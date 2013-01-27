Trending

100th career victory for Greipel in Adelaide City

Slagter crowned 2013 Tour Down Under champion

Image 1 of 29

Slagter's win was a great start to the season for Team Blanco

Slagter's win was a great start to the season for Team Blanco
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 29

Geraint Thomas (Sky) won the points classification

Geraint Thomas (Sky) won the points classification
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 29

Andre Greipel started celebrating before the line

Andre Greipel started celebrating before the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 29

Andy Schleck and Laurent Didier talk pre-stage

Andy Schleck and Laurent Didier talk pre-stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 29

The peloton was lined out

The peloton was lined out
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 29

Slagter sat carefully in the peloton on the last day

Slagter sat carefully in the peloton on the last day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 29

Andy Schleck cut a lonely figure down under

Andy Schleck cut a lonely figure down under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 29

Thomas won the green sprints jersey

Thomas won the green sprints jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 29

Home town hero Stuart O'Grady

Home town hero Stuart O'Grady
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 29

Tom Slagter also won the best young rider competition

Tom Slagter also won the best young rider competition
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 29

Javier Moreno sealed victory in the mountain's competition

Javier Moreno sealed victory in the mountain's competition
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 29

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 29

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 29

Bernard Hinault is the king of the prize podium

Bernard Hinault is the king of the prize podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 29

Radioshack Leopard won the team prize

Radioshack Leopard won the team prize
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 29

The 2013 Tour Down Under podium: Thomas, Slagter and Moreno

The 2013 Tour Down Under podium: Thomas, Slagter and Moreno
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 29

Tom Slagter celebrates in style

Tom Slagter celebrates in style
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 29

Greipel again left everyone else behind

Greipel again left everyone else behind
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 29

Andre Greipel takes win number 100

Andre Greipel takes win number 100
(Image credit: Brecht DecaluwÃ© and John Trevorrow in BrianÃ§on)
Image 20 of 29

Tom Slagter realises he's the winner of the Tour Down Under

Tom Slagter realises he's the winner of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 29

This one was for Lotto Belisol

This one was for Lotto Belisol
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 29

Andre Greipel savours his 100th career victory

Andre Greipel savours his 100th career victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 29

Tom Slagter may have trouble getting his trophy on the plane

Tom Slagter may have trouble getting his trophy on the plane
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 29

Tom Slagter on the race winner's ocre jersey

Tom Slagter on the race winner's ocre jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 29

They're off!

They're off!
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 29

It was hot out there

It was hot out there
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 29

World Champion Philippe Gilbert in action

World Champion Philippe Gilbert in action
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 29

Tom Slagter gives a high five

Tom Slagter gives a high five
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 29

Tom Slagter in the race leader's ocre-coloured jersey

Tom Slagter in the race leader's ocre-coloured jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

André Greipel has repaid his hardworking Lotto Belisol team once again by winning the final stage at the Santos Tour Down Under. Greipel captured his 100th professional victory along the streets of Adelaide City. As Greipel celebrated yet another win in Australia, the team of Blanco was rejoicing as Tom-Jelte Slagter safely crossed the line in the ochre jersey. 

Related Articles

Justin Jules fastest in first Euro sprint finish

Slagter leads the WorldTour ranking after Tour Down Under success

Tom-Jelte Slagter was perfectly escorted to the finish by his Blanco teammates and crossed the line as the winner of the opening round of the WorldTour in Australia. The young Dutchman captured his first professional victory earlier in the week by winning Stage 3 into Stirling and capped-off an amazing week for the third-year professional by winning the final ochre jersey.

"I've never won a race like this," said Slagter at the finish. "My first win was on Stirling and that I take the jersey now, it's really amazing. I can't believe it."

The overall victory by Slagter at the 15th edition of the Tour Down Under brought a refreshing change for the revitalised Dutch team that lost its long-serving sponsor Rabobank at the end of 2012. For Slagter, it's the start of a season which will no doubt be filled with expectation. The season however, does not start and end in January.

"It brings some pressure also for me. It's the first race of the year. I win it directly, it's still a long season and I want to keep this level but the start couldn't be better, for the team and for me.

