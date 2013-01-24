Image 1 of 73 Tom Slagter (Blanco) takes out Stage 3 in Stirling at the Santos Tour Down Under (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 73 Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 73 Movistar send home proof that they are indeed at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 73 Jose Joaquin Rojas and Movistar with a kangaroo. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 73 Andrey Amador and Jose Joaquin Rojas battle for custody of a marsupial friend. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 73 Andrey Amador (Movistar) at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 73 Ian Stannard (Sky) in action at the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky). This year's leader of the young rider classification Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) has shown he means business by winning the third stage from Unley to Stirling at the Santos Tour Down Under. Slagter opened his sprint on the tough uphill run to the finish line and held off Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) and world road race champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) to take his first professional victory.

Slagter rode strongly in yesterday's difficult stage into Rostrevor - which included the steep Corkscrew Road climb - and finished fourth in the stage. His ride put him in fifth-overall coming into Stage 3 to Stirling but with the winner's time bonus today, he is now just 4 seconds behind race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky).

The stage win marked the first professional victory for the third-year professional who's most recent results in 2012 included top-10 placings at Tour of Beijing and a 5th-place at GP Québec. The 23-year-old was in a state of disbelief at the finish and was highly grateful for the work of his team during the stage.

"It's incredible! I can't believe it," said Slagter at the finish. "I saw on the [television] screen that I was the first one and I was looking around me. I thought they were coming but I was the strongest. It's incredible.

"Tanner was incredible. He told me he would drop me in the last few hundred metres and he did in the perfect way. The team is really, really good."

The win pushed Slagter up the overall standings and now lies in second overall heading into tomorrow's flatter stage from Modbury to Tanunda.

"We are here with a nice team with four Aussies and the win here is for the whole team and for the team who is at home - it's also really, really nice," he said.

Race leader Thomas had to utilise the full strength of his Sky team today but with just a couple of kilometres remaining, the team had done enough to keep it all together for a small bunch sprint.

"It was pretty tough out there" said Thomas. "A lot of guys started attacking us from three laps out so the boys had to ride really hard. They did an incredible job today. They set a fast tempo and I can't thank them enough.

"In the final [Mathew] Hayman was with me until about two kilometres to go and then after that I just had to follow the wheels. I couldn't manage a podium finish which would have been nice to get a few more seconds but it was a tough day so it is mission accomplished I guess.

The tightening of the general classification may have been a little bit unexpected but with the Queen stage at Old Willunga Hill still to come this Saturday, the race is be no means over.

"It's always going to be seconds in it and I think it's all going to come down to a big duel on Willunga on Sunday," said Thomas.

It was a better day for the team of Orica GreenEdge who placed a rider in the day-long breakaway with Simon Clarke before Goss captured his second podium finish of the week.

It's been an up and down few days for Goss who showed his speed during the People's Choice Classic criterium but then failed to make an impact on Stage 1 – won by André Greipel (Lotto Belisol).

"We lost all our GC hopes yesterday so we had to attack the race and attack [for] stage results.” explained Goss."

"I took the opportunity today, close but no cigar,” he added. "This is great for the start of the season compared to last year. It's great to get a top-three in a finish like this but tomorrow's another day.”

The uphill finish should have been perfect for the world road race champion Gilbert but he just missed out on taking the win. Goss beat him to second-place with Slagter out of reach having opened his sprint early.

"I was with Santaromita so it was perfect but then the guy from Movistar left a gap," said Gilbert at the finish. "Slagter had 10 or 15 meters so it was hard to come back."

How it happened

There was just one non-started for the third stage at the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under. Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) was one of the worst affected from the crash that occurred yesterday. He fell on the fast downhill run into the finish at Rostrevor and broke his collarbone.

"I visited Arnaud Courteille at the hospital this morning,” said team director Yvon Madiot. "He'll be transferred to the sports clinic for his collarbone operation today. He hasn't slept all night but he's fine.”

With the 131 riders cruising through the neutralised section, it would be just a matter of time before the accelerations began on the climb up Mount Barker.

The attacks were ruthless from the moment the flag was dropped and over the top of the climb it was Jack Bobridge (Blanco) and Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) who gained a small advantage over the field.

A group in excess of twenty riders formed at the front and spread their legs while team Sky were already in control at the front of the field. Sensing the group was too big, Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) and Will Clarke (Argos-Shimano) took off and promptly opened up a one-minute advantage.

