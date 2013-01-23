Thomas wins the battle of Corkscrew
New race leader after thrilling move on testing climb
Stage 2: Mount Barker - Rostrevor
Geraint Thomas (Sky) has won Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under following a thrilling attack on Corkscrew Hill, the day coming to an entertaining crescendo. Javier Moreno (Movistar) could not keep up with the Brit who led out the sprint with 300 metres to go, with Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard), third.
The victory sees Thomas move into the race lead with a five second advantage from Moreno. Hermans sits a further two seconds back.
"It was a good day really," said Thomas as the finish line.
"I felt good right from the start. I've worked really hard in the winter."
Thomas had charged up the Corkscrew climb which began around 10km from the finish line in Rostrevor, in pursuit of Kiwi George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) who had opened up a gap on the lead riders. Easing past Bennett, Thomas seemingly cruised his way up the steep ascent to claim maximum points at the KOM point.
Bennett, Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard) and Javier Moreno (Movistar) joined Thomas on the fast descent and on the run into the finish, the Olympic Champion was keeping a watchful eye from the back of the group.
Skirting around his companions, Thomas opened up the sprint early for a win that was never threatened once the finish line was in sight.
Thomas was among the names counted as a possibility for the overall, but very few would have expected him to be wearing ochre so soon, with Stage 2 previewed to be a battle between Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge). Asked if he could hold on to the lead, Thomas was non-committal.
"We'll take tomorrow first, just take it day by day," he said.
"I came here just wanting to work hard and possibly get a stage.
"So I've done that and that's fantastic - GC would be a massive bonus now if it happened."
How it unfolded...
With just one kilometre of neutral, attacks came thick and fast from the drop of the flag for the short 116.5km stage. Recent winner of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Calvin Watson (UniSA - Australia) was first man out of the blocks and he was soon joined by Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo - Tinkoff), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R) and stage winner in 2012, Will Clarke (Argos - Shimano).
The four chipped away at the gap and soon opened up an advantage of 2:20 at the 27km mark. With the general classification on the line, despite being just the second stage, it was no surprise that this would be as big as the gap got.
The first sprint of the day with just over 32km of racing done was won by Clarke, ahead of Watson and Bonnafond with only really the lead two fighting it out for the points and valuable time bonuses.
The 20-odd kilometre loop through Hahndorf saw the gap hovering at around the minute-and-a-half mark.
The second sprint was again won by Clarke, with Bonnafond in pursuit.
BMC’s intentions for the day, with Philippe Gilbert eyeing the general classification lead, were clear with Martin Kohler patrolling the front of the bunch. With 40km to go, and the peloton winding its way through the Cudlee Creek Road, the breakaway was in sight with a gap beginning to tumble.
Bernard Eisel (Sky) and Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) were consistently taking turns on the front of the peloton. Not far behind was the Lotto Belisol team who were protecting the interests of Ochre Jersey Andre Greipel. Meantime, after a stack of work earlier in the day, Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) was content to sit at the very back.
Breakaway specialist Clarke had his orders from the team car and the plan was to hang on for as long as possible. With 97km of racing complete, it was the 27-year-old Australian who remained stoic off the front but he soon realised that the battle for an early advantage in GC was going to swallow any lead he had, sitting up.
Multiple attacks went off the front of the bunch as the climb began at 10km to go to the finish, with Yann Huguet (Argos Shimano) and Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) who was attempting to set up for Simon Gerrans, among the first of the opening shots. The swarming bunch was unwilling to let anyone get much of a gap. Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Matthew Lloyd (Lampre) were next, before pre-stage favourite Kiwi George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) launched an attack.
The 22-year-old was soon joined by Geraint Thomas (Sky) who motored past his companion and headed for the top of the KOM without looking threatened.
Javier Moreno (Movistar) would follow, and then Bennett and teammate Hermans. Thomas was soon caught by his pursuants on the descent, just as carnage was taking place in their wake.
"At one point I did think 'what have I done? Have I gone too early?'" Thomas said following his win. "But I bit the bullet as they say and dug in."
At least 20 riders came to grief, 15 of those hitting the road and the ambulance called. Among those was Gilbert who would be pushed to the finish line by his teammates with a wrecked rear derailleur. Jesse Sergeant, Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard), Bernard Sulzberger (UniSA - Australia), and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) were other casualties. Amaud Courteille (FDJ) was the only rider not to finish the race, taken to hospital with a possible broken nose and mild concussion while Movistar’s Giovanni Visconti was taken to hospital for precautionary x-rays. Ian Stannard (Sky), Jose Herrade (Movistar), Tomaz Marczynski (Vacansoleil), Julian Kearn, Blel Kadri (AG2R), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel Euskadi) were treated at the finish for cuts and abrasions.
Sulzberger had a dislocated finger which he fixed himself.
"We were jumping back on (to the front group) and someone crashed on the corner," the Tasmanian rider explained. "It was just like dominoes, really - disappointing," he concluded, firm of the belief that the group would have contested the finish.
With the finish line in sight, Thomas, Bennett, Hermans and Moreno maintained a small gap over a group of 11 riders who could never quite bridge across. The Kiwi would lose touch and fall in with the chase group of Tom Jelte Slagter, Wilco Kelderman (Blanco), Tim Wellens, Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Merida), Jack Bauer (Garmin Sharp), Ion Izagirre and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel Euskadi), Kenny Elissonde, Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard).
