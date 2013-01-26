Image 1 of 26 Simon Gerrans takes the win atop Old Willunga Hill and captures Orica GreenEdge's first-ever Tour Down Under stage win (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 26 The best way to celebrate Australia Day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 26 Blues skies and just a few clouds for the main peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 26 Here comes the breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 26 Sun and sand: a Tour Down Under classic (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 26 The early break of the day have little time to enjoy the view (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 26 Movistar go on the attck (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 26 Team Sky worked hard to set up Thomas (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 26 Andy Schleck struggles up Willunga Hill (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 26 Javier Moreno Bazan secures the KOM competition (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 26 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 26 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 26 Here comes the peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 26 Tom Slagter in the race leader's ocre-coloured jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 26 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 26 Calvin Watson (UniSA) earns himself a drink after his efforts in the breakaway (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 26 Old Willunga Hill is becoming a hugely popular spot for the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 26 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) after capturing his team's first-ever stage win Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 26 Simon Clarke shows his Australia Day spirit with a temporary Australian flat tatoo (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 26 Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) at the finish atop Old Willunga Hill (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 26 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was not in the running for the stage win today (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 26 Riders go through the feedzone on Old Willunga (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 26 Tom Jelte Slager (Team Blanco) in the ocre race leader's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 26 Simon Gerrans gives locals another reason to cheer on Australia Day by taking the win on top of Old Willunga Hill (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 26 Gerrans takes to the stage for the first time this week (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 26 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) gives stage winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) a congratulatory pat on the back (Image credit: Sirotti)

Simon Gerrans has given locals another reason to celebrate on Australia Day by capturing a fine victory at the top of Old Willunga Hill. Gerrans suffered health issues this week which hampered his chances of taking another Down Under title but the Orica GreenEdge team can rest easy tonight having reversed the disappointments of the week.

The team has had a number of near misses in Adelaide over the past seven days with the team's sprinter Matt Goss' two second-places at the People's Choice Classic and Stage 2 at Stirling. The late-race crash in yesterday's finale was just another setback for the team which started without Daryl Impey today. Gerrans' win puts some of that frustration behind with Australia Day toasts to no doubt continue this evening.

"To win here on Australia Day is a fantastic feeling," said Gerrans at the finish.

The team clearly had a plan today after team director Matt Wilson had reportedly signalled Gerrans was on the mend ahead of the 151.5km stage from McLaren Vale to Old Willunga Hill. Jens Mouris joined the seven-rider break that animated the day with the team moving to front coming into the final ascent of the day.

"A big thanks to my Orica GreenEdge teammates, they laid it on the line for me today so it was great to finish it off.

Gerrans held off a late charge to the line from the best young rider, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) to take Orica GreenEdge's first win ever at the Santos Tour Down Under.

"I never gave up until right to the line. Especially when the young Blanco guy jumped across to us and went straight past. I had to get straight on his wheel and try and come past in the final," said Gerrans.

"I guess we've had two finished up here and I was second last year and had a win this year. It's a nice way to round out the week."

Slagter's second-place on the stage earned him the race lead, the Jayco Sprint jersey while extending his lead in the young rider classification.

"With 600 metres to go, I saw Simon Gerrans going fast with a Movistar rider [Javier Moreno]," explained Slagter.

"I could have just gone for third place as long as I had a gap over Geraint Thomas but I wasn’t sure about the seconds. I wanted to win the stage and make a gap on GC. I preferred to have my adversaries as far behind as possible. I thought it would have been harder to beat Thomas but the level of the competition was very good.

"For the stage win, Gerrans was fast but it doesn’t matter really. It’s an incredible feeling! I never won a pro race before and I’ve a stage here this week, second today with the jersey and I have enough of a lead to believe that I can my win the first WorldTour race of the year tomorrow. It comes from such a great team work. I’m really proud to show this team to the world. It looks like the real beginning of my career even though the season is long."

The day's results have seen a reshuffling of the general classification with previous leader Thomas now sitting in fifth. Slagter has a 13-second lead over second-place Javier Moreno (Movistar) heading into tomorrow's circuit race around Adelaide but was confident in his team's ability to see him through the final day.

"I can only say that I'm really, really happy that I could do it today," said an excited Slagter shortly after the finish. "It's a big thanks to the whole team.

"I thought so [that I would have the legs]. The whole stage I felt good, actually the whole week is going well so I had the confidence and it's great to be again on the podium. With the leader's jersey, it's incredible.

"The team showed today they can help me from start to finish so I'm full of confidence."

