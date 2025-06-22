Recommended reading

'There's more at stake than just a Tour de France stage' - Dylan Groenewegen adds his name to riders targeting first yellow jersey in Lille

By published

Jayco-AlUla rider's confidence is back after recent sprint wins in Slovenia

LICHTERVELDE, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 25: Dylan Groenewegen of The Netherlands and Team Jayco AlUla on second place poses on the podium ceremony after the 77th Omloop van het Houtland 2024 a 195.2km one day race from Eernegem to Lichtervelde on September 25, 2024 in Lichtervelde, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen has thrown his hat into the ring of big-name sprinters targeting victory and the first yellow jersey on stage 1 of this year's Tour de France in Lille.

The Jayco-AlUla rider recently returned to his powerful best, winning two stages at the Tour of Slovenia and so is growing in confidence as the days countdown to the Tour Grand Depart in northern France. The Tour begins on Saturday July 5 with a 184.9km stage around the Lille Métropole area before an expected high-speed sprint in the city centre.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.