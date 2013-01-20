Image 1 of 18 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) takes out the People's Choice Classic after a powerful display by his team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 18 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins the People's Choice Classic ahead of Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) and Lotto teammate Greg Henderson (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 Phiippe Gilbert (BMC) was taking it easy in the 51km warm-up criterium ahead of Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 18 Team Sky rode at the rear of the peloton during the People's Choice Classic before moving to the front toward the final laps (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 18 Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen and British champion Ian Stannard (Sky) in Adelaide (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 18 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) was happy to be back in the mix for the People's Choice Classic (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 18 Greipel packed his skinsuit and helmet cover for the opening race around Rymill Park (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 18 The bunch round the top corner in the evening criterium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 18 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has signalled his intentions for overall honours for Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 18 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) and Zak Dempster (UniSA) were the animators of the race (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 18 Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) was looking to entertain the crowd in his first race of the year (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 18 The bunch were cruising in the early part of the People's Choice Classic criterium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 18 Gilbert looking calm ahead of the official start in a couple of days (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 18 The bunch were treated to a perfect warm evening for their first race of the year in Adelaide (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 18 Greipel pulled on the People's Choice Classic winner's jersey for the second consecutive year (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 18 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has won the warm-up criterium for the third time (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 18 Andre Greipel and Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) celebrate winning the warm-up criterium ahead of Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 18 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) gets back into the swing of racing at the People's Choice Classic (Image credit: Sirotti)

André Greipel has won the prelude to the Santos Tour Down Under by winning the People's Choice Classic. The Lotto Belisol team took control early in the 30-lap race as Zak Dempster (UniSA) and Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) took off in an attempt to foil the sprinters. Dempster and Voigt made a valiant effort and stretched their lead out to nearly one minute before the bunch reacted.

"It's always nice to start with a win. We tried it (the sprint train) in training the last few days and we stick to our plan," said Greipel at the finish.

"Everybody saw what [Marcel] Sieberg and [Greg] Henderson and [Adam] Hansen can do," he added.

While Dempster and Voigt worked well together at the front, it was Greipel's team, along with Argos-Shimano who went about ensuring the leading duo remained in reach. The speed remained fairly comfortable throughout the opening stages as Dempster and Voigt's lead slowly began to dwindle.

Dempster was keen to pick up the intermediate sprint bonuses – held at the end of every 5th lap and the veteran German was happy to allow the UniSA collect the maximum prize. Voigt was clearly thinking about keeping his energy for the finish but with so many sprinters keen on starting the year with a bang, they were always certain to be caught.

Dempster took four intermediate sprints before the two were finally caught with a little under 10 laps remaining. It was at this point a number of other teams including Saxo-Tinkoff, Garmin Sharp, FDJ and Sky Procycling came towards the front.

Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo-Tinkoff), Steel Von Hoff and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Chris Sutton (Sky) were all looking like potential winners but the Lotto Belisol train remained firm on the front.

The pace was winding up with each lap and while a number of teams were interested in setting up their sprinter, none seemed capable of staying on the front for long. One team had the fire-power: Lotto Belisol.

Coming into the final lap it was the powerful and well-drilled Lotto Belisol train that proved dominant. With five riders at the front of the bunch it seemed destined that Greipel would take his third criterium victory. Sprinting for the line it was only Orica GreenEdge's Matt Goss who could hold the wheel of the Gorilla. Goss made a final attempt at the line but would have to settle for second-place.

"I feel good. It was not a matter of not having the powers it’s just that sprint – you’ve got to have a really good run at it," said Goss after coming close to taking his first win of the year.

"Again, lotto did it perfectly. Hendy didn’t hit the front until 250m to go or less. Greipel had a perfect sit. I tried to lay off so I could come with a bit of speed but all I could do was just run up onto the back wheel and I barely even came past. It’s 75km/h down there which is pretty quick," he added.

In a repeat of last year's win it was the team of Greipel who delivered their leader to the line. Greipel put in a powerful display but it was the closing lap that meant nearly all the remaining sprinters were left to try and follow. Adam Hansen put a huge turn in at the front having never moved away from the pointy end all race.

The key to Lotto Belisol's first win of the year is quite simple according to the Australian.

"We have a set plan, it never happens, some guys go a bit too early, some guys can go a bit longer. Communication brings it all together," he said.

