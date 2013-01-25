Image 1 of 17 The new King of Adelaide? Andre Greipel wins stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 17 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a problem with his back wheel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Eros Capecchi (Movistar) and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium after this 13th stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 A rider's bike in pieces after a high-speed crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Graeme Brown (Blanco) picks himself up after a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp) was also caught up in crashes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Mark Renshaw and Graeme Brown (Blanco) at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Stefano Agostini (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Stage win number 13 for Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 17 Stage 4 winner, his 13th at the race, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 17 Geraint Thomas (Sky) once again in ochre following stage 4 of the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has measured his performance to perfection, winning the fourth stage of the Santos Tour Down Under in Tanunda, with a crash involving the Blanco and Orica GreenEdge trains marring the final kilometre.

Lampre - Merida's Roberto Ferrari was second in the sprint with Saxo - Tinkoff's Jonathan Cantwell scooting around the outside for third.

The overall lead of Geraint Thomas was not threatened heading into Saturday's queen stage with two ascents of Old Willunga Hill.

Greipel's stage victory was his 13th at the event, and it moves him ahead of the record set by Robbie McEwen.

"There was a bit of crosswind in the end and with the headwind the last two kilometres was pretty messy and the team did a good job to keep me in the front," the German said following the win. "With the headwind it wasn't easy but we waited as long as possible and I think we did the perfect lead out again."

Remarkably, the Lotto train was a man down with Marcel Sieberg missing having dropped his chain with 600 metres to go. Still, it was Greipel’s trusted last man Greg Henderson waving his fist in the air when his teammate crossed the finish line by a good bike length.

There were two crashes within the final 10 kilometres of the stage, with the first resulting in two Euskaltel Euskadi riders, Juan Jose Lobato and Jon Aberasturi picking themselves up off the ground, but it was the second incident inside the last kilometre that was most concerning. Orica GreenEdge riders Matt Goss, Daryl Impey and Jens Mouris all crashed on the left-hand side of the road, together with Adam Phelan, Zak Dempster (UniSA-Australia) and a Blanco’s Graeme Brown who appeared to somersault over his handlebars - which in turn brought down the riders around him. Vehicles were parked along the side of the road where the riders made impact with the ground, with no barriers installed. Orica GreenEdge reported that their riders involved in the crash all managed to finish the race.

The stage was dominated by a 118km breakaway by Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and UniSA-Australia's Damien Howson. The pair moved away from the bunch soon after the neutral zone ended and were only caught with eight kilometres left to race.

How it unfolded:

The very opening kilometres of the stage saw World Champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Damien Howson (UniSA-Australia) move away from the front of the bunch.

Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) was an early casualty of the stage, reducing the team to just five men after Rohan Dennis failed to start the race having fallen victim to a viral infection earlier in the week. Haas later stated on Twitter that he had been struggling all week with a bug and was having difficulty breathing.

For the most part, the lead pair’s advantage over the peloton hovered around the 2:45 mark with the stage always one for the sprinters and therefore, teams were unwilling to let the gap go out too far.

The first and only KOM of the day at Humbug Scrub came after 30.2 kilometres with the 20-year-old Australian rider first across the line ahead of Gilbert. With the peloton’s chance shortly after came the earnest battle for the time bonuses with the Blanco pairing of Jack Bobridge and Graeme Brown ensuring that Sky could not lead out ochre jersey Geraint Thomas for an extra few seconds buffer at the end of the day.

Gilbert and Howson’s gap only exceeded the three minute-mark after 50km of racing, peaking at 3:10 before beginning a steady stead decline.

With two intermediate sprints kicking off the final 50km of the 126.5km stage it was the likes of Sky, Lotto Belisol and Argos Shimano driving the pace for the peloton.

The first sprint at the 80.6km mark saw Gilbert comfortably cross the line ahead of Howson but once again, the real action was in the peloton which followed. Sky had their leadout train wound up but hot on the wheel of Geraint Thomas was none other than Brown for Blanco, the sprint veteran snatching the last of the points.

The second sprint was less than 10km further down the road and the culminating pace resulted in the breakaway’s advantage being cut to just 35 seconds. Desperate to hang on just a little while longer, Gilbert lifted the pace with his companion to 80km/h stretching their lead to back over the minute. The Belgian again took maximum points at the next sprint, and it was a case of déjà vu with Brown ensuring any bonuses were out of reach for Thomas and Sky.

The break was gradually reeled in over the next 30kms and with eight kilometres left to race, the bunch was once again back together.

Gilbert was pleased with his efforts of the stage considering he was rendered out of contention for the overall after just two days of racing due to the pile-up on Corkscrew.

"I'm not in the game anymore, so for me it's training now," he explained. "It was a nice possibility to do some efforts today. It's important for me to go deep sometimes so I can get better condition."

Gilbert was also impressed with his young companion.

"He was good - always pulling and always motivated."

Posturing among the lead out trains began soon after with riders battling the windy conditions and getting organised across the road.

Key lead-out man for Greipel, Henderson described the sprint finish.

