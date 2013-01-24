Trending

Slagter takes tough victory into Stirling

Thomas retains overall lead after animated day

Image 1 of 73

Tom Slagter (Blanco) takes out Stage 3 in Stirling at the Santos Tour Down Under

Tom Slagter (Blanco) takes out Stage 3 in Stirling at the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 73

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida).

Roberto Ferrari (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 73

Movistar send home proof that they are indeed at the Tour Down Under.

Movistar send home proof that they are indeed at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 73

Jose Joaquin Rojas and Movistar with a kangaroo.

Jose Joaquin Rojas and Movistar with a kangaroo.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 73

Andrey Amador and Jose Joaquin Rojas battle for custody of a marsupial friend.

Andrey Amador and Jose Joaquin Rojas battle for custody of a marsupial friend.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 73

Andrey Amador (Movistar) at the Tour Down Under.

Andrey Amador (Movistar) at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 73

Ian Stannard (Sky) in action at the Tour Down Under.

Ian Stannard (Sky) in action at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 73

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky).

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 73

Bernhard Eisel put in a big stint for Sky at the head of the peloton.

Bernhard Eisel put in a big stint for Sky at the head of the peloton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 73

Eros Capecchi (Movistar).

Eros Capecchi (Movistar).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 73

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) after winning stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) after winning stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 73

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) in Stirling at the Tour Down Under.

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) in Stirling at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 73

Geraint Thomas (Sky) retains the overall lead.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) retains the overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) bounced back from a crash the previous day to impress on the road to Stirling.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) bounced back from a crash the previous day to impress on the road to Stirling.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

Philippe Gilbert (BMC).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 73

Thirsty work for Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at the Tour Down Under.

Thirsty work for Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

Philippe Gilbert (BMC).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 73

Bernard Hinault makes a friend on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

Bernard Hinault makes a friend on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 73

The Badger with a kangaroo at the Tour Down Under.

The Badger with a kangaroo at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 73

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana).

Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 73

Julian Kern (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has been battling through injury after crashing earlier in the week.

Julian Kern (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has been battling through injury after crashing earlier in the week.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 73

Juraj Sagan (Cannondale) struggles to stay in contact.

Juraj Sagan (Cannondale) struggles to stay in contact.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 73

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the Tour Down Under.

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 73

Simone Stortoni (Lampre-Merida).

Simone Stortoni (Lampre-Merida).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 73

Swiss champion Martin Kohler (BMC).

Swiss champion Martin Kohler (BMC).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 73

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) and William Clarke (Argos-Shimano) broke clear of the peloton.

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) and William Clarke (Argos-Shimano) broke clear of the peloton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 73

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) leads William Clarke (Argos-Shimano) in the break.

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) leads William Clarke (Argos-Shimano) in the break.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 73

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) and William Clarke (Argos-Shimano) worked well together, but the Sky-led peloton would not allow them to go too far up the road.

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) and William Clarke (Argos-Shimano) worked well together, but the Sky-led peloton would not allow them to go too far up the road.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 73

Local fans greet the peloton of the 2013 Tour Down Under.

Local fans greet the peloton of the 2013 Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was not going to miss out on the obligatory kangaroo shot.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was not going to miss out on the obligatory kangaroo shot.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 73

Geraint Thomas is more comfortable holding the ochre jersey.

Geraint Thomas is more comfortable holding the ochre jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 73

Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rides to sign on.

Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rides to sign on.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 73

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 73

Juraj Sagan (Cannondale).

Juraj Sagan (Cannondale).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 73

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) on a charm offensive at the Tour Down Under.

Andrey Kashechkin (Astana) on a charm offensive at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 73

Eros Capecchi, his haircut and a kangaroo pictured at the Tour Down Under.

Eros Capecchi, his haircut and a kangaroo pictured at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 73

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) consults with his team car.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) consults with his team car.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 73

Tom Jelte Slagter claimed Blanco's first win of 2013 in Stirling at the Tour Down UNder.

Tom Jelte Slagter claimed Blanco's first win of 2013 in Stirling at the Tour Down UNder.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 73

Matt Goss and Philippe Gilbert finished at such speed that they overtook winner Tom Jelte Slagter past the finish line.

Matt Goss and Philippe Gilbert finished at such speed that they overtook winner Tom Jelte Slagter past the finish line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) passed Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) after the finish line.

