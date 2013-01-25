Greipel takes 13th stage victory in Tanunda
Crash inside final kilometre as Thomas retains ochre
Stage 4: Modbury - Tanunda
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has measured his performance to perfection, winning the fourth stage of the Santos Tour Down Under in Tanunda, with a crash involving the Blanco and Orica GreenEdge trains marring the final kilometre.
Lampre - Merida's Roberto Ferrari was second in the sprint with Saxo - Tinkoff's Jonathan Cantwell scooting around the outside for third.
The overall lead of Geraint Thomas was not threatened heading into Saturday's queen stage with two ascents of Old Willunga Hill.
Greipel's stage victory was his 13th at the event, and it moves him ahead of the record set by Robbie McEwen.
"There was a bit of crosswind in the end and with the headwind the last two kilometres was pretty messy and the team did a good job to keep me in the front," the German said following the win. "With the headwind it wasn't easy but we waited as long as possible and I think we did the perfect lead out again."
Remarkably, the Lotto train was a man down with Marcel Sieberg missing having dropped his chain with 600 metres to go. Still, it was Greipel’s trusted last man Greg Henderson waving his fist in the air when his teammate crossed the finish line by a good bike length.
There were two crashes within the final 10 kilometres of the stage, with the first resulting in two Euskaltel Euskadi riders, Juan Jose Lobato and Jon Aberasturi picking themselves up off the ground, but it was the second incident inside the last kilometre that was most concerning. Orica GreenEdge riders Matt Goss, Daryl Impey and Jens Mouris all crashed on the left-hand side of the road, together with Adam Phelan, Zak Dempster (UniSA-Australia) and a Blanco’s Graeme Brown who appeared to somersault over his handlebars - which in turn brought down the riders around him. Vehicles were parked along the side of the road where the riders made impact with the ground, with no barriers installed. Orica GreenEdge reported that their riders involved in the crash all managed to finish the race.
The stage was dominated by a 118km breakaway by Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and UniSA-Australia's Damien Howson. The pair moved away from the bunch soon after the neutral zone ended and were only caught with eight kilometres left to race.
How it unfolded:
The very opening kilometres of the stage saw World Champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Damien Howson (UniSA-Australia) move away from the front of the bunch.
Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) was an early casualty of the stage, reducing the team to just five men after Rohan Dennis failed to start the race having fallen victim to a viral infection earlier in the week. Haas later stated on Twitter that he had been struggling all week with a bug and was having difficulty breathing.
For the most part, the lead pair’s advantage over the peloton hovered around the 2:45 mark with the stage always one for the sprinters and therefore, teams were unwilling to let the gap go out too far.
The first and only KOM of the day at Humbug Scrub came after 30.2 kilometres with the 20-year-old Australian rider first across the line ahead of Gilbert. With the peloton’s chance shortly after came the earnest battle for the time bonuses with the Blanco pairing of Jack Bobridge and Graeme Brown ensuring that Sky could not lead out ochre jersey Geraint Thomas for an extra few seconds buffer at the end of the day.
Gilbert and Howson’s gap only exceeded the three minute-mark after 50km of racing, peaking at 3:10 before beginning a steady stead decline.
With two intermediate sprints kicking off the final 50km of the 126.5km stage it was the likes of Sky, Lotto Belisol and Argos Shimano driving the pace for the peloton.
The first sprint at the 80.6km mark saw Gilbert comfortably cross the line ahead of Howson but once again, the real action was in the peloton which followed. Sky had their leadout train wound up but hot on the wheel of Geraint Thomas was none other than Brown for Blanco, the sprint veteran snatching the last of the points.
The second sprint was less than 10km further down the road and the culminating pace resulted in the breakaway’s advantage being cut to just 35 seconds. Desperate to hang on just a little while longer, Gilbert lifted the pace with his companion to 80km/h stretching their lead to back over the minute. The Belgian again took maximum points at the next sprint, and it was a case of déjà vu with Brown ensuring any bonuses were out of reach for Thomas and Sky.
The break was gradually reeled in over the next 30kms and with eight kilometres left to race, the bunch was once again back together.
Gilbert was pleased with his efforts of the stage considering he was rendered out of contention for the overall after just two days of racing due to the pile-up on Corkscrew.
"I'm not in the game anymore, so for me it's training now," he explained. "It was a nice possibility to do some efforts today. It's important for me to go deep sometimes so I can get better condition."
Gilbert was also impressed with his young companion.
"He was good - always pulling and always motivated."
Posturing among the lead out trains began soon after with riders battling the windy conditions and getting organised across the road.
Key lead-out man for Greipel, Henderson described the sprint finish.
"Today was one where you couldn't hit the front too early because of the head-crosswind," he said. "Everyone wanted the right-hand side, so it was just waiting, waiting. I was yelling at the boys 'wait, wait' and when we picked the right time to go, we just had a beautiful run up the inside. We had to bump handlebars there a little bit in the final kilometre, but we had our line picked and we stuck to our line.
