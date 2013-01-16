Tour Down Under past winners
Gerrans looking for record-breaking third victory in 2013
2012 - Simon Gerrans (Aus) GreenEdge
2011 - Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin-Cervelo
2010 - André Greipel (Ger) HTC-Columbia
2009 - Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
2008 - André Greipel (Ger) Highroad
2007 - Martin Elmiger (Sui) AG2R Prévoyance
2006 - Simon Gerrans (Aus) AG2R Prévoyance
2005 - Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Liberty Seguros-Würth
2004 - Patrick Jonker (Aus) UniSA
2003 - Mikel Astarloza (Spa) AG2R Prévoyance
2002 - Michael Rogers (Aus) AIS
2001 - Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
2000 - Gilles Maignan (Fra) AG2R Prévoyance
1999 - Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Crédit Agricole
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy