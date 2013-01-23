Image 1 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling) takes his first win of the season into Rostrevor at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 76 Jens Voigt (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 76 Jeremoe Pineau in action (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 76 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 76 Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 76 Guillaume Bonnaford, Simon Clarke, Jonathan Cantwell (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 76 Maxim Iglinsky (Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 76 Chris Sutton (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 76 Ivan Santaromita (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 76 Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma Quick Step) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 76 Josè Joaquin Rojas, Serge Pauwels, Mikael Cherel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 76 Daniele Pietropolli and Tom Jelte Slagter (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 76 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 76 Javier Moreno Bazan and Ben Hermans (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) wins the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) triumphs with a stage victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) on his way to winning (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 76 Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) finishes banged up (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 76 Kenny Robert Van Hummel, Nathan Haas, Alan Marangoni (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 76 Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 76 Chris Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 76 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 76 Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 76 Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 76 Ian Stannard (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 76 World champ Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at sign-in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 76 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) signs in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 76 Jens Voigt (RadioShack) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 76 Luke Durbridge and Stuart O'Grady (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 76 Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Merida) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 76 Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 76 Matthew Lloyd (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 35 of 76 Julien Kern (AG2R) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 36 of 76 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 37 of 76 Calvin Watson, Guillaume Bonnafond and William Clarke (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 76 Andy Schleck (Radioshack) at sign in (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 76 Lachlan Davud Morton (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) got his season off to a flying start in Australia. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) holds the ochre jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 76 Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) at the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 76 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) began his season in Australia. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 76 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) after stage 2 of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) picks himself up after his crash. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 76 Soaring temperatures and blue skies greeted the Tour Down Under peloton. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 76 Arnaud Demare (FDJ) rehydrates at the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 49 of 76 The Tour Down Under peloton heads towards Corkscrew Hill. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 50 of 76 Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 51 of 76 Martin Kohler (BMC) powers the peloton. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 52 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) follows the move. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 53 of 76 Luke Durbrige (Orica GreenEdge) stays close to the front. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 54 of 76 Juraj Sagan (Cannondale) in action at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 55 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) suffered ill-fortune on day two of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 56 of 76 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) remounts gingerly after his crash at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 57 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) salutes from the podium. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 58 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) takes the win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 59 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) hopes were dashed by a crash. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 60 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the podium at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 61 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) took the stage and the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 62 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) in celebratory mode. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 63 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 76 Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - Merida) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was the strongest rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 67 of 76 Simone Stortoni (Lampre - Merida) drops back to the team car (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 68 of 76 Arnaud Courteille (FdJ) needed medical help (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 69 of 76 Arnaud Courteille (FdJ) needed medical help (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 70 of 76 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was among those held up in crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 71 of 76 Lotto Belisol and Sky Procycling at the front of the Tour Down Under peloton on a perfect Adelaide afternoon (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 72 of 76 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) worked hard on the front for his team today (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 73 of 76 Plenty of supporters at the finish of Stage 2 in Rostrevor at Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 74 of 76 Thomas (Sky) pulls on the race leader's ocre jersey at the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 75 of 76 Geraint Thomas (Sky) takes to the stage after proving strongest up Corkscrew Road (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 76 of 76 Thomas (Sky) celebrates a successful return to the road by winning the second stage of Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti)

Geraint Thomas (Sky) has won Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under following a thrilling attack on Corkscrew Hill, the day coming to an entertaining crescendo. Javier Moreno (Movistar) could not keep up with the Brit who led out the sprint with 300 metres to go, with Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard), third.

The victory sees Thomas move into the race lead with a five second advantage from Moreno. Hermans sits a further two seconds back.

"It was a good day really," said Thomas as the finish line.

"I felt good right from the start. I've worked really hard in the winter."

Thomas had charged up the Corkscrew climb which began around 10km from the finish line in Rostrevor, in pursuit of Kiwi George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) who had opened up a gap on the lead riders. Easing past Bennett, Thomas seemingly cruised his way up the steep ascent to claim maximum points at the KOM point.

Bennett, Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard) and Javier Moreno (Movistar) joined Thomas on the fast descent and on the run into the finish, the Olympic Champion was keeping a watchful eye from the back of the group.

Skirting around his companions, Thomas opened up the sprint early for a win that was never threatened once the finish line was in sight.

Thomas was among the names counted as a possibility for the overall, but very few would have expected him to be wearing ochre so soon, with Stage 2 previewed to be a battle between Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge). Asked if he could hold on to the lead, Thomas was non-committal.

"We'll take tomorrow first, just take it day by day," he said.

"I came here just wanting to work hard and possibly get a stage.

