Greipel crushes competition in Lobethal

Demare and Renshaw left scrambling for minor spots

Image 1 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) salutes as he crosses the finish line in Lobethal

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 78

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 78

Marcel Sieberg (Lotto Belisol).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 78

Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r-La Mondiale).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 78

David Tanner (Blanco) and Koen de Kort (Argos-Shimano) at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 78

Frantisek Rabon (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 78

Graeme Brown (Blanco Pro Cycling) at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 78

Jack Bobridge (Blanco) puts in a dig on Checker Hill.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 78

Geraint Thomas (Sky) completes stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 78

Andrea Guardini (Astana) on Checker Hill.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 78

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge) shows off his Australian champion's jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 78

Chris Anker Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) on Checker Hill.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 78

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) mulls over his second place finish on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 78

Yauheni Hutarovich has joined Ag2r-La Mondiale for 2013.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 78

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) at the end of stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 78

Timmy Duggan (Saxo-Tinkoff).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 78

Matt Hayman (Sky) on Checker Hill.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 78

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) on Checker Hill.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 78

Cristiano Salerno (Cannondale).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 78

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 78

Jordan Kerby (UNI SA - Australia) ploughs a lone furrow off the front.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 78

Jordan Kerby (UNI SA - Australia) had plenty of encouragement on Checker Hill.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 78

Jordan Kerby (UNI SA - Australia) wasn't lacking in support on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 78

Thumbs up from Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) throws his bouquet to the fans.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 78

The Tour Down Under peloton.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 78

Jordan Kerby (UNI SA - Australia).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 78

Jordan Kerby (UNI SA - Australia) on the offensive.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 78

Lotto Belisol lead the peloton in support of Andre Greipel.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 78

Thirsty work at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 78

Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 78

Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 78

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Geraint Thomas (Sky) at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 78

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 78

Mark Renshaw (Blanco) had to settle for third on day one of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 78

The peloton on stage 1 of the 2013 Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 78

Jose Herrada Lopez (Movistar).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 78

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 78

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 78

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) looks for shade before the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 78

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) begins his season in the sunshine of Australia.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 78

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 78

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) goes to sign on for the start of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 78

Timmy Duggan (Saxo-Tinkoff).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 78

Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 78

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in the rainbow jersey of world champion.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 78

Andrea Guardini (Astana) at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 78

Andrea Guardini (Astana) before the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 78

Laurent Didier (RadioShack Leopard) rides to the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 78

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) was suspended for his links to Dr. Michele Ferrari during the winter.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 78

Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 78

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) before the start.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has a fine record at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 78

Stuart O'Grady (Orica-GreenEdge) is the home favourite at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 78

The Tour Down Under peloton toils in warm sunshine.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 78

All smiles from Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 78

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) signs on.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 78

Eros Capecchi began his Movistar career in Australia.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 78

Graeme Brown models the Blanco Pro Cycling kit.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 78

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) reports for duty.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 78

Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard) is a popular figure with the Australian crowds.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 78

A relaxed Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) before the start.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 78

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) begins his year at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 78

Bernhard Eisel (Sky) lines up for stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) pulls on the ochre jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) salutes from the podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 78

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) begins his classics preparation at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had too much for Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Mark Renshaw (Blanco Pro Cycling).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was a dominant winner on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 72 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) beat Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Mark Renshaw (Blanco Pro Cycling) on stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 78

Where were you? Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is a powerful sprinter.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was quickest in Lobethal at the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 1 of the Tour Down Under.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 78

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) soft-pedals towards the podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 78

Job done. Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) after crossing the line.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 78 of 78

Matt Hayman (Team Sky).

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

André Greipel has taken his second victory of the year in the opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under. Greipel's Lotto Belisol team once again proved they have the depth and power in the lead-out to ensure no other team can compete in the bunch sprints. Flying under the red kite with a kilometre to go it was the Lotto Belisol team that still had the numbers. Greipel was in a league of his own when he opened his sprint and left Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Mark Renshaw (Blanco) in his wake to collect the minor placings.

It was Greipel's 12th stage victory at the Australian race and while this year's edition should prove too difficult for the German to capture a third overall title, he is undoubtedly the rider to beat for the bunch kicks. He does however, pull on the race leader's jersey for tomorrow's stage from Mount Barker to Rostrevor.

"We expected more attacks," Greipel said after the race. "The team did an awesome job again. It was hard to control and keep me up the front but the team did an awesome job."

Third-place Renshaw was content with his ride, thanking his team for helping to position him in the final kilometres.

