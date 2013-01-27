Trending

Justin Jules fastest in first Euro sprint finish

La Pomme Marseille Frenchman beats Dumoulin and Damuseau

Image 1 of 8

Justin Jules (La Pomme-Marseille) beats Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale

Justin Jules (La Pomme-Marseille) beats Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R-La Mondiale
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 8

Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille) nips Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R - La Mondiale) for the win

Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille) nips Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R - La Mondiale) for the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 8

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 8

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 8

Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille) throws his bike to take the victory

Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille) throws his bike to take the victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 8

Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille), Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R - La Mondiale) and Thomas Damuseau (Argos - Shimano)

Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille), Samuel Dumoulin (AG2R - La Mondiale) and Thomas Damuseau (Argos - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 8

Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs - Wanty)

Danilo Napolitano (Accent Jobs - Wanty)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 8

Justin Jules (La Pomme-Marseille)

Justin Jules (La Pomme-Marseille)
(Image credit: AFP)

Justin Jules (La Pomme Marseille) sprinted to victory in the Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise, the first road race on European soil for the 2013 season. The 26-year-old Frenchman denied Samuel Dumoulin, making his debut for AG2R La Mondiale, a repeat victory in Marseille, while Thomas Damuseau (Team Argos-Shimano) rounded out the podium in third place.

The 148.1km European opener was dominated by an early two man escape comprised of Thomas Vaubourzeix (La Pomme Marseille) and Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). The duo's advantage grew to more than seven minutes after 43km of racing, but Dumoulin's AG2R squad kept the break from becoming a runaway and gradually reduced the pair's lead.

Wallays led Vaubourzeix over each of the day's three categorised climbs to claim the mountains prize and when they reached the summit of the final ascent, the Julhan Les Bastides at 30km remaining, their lead had dropped inside of one minute with riders using the ascent as a springboard to cross the gap to the leaders.

Cédric Pineau (FDJ) and Benjamin Giraud (La Pomme Marseille) managed to make the junction and with 23km to the finish the front quartet led the peloton by 30 seconds.

Inside of 15km to go the break was neutralised, but the chase effort split the peloton. Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) then went out on the attack alone and with 7km to the finish he led a 20-man chase group by 20 seconds and the peloton by 55 seconds.

The Belgian's bid for victory came to naught, however, as the hard-charging peloton swept up first the chase group and then Armee with 3km to go, setting the stage for a field sprint finale.

NOTE:
Race winner Justin Jules is the son of French professional Pascal Jules, a stage winner at the 1984 Tour de France and teammate of Laurent Fignon. Pascal Jules died in a car crash in 1987 when Justin was only 13 months old. Justin's life was again touched by tragedy as he served a prison term for killing his stepfather in 2004, receiving a reduced sentence due to the circumstances of a family life disrupted by his stepfather's alcoholism.

Jules turned professional in 2011 at the age of 24 with French Continental team La Pomme Marseille, moved to French Continental squad Véranda Rideau-Super U for 2012 and then returned to La Pomme Marseille this season. His victory today is his second, and biggest, as a professional, with his first win earned at the opening stage of the Tour of Hainan during his debut professional season.

Full Results
1Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3:40:05
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
5Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
8Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
15Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Sojasun
17Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Ricardo Mestre (Por) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
20Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
21Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
22Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
23Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
25Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
26Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
31Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
32Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:04
34Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:06
35Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:09
36Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun0:00:14
37Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
38Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
39Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
40Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:01:02
41Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:04
42Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
43Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
44Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
45Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:01:28
46Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
47Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
48Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
49Boris Zimine (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:31
50Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
51Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
52Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
53Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
54Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
55Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
57Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
60Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
62Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
63Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
65José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
66Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
67Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
68Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
69Christophe Laborie (Fra) Sojasun
70Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
71Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
72Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
73Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
74Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:34
75Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:51
77Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:18
78Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:03:42
79Gael Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
80Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:45
81Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
82Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
83Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Alphonse Vermote (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
85James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
86Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
87Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
88Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
89Jure Kocjan (Slo) Euskaltel-Euskadi
90Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
93Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
94Guillaume Faucon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
95Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
96Koen Barbe (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
97Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:39
98Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
99Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:54
100Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:05:10
101Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:07:07
102Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
HDJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol
HDMaarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
HDBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
HDFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFLoïc Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFBenjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFKevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
DNFRonan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFNiels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFThomas Peterson (USA) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFMarcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFNicolas Bazin (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAnthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFArthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFStéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFBenoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
DNFEgidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFAdrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFLaurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFBenjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFPierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Mountain 1 - Petit Galibier
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4
3Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 2 - L'Espigoulier
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountain 3 - Julhan Les Bastides
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille4
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2

Mountains classification
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise18pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) La Pomme Marseille12
3Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4

Coup de France classification
1Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille50pts
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale35
3Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano25
4Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ20
5Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
6Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano12
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ5
8Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille3
9Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3

