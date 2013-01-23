Trending

Thomas wins the battle of Corkscrew

New race leader after thrilling move on testing climb

Image 1 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling) takes his first win of the season into Rostrevor at Tour Down Under

Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling) takes his first win of the season into Rostrevor at Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 76

Jens Voigt (RadioShack)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 76

Jeremoe Pineau in action

Jeremoe Pineau in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 76

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 76

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 76

Guillaume Bonnaford, Simon Clarke, Jonathan Cantwell

Guillaume Bonnaford, Simon Clarke, Jonathan Cantwell
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 76

Maxim Iglinsky (Astana)

Maxim Iglinsky (Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 76

Chris Sutton (Sky)

Chris Sutton (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 76

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)

Ivan Santaromita (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 76

Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma Quick Step)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 76

Josè Joaquin Rojas, Serge Pauwels, Mikael Cherel

Josè Joaquin Rojas, Serge Pauwels, Mikael Cherel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 76

Daniele Pietropolli and Tom Jelte Slagter

Daniele Pietropolli and Tom Jelte Slagter
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 76

Ben Hermans (RadioShack)

Ben Hermans (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 76

Javier Moreno Bazan and Ben Hermans

Javier Moreno Bazan and Ben Hermans
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) wins the stage.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) wins the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) triumphs with a stage victory.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) triumphs with a stage victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on his way to winning

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on his way to winning
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 76

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) finishes banged up

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) finishes banged up
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 76

Kenny Robert Van Hummel, Nathan Haas, Alan Marangoni

Kenny Robert Van Hummel, Nathan Haas, Alan Marangoni
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 76

Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel)

Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 76

Chris Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Chris Sorensen (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 76

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 76

Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)

Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 76

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp)

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 76

Ian Stannard (Sky)

Ian Stannard (Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 76

World champ Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at sign-in

World champ Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at sign-in
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 76

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) signs in

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) signs in
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 76

Jens Voigt (RadioShack)

Jens Voigt (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 76

Luke Durbridge and Stuart O'Grady

Luke Durbridge and Stuart O'Grady
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the podium

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 76

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Merida) on the podium

Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Merida) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 76

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 76

Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff)

Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 76

Matthew Lloyd (Lampre Merida)

Matthew Lloyd (Lampre Merida)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 76

Julien Kern (AG2R)

Julien Kern (AG2R)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 76

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 76

Calvin Watson, Guillaume Bonnafond and William Clarke

Calvin Watson, Guillaume Bonnafond and William Clarke
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 76

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) at sign in

Andy Schleck (Radioshack) at sign in
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 76

Lachlan Davud Morton (Garmin-Sharp)

Lachlan Davud Morton (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) got his season off to a flying start in Australia.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) got his season off to a flying start in Australia.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the podium.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) holds the ochre jersey.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) holds the ochre jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 76

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) at the finish.

Alan Marangoni (Cannondale) at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 76

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) began his season in Australia.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) began his season in Australia.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 76

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) after stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) after stage 2 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 76

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) picks himself up after his crash.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) picks himself up after his crash.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 76

Soaring temperatures and blue skies greeted the Tour Down Under peloton.

Soaring temperatures and blue skies greeted the Tour Down Under peloton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 76

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) rehydrates at the finish.

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) rehydrates at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 76

The Tour Down Under peloton heads towards Corkscrew Hill.

The Tour Down Under peloton heads towards Corkscrew Hill.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 76

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge).

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 76

Martin Kohler (BMC) powers the peloton.

Martin Kohler (BMC) powers the peloton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) follows the move.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) follows the move.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 76

Luke Durbrige (Orica GreenEdge) stays close to the front.

Luke Durbrige (Orica GreenEdge) stays close to the front.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 76

Juraj Sagan (Cannondale) in action at the Tour Down Under.

Juraj Sagan (Cannondale) in action at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 76

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) suffered ill-fortune on day two of the Tour Down Under.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) suffered ill-fortune on day two of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 76

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) remounts gingerly after his crash at the Tour Down Under.

