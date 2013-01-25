Trending

Image 1 of 17

The new King of Adelaide? Andre Greipel wins stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under

The new King of Adelaide? Andre Greipel wins stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 17

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a problem with his back wheel

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a problem with his back wheel
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

Eros Capecchi (Movistar) and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida)

Eros Capecchi (Movistar) and Roberto Ferrari (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 of the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium after this 13th stage win

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium after this 13th stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

A rider's bike in pieces after a high-speed crash

A rider's bike in pieces after a high-speed crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Graeme Brown (Blanco) picks himself up after a crash

Graeme Brown (Blanco) picks himself up after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol)

Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp) was also caught up in crashes

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp) was also caught up in crashes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

Mark Renshaw and Graeme Brown (Blanco) at the finish

Mark Renshaw and Graeme Brown (Blanco) at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

Stefano Agostini (Cannondale)

Stefano Agostini (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

Stage win number 13 for Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at the Tour Down Under

Stage win number 13 for Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 17

Stage 4 winner, his 13th at the race, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

Stage 4 winner, his 13th at the race, Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 17

Geraint Thomas (Sky) once again in ochre following stage 4 of the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under

Geraint Thomas (Sky) once again in ochre following stage 4 of the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has measured his performance to perfection, winning the fourth stage of the Santos Tour Down Under in Tanunda, with a crash involving the Blanco and Orica GreenEdge trains marring the final kilometre.

Lampre - Merida's Roberto Ferrari was second in the sprint with Saxo - Tinkoff's Jonathan Cantwell scooting around the outside for third.

The overall lead of Geraint Thomas was not threatened heading into Saturday's queen stage with two ascents of Old Willunga Hill.
Greipel's stage victory was his 13th at the event, and it moves him ahead of the record set by Robbie McEwen.

"There was a bit of crosswind in the end and with the headwind the last two kilometres was pretty messy and the team did a good job to keep me in the front," the German said following the win. "With the headwind it wasn't easy but we waited as long as possible and I think we did the perfect lead out again."

Remarkably, the Lotto train was a man down with Marcel Sieberg missing having dropped his chain with 600 metres to go. Still, it was Greipel’s trusted last man Greg Henderson waving his fist in the air when his teammate crossed the finish line by a good bike length.

There were two crashes within the final 10 kilometres of the stage, with the first resulting in two Euskaltel Euskadi riders, Juan Jose Lobato and Jon Aberasturi picking themselves up off the ground, but it was the second incident inside the last kilometre that was most concerning. Orica GreenEdge riders Matt Goss, Daryl Impey and Jens Mouris all crashed on the left-hand side of the road, together with Adam Phelan, Zak Dempster (UniSA-Australia) and a Blanco’s Graeme Brown who appeared to somersault over his handlebars - which in turn brought down the riders around him. Vehicles were parked along the side of the road where the riders made impact with the ground, with no barriers installed. Orica GreenEdge reported that their riders involved in the crash all managed to finish the race.

The stage was dominated by a 118km breakaway by Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and UniSA-Australia's Damien Howson. The pair moved away from the bunch soon after the neutral zone ended and were only caught with eight kilometres left to race.

How it unfolded:

The very opening kilometres of the stage saw World Champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Damien Howson (UniSA-Australia) move away from the front of the bunch.

Nathan Haas (Garmin Sharp) was an early casualty of the stage, reducing the team to just five men after Rohan Dennis failed to start the race having fallen victim to a viral infection earlier in the week. Haas later stated on Twitter that he had been struggling all week with a bug and was having difficulty breathing.

For the most part, the lead pair’s advantage over the peloton hovered around the 2:45 mark with the stage always one for the sprinters and therefore, teams were unwilling to let the gap go out too far.

