Gerrans victorious on Australia Day at Old Willunga
Slagter takes over race lead from Thomas
Stage 5: McLaren Vale - Old Willunga Hill
Simon Gerrans has given locals another reason to celebrate on Australia Day by capturing a fine victory at the top of Old Willunga Hill. Gerrans suffered health issues this week which hampered his chances of taking another Down Under title but the Orica GreenEdge team can rest easy tonight having reversed the disappointments of the week.
The team has had a number of near misses in Adelaide over the past seven days with the team's sprinter Matt Goss' two second-places at the People's Choice Classic and Stage 2 at Stirling. The late-race crash in yesterday's finale was just another setback for the team which started without Daryl Impey today. Gerrans' win puts some of that frustration behind with Australia Day toasts to no doubt continue this evening.
"To win here on Australia Day is a fantastic feeling," said Gerrans at the finish.
The team clearly had a plan today after team director Matt Wilson had reportedly signalled Gerrans was on the mend ahead of the 151.5km stage from McLaren Vale to Old Willunga Hill. Jens Mouris joined the seven-rider break that animated the day with the team moving to front coming into the final ascent of the day.
"A big thanks to my Orica GreenEdge teammates, they laid it on the line for me today so it was great to finish it off.
Gerrans held off a late charge to the line from the best young rider, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) to take Orica GreenEdge's first win ever at the Santos Tour Down Under.
"I never gave up until right to the line. Especially when the young Blanco guy jumped across to us and went straight past. I had to get straight on his wheel and try and come past in the final," said Gerrans.
"I guess we've had two finished up here and I was second last year and had a win this year. It's a nice way to round out the week."
Slagter's second-place on the stage earned him the race lead, the Jayco Sprint jersey while extending his lead in the young rider classification.
"With 600 metres to go, I saw Simon Gerrans going fast with a Movistar rider [Javier Moreno]," explained Slagter.
"I could have just gone for third place as long as I had a gap over Geraint Thomas but I wasn’t sure about the seconds. I wanted to win the stage and make a gap on GC. I preferred to have my adversaries as far behind as possible. I thought it would have been harder to beat Thomas but the level of the competition was very good.
"For the stage win, Gerrans was fast but it doesn’t matter really. It’s an incredible feeling! I never won a pro race before and I’ve a stage here this week, second today with the jersey and I have enough of a lead to believe that I can my win the first WorldTour race of the year tomorrow. It comes from such a great team work. I’m really proud to show this team to the world. It looks like the real beginning of my career even though the season is long."
The day's results have seen a reshuffling of the general classification with previous leader Thomas now sitting in fifth. Slagter has a 13-second lead over second-place Javier Moreno (Movistar) heading into tomorrow's circuit race around Adelaide but was confident in his team's ability to see him through the final day.
"I can only say that I'm really, really happy that I could do it today," said an excited Slagter shortly after the finish. "It's a big thanks to the whole team.
"I thought so [that I would have the legs]. The whole stage I felt good, actually the whole week is going well so I had the confidence and it's great to be again on the podium. With the leader's jersey, it's incredible.
"The team showed today they can help me from start to finish so I'm full of confidence."
How it happened
Today's stage was set to decide the 2013 winner of the Santos Tour Down Under and with everything to ride for, it was an aggressive start to the 151.5km stage from McLaren Vale to Old Willunga Hill.
It took a little over 20km before the day's escape was finally formed. The Sky team of race leader Geraint Thomas called the bunch to a halt for a nature break and that was it. Seven riders were away.
The group contained Jens Mouris (Orica Greendge), Calvin Waton (UniSA - Australia), Thomas de Gendt, Tomas Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM), Klaas Lodewyck (BMC), Manuele Boaro (Garmin Sharp) and Koen de Kort (Argos-Shimano). The bunch allowed the group a maximum lead of approximately 3:30 before beginning the slow catch.
The first intermediate sprint, and precious bonification seconds were taken by the breakaway but it seemed like the bunch was interested in catching them before the second and final sprint.
The bunch sprang to life as a number of teams including RadioShack and Blanco quickly increased the tempo. The breakaway's advantage dropped significantly as the peloton hurled along at 55km/h but they soon realised the catch would not occur before the 103.4km point - the location for the day's final intermediate sprint.
