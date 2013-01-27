Trending

Slagter leads the WorldTour ranking after Tour Down Under success

Blanco Pro Cycling leads the team ranking

Image 1 of 3

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) steps onto the stage after claiming his first professional victory

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) steps onto the stage after claiming his first professional victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 3

Tom Slagter on the race winner's ocre jersey

Tom Slagter on the race winner's ocre jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 3

Tom Slagter gives a high five

Tom Slagter gives a high five
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tom-Jelte Slagter's overall victory at the Tour Down Under has given him and his Blanco Pro Cycling Team the lead in the first UCI WorldTour rankings of 2013.

Slagter scored 100 points for overall victory and 11 points for his stage results, to give him a total of 111 points. With teammates Wilco Kelderman scoring 40 points and Mark Renshaw a further six points, the Blanco Pro Cycling Team topped the team rankings with a total of 157 points, make for a successful start to the racing season for the troubled Dutch squad.

Euskaltel Euskadi is a distant second with 91 points and the Movistar Team is third with 87 points after both Spanish teams placed two riders in the top 15 overall. Javier Moreno was second overall for the Movistar Team, scoring 86 points tan dos is second to Slagter in the individual rankings. Britain's Geraint Thomas is third with 77 points after finishing third and winning a stage.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is ninth in the individual ranking, with 18 points, after winning three stages in Australia.

Spain leads the nation ranking with a total of 177 points thanks to strong performances from Javier Moreno and brothers Jon and Gorka Izaguirre Insausti of Euskaltel Euskadi. They finished fourth and seventh overall at the Santos Tour Down Under to place Spain ahead of the Netherlands -second with 152 points, with Great Britain a more distant third with 78 points.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is Paris-Nice in France between March 3-10.

WorldTour - Individuals
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team111pts
2Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team86
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling77
4Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi61
5Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard52
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team40
7Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
8Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida20
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol18
10Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard11
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
12Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team6
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge5
14Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ4
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
16Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
19Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
20Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
22Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp1
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
24Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1
25Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
26Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

WorldTour - Teams
1Blanco Pro Cycling Team157pts
2Euskaltel-Euskadi91
3Movistar Team87
4Sky Procycling79
5RadioShack Leopard63
6Lampre-Merida24
7Lotto Belisol19
8Orica-GreenEdge11
9FDJ8
10BMC Racing Team2
11Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
12Garmin-Sharp2
13Astana Pro Team1
14Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team1
15Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

WorldTour - Nations
1Spain177pts
2Netherlands152
3Great Britain78
4Belgium55
5Italy26
6Australia20
7Germany18
8Portugal11
9Finland4
10France4
11Norway2
12United States1