The first and only KOM of the day at Humbug Scrub came after 30.2 kilometres with the 20-year-old Australian rider first across the line ahead of Gilbert. With the peloton’s chance shortly after came the earnest battle for the time bonuses with the Blanco pairing of Jack Bobridge and Graeme Brown ensuring that Sky could not lead out ochre jersey Geraint Thomas for an extra few seconds buffer at the end of the day.

Gilbert and Howson’s gap only exceeded the three minute-mark after 50km of racing, peaking at 3:10 before beginning a steady stead decline.

With two intermediate sprints kicking off the final 50km of the 126.5km stage it was the likes of Sky, Lotto Belisol and Argos Shimano driving the pace for the peloton.

The first sprint at the 80.6km mark saw Gilbert comfortably cross the line ahead of Howson but once again, the real action was in the peloton which followed. Sky had their leadout train wound up but hot on the wheel of Geraint Thomas was none other than Brown for Blanco, the sprint veteran snatching the last of the points.

The second sprint was less than 10km further down the road and the culminating pace resulted in the breakaway’s advantage being cut to just 35 seconds. Desperate to hang on just a little while longer, Gilbert lifted the pace with his companion to 80km/h stretching their lead to back over the minute. The Belgian again took maximum points at the next sprint, and it was a case of déjà vu with Brown ensuring any bonuses were out of reach for Thomas and Sky.

The break was gradually reeled in over the next 30kms and with eight kilometres left to race, the bunch was once again back together.

Gilbert was pleased with his efforts of the stage considering he was rendered out of contention for the overall after just two days of racing due to the pile-up on Corkscrew.

"I'm not in the game anymore, so for me it's training now," he explained. "It was a nice possibility to do some efforts today. It's important for me to go deep sometimes so I can get better condition."

Gilbert was also impressed with his young companion.

"He was good - always pulling and always motivated."

Posturing among the lead out trains began soon after with riders battling the windy conditions and getting organised across the road.

Key lead-out man for Greipel, Henderson described the sprint finish.

"Today was one where you couldn't hit the front too early because of the head-crosswind," he said. "Everyone wanted the right-hand side, so it was just waiting, waiting. I was yelling at the boys 'wait, wait' and when we picked the right time to go, we just had a beautiful run up the inside. We had to bump handlebars there a little bit in the final kilometre, but we had our line picked and we stuck to our line.

"Then Yogi took off and when I took off, I got him inside 200m. You can just tell with the speed he comes past, that's why I know he's won - because he's going 2-3km an hour faster than anyone on his wheel. And he's not going to slow down."

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol3:02:52
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
5Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco
8Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC
11Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
14Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
15Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
16Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
18Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
19Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
21Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
22Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
24Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
26Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
27Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
28Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
29Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
30Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
32Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
33Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
34Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
35Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
36Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
38Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana
40Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
42Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
44Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff
45Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
46Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
47Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
48Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
49Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
50Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
51William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
52Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
53Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
55Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
56Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco
59Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
60Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
61Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
62George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
63Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
64Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
65William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
67Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
68Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
69Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
70Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
73Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
74Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
75Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
76Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
77Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
78Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
79David Tanner (Aus) Blanco
80Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
81Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
82Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
83José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
84Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
85Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
86Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
87José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar
88Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
89Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM
90Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff
91Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
92Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
93Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
94Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
95Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
96Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp
97Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
98Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
99Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC
100Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
101Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
102Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale
103Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:03
104Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
105Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
106Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:02:03
108Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
109Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:02:07
110Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
111Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco0:02:19
112Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
113Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
115Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
117Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
118Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
119Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
120Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
121Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
122Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
123Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
124Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
125Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
126Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
127Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
128Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:05:37
129Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp

Jayco Sprints Results - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15pts
2Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
3Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff13
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step12
5Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM11
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco9
8Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM8
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ7
10Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC6

Mt Pleasant at 80.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC5pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco2

Springton at 89.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC5pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco2

Skoda King of the Mountains - Humbug Scrub (Cat 2 at 30.2km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC6
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco4
4Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco2