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) remounts gingerly after his crash at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) salutes from the podium.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) salutes from the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) takes the win.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) takes the win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 76

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) hopes were dashed by a crash.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) hopes were dashed by a crash.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the podium at the Tour Down Under.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) on the podium at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) took the stage and the overall lead.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) took the stage and the overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in celebratory mode.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in celebratory mode.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) wins stage 2 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 76

Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - Merida) on the attack

Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - Merida) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was the strongest rider

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) was the strongest rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 76

Simone Stortoni (Lampre - Merida) drops back to the team car

Simone Stortoni (Lampre - Merida) drops back to the team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 76

Arnaud Courteille (FdJ) needed medical help

Arnaud Courteille (FdJ) needed medical help
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 76

Arnaud Courteille (FdJ) needed medical help

Arnaud Courteille (FdJ) needed medical help
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 76

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was among those held up in crash

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was among those held up in crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 76

Lotto Belisol and Sky Procycling at the front of the Tour Down Under peloton on a perfect Adelaide afternoon

Lotto Belisol and Sky Procycling at the front of the Tour Down Under peloton on a perfect Adelaide afternoon
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 76

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) worked hard on the front for his team today

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) worked hard on the front for his team today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 76

Plenty of supporters at the finish of Stage 2 in Rostrevor at Tour Down Under

Plenty of supporters at the finish of Stage 2 in Rostrevor at Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 76

Thomas (Sky) pulls on the race leader's ocre jersey at the Santos Tour Down Under

Thomas (Sky) pulls on the race leader's ocre jersey at the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 76

Geraint Thomas (Sky) takes to the stage after proving strongest up Corkscrew Road

Geraint Thomas (Sky) takes to the stage after proving strongest up Corkscrew Road
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 76

Thomas (Sky) celebrates a successful return to the road by winning the second stage of Tour Down Under

Thomas (Sky) celebrates a successful return to the road by winning the second stage of Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Geraint Thomas (Sky) has won Stage 2 of the Tour Down Under following a thrilling attack on Corkscrew Hill, the day coming to an entertaining crescendo. Javier Moreno (Movistar) could not keep up with the Brit who led out the sprint with 300 metres to go, with Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard), third.

The victory sees Thomas move into the race lead with a five second advantage from Moreno. Hermans sits a further two seconds back.

"It was a good day really," said Thomas as the finish line.

"I felt good right from the start. I've worked really hard in the winter."

Thomas had charged up the Corkscrew climb which began around 10km from the finish line in Rostrevor, in pursuit of Kiwi George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) who had opened up a gap on the lead riders. Easing past Bennett, Thomas seemingly cruised his way up the steep ascent to claim maximum points at the KOM point.

Bennett, Ben Hermans (RadioShack Leopard) and Javier Moreno (Movistar) joined Thomas on the fast descent and on the run into the finish, the Olympic Champion was keeping a watchful eye from the back of the group.

Skirting around his companions, Thomas opened up the sprint early for a win that was never threatened once the finish line was in sight.

Thomas was among the names counted as a possibility for the overall, but very few would have expected him to be wearing ochre so soon, with Stage 2 previewed to be a battle between Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge). Asked if he could hold on to the lead, Thomas was non-committal.

"We'll take tomorrow first, just take it day by day," he said.

"I came here just wanting to work hard and possibly get a stage.

"So I've done that and that's fantastic - GC would be a massive bonus now if it happened."

How it unfolded...

With just one kilometre of neutral, attacks came thick and fast from the drop of the flag for the short 116.5km stage. Recent winner of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour, Calvin Watson (UniSA - Australia) was first man out of the blocks and he was soon joined by Christopher Juul Jensen (Saxo - Tinkoff), Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R) and stage winner in 2012, Will Clarke (Argos - Shimano).

The four chipped away at the gap and soon opened up an advantage of 2:20 at the 27km mark. With the general classification on the line, despite being just the second stage, it was no surprise that this would be as big as the gap got.

The first sprint of the day with just over 32km of racing done was won by Clarke, ahead of Watson and Bonnafond with only really the lead two fighting it out for the points and valuable time bonuses.

The 20-odd kilometre loop through Hahndorf saw the gap hovering at around the minute-and-a-half mark.

The second sprint was again won by Clarke, with Bonnafond in pursuit.

BMC’s intentions for the day, with Philippe Gilbert eyeing the general classification lead, were clear with Martin Kohler patrolling the front of the bunch. With 40km to go, and the peloton winding its way through the Cudlee Creek Road, the breakaway was in sight with a gap beginning to tumble.

