Gerrans victorious on Australia Day at Old Willunga

Slagter takes over race lead from Thomas

Image 1 of 26

Simon Gerrans takes the win atop Old Willunga Hill and captures Orica GreenEdge's first-ever Tour Down Under stage win

Simon Gerrans takes the win atop Old Willunga Hill and captures Orica GreenEdge's first-ever Tour Down Under stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 26

The best way to celebrate Australia Day

The best way to celebrate Australia Day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 26

Blues skies and just a few clouds for the main peloton

Blues skies and just a few clouds for the main peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 26

Here comes the breakaway

Here comes the breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 26

Sun and sand: a Tour Down Under classic

Sun and sand: a Tour Down Under classic
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 26

The early break of the day have little time to enjoy the view

The early break of the day have little time to enjoy the view
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 26

Movistar go on the attck

Movistar go on the attck
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 26

Team Sky worked hard to set up Thomas

Team Sky worked hard to set up Thomas
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 26

Andy Schleck struggles up Willunga Hill

Andy Schleck struggles up Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 26

Javier Moreno Bazan secures the KOM competition

Javier Moreno Bazan secures the KOM competition
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 26

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 26

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 26

Here comes the peloton

Here comes the peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 26

Tom Slagter in the race leader's ocre-coloured jersey

Tom Slagter in the race leader's ocre-coloured jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 26

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 26

Calvin Watson (UniSA) earns himself a drink after his efforts in the breakaway

Calvin Watson (UniSA) earns himself a drink after his efforts in the breakaway
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 26

Old Willunga Hill is becoming a hugely popular spot for the Santos Tour Down Under

Old Willunga Hill is becoming a hugely popular spot for the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 26

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) after capturing his team's first-ever stage win Down Under

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) after capturing his team's first-ever stage win Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 26

Simon Clarke shows his Australia Day spirit with a temporary Australian flat tatoo

Simon Clarke shows his Australia Day spirit with a temporary Australian flat tatoo
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 26

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) at the finish atop Old Willunga Hill

Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) at the finish atop Old Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 26

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was not in the running for the stage win today

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was not in the running for the stage win today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 26

Riders go through the feedzone on Old Willunga

Riders go through the feedzone on Old Willunga
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 26

Tom Jelte Slager (Team Blanco) in the ocre race leader's jersey

Tom Jelte Slager (Team Blanco) in the ocre race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 26

Simon Gerrans gives locals another reason to cheer on Australia Day by taking the win on top of Old Willunga Hill

Simon Gerrans gives locals another reason to cheer on Australia Day by taking the win on top of Old Willunga Hill
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 26

Gerrans takes to the stage for the first time this week

Gerrans takes to the stage for the first time this week
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 26

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) gives stage winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) a congratulatory pat on the back

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) gives stage winner Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge) a congratulatory pat on the back
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Simon Gerrans has given locals another reason to celebrate on Australia Day by capturing a fine victory at the top of Old Willunga Hill. Gerrans suffered health issues this week which hampered his chances of taking another Down Under title but the Orica GreenEdge team can rest easy tonight having reversed the disappointments of the week.

The team has had a number of near misses in Adelaide over the past seven days with the team's sprinter Matt Goss' two second-places at the People's Choice Classic and Stage 2 at Stirling. The late-race crash in yesterday's finale was just another setback for the team which started without Daryl Impey today. Gerrans' win puts some of that frustration behind with Australia Day toasts to no doubt continue this evening.

"To win here on Australia Day is a fantastic feeling," said Gerrans at the finish.

The team clearly had a plan today after team director Matt Wilson had reportedly signalled Gerrans was on the mend ahead of the 151.5km stage from McLaren Vale to Old Willunga Hill. Jens Mouris joined the seven-rider break that animated the day with the team moving to front coming into the final ascent of the day.