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) passed Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) after the finish line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 73

Simone Ponzi (Astana) crosses the line on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

Simone Ponzi (Astana) crosses the line on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 73

Geraint Thomas (Sky) did enough to retain the overall lead in Stirling.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) did enough to retain the overall lead in Stirling.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 73

Close but no cigar for Philippe Gilbert (BMC).

Close but no cigar for Philippe Gilbert (BMC).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 73

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) on the podium.

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 73

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) celebrates in Stirling at the Tour Down Under.

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) celebrates in Stirling at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 73

Another day in ochre for Geraint Thomas (Sky).

Another day in ochre for Geraint Thomas (Sky).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 73

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the lead at the Tour Down Under.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) in the lead at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 73

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is feted on the podium at the Tour Down Under.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) is feted on the podium at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 73

Geraint Thomas (Sky) retains the ochre jersey.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) retains the ochre jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 73

Bernard Hinault on the podium in Stirling at the Tour Down Under.

Bernard Hinault on the podium in Stirling at the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 73

Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the offensive.

Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the offensive.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 73

Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

Mikel Astarloza (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 73

Bernard Hinault was a guest on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

Bernard Hinault was a guest on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 73

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) celebrates a fine win in Stirling.

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) celebrates a fine win in Stirling.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 73

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) beats Matt Goss and Philippe Gilbert on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco) beats Matt Goss and Philippe Gilbert on stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 73

Geraint Thomas (Sky) cools down after stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

Geraint Thomas (Sky) cools down after stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 73

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) and Will Clarke (Argos-Shimano) formed the day's break at Tour Down Under

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) and Will Clarke (Argos-Shimano) formed the day's break at Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 73

Julian Kern (Ag2r La Mondiale) has a few bandages in use after his crash yesterday

Julian Kern (Ag2r La Mondiale) has a few bandages in use after his crash yesterday
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 73

Bernhard Eisel (Sky) did much of the pace-setting today

Bernhard Eisel (Sky) did much of the pace-setting today
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 73

Simon Clarke and Will Clarke in the Stage 3 breakaway

Simon Clarke and Will Clarke in the Stage 3 breakaway
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 73

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) was awarded the most aggressive rider award for his ride in the break

Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) was awarded the most aggressive rider award for his ride in the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 73

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale) attacks from the main field

Brian Vandborg (Cannondale) attacks from the main field
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 73

British champion Ian Stannard (Sky) on the front

British champion Ian Stannard (Sky) on the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 73

It wouldn't be Tour Down Under without some local wildlife, Philippe Gilbert was happy to get involved

It wouldn't be Tour Down Under without some local wildlife, Philippe Gilbert was happy to get involved
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 73

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Blanco)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 73

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) takes in some fluids after a tough day around Stirling

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) takes in some fluids after a tough day around Stirling
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 73

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) is interviewed after winning the third stage at the Tour Down Under

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) is interviewed after winning the third stage at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 73

Bernard Hinault made an appearance at the finish in Stirling

Bernard Hinault made an appearance at the finish in Stirling
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 73

Geraint Thomas (Sky) maintains his lead in the general classification after Stage 3

Geraint Thomas (Sky) maintains his lead in the general classification after Stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 73

Slagter (Blanco) receives the kisses from the podium girls at the Santos Tour Down Under

Slagter (Blanco) receives the kisses from the podium girls at the Santos Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 73

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) steps onto the stage after claiming his first professional victory

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) steps onto the stage after claiming his first professional victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 73

Slagter beat Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) to the line on the tough uphill run in Stirling

Slagter beat Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) to the line on the tough uphill run in Stirling
(Image credit: Sirotti)

This year's leader of the young rider classification Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) has shown he means business by winning the third stage from Unley to Stirling at the Santos Tour Down Under. Slagter opened his sprint on the tough uphill run to the finish line and held off Matt Goss (Orica GreenEdge) and world road race champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) to take his first professional victory. 

Slagter rode strongly in yesterday's difficult stage into Rostrevor - which included the steep Corkscrew Road climb - and finished fourth in the stage. His ride put him in fifth-overall coming into Stage 3 to Stirling but with the winner's time bonus today, he is now just 4 seconds behind race leader Geraint Thomas (Sky).

The stage win marked the first professional victory for the third-year professional who's most recent results in 2012 included top-10 placings at Tour of Beijing and a 5th-place at GP Québec. The 23-year-old was in a state of disbelief at the finish and was highly grateful for the work of his team during the stage.