How it happened

Today's stage was set to decide the 2013 winner of the Santos Tour Down Under and with everything to ride for, it was an aggressive start to the 151.5km stage from McLaren Vale to Old Willunga Hill.

It took a little over 20km before the day's escape was finally formed. The Sky team of race leader Geraint Thomas called the bunch to a halt for a nature break and that was it. Seven riders were away.

The group contained Jens Mouris (Orica Greendge), Calvin Waton (UniSA - Australia), Thomas de Gendt, Tomas Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM), Klaas Lodewyck (BMC), Manuele Boaro (Garmin Sharp) and Koen de Kort (Argos-Shimano). The bunch allowed the group a maximum lead of approximately 3:30 before beginning the slow catch.

The first intermediate sprint, and precious bonification seconds were taken by the breakaway but it seemed like the bunch was interested in catching them before the second and final sprint.

The bunch sprang to life as a number of teams including RadioShack and Blanco quickly increased the tempo. The breakaway's advantage dropped significantly as the peloton hurled along at 55km/h but they soon realised the catch would not occur before the 103.4km point - the location for the day's final intermediate sprint.

The pace eased off but the break seemed destined to be caught at the base of Old Willunga. Sensing their day was over de Gendt was the first to try and break clear of his escapee companions. He eventually gave in as his teammate Marczynski pushed ahead.

Once caught Sky appeared in control. They had five riders at the front and seemed capable of keeping the bunch under wraps. Movistar were clearly uninterested in cruising up the climb and promptly launched two riders up the road. A four-man group broke clear and gained a 20-second gap over the top of the KOM point.

Eros Capecchi, Jose Herrada (Movistar), Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) enjoyed a slim lead but the pace was unrelenting from behind.

Orica GreenEdge came to the front to whip up the pace coming toward the base of the final ascent of Old Willunga and suggested Gerrans' health had improved.

Last year's third-place rider Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) tried a similar move to last year and went early. His attack seemed desperate and while he forged ahead, Sky were still in control jest seconds behind.

The attacks were constant and nearing the final kilometre as Javier Moreno bridged to the Machado group. The bunch was still close behind but Moreno's presence near the front was ominous. He continued to up the ante until defending Tour Down Under champion came across. That again seemed like a winning move until the best young rider Slagter blasted out of the bunch.

Slagter went straight passed the leading duo and Gerrans immediately jumped on the wheel on the Blanco rider. Gerrans waited for the final bend to make his move and did just enough to hold off the Dutchman to take his first stage win of the week.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:36:25 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 0:00:10 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:00:12 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 0:00:13 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 0:00:16 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 9 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 11 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:00:21 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 0:00:23 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:25 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 16 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC 0:00:27 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:28 18 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar 0:00:32 19 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:38 21 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 22 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:00:43 23 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 24 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 25 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 26 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:57 29 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:01:13 31 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 0:01:16 32 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 33 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 34 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 35 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC 36 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:23 37 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 38 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:30 39 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:01:36 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 44 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale 45 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:58 46 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 47 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 48 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 49 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 50 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 52 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:14 53 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:02:17 54 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC 0:03:02 55 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 56 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 57 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 58 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 59 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 60 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 62 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 65 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco 66 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 67 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 68 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 0:03:27 69 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 70 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 71 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:07 72 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 0:04:48 73 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 74 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 0:05:55 76 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 77 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 78 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 79 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 80 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 81 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:06:10 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:15 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:07:49 85 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 86 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 0:08:55 87 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 88 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 89 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 90 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 91 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 92 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 93 Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 95 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 96 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 97 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 98 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:09:00 99 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:12:49 100 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 101 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 102 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff 103 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 104 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 106 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 107 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 108 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 109 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 111 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 112 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 113 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 114 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 117 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 118 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 119 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 120 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 121 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 122 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 123 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 124 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 125 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 127 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Jayco Sprint Results - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 14 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 13 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 12 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 11 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 10 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 9 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 8 9 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 6

Snapper Point at 63.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 5 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 3 3 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2

Snapper Point at 103.4km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM 5 pts 2 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3 3 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2

Skoda King of the Mountains - Old Willunga Hill (Cat 1 at 129.1km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 16 pts 2 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 12 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 4 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 5 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 4 6 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar 2

Old Willunga Hill (Cat 1 at Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 12 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 8 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 6 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 4 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 2

Cycle Instead Young Rider Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 3:36:25 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:00:12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 0:00:16 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 5 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 0:00:32 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:38 7 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:01:16 8 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:30 9 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:01:36 10 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:58 11 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 12 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:03:02 13 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:27 16 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:04:48 17 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:05:55 18 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:15 20 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 0:08:55 21 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 22 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 0:12:49 24 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 25 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 27 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 28 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 29 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step

