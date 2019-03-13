Image 1 of 3 Lauren Stephens, Amber Neben and Emily Newsom on the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 1 podium (Image credit: Twitter @redlandsClassic) Image 2 of 3 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) in the leader's jersey after winning the stage 1 time trial at the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic) Image 3 of 3 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning US time trial champion Amber Neben, riding for the Canadian Trek Red Truck Racing team, took out the opening time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Wednesday during the opening race of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.

Neben covered the 11.3km course outside of Redlands in southern California in a time of 17:28. Her time was 23 seconds better than runner-up Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB). Stephens' teammate, Emily Newsom, was third.

Neben now leads the race heading into Thursday's second stage – a 66.5km circuit race in the city of Highland.

"One thing about getting older is I that have to manage when I'm coming on form a little bit better, which is hard for me because I'm so used to wanting to be good all year," 44-year-old Neben said. "I think I have good form and fitness generally, so today was a good indicator of where I am.

"We'll probably be more focused on stage results," she added, regarding her Trek Red Truck Racing team's goals at the race. "But at the same time, having the yellow jersey for a day at least will give them some things to think about and practise. We'll go at it one day at a time and enjoy it while we have it."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:17:28 2 Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley) 0:00:24 3 Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley) 0:00:36 4 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:00:52 5 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:01:01 6 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:01:02 7 Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley) 0:01:04 8 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 9 Beth Ann Orton (Instafund Laprima Elite Wome) 0:01:11 10 Gillian Ellsay (Rally Uhc Cycling) 0:01:13 11 Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:01:14 12 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 0:01:18 13 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:01:24 14 Summer Moak (Rally Uhc Cycling) 0:01:25 15 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:01:27 16 Allie Legg (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:01:30 17 Sara Poidevin (Rally Uhc Cycling) 0:01:31 18 Zoe Ta-Perez (Lux/Sideshow P/B Specialized) 19 Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation) 0:01:34 20 Megan Jastrab (Rally Uhc Cycling) 21 Krist Doebel-Hickok (Rally Uhc Cycling) 0:01:35 22 Emma Grant (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:01:38 23 Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley) 0:01:39 24 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe) 0:01:42 25 Jessica Parra (Durandgo-Specialized-Ied) 0:01:43 26 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air Twenty20) 27 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation) 0:01:46 28 Lisa Cordova (Los Gatos Bicycle) 0:01:49 29 Jen Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:01:50 30 Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley) 0:02:00 31 Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:02:02 32 Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:02:04 33 Abigail Mickey (Rally Uhc Cycling) 0:02:06 34 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 0:02:07 35 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 36 Emma Langley (Femme Equipe) 0:02:08 37 Nicolle Bruderer (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley) 38 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air Twenty20) 0:02:09 39 Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley) 0:02:11 40 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 0:02:17 41 Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome) 0:02:24 42 Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:02:29 43 Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:02:34 44 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome) 0:02:37 45 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint) 46 Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome) 0:02:38 47 Veronica Leal (Durandgo-Specialized-IED) 0:02:42 48 Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle) 0:02:43 49 Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle) 0:02:45 50 Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:02:47 51 Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome) 0:02:51 52 Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle) 0:02:55 53 Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:03:01 54 Holly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:03:06 55 Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle) 0:03:10 56 Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe) 0:03:12 57 Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle) 58 Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation) 0:03:15 59 Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing) 60 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe) 0:03:21 61 Sara Youmans (Amy D Foundation) 0:03:25 62 Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:03:29 63 Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:03:33 64 Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome) 0:03:40 65 Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome) 0:03:42 66 Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:03:50 67 Fernanda Polanco (Durandgo-Specialized-IED) 0:03:55 68 Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:03:56 69 Jane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:04:07 70 Jess Daniels (Femme Equipe) 0:04:08 71 Fl De Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle) 0:04:09 72 Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe) 0:04:15 73 Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:04:17 74 Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing) 0:04:18 75 Ivy Audrain (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome) 0:04:20 76 Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe) 0:04:28 77 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:04:32 78 Mariana Urrea (Durandgo-Specialized-IED) 0:05:09 79 Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle) 0:05:40

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 7 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 5 3 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 4 4 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 3 5 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 2