"It's incredible! I can't believe it," said Slagter at the finish. "I saw on the [television] screen that I was the first one and I was looking around me. I thought they were coming but I was the strongest. It's incredible.

"Tanner was incredible. He told me he would drop me in the last few hundred metres and he did in the perfect way. The team is really, really good."

The win pushed Slagter up the overall standings and now lies in second overall heading into tomorrow's flatter stage from Modbury to Tanunda.

"We are here with a nice team with four Aussies and the win here is for the whole team and for the team who is at home - it's also really, really nice," he said.

Race leader Thomas had to utilise the full strength of his Sky team today but with just a couple of kilometres remaining, the team had done enough to keep it all together for a small bunch sprint.

"It was pretty tough out there" said Thomas. "A lot of guys started attacking us from three laps out so the boys had to ride really hard. They did an incredible job today. They set a fast tempo and I can't thank them enough.

"In the final [Mathew] Hayman was with me until about two kilometres to go and then after that I just had to follow the wheels. I couldn't manage a podium finish which would have been nice to get a few more seconds but it was a tough day so it is mission accomplished I guess.

The tightening of the general classification may have been a little bit unexpected but with the Queen stage at Old Willunga Hill still to come this Saturday, the race is be no means over.

"It's always going to be seconds in it and I think it's all going to come down to a big duel on Willunga on Sunday," said Thomas.

It was a better day for the team of Orica GreenEdge who placed a rider in the day-long breakaway with Simon Clarke before Goss captured his second podium finish of the week.

It's been an up and down few days for Goss who showed his speed during the People's Choice Classic criterium but then failed to make an impact on Stage 1 – won by André Greipel (Lotto Belisol).

"We lost all our GC hopes yesterday so we had to attack the race and attack [for] stage results.” explained Goss."

"I took the opportunity today, close but no cigar,” he added. "This is great for the start of the season compared to last year. It's great to get a top-three in a finish like this but tomorrow's another day.”

The uphill finish should have been perfect for the world road race champion Gilbert but he just missed out on taking the win. Goss beat him to second-place with Slagter out of reach having opened his sprint early.

"I was with Santaromita so it was perfect but then the guy from Movistar left a gap," said Gilbert at the finish. "Slagter had 10 or 15 meters so it was hard to come back."

How it happened

There was just one non-started for the third stage at the 2013 Santos Tour Down Under. Arnaud Courteille (FDJ) was one of the worst affected from the crash that occurred yesterday. He fell on the fast downhill run into the finish at Rostrevor and broke his collarbone.

"I visited Arnaud Courteille at the hospital this morning,” said team director Yvon Madiot. "He'll be transferred to the sports clinic for his collarbone operation today. He hasn't slept all night but he's fine.”

With the 131 riders cruising through the neutralised section, it would be just a matter of time before the accelerations began on the climb up Mount Barker.

The attacks were ruthless from the moment the flag was dropped and over the top of the climb it was Jack Bobridge (Blanco) and Daryl Impey (Orica GreenEdge) who gained a small advantage over the field.

A group in excess of twenty riders formed at the front and spread their legs while team Sky were already in control at the front of the field. Sensing the group was too big, Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) and Will Clarke (Argos-Shimano) took off and promptly opened up a one-minute advantage.

That would be the day's escape with the Sky-lead peloton allowing the two Clarkes to gain a maximum advantage of 3:25. Will was looking for sprint points and took the opening sprint with Simon right behind. The two didn't fight for the points as Simon was more interested in the stage victory and regaining time on the general classification.

The battle for the final bonus second was not so gentlemanly back in the main field. Race leader Thomas was third across the line and pushed himself ever so slightly further ahead of second-place's Javier Moreno (Movistar).

Simon was happy to allow Will the maximum points at the next sprint point located at the 56.6km mark with Blanco rider Maarten Tjallingii attacking out of the field to ensure Thomas would not take any more bonus seconds.

The leading duo were slowly being reeled in and with approximately 50km remaining the bunch came to life. A group of 12 split from the field and contained a number of strong riders including the day's breakaway duo.

Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma),Tomas Marczynski (Vancansoleil-DCM), Jack Bobridge (Blanco), Luke Dubridge (Orica GreenEdge), Jesse Sergent (RadioShack Leopard), Andrey Amador, Jose Herrada (Movistar), Simon Stortoni (Lampre-Merida), Brian Vandborg (Cannondale) and Calvin Watson (UniSA) had a brief stint away before Sky brought them back into the fold.