That would be the day's escape with the Sky-lead peloton allowing the two Clarkes to gain a maximum advantage of 3:25. Will was looking for sprint points and took the opening sprint with Simon right behind. The two didn't fight for the points as Simon was more interested in the stage victory and regaining time on the general classification.

The battle for the final bonus second was not so gentlemanly back in the main field. Race leader Thomas was third across the line and pushed himself ever so slightly further ahead of second-place's Javier Moreno (Movistar).

Simon was happy to allow Will the maximum points at the next sprint point located at the 56.6km mark with Blanco rider Maarten Tjallingii attacking out of the field to ensure Thomas would not take any more bonus seconds.

The leading duo were slowly being reeled in and with approximately 50km remaining the bunch came to life. A group of 12 split from the field and contained a number of strong riders including the day's breakaway duo.

Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma),Tomas Marczynski (Vancansoleil-DCM), Jack Bobridge (Blanco), Luke Dubridge (Orica GreenEdge), Jesse Sergent (RadioShack Leopard), Andrey Amador, Jose Herrada (Movistar), Simon Stortoni (Lampre-Merida), Brian Vandborg (Cannondale) and Calvin Watson (UniSA) had a brief stint away before Sky brought them back into the fold.

The moment it looked like they would be caught, another group formed off the front. An eight rider group composed of Daryl Impey, Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge), Steve Morabito (BMC), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Boy van Poppel (Vancansoleil-DCM), Will Clarke, Thierry Hupond (Argos-Shimano) and Brian Vandborg (Cannondale) and they hovered around the 20-second mark for nearly 40km.

Reports that U.S champion Timmy Dugan had crashed at one of the roundabouts was not good. Dugan was seen on the side of the road with a neck brace and was taken to hospital for further examination. His status will be updated when more is known

A few accelerations caused Will Clarke (Argos-Shimano) to lose contact with the break as five riders remained. Simon Clarke was still looking strong in the break and his teammate Impey was putting in huge turns to try and keep the group away.

Morabito, Impey, Clarke, Amador and Hupond resisted until approximately 6km to go when last year's third-overall Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) launched out of the bunch. He pulled 10 seconds on the main field but it was too far away to survive.

Machado was reeled in by the bunch that had been reduced to less than 40 riders. With less than 2km remaining Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) gave it a dig but it seemed destined for a bunch sprint.

It was Slagter who launched his sprint early and caught the remaining riders slightly off guard. Goss and Gilbert were catching but they had left it too late. Slagter held on for the win while Thomas did enough for fourth-place and held his ocre jersey for another day.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 3:36:46 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 6 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 7 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 8 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 10 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 12 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 14 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 15 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 16 Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ 17 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 19 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 21 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 22 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 23 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 24 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 25 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 28 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:08 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:11 30 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:00:12 31 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:00:18 33 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:21 34 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:26 35 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30 36 Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 37 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:33 38 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:42 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 40 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 41 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:46 43 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco 0:00:50 44 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:52 45 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:00:57 46 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:01:14 47 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:21 48 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 49 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:25 50 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 0:01:29 51 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:01:31 52 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:36 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 54 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 55 Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:01:58 56 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 57 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:07 58 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 59 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:43 60 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 0:04:08 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC 0:04:11 62 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 64 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 65 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 66 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 67 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 0:04:31 68 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 70 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 71 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 72 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi 73 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale 74 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar 76 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 77 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 78 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC 79 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 80 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 81 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:55 84 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 85 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 86 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:36 87 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 88 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 89 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 90 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 91 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 92 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 93 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 94 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 0:07:21 95 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 96 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 97 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 98 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 99 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:07:34 100 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 101 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 102 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 103 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 104 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale 105 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 106 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 107 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 108 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 109 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 110 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 111 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 112 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 113 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 114 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 115 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 0:08:48 116 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:04 117 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 118 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:11:47 119 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 120 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 121 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 122 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:15:13 123 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:16:47 124 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 125 Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale 126 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 127 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:39 129 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 130 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:21:36 DNF Timothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 15 pts 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 13 5 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 11 6 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 10 7 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 10 8 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 9 9 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 7 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 12 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 6 13 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 2