The pace eased off but the break seemed destined to be caught at the base of Old Willunga. Sensing their day was over de Gendt was the first to try and break clear of his escapee companions. He eventually gave in as his teammate Marczynski pushed ahead.
Once caught Sky appeared in control. They had five riders at the front and seemed capable of keeping the bunch under wraps. Movistar were clearly uninterested in cruising up the climb and promptly launched two riders up the road. A four-man group broke clear and gained a 20-second gap over the top of the KOM point.
Eros Capecchi, Jose Herrada (Movistar), Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) enjoyed a slim lead but the pace was unrelenting from behind.
Orica GreenEdge came to the front to whip up the pace coming toward the base of the final ascent of Old Willunga and suggested Gerrans' health had improved.
Last year's third-place rider Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) tried a similar move to last year and went early. His attack seemed desperate and while he forged ahead, Sky were still in control jest seconds behind.
The attacks were constant and nearing the final kilometre as Javier Moreno bridged to the Machado group. The bunch was still close behind but Moreno's presence near the front was ominous. He continued to up the ante until defending Tour Down Under champion came across. That again seemed like a winning move until the best young rider Slagter blasted out of the bunch.
Slagter went straight passed the leading duo and Gerrans immediately jumped on the wheel on the Blanco rider. Gerrans waited for the final bend to make his move and did just enough to hold off the Dutchman to take his first stage win of the week.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:36:25
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:10
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:12
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:13
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|0:00:16
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|9
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:00:21
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
|0:00:23
|14
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:25
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|16
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC
|0:00:27
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|18
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
|0:00:32
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:38
|21
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:00:43
|23
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
|25
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|26
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:57
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:01:13
|31
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|0:01:16
|32
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|33
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|34
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|35
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
|36
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:23
|37
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|38
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:30
|39
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:01:36
|40
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|44
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
|45
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|46
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|48
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|49
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|50
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:14
|53
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:17
|54
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
|0:03:02
|55
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|56
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|57
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|58
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|59
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|60
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|62
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|65
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
|66
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|67
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|68
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|0:03:27
|69
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|71
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:07
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|0:04:48
|73
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|74
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|75
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|0:05:55
|76
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|78
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|79
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|80
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:06:10
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:15
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:07:49
|85
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|86
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|0:08:55
|87
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|88
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|89
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|90
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|91
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|92
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|95
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|97
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|98
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:09:00
|99
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:12:49
|100
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|101
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|102
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
|103
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|104
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|107
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|108
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|109
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|111
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|113
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|114
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|117
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|118
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|119
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|120
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|121
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|122
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|123
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
|124
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|125
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|126
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|127
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|128
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|14
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|13
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|12
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|10
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|9
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|8
|9
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|5
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|3
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|5
|pts
|2
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3
|3
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|16
|pts
|2
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|12
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|4
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|5
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
|4
|6
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|pts
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|12
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|8
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|6
|5
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|4
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|3:36:25
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|0:00:16
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:32
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:38
|7
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:01:16
|8
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:30
|9
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:01:36
|10
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:58
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|12
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:02
|13
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:27
|16
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:48
|17
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:05:55
|18
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:15
|20
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|0:08:55
|21
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|22
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|0:12:49
|24
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|25
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|27
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|28
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|29
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|10:50:16
|2
|Movistar
|0:00:06
|3
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:10
|4
|BMC
|0:01:05
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:10
|6
|Blanco
|0:02:17
|7
|Astana
|0:02:21
|8
|Lotto Belisol
|0:02:32
|9
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:02:37
|10
|FDJ
|0:02:43
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:03:01
|12
|Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:03
|13
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:09
|14
|Cannondale
|0:03:21
|15
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:03:27
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:20
|17
|ORICA GreenEDGE
|0:04:40
|18
|Argos-Shimano
|0:11:08
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:11:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|16:35:33
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:13
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:25
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:28
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:32
|8
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|10
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|0:00:37
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:41
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:48
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:49
|15
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:54
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:57
|17
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
|0:00:59
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|21
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:02:30
|23
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:49
|24
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|25
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:07
|26
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:17
|27
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:31
|28
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:03:36
|29
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|30
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:05
|31
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|0:04:10
|32
