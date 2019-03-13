Trending

Neben wins Redlands Bicycle Classic time trial

Lauren Stephens is second in stage 1 Crafton Hills time trial

Lauren Stephens, Amber Neben and Emily Newsom on the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 1 podium

Lauren Stephens, Amber Neben and Emily Newsom on the Redlands Bicycle Classic stage 1 podium
(Image credit: Twitter @redlandsClassic)
Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) in the leader's jersey after winning the stage 1 time trial at the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic

Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) in the leader's jersey after winning the stage 1 time trial at the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic
(Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)
Amber Neben (USA)

Amber Neben (USA)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reigning US time trial champion Amber Neben, riding for the Canadian Trek Red Truck Racing team, took out the opening time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Wednesday during the opening race of the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.

Neben covered the 11.3km course outside of Redlands in southern California in a time of 17:28. Her time was 23 seconds better than runner-up Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB). Stephens' teammate, Emily Newsom, was third.

Neben now leads the race heading into Thursday's second stage – a 66.5km circuit race in the city of Highland.

"One thing about getting older is I that have to manage when I'm coming on form a little bit better, which is hard for me because I'm so used to wanting to be good all year," 44-year-old Neben said. "I think I have good form and fitness generally, so today was a good indicator of where I am.

"We'll probably be more focused on stage results," she added, regarding her Trek Red Truck Racing team's goals at the race. "But at the same time, having the yellow jersey for a day at least will give them some things to think about and practise. We'll go at it one day at a time and enjoy it while we have it."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:17:28
2Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley)0:00:24
3Emily Newsom (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley)0:00:36
4Simone Boilard (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:00:52
5Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:01
6Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:02
7Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley)0:01:04
8Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
9Beth Ann Orton (Instafund Laprima Elite Wome)0:01:11
10Gillian Ellsay (Rally Uhc Cycling)0:01:13
11Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:14
12Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:01:18
13Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:24
14Summer Moak (Rally Uhc Cycling)0:01:25
15Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:27
16Allie Legg (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:30
17Sara Poidevin (Rally Uhc Cycling)0:01:31
18Zoe Ta-Perez (Lux/Sideshow P/B Specialized)
19Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)0:01:34
20Megan Jastrab (Rally Uhc Cycling)
21Krist Doebel-Hickok (Rally Uhc Cycling)0:01:35
22Emma Grant (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:38
23Lex Albrecht (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley)0:01:39
24Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe)0:01:42
25Jessica Parra (Durandgo-Specialized-Ied)0:01:43
26Margot Clyne (Sho-Air Twenty20)
27Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)0:01:46
28Lisa Cordova (Los Gatos Bicycle)0:01:49
29Jen Luebke (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:01:50
30Emily Marcolini (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley)0:02:00
31Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:02:02
32Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:02:04
33Abigail Mickey (Rally Uhc Cycling)0:02:06
34Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:02:07
35Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
36Emma Langley (Femme Equipe)0:02:08
37Nicolle Bruderer (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley)
38Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air Twenty20)0:02:09
39Alice Cobb (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley)0:02:11
40Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)0:02:17
41Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome)0:02:24
42Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:02:29
43Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:34
44Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome)0:02:37
45Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
46Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome)0:02:38
47Veronica Leal (Durandgo-Specialized-IED)0:02:42
48Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle)0:02:43
49Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle)0:02:45
50Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:02:47
51Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome)0:02:51
52Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle)0:02:55
53Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:03:01
54Holly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:03:06
55Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle)0:03:10
56Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe)0:03:12
57Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle)
58Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation)0:03:15
59Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing)
60Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe)0:03:21
61Sara Youmans (Amy D Foundation)0:03:25
62Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:03:29
63Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:03:33
64Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome)0:03:40
65Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome)0:03:42
66Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:03:50
67Fernanda Polanco (Durandgo-Specialized-IED)0:03:55
68Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:03:56
69Jane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:04:07
70Jess Daniels (Femme Equipe)0:04:08
71Fl De Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle)0:04:09
72Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe)0:04:15
73Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:04:17
74Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing)0:04:18
75Ivy Audrain (Instafund LaPrima Elite Wome)0:04:20
76Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe)0:04:28
77Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)0:04:32
78Mariana Urrea (Durandgo-Specialized-IED)0:05:09
79Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle)0:05:40

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)7pts
2Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)5
3Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)4
4Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)3
5Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:54:28
2Sho-Air Twenty200:01:04
3Hagens Berman-Supermint0:01:25
4Rally UHC Cycling0:02:05
5Amy D Foundation0:02:34
6Trek Red Truck Racing0:02:59
7Instafund LaPrima0:04:08
8LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized0:04:43
9Femme Equipe0:04:58
10Los Gatos Bicycle Racing0:05:13
11Durandgo-Specialized-IED0:06:16

 