André is probably the fastest sprinter here, so it's normal that they (Lotto-Belisol) take control," said Renshaw. "The sprint for us went well. I had (David) Tanner and (Maarten) Tjallingii looking after me with 20km to go.

"(Graeme) Brown took over with 2km to go. Behind Greipel, I lost a few spots over the top of the climb. I had to start too far back in the sprint and I think I moved from sixth or seventh to third. It's a good sprint and it's a big improvement from Sunday.

"I think I am capable of a win this week. I have a good team working for me, so I think it's realistic to try to win a stage. I am competitive. Today was a pretty tough sprint stage," said Renshaw.

The final result may have been dedicated to the sprinters but there was plenty of action that occurred during the 135km stage from Prospect to Lobethal. It began with the the attack of Jordan Kerby (UniSA-Australia) who departed the comfort of the peloton in the opening kilometres.

In some respects it was better for Kerby to go it alone as the bunch had little interest in tracking him down. The first and only KOM point at Checker Hill was a mere 41.9km from the race start and with a gap that grew to seven minutes, he was destined to pull on the KOM leader's jersey at the end of the day.

"At the start of my first WorldTour race, I was pretty excited," said Kerby. "UniSA always try to be aggressive at the Tour Down Under. It was great to have Dave Sanders (team manager) telling me from the car to not overdo it. Once I got seven minutes lead, I tried to ride tempo.

"Now I’m the king of the mountains," Kerby said. "But it’s a very big challenge to keep the jersey with what’s coming up. I’ll give it a try though!"

A number of the general classification contenders were not content on sitting back today as Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge), Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Philippe Gilbert (BMC) all fought for bonus seconds at each of the intermediate sprints. With last year's race being won on a count-back in the favour of Gerrans, the world road race champion Gilbert was not willing to give any advantage to his rivals. The intermediate sprints on offer mean the three all sit within the top-10 leading into tomorrow's difficult stage into Rostrevor.

Kerby resistance was finally overthrown by a counter-move by Jérôme Pineau (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) shortly after the second intermediate sprint at 92.6km. Pineau's move signalled the end of Kerby's long day after 100km in front  and also brought the bunch into life. Pineau extended his lead to over a minute as the bunch passed through the start/finish line for the penultimate time but he too was ultimately caught by the speeding peloton.

Coming into the finish Lotto Belisol seemed set for the win and Greipel was simply too good for everyone. The powerful German had plenty of time to enjoy his victory as he crossed the line bike lengths ahead.

How it happened

It was a rapid start to the opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under. The first round of the WorldTour would begin with a 135km route from Prospect to Lobethal under routinely warm conditions for Adelaide.

The peloton would be treated to one KOM and three intermediate sprints over the lumpy stage. The climb up Checker Hill is a regular feature of Tour Down Under and would be the first heart-starter of the day.

The bunch would pass through the finish line at the 83.7km point and would then tackle two full laps of the circuit before sprinting for the win.

Jordan Kerby (UniSA – Australia) was the first rider to establish a gap from the peloton and his lead quickly grew to a maximum lead of over 7 seven minutes. The first and only KOM of the day at Checker Hill was taken out by Kerby with the peloton nearly 3 minutes behind.

Jack Bobridge (Blanco) was the second rider over the top of the hill and attempted to use his impetus to form a counter-move. His move was quickly shut-down as Kerby's lead began to extend once again.

Kerby remained ahead of the main field as he crossed through the finish line at Lobethal for the first time. The Lotto Belisol and Argos-Shimano lead peloton were content to allow the UniSA maximum time off the front.

Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma Quickstep) attacked from the bunch shortly after the second intermediate sprint and gained a 15-second gap very quickly, he was the only rider interested in hunting down the race leader Kerby.

The field failed to immediately react to the attack of Pineau and he used that hesitation to push on alone. He promptly caught the young Australian at the 105km mark.

Kerby got into the slipstream of Pineau but was quickly dropped as the road lead toward the finish banner at Lobethal – where the new leader and the peloton would be given the bell to signify the final lap.

Pineau would have to work extremely hard to maintain his one-minute lead as he passed through the finish line for the penultimate time. At the completion of the next loop, the rider who crossed the line would be crowned the day's winner and would pull on the race leader's jersey.

Pineau was caught right before the third intermediate sprint as world road race champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) passed him in the final metres. Gilbert had launched out of the bunch in anticipation of gaining a few bonus seconds.

Tour Down Under has historically been won and lost by a handful of seconds and the general classification contenders would be looking for every possible chance to steal some seconds.