Thomas had time to celebrate as he crossed the finish line, relieved that he had eluded the chase bunch which he knew was coming after him.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:44:18
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:01
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|0:00:04
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|9
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|14
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:21
|17
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|18
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
|20
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|21
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
|0:00:24
|24
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:40
|25
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|26
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:09
|28
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|29
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|31
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar
|32
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|33
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
|34
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|35
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|38
|Matthew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|40
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|41
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|42
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|43
|Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|44
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|45
|Brian Vandborg DNK Cannondale
|46
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|47
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|48
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:02:36
|49
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|50
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|51
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|52
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|53
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|54
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|55
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|56
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|57
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|58
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|60
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|63
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
|64
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|65
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
|66
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|69
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:49
|70
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
|73
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|0:03:09
|74
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:03:21
|75
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
|0:03:33
|76
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
|77
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|78
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|0:04:17
|79
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|80
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:04:53
|81
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|83
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|84
|Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale
|85
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|86
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|87
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|88
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:05:26
|89
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:59
|90
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:00
|91
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:14
|92
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|0:06:19
|95
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|96
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|97
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|98
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|99
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|100
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|103
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|105
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|106
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|107
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|109
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|110
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|112
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|113
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
|114
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|115
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|117
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|119
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|120
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|121
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|122
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|123
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|124
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:29
|127
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:06:38
|128
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:08:00
|129
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:18
|130
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:14:26
|131
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|14
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|13
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|12
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|6
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|10
|8
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|9
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|8
|10
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|7
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|12
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|5
|13
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3
|14
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|12
|3
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|8
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|4
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|2:44:22
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|4
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|5
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|8
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:05
|9
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:01:14
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:02:32
|13
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:45
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:49
|16
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|17
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|18
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:51
|19
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|0:06:15
|20
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|21
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|23
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|24
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|27
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|28
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|29
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|30
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:07:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|8:13:03
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:08
|3
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|4
|Movistar
|0:01:22
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:40
|6
|Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:10
|7
|Blanco
|0:02:35
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|0:02:52
|11
|Cannondale
|0:03:36
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:40
|13
|Astana
|0:03:57
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|15
|Argos-Shimano
|0:05:30
|16
|BMC
|0:05:53
|17
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:06:35
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:07:41
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6:19:32
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|0:05:00
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|0:07:00
|4
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:00
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|7
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|13
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|0:30:00
|17
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:31:00
|18
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
|20
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|21
|Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
|0:34:00
|24
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:50:00
|25
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1:19:00
|27
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|29
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|30
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|31
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
|32
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|33
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar
|34
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|35
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|36
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|1:25:00
|37
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:28:00
|38
|Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|41
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|42
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:35:00
|43
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:18:00
|44
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale
|2:33:00
|45
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|46
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:43:00
|47
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|2:44:00
|48
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|49
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|2:45:00
|50
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2:46:00
|51
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|52
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
|53
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
|54
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|55
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|56
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|57
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|58
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|59
|Brian Vandborg DNK Cannondale
|2:47:00
|60
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2:53:00
|61
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|2:56:00
|62
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2:59:00
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
|64
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|3:13:00
|65
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|3:19:00
|66
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|3:31:00
|68
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|3:43:00
|69
|Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
|70
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
|71
|Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|4:05:00
|72
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|73
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|74
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|76
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|4:27:00
|77
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|78
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|5:03:00
|79
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|5:05:00
|80
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|5:11:00
|81
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|5:36:00
|82
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|5:46:00
|83
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6:09:00
|84
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6:10:00
|85
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|6:14:00
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|6:25:00
|87
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6:27:00
|88
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|6:29:00
|89
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|90
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|93
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|94
|Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|95
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|96
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|97
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|98
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff
|6:39:00
|99
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6:49:00
|100
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|7:01:00
|101
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|7:31:00
|102
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|7:46:00
|103
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|7:48:00
|104
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
|106
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|107
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|109
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|7:52:00
|110
|Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale
|111
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|8:04:00
|112
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|8:07:00
|113
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|8:10:00
|114
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|115
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|8:28:00
|116
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|9:09:00
|117
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|9:12:00
|118
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|9:17:00
|119
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|9:18:00
|120
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|121
|Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|122
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|123
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|124
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|10:21:00
|125
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|126
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|10:33:00
|127
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|11:41:00
|128
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11:42:00
|129
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|11:47:00
|130
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|14:36:00
|131
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|3
|Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|4
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|14
|5
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|14
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|13
|8
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|13
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|12
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|11
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|12
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|10
|13
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|15
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|9
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|9
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|8
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|19
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|7
|20
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|21
|Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|5
|23
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|5
|24
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|25
|Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|3
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|27
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3
|28
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|12
|3
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|8
|5
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|6
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|4
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|2
|10
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|6:19:46
|2
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|8
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:05
|9
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:01:14
|11
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:21
|12
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:02:32
|13
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:39
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:49
|16
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:05:32
|17
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:06:13
|18
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:06:15
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|21
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:34
|22
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:38
|24
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:07:56
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:08:55
|27
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:03
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|0:09:04
|29
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|30
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:11:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|18:59:15
|2
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:01:08
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|4
|Movistar
|0:01:22
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:40
|6
|Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:10
|7
|Blanco
|0:02:35
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|10
|Garmin Sharp
|0:02:52
|11
|Cannondale
|0:03:36
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|0:03:40
|13
|Astana
|0:03:57
|14
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|15
|BMC
|0:05:53
|16
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:06:35
|17
|Argos-Shimano
|0:06:49
|18
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:07:41
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:44