Bernard Eisel (Sky) and Luke Durbridge (Orica GreenEdge) were consistently taking turns on the front of the peloton. Not far behind was the Lotto Belisol team who were protecting the interests of Ochre Jersey Andre Greipel. Meantime, after a stack of work earlier in the day, Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) was content to sit at the very back.

Breakaway specialist Clarke had his orders from the team car and the plan was to hang on for as long as possible. With 97km of racing complete, it was the 27-year-old Australian who remained stoic off the front but he soon realised that the battle for an early advantage in GC was going to swallow any lead he had, sitting up.

Multiple attacks went off the front of the bunch as the climb began at 10km to go to the finish, with Yann Huguet (Argos Shimano) and Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) who was attempting to set up for Simon Gerrans, among the first of the opening shots. The swarming bunch was unwilling to let anyone get much of a gap. Andrey Amador (Movistar) and Matthew Lloyd (Lampre) were next, before pre-stage favourite Kiwi George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) launched an attack.

The 22-year-old was soon joined by Geraint Thomas (Sky) who motored past his companion and headed for the top of the KOM without looking threatened.

Javier Moreno (Movistar) would follow, and then Bennett and teammate Hermans. Thomas was soon caught by his pursuants on the descent, just as carnage was taking place in their wake.

"At one point I did think 'what have I done? Have I gone too early?'" Thomas said following his win. "But I bit the bullet as they say and dug in."

At least 20 riders came to grief, 15 of those hitting the road and the ambulance called. Among those was Gilbert who would be pushed to the finish line by his teammates with a wrecked rear derailleur. Jesse Sergeant, Jens Voigt (RadioShack Leopard), Bernard Sulzberger (UniSA - Australia), and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) were other casualties. Amaud Courteille (FDJ) was the only rider not to finish the race, taken to hospital with a possible broken nose and mild concussion while Movistar’s Giovanni Visconti was taken to hospital for precautionary x-rays. Ian Stannard (Sky), Jose Herrade (Movistar), Tomaz Marczynski (Vacansoleil), Julian Kearn, Blel Kadri (AG2R), Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel Euskadi) were treated at the finish for cuts and abrasions.

Sulzberger had a dislocated finger which he fixed himself.

"We were jumping back on (to the front group) and someone crashed on the corner," the Tasmanian rider explained. "It was just like dominoes, really - disappointing," he concluded, firm of the belief that the group would have contested the finish.

With the finish line in sight, Thomas, Bennett, Hermans and Moreno maintained a small gap over a group of 11 riders who could never quite bridge across. The Kiwi would lose touch and fall in with the chase group of Tom Jelte Slagter, Wilco Kelderman (Blanco), Tim Wellens, Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), Daniele Pietropolli (Lampre-Merida), Jack Bauer (Garmin Sharp), Ion Izagirre and Gorka Izagirre (Euskaltel Euskadi), Kenny Elissonde, Jussi Veikkanen (FDJ) and Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard).

Thomas had time to celebrate as he crossed the finish line, relieved that he had eluded the chase bunch which he knew was coming after him.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2:44:18
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar0:00:01
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco0:00:04
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
9Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
10George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
11Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
13Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
14Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ
15Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar0:00:21
17Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
18Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
20Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
21Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC0:00:24
24Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:40
25Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
26Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
27Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:09
28Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
29Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
31Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar
32Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
33Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
34Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
35Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
36Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
38Matthew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:18
40Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
41Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
42Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
43Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
44Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
45Brian Vandborg DNK Cannondale
46Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:23
47Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
48Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:02:36
49Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
50Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
51Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
52Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
53Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
54Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
55Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
56Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
57Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
58William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
59Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
60Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
62Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
63David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
64Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
65Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
66Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
69Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:02:49
70Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
71Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
73Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard0:03:09
74Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:03:21
75Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC0:03:33
76Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
77Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
78Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC0:04:17
79Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
80Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:04:53
81Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
83Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
84Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale
85Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
86Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:55
87Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
88Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:05:26
89Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:05:59
90Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:00
91Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:14
92Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
93Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
94Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco0:06:19
95Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
96Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
97Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
98Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
99Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
100Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
101Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
103Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
104Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
105Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
106Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
107Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
108William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
109Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
110Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
111Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
112Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
113Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
114Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
115Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
116Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
117Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
118Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
119Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
120Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
121Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
122Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
123Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
124Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:29
127Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:06:38
128Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:08:00
129Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida0:08:18
130Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:14:26
131Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar14
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard13
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco12
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
6Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano10
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp9
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco8
10Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi7
11George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard6
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale5
13Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3
14Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff2

