (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 29 Geraint Thomas (Sky) won the points classification (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 29 Andre Greipel started celebrating before the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 29 Andy Schleck and Laurent Didier talk pre-stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 29 The peloton was lined out (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 29 Slagter sat carefully in the peloton on the last day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 29 Andy Schleck cut a lonely figure down under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 29 Thomas won the green sprints jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 29 Home town hero Stuart O'Grady (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 29 Tom Slagter also won the best young rider competition (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 29 Javier Moreno sealed victory in the mountain's competition (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 29 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 29 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 29 Bernard Hinault is the king of the prize podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 29 Radioshack Leopard won the team prize (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 29 The 2013 Tour Down Under podium: Thomas, Slagter and Moreno (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 29 Tom Slagter celebrates in style (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 29 Greipel again left everyone else behind (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 29 Andre Greipel takes win number 100 (Image credit: Brecht DecaluwÃ© and John Trevorrow in BrianÃ§on) Image 20 of 29 Tom Slagter realises he's the winner of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 29 This one was for Lotto Belisol (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 29 Andre Greipel savours his 100th career victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 29 Tom Slagter may have trouble getting his trophy on the plane (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 29 Tom Slagter on the race winner's ocre jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 29 They're off! (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 29 It was hot out there (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 29 World Champion Philippe Gilbert in action (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 29 Tom Slagter gives a high five (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 29 Tom Slagter in the race leader's ocre-coloured jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

André Greipel has repaid his hardworking Lotto Belisol team once again by winning the final stage at the Santos Tour Down Under. Greipel captured his 100th professional victory along the streets of Adelaide City. As Greipel celebrated yet another win in Australia, the team of Blanco was rejoicing as Tom-Jelte Slagter safely crossed the line in the ochre jersey.

Tom-Jelte Slagter was perfectly escorted to the finish by his Blanco teammates and crossed the line as the winner of the opening round of the WorldTour in Australia. The young Dutchman captured his first professional victory earlier in the week by winning Stage 3 into Stirling and capped-off an amazing week for the third-year professional by winning the final ochre jersey.

"I've never won a race like this," said Slagter at the finish. "My first win was on Stirling and that I take the jersey now, it's really amazing. I can't believe it."

The overall victory by Slagter at the 15th edition of the Tour Down Under brought a refreshing change for the revitalised Dutch team that lost its long-serving sponsor Rabobank at the end of 2012. For Slagter, it's the start of a season which will no doubt be filled with expectation. The season however, does not start and end in January.

"It brings some pressure also for me. It's the first race of the year. I win it directly, it's still a long season and I want to keep this level but the start couldn't be better, for the team and for me.

The other big winners of the week was the team of Lotto Belisol and more specifically André Greipel - who took three wins at the WorldTour event in addition to winning the People's Choice Classic.

His win around the streets of Adelaide appeared to be a forgone conclusion entering the final few hundred metres but that was until Mark Renshaw (Blanco) hit out early. Renshaw seemed to have gotten the jump on Greipel before the 'Gorilla' unleashed his crushing blow. Renshaw would eventually finish second to the German who clinched his 100th career win while Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen rounded-out the podium with third-place.

"I don't know, I didn't count," said a surprised Greipel after being informed of his 100th professional victory. "I thought I already had 100.

"It was nearly the scenario as last year," said Greipel in response to the early acceleration of Renshaw. "He surprised me a bit but I had some power left to pass him again."

While Slagter's overall victory was never really in doubt entering today's stage, the final spot on the podium and remaining places in the top-10 were up for grabs.

Geraint Thomas, after losing the overall lead and dropping to fifth overall at the end of yesterday's stage, was on a mission. His Sky Procycling team were on the front from the first pedal strokes and ensured the team could launch him to the line at each of the two intermediate sprints.

Thomas' sprinting ability meant he picked up four-seconds and that was enough to push Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard) off the final podium step.

"We were disappointed yesterday but there was still one day of racing left and we still had the chance of getting third," explained Thomas after he also collected the blue Jayco Sprints jersey from the stage.

"The boys [were] just incredible again really, all I had to do was just, well, try and get passed Eddy [Boasson Hagen].

"It was a perfect day really," said Thomas.

How it happened

The final stage of the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under got underway around the streets of Adelaide City on a perfect summer day. There were no abandonments from yesterday's stage to Old Willunga Hill and all 128 riders took to the start for the final 90km circuit race.

The pace around the 4.5km course was so fast that small groups could never really establish themselves off the front. The biggest gap ballooned at around 20 seconds before the Sky-lead reeled them in for each of the intermediate sprints.

Sky's interest in pushing Thomas back up the standings was no secret. Bernhard Eisel and Ian Stannard (Sky) controlled the tempo and futile escapees while the remaining teammates waited until the final straight to launch Thomas into action. Mathew Hayman was the final man to hit out before Edvald Boasson Hagen took off with Thomas on his wheel.

Thomas took maximum points and three-seconds bonus at Jayco Sprint #1 much to the frustration of Euskaltel-Euskadi was evident. Thomas' first place across the line had just bumped him over the top of Ion Izagirre and into fifth place.

