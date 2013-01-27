Justin Jules fastest in first Euro sprint finish
La Pomme Marseille Frenchman beats Dumoulin and Damuseau
Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille) sprinted to victory in the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise, the first road race on European soil for the 2013 season. The 26-year-old Frenchman denied Samuel Dumoulin, making his debut for AG2R La Mondiale, a repeat victory in Marseille, while Thomas Damuseau (Team Argos-Shimano) rounded out the podium in third place.
The 148.1km European opener was dominated by an early two man escape comprised of Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). The duo's advantage grew to more than seven minutes after 43km of racing, but Dumoulin's AG2R squad kept the break from becoming a runaway and gradually reduced the pair's lead.
Wallays led Vaubourzeix over each of the day's three categorised climbs to claim the mountains prize and when they reached the summit of the final ascent, the Julhan Les Bastides at 30km remaining, their lead had dropped inside of one minute with riders using the ascent as a springboard to cross the gap to the leaders.
Cédric Pineau (FDJ) and Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille) managed to make the junction and with 23km to the finish the front quartet led the peloton by 30 seconds.
Inside of 15km to go the break was neutralised, but the chase effort split the peloton. Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) then went out on the attack alone and with 7km to the finish he led a 20-man chase group by 20 seconds and the peloton by 55 seconds.
The Belgian's bid for victory came to naught, however, as the hard-charging peloton swept up first the chase group and then Armee with 3km to go, setting the stage for a field sprint finale.
NOTE:
Race winner Justin Jules is the son of French professional Pascal Jules, a stage winner at the 1984 Tour de France and teammate of Laurent Fignon. Pascal Jules died in a car crash in 1987 when Justin was only 13 months old. Justin's life was again touched by tragedy as he served a prison term for killing his stepfather in 2004, receiving a reduced sentence due to the circumstances of a family life disrupted by his stepfather's alcoholism.
Jules turned professional in 2011 at the age of 24 with French Continental team La Pomme Marseille, moved to French Continental squad Véranda Rideau-Super U for 2012 and then returned to La Pomme Marseille this season. His victory today is his second, and biggest, as a professional, with his first win earned at the opening stage of the Tour of Hainan during his debut professional season.
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3:40:05
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|8
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|15
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|21
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|22
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|25
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|26
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|31
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|32
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:04
|34
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:06
|35
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:09
|36
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:14
|37
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|38
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|39
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:01:02
|41
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:04
|42
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|43
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|44
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:06
|45
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:01:28
|46
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|47
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|48
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|49
|Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:31
|50
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|51
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|52
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|53
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|54
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|55
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|60
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|62
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|63
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|65
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|66
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|67
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
|70
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|71
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|74
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|75
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:51
|77
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:18
|78
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:03:42
|79
|Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|80
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:45
|81
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|82
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|83
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|85
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|86
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|87
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|88
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|89
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|90
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|93
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|94
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|95
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|96
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|97
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:39
|98
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:54
|100
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:10
|101
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:07:07
|102
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|HD
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|HD
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|HD
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|HD
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Loïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|3
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|12
|3
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|1
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|50
|pts
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|3
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|20
|5
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|6
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|8
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|3
|9
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