"Then Yogi took off and when I took off, I got him inside 200m. You can just tell with the speed he comes past, that's why I know he's won - because he's going 2-3km an hour faster than anyone on his wheel. And he's not going to slow down."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|3:02:52
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|8
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|11
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|14
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|16
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|19
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|20
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|22
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|24
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|28
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|30
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|33
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|34
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|35
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
|36
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|38
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|40
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|42
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|44
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|45
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|46
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|47
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|48
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|49
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
|50
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|51
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|52
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|55
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|57
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|59
|Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|61
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|62
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|63
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|64
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|65
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
|67
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|68
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|70
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|73
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|74
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|75
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|76
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
|77
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|78
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|79
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
|80
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|81
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|82
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|83
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|84
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|85
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
|87
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|88
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|89
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|90
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
|91
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
|93
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|94
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|95
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|96
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|98
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
|99
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC
|100
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|101
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|102
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|103
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:03
|104
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|105
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|106
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:02:03
|108
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|109
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:02:07
|110
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|111
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|0:02:19
|112
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|117
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|118
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|119
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|121
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|122
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|123
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|125
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|126
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|127
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|128
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:05:37
|129
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|15
|pts
|2
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|12
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|11
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|9
|8
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|8
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|10
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|5
|pts
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|5
|pts
|2
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|6
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|4
|4
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|9:08:36
|2
|Lotto Belisol
|3
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Sky Procycling
|7
|Astana
|8
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|9
|Blanco
|10
|Argos-Shimano
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|14
|BMC
|15
|Movistar
|16
|Radioshack Leopard
|17
|Cannondale
|18
|UNI SA - Australia
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12:59:09
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|0:00:05
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:06
|4
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:08
|5
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:00:15
|6
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|7
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
|9
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|11
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|13
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:23
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:31
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|17
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
|19
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|20
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
|0:00:35
|22
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:02
|23
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:25
|24
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:01:32
|25
|Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|26
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:50
|27
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:01:59
|28
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|29
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:41
|30
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|0:02:46
|31
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:47
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|33
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:02:52
|34
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:57
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:03:11
|36
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|37
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:26
|38
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:27
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|0:03:32
|40
|David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
|0:03:37
|41
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:40
|42
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:55
|43
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:23
|44
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:04:28
|45
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:31
|46
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:04:41
|47
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:04:45
|48
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:04:52
|49
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:05:42
|50
|Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:51
|51
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|52
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|53
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
|54
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:22
|55
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:38
|56
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:44
|57
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:12
|58
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
|0:07:18
|59
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
|60
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:20
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
|0:07:31
|62
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:45
|63
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|0:07:55
|64
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC
|66
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
|67
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
|0:08:17
|68
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:08:25
|69
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|0:08:36
|70
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
|0:08:37
|71
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|0:08:54
|72
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:09:03
|73
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:15
|74
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
|0:09:22
|76
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|0:09:37
|77
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:38
|78
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:10:21
|79
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
|0:10:22
|80
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:10:39
|81
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:42
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|0:10:54
|83
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:01
|84
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
|85
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:11:17
|86
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:22
|87
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:11:27
|88
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:30
|89
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
|0:12:20
|90
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:12:23
|91
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:12:34
|92
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:12:36
|93
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:12:40
|94
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:12:44
|95
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:46
|96
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|0:13:10
|97
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:49
|98
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:51
|99
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|0:14:04
|100
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|101
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|102
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:25
|103
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:14:34
|104
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:14:36
|105
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|0:14:51
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:14:53
|107
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:05
|108
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
|0:15:09
|109
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:23
|110
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:46
|111
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
|0:16:53
|112
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|113
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|0:17:55
|114
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:19:58
|115
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|0:20:02
|116
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:30
|117
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:21:06
|118
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:22:09
|119
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:22:11
|120
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:22:50
|121
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:11
|122
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:24
|123
|Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:40
|124
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:24:58
|125
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:26:24
|126
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
|0:26:39
|127
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:27:13
|128
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
|0:28:35
|129
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
|0:28:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|30
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|28
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|27
|5
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|27
|6
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|24
|7
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|8
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
|23
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
|22
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|21
|11
|William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
|20
|12
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|13
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|13
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|15
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|12
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
|11
|17
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|11
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|19
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|11
|20
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|21
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|10
|22
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|9
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
|9
|24
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
|8
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|26
|Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|8
|27
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|7
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
|7
|29
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|6
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|31
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|32
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
|6
|34
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|6
|35
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|36
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|37
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|4
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|3
|39
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|3
|40
|Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|3
|41
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|42
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
|20
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|3
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
|14
|4
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
|10
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
|8
|7
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
|6
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
|6
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|10
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|4
|11
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|4
|12
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
|4
|13
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Radioshack Leopard
|38:58:09
|2
|Movistar
|0:01:22
|3
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:52
|4
|Garmin Sharp
|0:03:22
|5
|Blanco
|0:03:25
|6
|FDJ
|0:03:29
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:03
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
|0:05:06
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:05:23
|10
|Euskaltel Euskadi
|0:05:39
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:43
|12
|Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:21
|13
|UNI SA - Australia
|0:07:17
|14
|Astana
|0:08:08
|15
|Cannondale
|0:09:42
|16
|BMC
|0:10:01
|17
|Argos-Shimano
|0:11:03
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:51
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:14:43