"So I've done that and that's fantastic - GC would be a massive bonus now if it happened."

How it unfolded...

With just one kilometre of neutral, attacks came thick and fast from the drop of the flag for the short 116.5km stage. Recent winner of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Calvin Watson (UniSA - Australia) was first man out of the blocks and he was soon joined by Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo - Tinkoff), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R) and stage winner in 2012, Will Clarke (Argos - Shimano).

The four chipped away at the gap and soon opened up an advantage of 2:20 at the 27km mark. With the general classification on the line, despite being just the second stage, it was no surprise that this would be as big as the gap got.

The first sprint of the day with just over 32km of racing done was won by Clarke, ahead of Watson and Bonnafond with only really the lead two fighting it out for the points and valuable time bonuses.

The 20-odd kilometre loop through Hahndorf saw the gap hovering at around the minute-and-a-half mark.

The second sprint was again won by Clarke, with Bonnafond in pursuit.

BMC’s intentions for the day, with Philippe Gilbert eyeing the general classification lead, were clear with Martin Kohler patrolling the front of the bunch. With 40km to go, and the peloton winding its way through the Cudlee Creek Road, the breakaway was in sight with a gap beginning to tumble.

Bernard Eisel (Sky) and Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) were consistently taking turns on the front of the peloton. Not far behind was the Lotto Belisol team who were protecting the interests of Ochre Jersey Andre Greipel. Meantime, after a stack of work earlier in the day, Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) was content to sit at the very back.

Breakaway specialist Clarke had his orders from the team car and the plan was to hang on for as long as possible. With 97km of racing complete, it was the 27-year-old Australian who remained stoic off the front but he soon realised that the battle for an early advantage in GC was going to swallow any lead he had, sitting up.

Multiple attacks went off the front of the bunch as the climb began at 10km to go to the finish, with Yann Huguet (Argos Shimano) and Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) who was attempting to set up for Simon Gerrans, among the first of the opening shots. The swarming bunch was unwilling to let anyone get much of a gap. Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Matthew Lloyd (Lampre) were next, before pre-stage favourite Kiwi George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) launched an attack.

The 22-year-old was soon joined by Geraint Thomas (Sky) who motored past his companion and headed for the top of the KOM without looking threatened.

Javier Moreno (Movistar) would follow, and then Bennett and teammate Hermans. Thomas was soon caught by his pursuants on the descent, just as carnage was taking place in their wake.

"At one point I did think 'what have I done? Have I gone too early?'" Thomas said following his win. "But I bit the bullet as they say and dug in."

At least 20 riders came to grief, 15 of those hitting the road and the ambulance called. Among those was Gilbert who would be pushed to the finish line by his teammates with a wrecked rear derailleur. Jesse Sergeant, Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard), Bernard Sulzberger (UniSA - Australia), and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) were other casualties. Amaud Courteille (FDJ) was the only rider not to finish the race, taken to hospital with a possible broken nose and mild concussion while Movistar’s Giovanni Visconti was taken to hospital for precautionary x-rays. Ian Stannard (Sky), Jose Herrade (Movistar), Tomaz Marczynski (Vacansoleil), Julian Kearn, Blel Kadri (AG2R), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel Euskadi) were treated at the finish for cuts and abrasions.

Sulzberger had a dislocated finger which he fixed himself.

"We were jumping back on (to the front group) and someone crashed on the corner," the Tasmanian rider explained. "It was just like dominoes, really - disappointing," he concluded, firm of the belief that the group would have contested the finish.

With the finish line in sight, Thomas, Bennett, Hermans and Moreno maintained a small gap over a group of 11 riders who could never quite bridge across. The Kiwi would lose touch and fall in with the chase group of Tom Jelte Slagter, Wilco Kelderman (Blanco), Tim Wellens, Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Merida), Jack Bauer (Garmin Sharp), Ion Izagirre and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel Euskadi), Kenny Elissonde, Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard).