At 10km to go Sky had come to the front and put the entire team into the line. Movistar were also riding hard as former Spanish time trial champion Ivan Gutierrez took over on the long ascent toward Lobethal with 8km remaining.

Movistar would be looking to bring Jose Joaquin Rojas across the finish in first place. Rojas has already proved himself at Down Under in past editions.

Ag2r La Mondiale sent a rider up the road in the form of Blel Kadri but would have his work cut out for him to survive the final 6km. He was caught with 5km to go as Ian Stannard (Sky) pulled the bunch along.

The short and difficult climbs proved too much for Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) as the pace and strength of Sky and Lotto Belisol was really on show. The two teams were going head-to-head trying to control the front but at the finish it was all Lotto Belisol riders who had to strength to up the pace further. The sprint was simply a formality for Greipel.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:35:24
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
4Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
10Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
11Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
12Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
13Antony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
14Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
16Daryl Impey (RSA) ORICA GreenEdge
17Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
18Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
19Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
20Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
22Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
23Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
24Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
25Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
26Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
27Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
28Simon Clarke (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge
29Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
30Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
31Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
32Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
33Simon Gerrans (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge
34Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
36Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
38Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
39Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
40Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
41Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
42Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
43Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
44Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
46Jermoe Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
47Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
48Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
49George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
50Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
51Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
52Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ
53Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
54Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
55Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
56Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
57Stuart O'Grady (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge
58Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
59Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
60Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
63Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
64Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
66Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
68Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
70Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
71Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
72Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
76Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
77Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
78Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
79Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff
80Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
81Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
83Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
85Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
86Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
87Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
88Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
89Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
90Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
91Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
92Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:16
93Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge0:00:20
94William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:27
95Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:33
96Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:37
97Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:43
98Matthew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:59
99Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco0:01:02
100Jens Mouris (Ned) ORICA GreenEdge0:01:17
101Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:19
102Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
103Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
104Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
105Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
106Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
107Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
108Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
109Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
110Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
111Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge
113Brian Vandborg DNK Cannondale
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
115Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:02:49
116Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
117Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
119William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
120Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
121Gédiminas Bagdonas LIT AG2R La Mondiale
122Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
123Marthin Kohler (Swi) BMC
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:04:04
125Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
126Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:21
127Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:05:18
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
129Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
131Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
132Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:35:14
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:04
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco0:00:06
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge0:00:07
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
6Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:00:08
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana0:00:09
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
10Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:10
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
14Zakkery Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
15Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
16Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
17Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
18Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
19Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
20Daryl Impey (RSA) ORICA GreenEdge
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
22Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
23Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
25Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
26Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
27G Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
28Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
29Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
30Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
31Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
32Simon Clarke (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge
33Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
34Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
35Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
36Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
37Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
40Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
41Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
42Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
44Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
45Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
46Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
47Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
48Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
49Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
50George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
51Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
52Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
53Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ
54Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
55Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
56Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
57Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
58Stuart O'Grady (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge
59Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
61Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
63Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
64Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
66Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
68Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
70Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
71Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
72Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
75Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
76Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
77Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
78Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
79Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff
80Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
81Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
83Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
84Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
85Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
86Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
87Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
88Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
89Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
90Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
91Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
92Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:26
93Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge0:00:30
94William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:37
95Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:43
96Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:47
97Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:53
98Matthew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:09
99Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco0:01:12
100Jens Mouris (Ned) ORICA GreenEdge0:01:27
101Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:29
102Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
103Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
104Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
105Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
106Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
107Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
108Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
109Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
110Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
111Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge
113Brian Vandborg DNK Cannondale
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:51
115Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:02:59
116Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
117Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
118Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
119William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
120Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
121Gédiminas Bagdonas LIT AG2R La Mondiale
122Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
123Marthin Kohler (Swi) BMC
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:04:14
125Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
126Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:31
127Alan Marangoni (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:05:22
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Cannondale0:05:28
129Olivier Kaisen (Ita) Astana
130Frantisek Rabon (Bel) Lotto Belisol
131Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
132Jordan Kerby (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana14
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco13
5Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
6Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
8Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar9
9Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida9
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
11Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
12Simon Gerrans (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge5
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC5
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
15Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco6
3Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff4
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ3:35:24
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
4Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
5Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
8Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
10Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
11Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
12Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
13Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
14Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
15Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
18Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
19Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
20Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
21Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:16
22Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:43
23Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:01:19
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) ORICA GreenEdge
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:41
26Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:02:49
27Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
29Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
30Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:04
31Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:05:18

Most competitive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida10:46:12
2Euskaltel Euskadi
3UNI SA - Australia
4Blanco
5Lotto Belisol
6Astana
7Sky Procycling
8Cannondale
9ORICA GreenEdge
10FDJ
11Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
12Movistar
13Vacansoleil-DCM
14Garmin Sharp
15Radioshack Leopard
16AG2R La Mondiale
17BMC
18Saxo-Tinkoff
19Argos-Shimano0:01:19

