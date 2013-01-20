Greipel opens season with victory in People's Choice Classic
Lotto Belisol too good once again in Adelaide
People's Choice Classic: East End, Adelaide -
André Greipel has won the prelude to the Santos Tour Down Under by winning the People's Choice Classic. The Lotto Belisol team took control early in the 30-lap race as Zak Dempster (UniSA) and Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) took off in an attempt to foil the sprinters. Dempster and Voigt made a valiant effort and stretched their lead out to nearly one minute before the bunch reacted.
"It's always nice to start with a win. We tried it (the sprint train) in training the last few days and we stick to our plan," said Greipel at the finish.
"Everybody saw what [Marcel] Sieberg and [Greg] Henderson and [Adam] Hansen can do," he added.
While Dempster and Voigt worked well together at the front, it was Greipel's team, along with Argos-Shimano who went about ensuring the leading duo remained in reach. The speed remained fairly comfortable throughout the opening stages as Dempster and Voigt's lead slowly began to dwindle.
Dempster was keen to pick up the intermediate sprint bonuses – held at the end of every 5th lap and the veteran German was happy to allow the UniSA collect the maximum prize. Voigt was clearly thinking about keeping his energy for the finish but with so many sprinters keen on starting the year with a bang, they were always certain to be caught.
Dempster took four intermediate sprints before the two were finally caught with a little under 10 laps remaining. It was at this point a number of other teams including Saxo-Tinkoff, Garmin Sharp, FDJ and Sky Procycling came towards the front.
Jonathan Cantwell (Saxo-Tinkoff), Steel Von Hoff and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp), Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Chris Sutton (Sky) were all looking like potential winners but the Lotto Belisol train remained firm on the front.
The pace was winding up with each lap and while a number of teams were interested in setting up their sprinter, none seemed capable of staying on the front for long. One team had the fire-power: Lotto Belisol.
Coming into the final lap it was the powerful and well-drilled Lotto Belisol train that proved dominant. With five riders at the front of the bunch it seemed destined that Greipel would take his third criterium victory. Sprinting for the line it was only Orica GreenEdge's Matt Goss who could hold the wheel of the Gorilla. Goss made a final attempt at the line but would have to settle for second-place.
"I feel good. It was not a matter of not having the powers it’s just that sprint – you’ve got to have a really good run at it," said Goss after coming close to taking his first win of the year.
"Again, lotto did it perfectly. Hendy didn’t hit the front until 250m to go or less. Greipel had a perfect sit. I tried to lay off so I could come with a bit of speed but all I could do was just run up onto the back wheel and I barely even came past. It’s 75km/h down there which is pretty quick," he added.
In a repeat of last year's win it was the team of Greipel who delivered their leader to the line. Greipel put in a powerful display but it was the closing lap that meant nearly all the remaining sprinters were left to try and follow. Adam Hansen put a huge turn in at the front having never moved away from the pointy end all race.
The key to Lotto Belisol's first win of the year is quite simple according to the Australian.
"We have a set plan, it never happens, some guys go a bit too early, some guys can go a bit longer. Communication brings it all together," he said.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|1:04:01
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:02
|6
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|9
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|12
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|13
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|16
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|17
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|18
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|21
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|23
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|24
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|26
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|27
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|29
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:08
|30
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|31
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|32
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|33
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|34
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|35
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|36
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|37
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|38
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|39
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|40
|Robert Hunter (Rsa) Garmin Sharp
|41
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
|42
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
|43
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|44
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|45
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|46
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|48
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|49
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|50
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|52
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|53
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
|54
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|56
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|58
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:21
|62
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|66
|Matthew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:25
|68
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|69
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|70
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|72
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|73
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|74
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
|75
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
|78
|Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|80
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
|81
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|82
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|83
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|85
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
|87
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|88
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|89
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|90
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
|91
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|92
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|93
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|95
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff
|96
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|97
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|99
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|100
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
|102
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|103
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
|104
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|105
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|106
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|107
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|108
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|109
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|110
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
|111
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|113
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:05
|116
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|117
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|119
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:08
|120
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|122
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|123
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|124
|Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|125
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:13
|126
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:21
|127
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|0:01:32
|128
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:38
|130
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|0:01:56
|131
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:59