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar12
3George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard8
4Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard6
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp4
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco2:44:22
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
5George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
8Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:05
9Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
11Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:01:14
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:02:32
13Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:02:45
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:49
16Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
17Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
18Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:51
19Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana0:06:15
20Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
21Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
23Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
24Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
26Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
27Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
28Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
29Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
30Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:07:56

Most competitive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard8:13:03
2Lotto Belisol0:01:08
3Euskaltel Euskadi
4Movistar0:01:22
5Sky Procycling0:01:40
6Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:10
7Blanco0:02:35
8FDJ
9Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:39
10Garmin Sharp0:02:52
11Cannondale0:03:36
12Lampre-Merida0:03:40
13Astana0:03:57
14Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
15Argos-Shimano0:05:30
16BMC0:05:53
17UNI SA - Australia0:06:35
18Vacansoleil-DCM0:07:41
19Orica GreenEdge0:09:44

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling6:19:32
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar0:05:00
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard0:07:00
4Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:00
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
10Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
11George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
13Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ
14Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
15Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar0:30:00
17Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM0:31:00
18Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
20Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
21Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC0:34:00
24Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:50:00
25Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1:19:00
27Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
28Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
29Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
30Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
31Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
32Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
33Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar
34Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
35Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale1:25:00
37Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff1:28:00
38Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
40Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
41Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
42Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:35:00
43Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:18:00
44Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale2:33:00
45Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
46Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:43:00
47Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step2:44:00
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
49Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana2:45:00
50Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2:46:00
51Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
52Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
53David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
54Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
55Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
56Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
57Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
58Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
59Brian Vandborg DNK Cannondale2:47:00
60Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2:53:00
61Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC2:56:00
62Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ2:59:00
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
64William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ3:13:00
65Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard3:19:00
66Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar3:31:00
68Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step3:43:00
69Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
70Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
71Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar4:05:00
72Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
73Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
74Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
75Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
76Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia4:27:00
77Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
78Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff5:03:00
79Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana5:05:00
80Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano5:11:00
81Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi5:36:00
82Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM5:46:00
83Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6:09:00
84Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol6:10:00
85Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol6:14:00
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco6:25:00
87Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6:27:00
88Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi6:29:00
89Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
90Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
93Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
94Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
95Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
96Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
97Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
98Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff6:39:00
99Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6:49:00
100Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol7:01:00
101Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco7:31:00
102Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge7:46:00
103Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard7:48:00
104Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
105Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
106Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
107Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
108Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
109Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp7:52:00
110Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale
111Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step8:04:00
112Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale8:07:00
113Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale8:10:00
114Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
115Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida8:28:00
116Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale9:09:00
117William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano9:12:00
118Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff9:17:00
119Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana9:18:00
120Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
121Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
122Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
123Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
124Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale10:21:00
125Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling10:33:00
127Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia11:41:00
128Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol11:42:00
129Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana11:47:00
130Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM14:36:00
131Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida19pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling15
3Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar14
5Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana14
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard13
8Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco13
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco12
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
11Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
12William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano10
13Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
15Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp9
16Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar9
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco8
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
19Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi7
20George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard6
21Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC5
23Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale5
24Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
25Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step3
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
27Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3
28Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar12
3Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
4George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard8
5Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard6
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco6
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp4
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff4
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco2
10Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco6:19:46
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
4George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
8Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:01:05
9Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
10Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:01:14
11Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
12Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:02:32
13Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:02:39
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:49
16Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:05:32
17Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:06:13
18Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:06:15
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
21Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:07:34
22Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:38
24Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:07:56
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:08:55
27Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:03
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana0:09:04
29Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
30Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:11:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard18:59:15
2Euskaltel Euskadi0:01:08
3Lotto Belisol
4Movistar0:01:22
5Sky Procycling0:01:40
6Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:10
7Blanco0:02:35
8FDJ
9Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:39
10Garmin Sharp0:02:52
11Cannondale0:03:36
12Lampre-Merida0:03:40
13Astana0:03:57
14Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
15BMC0:05:53
16UNI SA - Australia0:06:35
17Argos-Shimano0:06:49
18Vacansoleil-DCM0:07:41
19Orica GreenEdge0:09:44