The moment it looked like they would be caught, another group formed off the front. An eight rider group composed of Daryl Impey, Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge), Steve Morabito (BMC), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Boy van Poppel (Vancansoleil-DCM), Will Clarke, Thierry Hupond (Argos-Shimano) and Brian Vandborg (Cannondale) and they hovered around the 20-second mark for nearly 40km.

Reports that U.S champion Timmy Dugan had crashed at one of the roundabouts was not good. Dugan was seen on the side of the road with a neck brace and was taken to hospital for further examination. His status will be updated when more is known

A few accelerations caused Will Clarke (Argos-Shimano) to lose contact with the break as five riders remained. Simon Clarke was still looking strong in the break and his teammate Impey was putting in huge turns to try and keep the group away.

Morabito, Impey, Clarke, Amador and Hupond resisted until approximately 6km to go when last year's third-overall Tiago Machado (RadioShack Leopard) launched out of the bunch. He pulled 10 seconds on the main field but it was too far away to survive.

Machado was reeled in by the bunch that had been reduced to less than 40 riders. With less than 2km remaining Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) gave it a dig but it seemed destined for a bunch sprint.

It was Slagter who launched his sprint early and caught the remaining riders slightly off guard. Goss and Gilbert were catching but they had left it too late. Slagter held on for the win while Thomas did enough for fourth-place and held his ocre jersey for another day.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco3:36:46
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar
6Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar
7Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana
8Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC
10Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
12Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM
14Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
15George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
16Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ
17Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard
19Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
21Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
22Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
23Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
24Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
25Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
26Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
27Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
28Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:08
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:11
30Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:00:12
31Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:00:18
33Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:00:21
34Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:26
35Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
36Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
37Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:33
38Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:42
39Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
40Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
41Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
42Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:46
43David Tanner (Aus) Blanco0:00:50
44Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:52
45Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:00:57
46Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:01:14
47Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
48Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
49Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:25
50Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco0:01:29
51Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:01:31
52Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:36
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
54Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
55Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:58
56Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano
57Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:07
58Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
59Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:43
60Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC0:04:08
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC0:04:11
62Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana
64Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
65Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
66Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
67Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar0:04:31
68Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale
69Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
70Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
71Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
72Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
73Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale
74Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar
76Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar
77William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
78Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC
79Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
80Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
81Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
83Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:55
84Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida
85Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano
86Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:36
87Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
88Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
89Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida
90Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
91Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
92Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
93Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
94Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco0:07:21
95Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
96Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
97Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
98Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
99Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:34
100Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
101Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
102Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ
103Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
104Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale
105Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
106Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
107Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
108Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
109Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
110Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
111Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
112Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
113Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
114Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
115William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano0:08:48
116Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:04
117Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM0:11:47
119Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
120Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
121Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
122Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:15:13
123Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:16:47
124Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard
125Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale
126Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
127Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
128Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:39
129Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC
130Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:21:36
DNFTimothy Duggan (USA) Saxo-Tinkoff

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco15pts
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling14
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC13
5Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar11
6Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar10
7William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano10
8Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana9
9Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC7
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
12Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi6
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco2

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco10pts
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6
3Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi4
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco3:36:46
2Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
3George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
4Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:08
6Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:12
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:30
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:46
9Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:00:52
10Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:21
11Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:04:11
12Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
13Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
14Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:04:31
15Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
18Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:06:36
19Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:34
23Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
24Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
25Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
26Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:04
28Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:11:47
29Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:15:13
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:47

Most competitive rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar10:50:18
2Radioshack Leopard
3Garmin Sharp0:30:00
4UNI SA - Australia0:42:00
5Lotto Belisol0:44:00
6Blanco0:50:00
7FDJ0:54:00
8Omega Pharma-Quick-Step1:09:00
9Ag2r La Mondiale1:24:00
10Lampre-Merida2:03:00
11Orica GreenEdge2:07:00
12Sky Procycling3:43:00
13BMC4:08:00
14Astana4:11:00
15Saxo-Tinkoff
16Argos-Shimano4:14:00
17Euskaltel Euskadi4:31:00
18Cannondale6:06:00
19Vacansoleil-DCM7:02:00