"A big thanks to my Orica GreenEdge teammates, they laid it on the line for me today so it was great to finish it off.

Gerrans held off a late charge to the line from the best young rider, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) to take Orica GreenEdge's first win ever at the Santos Tour Down Under.

"I never gave up until right to the line. Especially when the young Blanco guy jumped across to us and went straight past. I had to get straight on his wheel and try and come past in the final," said Gerrans.

"I guess we've had two finished up here and I was second last year and had a win this year. It's a nice way to round out the week."

Slagter's second-place on the stage earned him the race lead, the Jayco Sprint jersey while extending his lead in the young rider classification.

"With 600 metres to go, I saw Simon Gerrans going fast with a Movistar rider [Javier Moreno]," explained Slagter.

"I could have just gone for third place as long as I had a gap over Geraint Thomas but I wasn’t sure about the seconds. I wanted to win the stage and make a gap on GC. I preferred to have my adversaries as far behind as possible. I thought it would have been harder to beat Thomas but the level of the competition was very good.

"For the stage win, Gerrans was fast but it doesn’t matter really. It’s an incredible feeling! I never won a pro race before and I’ve a stage here this week, second today with the jersey and I have enough of a lead to believe that I can my win the first WorldTour race of the year tomorrow. It comes from such a great team work. I’m really proud to show this team to the world. It looks like the real beginning of my career even though the season is long."

The day's results have seen a reshuffling of the general classification with previous leader Thomas now sitting in fifth. Slagter has a 13-second lead over second-place Javier Moreno (Movistar) heading into tomorrow's circuit race around Adelaide but was confident in his team's ability to see him through the final day.

"I can only say that I'm really, really happy that I could do it today," said an excited Slagter shortly after the finish. "It's a big thanks to the whole team.

"I thought so [that I would have the legs]. The whole stage I felt good, actually the whole week is going well so I had the confidence and it's great to be again on the podium. With the leader's jersey, it's incredible.

"The team showed today they can help me from start to finish so I'm full of confidence."

 

How it happened

Today's stage was set to decide the 2013 winner of the Santos Tour Down Under and with everything to ride for, it was an aggressive start to the 151.5km stage from McLaren Vale to Old Willunga Hill.

It took a little over 20km before the day's escape was finally formed. The Sky team of race leader Geraint Thomas called the bunch to a halt for a nature break and that was it. Seven riders were away.

The group contained Jens Mouris (Orica Greendge), Calvin Waton (UniSA - Australia), Thomas de Gendt, Tomas Marczynski (Vacansoleil-DCM), Klaas Lodewyck (BMC), Manuele Boaro (Garmin Sharp) and Koen de Kort (Argos-Shimano). The bunch allowed the group a maximum lead of approximately 3:30 before beginning the slow catch.

The first intermediate sprint, and precious bonification seconds were taken by the breakaway but it seemed like the bunch was interested in catching them before the second and final sprint.

The bunch sprang to life as a number of teams including RadioShack and Blanco quickly increased the tempo. The breakaway's advantage dropped significantly as the peloton hurled along at 55km/h but they soon realised the catch would not occur before the 103.4km point - the location for the day's final intermediate sprint.

The pace eased off but the break seemed destined to be caught at the base of Old Willunga. Sensing their day was over de Gendt was the first to try and break clear of his escapee companions. He eventually gave in as his teammate Marczynski pushed ahead.

Once caught Sky appeared in control. They had five riders at the front and seemed capable of keeping the bunch under wraps. Movistar were clearly uninterested in cruising up the climb and promptly launched two riders up the road. A four-man group broke clear and gained a 20-second gap over the top of the KOM point.

Eros Capecchi, Jose Herrada (Movistar), Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) enjoyed a slim lead but the pace was unrelenting from behind.