The other big winners of the week was the team of Lotto Belisol and more specifically André Greipel - who took three wins at the WorldTour event in addition to winning the People's Choice Classic.

His win around the streets of Adelaide appeared to be a forgone conclusion entering the final few hundred metres but that was until Mark Renshaw (Blanco) hit out early. Renshaw seemed to have gotten the jump on Greipel before the 'Gorilla' unleashed his crushing blow. Renshaw would eventually finish second to the German who clinched his 100th career win while Sky's Edvald Boasson Hagen rounded-out the podium with third-place.

"I don't know, I didn't count," said a surprised Greipel after being informed of his 100th professional victory. "I thought I already had 100.

"It was nearly the scenario as last year," said Greipel in response to the early acceleration of Renshaw. "He surprised me a bit but I had some power left to pass him again."

While Slagter's overall victory was never really in doubt entering today's stage, the final spot on the podium and remaining places in the top-10 were up for grabs.

Geraint Thomas, after losing the overall lead and dropping to fifth overall at the end of yesterday's stage, was on a mission. His Sky Procycling team were on the front from the first pedal strokes and ensured the team could launch him to the line at each of the two intermediate sprints.

Thomas' sprinting ability meant he picked up four-seconds and that was enough to push Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard) off the final podium step.

"We were disappointed yesterday but there was still one day of racing left and we still had the chance of getting third," explained Thomas after he also collected the blue Jayco Sprints jersey from the stage.

"The boys [were] just incredible again really, all I had to do was just, well, try and get passed Eddy [Boasson Hagen].

"It was a perfect day really," said Thomas.

How it happened

The final stage of the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under got underway around the streets of Adelaide City on a perfect summer day. There were no abandonments from yesterday's stage to Old Willunga Hill and all 128 riders took to the start for the final 90km circuit race.

The pace around the 4.5km course was so fast that small groups could never really establish themselves off the front. The biggest gap ballooned at around 20 seconds before the Sky-lead reeled them in for each of the intermediate sprints.

Sky's interest in pushing Thomas back up the standings was no secret. Bernhard Eisel and Ian Stannard (Sky) controlled the tempo and futile escapees while the remaining teammates waited until the final straight to launch Thomas into action. Mathew Hayman was the final man to hit out before Edvald Boasson Hagen took off with Thomas on his wheel.

Thomas took maximum points and three-seconds bonus at Jayco Sprint #1 much to the frustration of Euskaltel-Euskadi was evident. Thomas' first place across the line had just bumped him over the top of Ion Izagirre and into fifth place.

At the next sprint it was a similar situation with Hayman again one of the final men to line the bunch out. Thomas did enough to get a one-second bonus and move into third-overall on GC. That move also earned him the overall lead in the sprint classification - which he was not aware of until the finish.

Coming into the final lap Lotto Belisol was around the front but allowed Sky to do much of the early work. The British team had stepped on the gas too early and with a full contingent of Lotto riders now at the front with less than 2km remaining, the whole bunch was struggling merely to hold on.

Entering the final straight it was Greipel's teammate Greg Henderson who was about to up the speed and was caught out by a fast charging Renshaw. The Australian riding for the former Rabobank team looked like he had got the better of the German but Greipel was merely waiting to pounce.

Greipel hit-out and his win was immediately secure. Renshaw held on for another podium spot for the week with Boasson Hagen rounding out an impressive tour for Sky.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol1:52:59
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
10Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:04
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
18Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
19Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
20Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
23Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
24Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
25Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
26Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
27Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
28Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
32Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
33Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
34Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
36Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:09
37Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
38Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
41Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
43Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
44Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
45Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
46Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
47Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard
48Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
50José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
51Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:14
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
54Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
55Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
56Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
57Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
58George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
59Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:18
60Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:25
61Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
62Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
63Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
65Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
66Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
69Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
70Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
71Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
72Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
73Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
74David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
75Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:34
76Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
77Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:37
78Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
79Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
81Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:40
83Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
87Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
88Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
89Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:44
90Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
91Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:48
92Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
93Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
95Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:57
98Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
99Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
100Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
101Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
102Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
103Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:02
104Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
105Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
106Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
107William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:31
108Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:44
109Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:52
110Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
111Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
112Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:10
113Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:12
115Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
116Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:58
117Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
118Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:00
119Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
120Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
121Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
122Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:25
123Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:03:27
124Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
125Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:47
126Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:23
DNFAndy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard

Teams
1Sky Procycling5:38:57
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Lotto Belisol0:00:08
5AG2R La Mondiale
6FDJ0:00:12
7Lampre-Merida0:00:13
8Movistar Team
9Garmin-Sharp
10UNI SA - Australia0:00:17
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:00:18
13Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
14BMC Racing Team
15Radioshack Leopard0:00:32
16Astana Pro Team0:00:48
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:11
18Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:15
19Team Argos-Shimano0:01:22

Final general classification
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team18:28:32
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:17
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:25
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:32
5Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:00:34
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:36
8Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:38
10Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:00:41
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp0:00:45
12Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
13Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
14Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
15George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:02
16Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:03
17Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:08
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:30
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:56
22Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:34
23Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:58
24Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:31
25Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:40
26Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
27Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:44
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
29Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:50
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:04:55
31Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:05:03
32Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:05:07
33Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:05:18
34Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:15
35Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:06:30
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:38
37Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:06:47
38Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:07:00
39David Tanner (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:07:10
40Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:16
41Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:31
42Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:07:38
43Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:00
44Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:09:03
45Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:07
46Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:10
47Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:12
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:20
49Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:29
50Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:37
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:44
52Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:10:44
53Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:48
54Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:17
55Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:11:28
56Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:39
57Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:57
58Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:01
59Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:23
60André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:12:24
61Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:37
62Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:40
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:50
64Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:52
65José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:35
66Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:13:51
67Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:55
68Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:01
69Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:11
70Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:16
71Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:14:36
72José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:54
73Yann Huguet (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:33
74Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:15:40
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:45
76Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:06
77Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:19
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:51
79Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:31
80Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:17:49
81Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:05
82Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:18:47
83Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:55
84Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida0:19:10
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:20:39
86William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:20:44
87Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:50
88Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:02
89William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:25
90Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:21:26
91Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:21:49
92Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:51
93Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:22:18
94Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:23:04
95Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:11
96Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:57
97Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:24:07
98Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:29
99Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:26
100Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:10
101Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:26:11
102Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:26:41
103Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:03
104Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:29
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:28:00
106Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:40
107Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:28:56
108Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:47
109Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:49
110Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:13
111Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:22
112Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:27
113Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:52
114Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:30:57
115Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:38
116Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:06
117Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:26
118Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:45
119Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:56
120Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:59
121Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:54
122Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:36:00
123Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:01
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:36:15
125Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:27
126Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:37:50
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:42:18

Points classification
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling46pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol45
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team41
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team37
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team36
6Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team28
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling28
9Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge26
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida24
11Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team23
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team21
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ21
14Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge20
15William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano20
16Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi19
17Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard19
18Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team19
19Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
20Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
21Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team14
22Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff13
23Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step12
24Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team11
26Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp11
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
28Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp11
29Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
30Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
31Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp9
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team9
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
36Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale7
37George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard6
38Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
40Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
41Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
42Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
43Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
44Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
45Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
46Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
48Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano2
49Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge2
50Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
51Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2

Mountains classification
1Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team22pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team20
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team16
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team14
7Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia12
8José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team12
9Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
10George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard8
11Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
13Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
14Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard6
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
16Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
17Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard4
18Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp4
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
21Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team4
22Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team2
24Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
26Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
27Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team18:28:32
2Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:32
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
5George Bennett (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:01:02
6Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:58
7Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:05:07
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:06:47
9Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:31
10Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:07
11Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:17
12Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:39
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:14:11
14Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:15:40
15Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:31
16Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:05
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:55
18Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:21:49
19Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:22:18
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:23:11
21Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:24:07
22Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:26:10
23Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:03
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:40
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:29:47
26Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:52
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:33:06
28Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:26
29Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:33:56

Teams classification
1Radioshack Leopard55:27:54
2Movistar Team0:01:09
3Lotto Belisol0:04:00
4Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:05:14
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:34
6FDJ0:05:52
7Garmin-Sharp0:06:12
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:29
9Lampre-Merida0:07:34
10Sky Procycling0:07:52
11Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:59
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:07
13Australia0:10:29
14Astana Pro Team0:10:45
15BMC Racing Team0:10:57
16Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:42
17Orica GreenEdge0:16:22
18Team Argos - Shimano0:23:01
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:26:07

Latest on Cyclingnews