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:04:46
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:59
|34
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:05:26
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|0:05:50
|36
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:06:05
|37
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
|0:06:24
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:06:35
|39
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
|0:06:40
|40
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:43
|41
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:06:51
|42
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:06:58
|43
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:22
|44
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:34
|45
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:50
|46
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC
|0:08:23
|47
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:08:45
|48
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:53
|49
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:11
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
|0:09:12
|51
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:09:25
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|0:09:34
|53
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:35
|54
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:13
|55
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:19
|56
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
|0:10:34
|57
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:10:40
|58
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:14
|59
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
|0:11:26
|60
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:11:28
|61
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
|0:11:59
|62
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:01
|63
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:12:25
|64
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:34
|65
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:40
|66
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:04
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|0:13:14
|68
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|0:13:26
|69
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:13:37
|70
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:13:41
|71
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:51
|72
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|0:14:22
|73
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:14:27
|74
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|0:14:29
|75
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:14:43
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:15:41
|77
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:15:58
|78
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:06
|79
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|0:17:09
|80
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:17:12
|81
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:17
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|0:17:50
|83
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:53
|84
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:08
|85
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|0:18:33
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:18:51
|87
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|0:19:54
|88
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:20:18
|89
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:25
|90
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:35
|91
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|0:20:45
|92
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|0:21:26
|93
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:21:30
|94
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:28
|95
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:45
|96
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:23:00
|97
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:23:11
|98
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:23:27
|99
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:23:32
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:49
|101
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:19
|102
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:25:26
|103
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:27
|104
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:41
|105
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:26:54
|106
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|107
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:27:24
|108
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:27:26
|109
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|0:27:41
|110
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
|0:27:59
|111
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:36
|112
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:29:24
|113
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|0:29:43
|114
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|115
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:54
|116
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|0:32:01
|117
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:32:48
|118
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:32:52
|119
|Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:36
|120
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:33:56
|121
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:34:11
|122
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:34:59
|123
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:35:01
|124
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:35:03
|125
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:40
|126
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:01
|127
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|0:39:29
|128
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:41:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|41
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|37
|3
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|30
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|28
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|23
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|22
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|21
|11
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|12
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|20
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|19
|14
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|19
|15
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|18
|16
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|15
|17
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|18
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|12
|20
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|11
|22
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|24
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|11
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|26
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|27
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|9
|28
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|9
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|8
|30
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|8
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|32
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|8
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
|7
|34
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|35
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|37
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|38
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|6
|39
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|5
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|42
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|4
|43
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|3
|44
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|2
|46
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|47
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|48
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|22
|pts
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|20
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|5
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|16
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|14
|7
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|12
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|9
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|8
|11
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|12
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|13
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|6
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|6
|15
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|4
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|4
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
|4
|19
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|4
|20
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|4
|21
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|22
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|2
|23
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|16:35:33
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:28
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|0:00:32
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:48
|6
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:49
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:05
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:43
|9
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:22
|10
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:53
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:10:40
|12
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:14
|13
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:01
|14
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:14:43
|15
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:17:12
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:17
|17
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:53
|18
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|0:18:33
|19
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:21:30
|20
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:45
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:23:11
|22
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:23:27
|23
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:27
|24
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:26:54
|25
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:36
|26
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|0:29:43
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:30:54
|28
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:32:52
|29
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:33:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|49:48:25
|2
|Movistar
|0:01:28
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:04:24
|4
|Blanco
|0:05:42
|5
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:05:49
|6
|FDJ
|0:06:12
|7
|Garmin Sharp
|0:06:31
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:07:43
|9
|Lampre-Merida
|0:07:53
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:23
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:08:24
|12
|Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:24
|13
|Astana
|0:10:29
|14
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:10:44
|15
|BMC
|0:11:06
|16
|Cannondale
|0:13:03
|17
|ORICA GreenEDGE
|0:16:31
|18
|Argos-Shimano
|0:22:11
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:26:35