Orica GreenEdge came to the front to whip up the pace coming toward the base of the final ascent of Old Willunga and suggested Gerrans' health had improved.

Last year's third-place rider Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) tried a similar move to last year and went early. His attack seemed desperate and while he forged ahead, Sky were still in control jest seconds behind.

The attacks were constant and nearing the final kilometre as Javier Moreno bridged to the Machado group. The bunch was still close behind but Moreno's presence near the front was ominous. He continued to up the ante until defending Tour Down Under champion came across. That again seemed like a winning move until the best young rider Slagter blasted out of the bunch.

Slagter went straight passed the leading duo and Gerrans immediately jumped on the wheel on the Blanco rider. Gerrans waited for the final bend to make his move and did just enough to hold off the Dutchman to take his first stage win of the week.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:36:25
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar0:00:10
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:12
5Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard0:00:13
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco0:00:16
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
9Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
11Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:00:21
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC0:00:23
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:00:25
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
16Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC0:00:27
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:28
18Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar0:00:32
19George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:38
21Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
22Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:00:43
23Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
24Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
25Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
26Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
28Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:57
29Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:01:13
31Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana0:01:16
32Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
33Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
34Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
35Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
36Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:23
37Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
38Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:30
39Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:01:36
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
41Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
44Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
45Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:58
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
48Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
49William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
50Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
52Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:14
53Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:02:17
54Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC0:03:02
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
56Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
57Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
58Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
59Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
60Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
62Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
64Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
65David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
66Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
67Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
68Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard0:03:27
69Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
70José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
71Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale0:04:07
72Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar0:04:48
73José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
74Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
75Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard0:05:55
76Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
77Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
79Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
80André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
81Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:06:10
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:15
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM0:07:49
85Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
86Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco0:08:55
87Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
88Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
89Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
90Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
91Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
92Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
93Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
94Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
95Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
96Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
97Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
98Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:09:00
99Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:12:49
100Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
101Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
102Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
103Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
104Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
106Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
107Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
109Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
111William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
112Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
113Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
114Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
115Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
116Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
117Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
118Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
119Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
120Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
121Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
122Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
123Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
124Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
125Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
127Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Jayco Sprint Results - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco14
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar13
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi12
5Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard11
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco10
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi9
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM8
9Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida7
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard6

Snapper Point at 63.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM5pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff3
3Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2

Snapper Point at 103.4km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM5pts
2Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3
3Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2

Skoda King of the Mountains - Old Willunga Hill (Cat 1 at 129.1km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar16pts
2José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar12
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
4Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
5Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana4
6Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar2

Old Willunga Hill (Cat 1 at Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco12
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar8
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi6
5Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard4
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco2

Cycle Instead Young Rider Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco3:36:25
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco0:00:16
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
5George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard0:00:32
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:38
7Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:01:16
8Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:30
9Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:01:36
10Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:58
11Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:03:02
13Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:27
16Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:48
17Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:05:55
18Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:15
20Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco0:08:55
21Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
22Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana0:12:49
24Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
25Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
26Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
27Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
28Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
29Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step

Hindmarsh Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard10:50:16
2Movistar0:00:06
3Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:10
4BMC0:01:05
5Lampre-Merida0:02:10
6Blanco0:02:17
7Astana0:02:21
8Lotto Belisol0:02:32
9Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:02:37
10FDJ0:02:43
11Sky Procycling0:03:01
12Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:03
13Garmin Sharp0:03:09
14Cannondale0:03:21
15UNI SA - Australia0:03:27
16AG2R La Mondiale0:04:20
17ORICA GreenEDGE0:04:40
18Argos-Shimano0:11:08
19Vacansoleil-DCM0:11:52