At the next sprint it was a similar situation with Hayman again one of the final men to line the bunch out. Thomas did enough to get a one-second bonus and move into third-overall on GC. That move also earned him the overall lead in the sprint classification - which he was not aware of until the finish.

Coming into the final lap Lotto Belisol was around the front but allowed Sky to do much of the early work. The British team had stepped on the gas too early and with a full contingent of Lotto riders now at the front with less than 2km remaining, the whole bunch was struggling merely to hold on.

Entering the final straight it was Greipel's teammate Greg Henderson who was about to up the speed and was caught out by a fast charging Renshaw. The Australian riding for the former Rabobank team looked like he had got the better of the German but Greipel was merely waiting to pounce.

Greipel hit-out and his win was immediately secure. Renshaw held on for another podium spot for the week with Boasson Hagen rounding out an impressive tour for Sky.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 1:52:59 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 4 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:04 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 20 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 23 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 24 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 25 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 28 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 32 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 33 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 36 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:09 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 38 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 41 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 43 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 44 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 45 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 46 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 47 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 48 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 50 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:14 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 54 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 56 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 57 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 58 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 59 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:18 60 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:25 61 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 62 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 63 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 66 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 69 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 71 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 72 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 73 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 74 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 75 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:34 76 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 77 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:37 78 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 79 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 81 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:40 83 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 89 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:44 90 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 91 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:48 92 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 93 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 95 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 98 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 99 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 100 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 101 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 102 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 103 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:02 104 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 106 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 107 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:31 108 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:44 109 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:52 110 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 111 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 112 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:10 113 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 114 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:12 115 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 116 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:58 117 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 118 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:00 119 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16 120 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 121 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 122 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:25 123 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:03:27 124 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 125 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:47 126 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:23 DNF Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard

Teams 1 Sky Procycling 5:38:57 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 Lotto Belisol 0:00:08 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 FDJ 0:00:12 7 Lampre-Merida 0:00:13 8 Movistar Team 9 Garmin-Sharp 10 UNI SA - Australia 0:00:17 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:00:18 13 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Radioshack Leopard 0:00:32 16 Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 17 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:11 18 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:15 19 Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:22

Final general classification 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 18:28:32 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:17 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:32 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:34 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 7 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:36 8 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:38 10 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:00:41 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:45 12 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 13 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 15 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:02 16 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:03 17 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:08 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:30 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:56 22 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:34 23 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:58 24 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:31 25 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:40 26 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 27 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:44 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 29 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:50 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:04:55 31 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:05:03 32 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:07 33 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:05:18 34 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:15 35 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:06:30 36 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:38 37 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:06:47 38 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:07:00 39 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:07:10 40 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:16 41 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:31 42 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:07:38 43 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:00 44 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:09:03 45 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:07 46 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:10 47 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:12 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:20 49 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:29 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:37 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:44 52 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:44 53 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:48 54 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:17 55 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:11:28 56 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:39 57 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:57 58 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:01 59 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:23 60 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:12:24 61 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:37 62 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:40 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:50 64 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:52 65 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:35 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:13:51 67 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:55 68 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:01 69 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:11 70 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:16 71 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:36 72 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:54 73 Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:33 74 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:15:40 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:45 76 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:06 77 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:19 78 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:51 79 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:31 80 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:17:49 81 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:05 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:47 83 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:55 84 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 0:19:10 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:20:39 86 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:20:44 87 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:50 88 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:02 89 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:25 90 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:21:26 91 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:21:49 92 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:51 93 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:22:18 94 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:23:04 95 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:11 96 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:57 97 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:24:07 98 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:29 99 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:26 100 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:10 101 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:26:11 102 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:26:41 103 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:03 104 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:29 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:28:00 106 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:40 107 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:28:56 108 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:47 109 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:49 110 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:13 111 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:22 112 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:27 113 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:52 114 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:30:57 115 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:38 116 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:06 117 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:26 118 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:45 119 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:56 120 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:59 121 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:54 122 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:36:00 123 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:01 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:36:15 125 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:27 126 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:37:50 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:42:18

Points classification 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 45 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 41 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 37 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 36 6 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 28 9 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 26 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 11 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 21 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 21 14 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 20 15 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 20 16 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 19 18 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 19 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 20 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 21 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 22 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 23 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 24 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 11 26 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 11 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 28 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 11 29 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 30 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 31 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 9 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 36 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 7 37 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 6 38 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 40 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 41 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 42 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 43 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 44 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 45 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 46 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 47 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 48 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 2 49 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 2 50 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 51 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountains classification 1 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 22 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 16 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 14 7 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 8 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 9 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 10 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 8 11 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 13 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 14 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 6 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 17 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 4 18 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 4 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 21 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 4 22 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 2 24 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 25 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 27 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 18:28:32 2 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:32 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 5 George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:02 6 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:58 7 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:05:07 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:06:47 9 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:31 10 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:07 11 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:17 12 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:39 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:14:11 14 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:15:40 15 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:31 16 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:05 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:55 18 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 0:21:49 19 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:22:18 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:23:11 21 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:24:07 22 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:26:10 23 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:03 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:40 25 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:29:47 26 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:52 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:33:06 28 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:26 29 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:33:56