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 10 pts 2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 3 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 4 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 3:36:46 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 3 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 4 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:08 6 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:12 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:30 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:46 9 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:00:52 10 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:21 11 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:04:11 12 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 14 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:31 15 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 16 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 18 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:06:36 19 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 22 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:07:34 23 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 24 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 25 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 26 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:04 28 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:11:47 29 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:15:13 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:47

Most competitive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar 10:50:18 2 Radioshack Leopard 3 Garmin Sharp 0:30:00 4 UNI SA - Australia 0:42:00 5 Lotto Belisol 0:44:00 6 Blanco 0:50:00 7 FDJ 0:54:00 8 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 1:09:00 9 Ag2r La Mondiale 1:24:00 10 Lampre-Merida 2:03:00 11 Orica GreenEdge 2:07:00 12 Sky Procycling 3:43:00 13 BMC 4:08:00 14 Astana 4:11:00 15 Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Argos-Shimano 4:14:00 17 Euskaltel Euskadi 4:31:00 18 Cannondale 6:06:00 19 Vacansoleil-DCM 7:02:00

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 9:56:17 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 0:00:05 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 0:00:06 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 0:00:08 5 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:15 6 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 7 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 8 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 9 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard 12 Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ 13 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:23 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 0:00:31 16 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:00:32 17 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana 19 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 20 Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 0:00:35 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:02 23 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:29 24 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:01:32 25 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 26 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:50 27 Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:01:59 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:02:08 29 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 0:02:41 30 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 0:02:46 31 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:47 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:02:52 33 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 0:02:53 34 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:57 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:03:11 36 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:03:16 37 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:26 38 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:27 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 0:03:32 40 David Tanner (Aus) Blanco 0:03:37 41 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:03:40 42 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:55 43 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:23 44 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:04:28 45 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:04:31 46 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:04:41 47 Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:04:45 48 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:04:52 49 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:05:42 50 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:51 51 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 52 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar 54 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:22 55 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:44 56 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:06:48 57 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:12 58 Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale 0:07:18 59 Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard 60 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 61 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:20 62 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC 0:07:31 63 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:07:45 64 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 0:07:55 65 Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC 66 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 67 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC 68 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:07:56 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana 0:08:17 70 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:25 71 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC 0:08:36 72 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar 0:08:37 73 Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 0:08:54 74 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:09:03 75 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:15 76 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:19 78 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale 0:09:22 79 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:10:21 80 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale 0:10:22 81 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:10:39 82 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:10:41 83 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:10:42 84 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 0:10:54 85 Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar 0:11:01 86 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano 0:11:07 88 Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano 0:11:17 89 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:11:27 90 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:30 91 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar 0:12:20 92 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:12:23 93 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:12:34 94 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:12:36 95 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:12:40 96 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:46 97 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:49 98 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:13:51 99 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:14:04 100 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 101 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 102 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:14:25 103 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 104 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:14:34 105 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:14:36 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:14:53 107 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 108 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida 0:15:05 109 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 0:15:09 110 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ 0:15:23 111 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:15:27 112 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:15:46 113 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 0:16:53 114 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano 115 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:17:55 116 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 117 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:30 118 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:47 119 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:21:06 120 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:22:09 121 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:22:11 122 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:23:17 123 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:23:24 124 Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard 0:24:36 125 Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:24:40 126 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:58 127 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:26:24 128 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:27:13 129 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana 0:28:35 130 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC 0:28:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 27 3 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 27 4 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 24 5 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana 23 6 William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano 20 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC 18 8 Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 15 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 13 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco 13 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar 11 14 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 11 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 16 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 17 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 18 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 9 19 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar 9 20 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 8 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 7 23 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC 7 24 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 6 25 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 6 26 Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 6 27 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 5 29 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 3 31 Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 3 32 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 3 33 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 2 34 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 pts 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 16 3 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar 14 4 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 10 5 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 8 6 Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard 6 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 8 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 4 9 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 4 10 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff 4 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco 2 12 Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco 2

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:00:10 3 George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco 5 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:57 7 Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:01:27 8 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:52 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:03:35 10 Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:46 11 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco 0:07:13 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:08:58 13 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:10 14 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:09:14 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step 0:10:16 16 Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:10:34 17 Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:10:36 18 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:56 19 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:12:18 20 Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia 0:12:29 21 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:44 22 Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi 0:13:59 23 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano 0:14:20 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:15:22 26 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:15:41 27 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana 0:16:48 28 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 0:21:01 29 Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:23:19 30 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:24:53