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco16:35:33
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar0:00:13
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard0:00:25
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:28
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:29
6Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:32
8Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
10Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ0:00:37
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:00:41
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:45
13George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard0:00:48
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:49
15Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:54
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar0:00:57
17Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC0:00:59
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
21Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
22Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:02:30
23Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:49
24Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
25Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:03:07
26Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:17
27Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp0:03:31
28Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:03:36
29Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:45
30Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:05
31Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana0:04:10
32Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:04:46
33Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:04:59
34Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:05:26
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC0:05:50
36Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:06:05
37Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar0:06:24
38Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:06:35
39David Tanner (Aus) Blanco0:06:40
40Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:06:43
41Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:06:51
42Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:06:58
43Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:07:22
44Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:07:34
45Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana0:07:50
46Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC0:08:23
47Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:08:45
48Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:53
49Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:11
50Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC0:09:12
51Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:25
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana0:09:34
53Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:35
54Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:13
55Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:10:19
56Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC0:10:34
57Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:10:40
58Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:14
59Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale0:11:26
60Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:11:28
61Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale0:11:59
62Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:01
63Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:12:25
64André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:12:34
65Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:40
66Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:04
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard0:13:14
68José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar0:13:26
69Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:13:37
70Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:13:41
71Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:51
72Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard0:14:22
73Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:14:27
74José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar0:14:29
75Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:14:43
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:15:41
77Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:15:58
78Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:06
79Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar0:17:09
80Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:17:12
81Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:17
82Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:17:50
83Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:53
84Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida0:18:08
85Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco0:18:33
86Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:18:51
87William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano0:19:54
88Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:20:18
89Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:20:25
90William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:20:35
91Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco0:20:45
92Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC0:21:26
93Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:21:30
94Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:28
95Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:45
96Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:23:00
97Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:23:11
98Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:23:27
99Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff0:23:32
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:23:49
101Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:24:19
102Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:25:26
103Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:27
104Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:26:41
105Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:26:54
106Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
107Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:27:24
108Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:27:26
109Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco0:27:41
110Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco0:27:59
111Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:36
112Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff0:29:24
113Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana0:29:43
114Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
115Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:54
116Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC0:32:01
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:32:48
118Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:32:52
119Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:36
120Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:33:56
121Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM0:34:11
122Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:34:59
123Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:35:01
124Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:35:03
125Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:40
126Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:36:01
127Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:39:29
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:41:25

Jayco Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco41pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar37
3Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida34
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol30
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling29
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC28
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida24
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana23
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco22
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ21
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge20
12William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano20
13Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard19
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi19
15Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco18
16Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi15
17Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
18Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff13
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step12
20Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard11
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar11
22Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
24Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM11
25Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
27Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp9
28Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar9
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM8
30Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM8
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
32Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM8
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC7
34George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard6
35Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
37Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
38Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC6
39Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM5
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
42Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco4
43Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step3
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff3
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano2
46Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
47Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff2
48Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco2

Skoda King of the Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar22pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco20
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge16
5Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar16
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco14
7José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar12
8Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
9Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
10George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard8
11Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
12Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard6
13Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi6
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC6
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
16Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard4
17Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp4
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana4
19Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi4
20Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco4
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff4
22Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco2
23Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar2

Cycle Instead young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco16:35:33
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:28
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco0:00:32
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:45
5George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard0:00:48
6Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:49
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:05
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:06:43
9Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:07:22
10Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:53
11Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:10:40
12Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:14
13Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:01
14Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:14:43
15Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:17:12
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:17
17Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:53
18Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco0:18:33
19Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:21:30
20Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:45
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:23:11
22Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:23:27
23Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:27
24Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:26:54
25Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:36
26Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana0:29:43
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:30:54
28Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:32:52
29Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:33:56

Hindmarsh Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard49:48:25
2Movistar0:01:28
3Lotto Belisol0:04:24
4Blanco0:05:42
5Euskaltel Euskadi0:05:49
6FDJ0:06:12
7Garmin Sharp0:06:31
8Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:07:43
9Lampre-Merida0:07:53
10AG2R La Mondiale0:08:23
11Sky Procycling0:08:24
12Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:24
13Astana0:10:29
14UNI SA - Australia0:10:44
15BMC0:11:06
16Cannondale0:13:03
17ORICA GreenEDGE0:16:31
18Argos-Shimano0:22:11
19Vacansoleil-DCM0:26:35

 