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling9:56:17
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco0:00:05
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar0:00:06
4Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard0:00:08
5Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:15
6Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
7Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
8George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
9Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
11Tiago Machado (Por) Radioshack Leopard
12Jussi Veikkanen (Fra) FDJ
13Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:23
15Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar0:00:31
16Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:32
17Mikaël Cherel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Astana
19Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step
20Chris Anker Sorensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC0:00:35
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:02
23Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:29
24Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:01:32
25Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
26Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:01:50
27Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:01:59
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:02:08
29Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol0:02:41
30Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana0:02:46
31Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin Sharp0:02:47
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:02:52
33Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC0:02:53
34Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:57
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:03:11
36Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2r La Mondiale0:03:16
37Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:26
38Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:27
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar0:03:32
40David Tanner (Aus) Blanco0:03:37
41Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:03:40
42Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:55
43Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:23
44Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:04:28
45Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:04:31
46Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:04:41
47Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:04:45
48Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:04:52
49Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:05:42
50Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:05:51
51Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
52Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Fra) Euskaltel Euskadi
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar
54Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:22
55Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:44
56Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:06:48
57Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:12
58Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale0:07:18
59Jens Voigt (Ger) Radioshack Leopard
60Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco
61Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:20
62Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC0:07:31
63William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:07:45
64Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco0:07:55
65Amael Moinard (Fra) BMC
66Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
67Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC
68Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:07:56
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana0:08:17
70Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:25
71Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC0:08:36
72Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar0:08:37
73Laurent Didier (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:08:54
74Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:09:03
75Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:15
76Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff
77Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:19
78Cameron Wurf (Aus) Cannondale0:09:22
79Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:10:21
80Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale0:10:22
81Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:10:39
82Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:10:41
83Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:42
84Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack Leopard0:10:54
85Jose Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar0:11:01
86Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Thierry Hupond (Fra) Argos-Shimano0:11:07
88Andreas Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:11:17
89Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:11:27
90Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:11:30
91Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar0:12:20
92Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:12:23
93Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:12:34
94Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:12:36
95Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:12:40
96Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:12:46
97Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:49
98Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:13:51
99Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:14:04
100Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) UNI SA - Australia
101Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
102Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:14:25
103Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
104Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:14:34
105Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:14:36
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:14:53
107Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco
108Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre-Merida0:15:05
109Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco0:15:09
110Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ0:15:23
111Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:15:27
112Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:15:46
113Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana0:16:53
114Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos-Shimano
115Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:17:55
116William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano
117Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:30
118Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:47
119Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:21:06
120Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:22:09
121Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:22:11
122Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:23:17
123Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:23:24
124Andy Schleck (Lux) Radioshack Leopard0:24:36
125Gédiminas Bagdonas (Lit) Ag2r La Mondiale0:24:40
126Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:58
127Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM0:26:24
128Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:27:13
129Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana0:28:35
130Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC0:28:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling29pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco27
3Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida27
4Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar24
5Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana23
6William Clarke (Aus) Argos-Shimano20
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC18
8Andre Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol15
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard13
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco13
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar11
14Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp11
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol11
16Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
17Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
18Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp9
19Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar9
20Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco8
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi7
23Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC7
24Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi6
25George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard6
26Zakkary Dempster (Aus) UNI SA - Australia6
27Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale5
29Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM3
31Jerome Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step3
32Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia3
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff2
34Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Blanco2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling16pts
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco16
3Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar14
4Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia10
5George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard8
6Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack Leopard6
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6
8Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp4
9Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi4
10Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo-Tinkoff4
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco2
12Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco2

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Ion Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:00:10
3George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack Leopard
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco
5Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:57
7Adam Phelan (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:01:27
8Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:52
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:03:35
10Stefano Agostini (Ita) Cannondale0:05:46
11Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco0:07:13
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:08:58
13Jay McCarthy (Aus) Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:10
14Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:09:14
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:10:16
16Calvin Watson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:10:34
17Damien Howson (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:10:36
18Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:56
19Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:12:18
20Jordan Kerby (Aus) UNI SA - Australia0:12:29
21Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:44
22Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi0:13:59
23Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Argos-Shimano0:14:20
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:15:22
26Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale0:15:41
27Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana0:16:48
28Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:21:01
29Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:23:19
30Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:24:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Radioshack Leopard29:49:33
2Movistar0:01:22
3Lotto Belisol0:01:52
4Garmin Sharp0:03:22
5Blanco0:03:25
6FDJ0:03:29
7Ag2r La Mondiale0:04:03
8Omega Pharma-Quick-Step0:05:06
9Sky Procycling0:05:23
10Euskaltel Euskadi0:05:39
11Lampre-Merida0:05:43
12Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:21
13UNI SA - Australia0:07:17
14Astana0:08:08
15Cannondale0:09:42
16BMC0:10:01
17Argos-Shimano0:11:03
18Orica GreenEdge0:11:51
19Vacansoleil-DCM0:14:43

Latest on Cyclingnews