Hindmarsh Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radioshack Leopard 10:50:16 2 Movistar 0:00:06 3 Euskaltel Euskadi 0:00:10 4 BMC 0:01:05 5 Lampre-Merida 0:02:10 6 Blanco 0:02:17 7 Astana 0:02:21 8 Lotto Belisol 0:02:32 9 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:02:37 10 FDJ 0:02:43 11 Sky Procycling 0:03:01 12 Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:03 13 Garmin Sharp 0:03:09 14 Cannondale 0:03:21 15 UNI SA - Australia 0:03:27 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:20 17 ORICA GreenEDGE 0:04:40 18 Argos-Shimano 0:11:08 19 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:11:52

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 16:35:33 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 0:00:13 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 0:00:25 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:00:28 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:00:32 8 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 10 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 0:00:37 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:00:41 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:45 13 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 0:00:48 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:49 15 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:54 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 0:00:57 17 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 0:00:59 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 21 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:02:30 23 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:49 24 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 25 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:07 26 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:17 27 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:31 28 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:03:36 29 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:45 30 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:05 31 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 0:04:10 32 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:04:46 33 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:04:59 34 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:05:26 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 0:05:50 36 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:06:05 37 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar 0:06:24 38 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:06:35 39 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco 0:06:40 40 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:06:43 41 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:06:51 42 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:06:58 43 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:22 44 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:07:34 45 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 0:07:50 46 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC 0:08:23 47 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:08:45 48 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:53 49 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:11 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC 0:09:12 51 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:25 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 0:09:34 53 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:35 54 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:13 55 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:10:19 56 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC 0:10:34 57 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:10:40 58 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:14 59 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale 0:11:26 60 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:11:28 61 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale 0:11:59 62 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:01 63 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:12:25 64 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:12:34 65 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:40 66 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:04 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 0:13:14 68 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 0:13:26 69 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:13:37 70 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:13:41 71 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:51 72 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 0:14:22 73 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:14:27 74 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 0:14:29 75 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:14:43 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:15:41 77 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:15:58 78 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:06 79 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 0:17:09 80 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:17:12 81 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:17 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 0:17:50 83 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:53 84 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 0:18:08 85 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 0:18:33 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:18:51 87 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 0:19:54 88 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:20:18 89 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:25 90 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:20:35 91 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 0:20:45 92 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 0:21:26 93 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:21:30 94 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:28 95 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:45 96 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:23:00 97 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:23:11 98 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:23:27 99 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:23:32 100 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:23:49 101 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:24:19 102 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:25:26 103 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:27 104 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:26:41 105 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:26:54 106 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 107 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:27:24 108 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:27:26 109 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 0:27:41 110 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 0:27:59 111 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:36 112 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:29:24 113 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 0:29:43 114 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 115 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:54 116 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 0:32:01 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:32:48 118 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:32:52 119 Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:36 120 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:33:56 121 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:34:11 122 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:34:59 123 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:35:01 124 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:35:03 125 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:40 126 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:36:01 127 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 0:39:29 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:41:25

Jayco Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 41 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 37 3 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 30 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 28 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 23 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 22 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 21 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 20 12 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 20 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 19 14 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 19 15 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 18 16 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 15 17 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 18 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 13 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 12 20 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 11 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 11 22 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 24 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 11 25 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 26 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 10 27 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 9 28 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 9 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 8 30 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 8 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 32 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 8 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 7 34 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 6 35 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 37 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 38 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 6 39 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM 5 41 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 42 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 4 43 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 3 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 3 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 2 46 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 47 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 2 48 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 2

Skoda King of the Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 22 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 20 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 4 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 16 5 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 16 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 14 7 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 12 8 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 9 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 10 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 8 11 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 12 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 6 13 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 6 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 6 15 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 4 17 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 4 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 4 19 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 4 20 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 4 21 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 4 22 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 2 23 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar 2

Cycle Instead young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 16:35:33 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:00:28 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 0:00:32 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:45 5 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 0:00:48 6 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:49 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:05 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:06:43 9 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:22 10 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:08:53 11 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:10:40 12 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:14 13 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:01 14 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:14:43 15 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:17:12 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:17 17 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:53 18 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 0:18:33 19 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:21:30 20 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:45 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:23:11 22 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:23:27 23 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:27 24 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:26:54 25 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:36 26 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 0:29:43 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:30:54 28 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:32:52 29 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:33:56