Thomas had time to celebrate as he crossed the finish line, relieved that he had eluded the chase bunch which he knew was coming after him.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:44:18 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 0:00:01 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 0:00:04 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 9 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 10 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 11 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 13 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 14 Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ 15 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 0:00:21 17 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 18 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 20 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 21 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 0:00:24 24 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:40 25 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 26 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:09 28 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 29 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 30 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 31 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar 32 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 33 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi 34 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 35 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 36 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 38 Matthew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:18 40 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 41 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 42 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 43 Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 44 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 45 Brian Vandborg DNK Cannondale 46 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:23 47 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 48 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:02:36 49 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 50 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 51 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 52 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 53 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 54 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 55 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 56 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 57 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 58 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 59 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 60 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 62 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 63 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco 64 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 65 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 68 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 69 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:02:49 70 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 71 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC 73 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 0:03:09 74 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:03:21 75 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC 0:03:33 76 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC 77 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 78 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 0:04:17 79 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 80 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:04:53 81 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 83 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 84 Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale 85 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 86 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:55 87 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 88 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:05:26 89 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:59 90 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:00 91 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:14 92 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 93 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 94 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 0:06:19 95 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 96 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 97 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 98 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 99 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 100 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 103 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 104 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 105 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 106 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 107 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 108 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 109 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 110 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 111 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 112 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 113 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 114 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 115 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 116 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 117 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 118 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 119 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 120 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 121 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 122 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 123 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 124 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:29 127 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:06:38 128 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:08:00 129 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 0:08:18 130 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:14:26 131 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 14 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 13 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 12 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 6 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 10 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 9 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 8 10 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 7 11 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 6 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 13 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3 14 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 2

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 12 3 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 8 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 6 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 4 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 2:44:22 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 5 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 8 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:05 9 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 11 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:01:14 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:02:32 13 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:02:45 15 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:49 16 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 17 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 18 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:04:51 19 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 0:06:15 20 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 21 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 23 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 24 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 27 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 28 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 29 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 30 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:07:56

Most competitive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Radioshack Leopard 8:13:03 2 Lotto Belisol 0:01:08 3 Euskaltel Euskadi 4 Movistar 0:01:22 5 Sky Procycling 0:01:40 6 Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:10 7 Blanco 0:02:35 8 FDJ 9 Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:39 10 Garmin Sharp 0:02:52 11 Cannondale 0:03:36 12 Lampre-Merida 0:03:40 13 Astana 0:03:57 14 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 15 Argos-Shimano 0:05:30 16 BMC 0:05:53 17 UNI SA - Australia 0:06:35 18 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:07:41 19 Orica GreenEdge 0:09:44

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 6:19:32 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 0:05:00 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 0:07:00 4 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:00 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 11 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 13 Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ 14 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 15 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 0:30:00 17 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:31:00 18 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 20 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 21 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 0:34:00 24 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:50:00 25 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1:19:00 27 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 28 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 29 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 30 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 31 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi 32 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 33 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar 34 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 35 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 1:25:00 37 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 1:28:00 38 Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 40 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 41 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 42 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:35:00 43 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:18:00 44 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale 2:33:00 45 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 46 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:43:00 47 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 2:44:00 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 49 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 2:45:00 50 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2:46:00 51 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 52 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale 53 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco 54 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 55 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 56 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 57 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 58 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 59 Brian Vandborg DNK Cannondale 2:47:00 60 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2:53:00 61 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 2:56:00 62 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 2:59:00 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC 64 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 3:13:00 65 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 3:19:00 66 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 3:31:00 68 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 3:43:00 69 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC 70 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC 71 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 4:05:00 72 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 73 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 74 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 76 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 4:27:00 77 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 78 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 5:03:00 79 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 5:05:00 80 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 5:11:00 81 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 5:36:00 82 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 5:46:00 83 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6:09:00 84 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6:10:00 85 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 6:14:00 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 6:25:00 87 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6:27:00 88 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 6:29:00 89 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 90 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 92 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 93 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 94 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 95 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 96 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 97 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 98 Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff 6:39:00 99 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6:49:00 100 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 7:01:00 101 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 7:31:00 102 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 7:46:00 103 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 7:48:00 104 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 105 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 106 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 107 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 108 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 109 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 7:52:00 110 Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale 111 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 8:04:00 112 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 8:07:00 113 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 8:10:00 114 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 115 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 8:28:00 116 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 9:09:00 117 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 9:12:00 118 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 9:17:00 119 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 9:18:00 120 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 121 Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 122 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 123 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 124 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 10:21:00 125 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 10:33:00 127 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 11:41:00 128 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11:42:00 129 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 11:47:00 130 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM 14:36:00 131 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 3 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 14 5 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 14 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 13 8 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 13 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 12 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 11 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 12 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 10 13 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 15 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 9 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 9 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 8 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 19 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 7 20 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 6 21 Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 5 23 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 24 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 25 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 3 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 27 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3 28 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 12 3 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 4 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 8 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 6 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 6 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 4 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 4 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 2 10 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 6:19:46 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 5 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 8 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:05 9 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:01:14 11 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:21 12 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:02:32 13 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:02:39 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:49 16 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:05:32 17 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:06:13 18 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:06:15 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 21 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:07:34 22 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 23 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:07:38 24 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:07:56 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:08:55 27 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:03 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 0:09:04 29 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 30 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:11:27