Hindmarsh Team Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-Quick-Step9:08:36
2Lotto Belisol
3Vacansoleil-DCM
4Garmin Sharp
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Sky Procycling
7Astana
8Euskaltel Euskadi
9Blanco
10Argos-Shimano
11FDJ
12Saxo-Tinkoff
13Lampre-Merida
14BMC
15Movistar
16Radioshack Leopard
17Cannondale
18UNI SA - Australia
19Orica GreenEdge

General classification after Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling12:59:09
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco0:00:05
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar0:00:06
4Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard0:00:08
5Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:15
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
7Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
8Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
9Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
10George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
11Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
13Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar0:00:31
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
17Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
20Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC0:00:35
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:02
23Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:25
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:01:32
25Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
26Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:01:50
27Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:01:59
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
29Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:02:41
30Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana0:02:46
31Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp0:02:47
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
33Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:52
34Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:57
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:03:11
36Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
37Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:26
38Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:27
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:03:32
40David Tanner (Aus) Blanco0:03:37
41Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:03:40
42Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:55
43Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:23
44Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:04:28
45Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:04:31
46Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:04:41
47Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:45
48Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:04:52
49Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:05:42
50Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:05:51
51Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
52Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
53Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:22
55André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:06:38
56Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:44
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:12
58Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale0:07:18
59Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
60Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:20
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC0:07:31
62William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:07:45
63Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco0:07:55
64Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
65Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC
66Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
67Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana0:08:17
68Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:25
69Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC0:08:36
70José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar0:08:37
71Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:08:54
72Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:09:03
73Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:15
74Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:09:22
76Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco0:09:37
77Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:38
78Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:10:21
79Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale0:10:22
80Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:10:39
81Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:42
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard0:10:54
83Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:01
84José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
85Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:11:17
86Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:22
87Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:27
88Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:11:30
89Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar0:12:20
90Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:12:23
91Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:12:34
92Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:12:36
93Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:12:40
94Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:12:44
95Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:12:46
96Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:13:10
97Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:49
98Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:13:51
99Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:14:04
100Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
101Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
102Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:14:25
103Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:14:34
104Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:14:36
105Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco0:14:51
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:14:53
107Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida0:15:05
108Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco0:15:09
109Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:15:23
110Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:46
111Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana0:16:53
112Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
113William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano0:17:55
114Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:19:58
115Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:20:02
116Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:30
117Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:21:06
118Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:22:09
119Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:22:11
120Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:50
121Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:11
122Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:24
123Gédiminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:40
124Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:58
125Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM0:26:24
126Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:26:39
127Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:27:13
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:28:35
129Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC0:28:58

Jayco Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol30pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling29
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC28
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco27
5Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida27
6Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar24
7Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida24
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana23
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco22
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ21
11William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano20
12Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
13Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard13
14Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff13
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step12
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar11
17Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
19Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM11
20Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
21Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano10
22Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp9
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar9
24Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco8
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
26Kenny Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM8
27Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi7
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC7
29Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi6
30George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard6
31Zakkari Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
32Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC6
34Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
35Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
36Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
37Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco4
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
39Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step3
40Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3
41Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff2
42Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco2

Skoda King of the Mountains Overall Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco20pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar14
4Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
5Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
6George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard8
7Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard6
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC6
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6
10Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp4
11Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi4
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco4
13Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff4
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco2

Hindmarsh Team General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard38:58:09
2Movistar0:01:22
3Lotto Belisol0:01:52
4Garmin Sharp0:03:22
5Blanco0:03:25
6FDJ0:03:29
7AG2R La Mondiale0:04:03
8Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:05:06
9Sky Procycling0:05:23
10Euskaltel Euskadi0:05:39
11Lampre-Merida0:05:43
12Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:21
13UNI SA - Australia0:07:17
14Astana0:08:08
15Cannondale0:09:42
16BMC0:10:01
17Argos-Shimano0:11:03
18Orica GreenEdge0:11:51
19Vacansoleil-DCM0:14:43

