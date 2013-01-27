Slagter leads the WorldTour ranking after Tour Down Under success

Image 1 of 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Blanco) steps onto the stage after claiming his first professional victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Tom Slagter on the race winner's ocre jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Tom Slagter gives a high five (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tom-Jelte Slagter's overall victory at the Tour Down Under has given him and his Blanco Pro Cycling Team the lead in the first UCI WorldTour rankings of 2013.

Slagter scored 100 points for overall victory and 11 points for his stage results, to give him a total of 111 points. With teammates Wilco Kelderman scoring 40 points and Mark Renshaw a further six points, the Blanco Pro Cycling Team topped the team rankings with a total of 157 points, make for a successful start to the racing season for the troubled Dutch squad.

Euskaltel Euskadi is a distant second with 91 points and the Movistar Team is third with 87 points after both Spanish teams placed two riders in the top 15 overall. Javier Moreno was second overall for the Movistar Team, scoring 86 points tan dos is second to Slagter in the individual rankings. Britain's Geraint Thomas is third with 77 points after finishing third and winning a stage.

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) is ninth in the individual ranking, with 18 points, after winning three stages in Australia.

Spain leads the nation ranking with a total of 177 points thanks to strong performances from Javier Moreno and brothers Jon and Gorka Izaguirre Insausti of Euskaltel Euskadi. They finished fourth and seventh overall at the Santos Tour Down Under to place Spain ahead of the Netherlands -second with 152 points, with Great Britain a more distant third with 78 points.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar is Paris-Nice in France between March 3-10.

WorldTour - Individuals 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 111 pts 2 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 86 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 4 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 61 5 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 52 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 40 7 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 8 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 18 10 Tiago Machado (Por) RadioShack Leopard 11 11 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 12 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 14 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 4 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 16 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 20 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 22 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 1 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 24 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1 25 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 26 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

WorldTour - Teams 1 Blanco Pro Cycling Team 157 pts 2 Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 3 Movistar Team 87 4 Sky Procycling 79 5 RadioShack Leopard 63 6 Lampre-Merida 24 7 Lotto Belisol 19 8 Orica-GreenEdge 11 9 FDJ 8 10 BMC Racing Team 2 11 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 12 Garmin-Sharp 2 13 Astana Pro Team 1 14 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 15 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1