"Today was one where you couldn't hit the front too early because of the head-crosswind," he said. "Everyone wanted the right-hand side, so it was just waiting, waiting. I was yelling at the boys 'wait, wait' and when we picked the right time to go, we just had a beautiful run up the inside. We had to bump handlebars there a little bit in the final kilometre, but we had our line picked and we stuck to our line.

"Then Yogi took off and when I took off, I got him inside 200m. You can just tell with the speed he comes past, that's why I know he's won - because he's going 2-3km an hour faster than anyone on his wheel. And he's not going to slow down."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 3:02:52 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 8 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 11 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 14 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 15 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 16 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 19 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 21 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 22 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 28 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 29 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 30 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 32 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 33 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 34 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 35 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 36 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 38 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 40 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 42 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 44 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 45 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 46 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 47 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 48 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 49 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 50 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 51 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 52 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 53 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 55 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 56 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 57 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 59 Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 61 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 62 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 63 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 64 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 65 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC 67 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 68 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 70 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 72 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 73 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 74 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 75 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 76 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale 77 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 78 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 79 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco 80 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 81 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 82 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 83 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 84 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 85 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar 87 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 88 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 89 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM 90 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff 91 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale 93 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 94 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 95 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 96 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 97 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 98 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC 99 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC 100 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 101 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 102 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 103 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:03 104 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 105 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 106 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:02:03 108 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 109 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:02:07 110 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 111 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 0:02:19 112 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 113 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 115 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 117 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 118 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 119 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 120 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 121 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 122 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 123 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 124 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 125 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 126 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 127 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 128 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:05:37 129 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge DNF Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp

Jayco Sprints Results - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 pts 2 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 3 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 13 4 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 12 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 11 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 10 7 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 9 8 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 8 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 7 10 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 6

Mt Pleasant at 80.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 5 pts 2 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 2

Springton at 89.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 5 pts 2 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 2

Skoda King of the Mountains - Humbug Scrub (Cat 2 at 30.2km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 6 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 4 4 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 2

Hindmarsh Team Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 9:08:36 2 Lotto Belisol 3 Vacansoleil-DCM 4 Garmin Sharp 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Sky Procycling 7 Astana 8 Euskaltel Euskadi 9 Blanco 10 Argos-Shimano 11 FDJ 12 Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Lampre-Merida 14 BMC 15 Movistar 16 Radioshack Leopard 17 Cannondale 18 UNI SA - Australia 19 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 12:59:09 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 0:00:05 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 0:00:06 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 0:00:08 5 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:00:15 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 7 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 9 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 10 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 11 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 13 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 0:00:31 16 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 17 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 20 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 0:00:35 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:02 23 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:25 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:01:32 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 26 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:50 27 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:01:59 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 29 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:02:41 30 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 0:02:46 31 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:47 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 33 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:52 34 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:57 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:03:11 36 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 37 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:26 38 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:27 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:03:32 40 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco 0:03:37 41 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:03:40 42 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:55 43 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:23 44 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:04:28 45 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:04:31 46 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:04:41 47 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:45 48 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:04:52 49 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:05:42 50 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:51 51 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 52 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 53 Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:22 55 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:06:38 56 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:44 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:12 58 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:18 59 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 60 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:20 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC 0:07:31 62 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:07:45 63 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 0:07:55 64 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 65 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC 66 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC 67 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 0:08:17 68 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:25 69 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 0:08:36 70 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 0:08:37 71 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 0:08:54 72 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:09:03 73 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:15 74 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:09:22 76 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 0:09:37 77 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:38 78 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:10:21 79 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale 0:10:22 80 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:10:39 81 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:42 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 0:10:54 83 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:01 84 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 85 Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:11:17 86 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:22 87 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:27 88 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:30 89 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 0:12:20 90 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:12:23 91 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:12:34 92 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:12:36 93 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:12:40 94 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:12:44 95 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:46 96 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:13:10 97 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:49 98 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:13:51 99 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:14:04 100 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 101 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 102 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:25 103 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:14:34 104 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:14:36 105 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 0:14:51 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:53 107 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 0:15:05 108 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 0:15:09 109 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:15:23 110 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:46 111 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 0:16:53 112 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 113 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 0:17:55 114 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:19:58 115 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:20:02 116 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:30 117 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:21:06 118 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:22:09 119 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:22:11 120 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:50 121 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:11 122 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:24 123 Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:40 124 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:58 125 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:26:24 126 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 0:26:39 127 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:27:13 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:28:35 129 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 0:28:58

Jayco Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 30 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 28 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 27 5 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 6 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 24 7 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 23 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 22 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 21 11 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 20 12 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 13 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 13 14 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 13 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 12 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 11 17 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 19 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 11 20 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 21 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 10 22 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 9 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 9 24 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 8 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 26 Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 8 27 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 7 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 7 29 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 6 30 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 6 31 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 32 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 33 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 6 34 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 35 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 36 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 37 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 4 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 39 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 3 40 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3 41 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 2 42 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 2

Skoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 20 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 14 4 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 5 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 6 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 8 7 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 6 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 6 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 10 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 4 11 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 4 12 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 4 13 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 4 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 2