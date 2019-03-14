Image 1 of 2 Stage 2 winner Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) is flanked by second-placed Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) and Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) at the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic) Image 2 of 2 Amber Neben retained the leader's jersey and will wear ti again on stage 3 of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)

Teenager Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC) once again proved her class on the bike during stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Thursday. The 17-year-old took the uphill sprint at the end of the Highland circuit race to beat US criterium champion Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) across the line in a three-up finale.

Jastrab's teammate Krista Doebel-Hickok led a small group across the line three seconds later, while overnight leader Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) finished five seconds back in 13th to maintain her overall lead. She now has a 16-second advantage over Stephens, with Tibco's Emily Newsom at 36 seconds.

Jastrab's win had extra significance in light of the Rally UHC riders having recently lost their teammate Kelly Catlin, who passed away last week.

"This win was incredibly emotional for me and the team," said Jastrab on the team's website. "We were racing knowing that Kelly was with us, and we wanted to show it.

"The finishing climb is a drag, and I knew I needed to be patient," Jastrab added, explaining how she took victory. "I worked my way up from around 13th at the base of the climb to fifth before the first person started sprinting. I followed immediately, and jumped again to take the win.

"The team trusted me to finish it off and I'm incredibly thankful for all their help."

Race leader Neben was happen to stay in contention, and will wear her leader's yellow jersey again on Friday's third stage with its summit finish at Oak Glen.

"I just tried to stay as relaxed as possible and save energy,” Neben said of the day's stage. "There's so much racing left this week. Rally did an excellent job today, and Supermint also raced hard."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 1:44:35 2 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:00:01 3 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:00:03 5 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 6 Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 7 Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 8 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:05 9 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 10 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 11 Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 12 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 13 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 14 Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation) 15 Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:00:13 16 Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:00:16 17 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 18 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 19 Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:00:19 20 Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:21 21 Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 22 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 23 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:00:23 24 Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 25 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 26 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 27 Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 28 Lisa Cordova (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 29 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 30 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:00:28 31 Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 32 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation) 0:00:31 33 Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 34 Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 35 Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:00:35 36 Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 37 Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:00:40 38 Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:00:42 39 Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:00:55 40 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 41 Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling) 42 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 43 Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:00:57 44 Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation) 0:01:15 45 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:01:52 46 Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:02:14 47 Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:02:19 48 Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:02:30 49 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:02:37 50 Beth Ann Orton (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:02:38 51 Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite) 0:02:47 52 Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 53 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:02:49 54 Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:02:51 55 Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:02:53 56 Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:03:19 57 Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 58 Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 59 Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:04:49 60 Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:06:07 61 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:07:17 62 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:13:53 63 Jane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 64 Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 65 Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 66 Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 67 Jess Daniels (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 68 Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 69 Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 70 Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 71 Ivy Audrain (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 72 Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:14:33 73 Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 74 Holly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:16:17 75 Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:17:27 76 Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:22:03 77 Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:23:36 78 Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:31:25 79 Sara Youmans (Amy D Foundation)

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 2:02:08 2 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:16 3 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:36 4 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:00:52 5 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:00 6 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:01:01 7 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:01:14 8 Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 9 Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:17 10 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:01:19 11 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:01:33 12 Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation) 0:01:34 13 Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:36 14 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 15 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:39 16 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:01:42 17 Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:01:54 18 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:02:00 19 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:02:01 20 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:02:02 21 Lisa Cordova (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:02:07 22 Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 23 Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:02:08 24 Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:02:09 25 Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 26 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation) 0:02:12 27 Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:02:15 28 Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:02:16 29 Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 30 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:02:18 31 Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 32 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:02:32 33 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 0:02:33 34 Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:02:40 35 Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 36 Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:02:52 37 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:02:57 38 Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:03:08 39 Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:03:22 40 Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:03:25 41 Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:03:26 42 Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:03:40 43 Beth Ann Orton (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:03:44 44 Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:04:15 45 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:04:24 46 Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation) 0:04:25 47 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:04:50 48 Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:04:57 49 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:05:09 50 Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:05:22 51 Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:05:37 52 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:06:05 53 Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:06:15 54 Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:06:19 55 Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:06:32 56 Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:06:44 57 Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite) 0:06:51 58 Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:07:09 59 Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:07:35 60 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:08:39 61 Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:08:47 62 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:14:52 63 Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:17:00 64 Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:17:03 65 Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:17:30 66 Jane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:17:55 67 Jess Daniels (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:17:56 68 Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:18:03 69 Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:18:06 70 Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:18:08 71 Ivy Audrain (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 72 Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:18:45 73 Holly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:19:18 74 Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:19:28 75 Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:20:51 76 Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:26:26 77 Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:28:40 78 Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:33:58 79 Sara Youmans (Amy D Foundation) 0:34:45

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 9 pts 2 Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 7 3 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 7 4 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 7 5 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 7 6 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 5 7 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 5 8 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 5 9 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 4 10 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 4 11 Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 4 12 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 3 13 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 3 14 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 3 15 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 3 16 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 2 17 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 2 18 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 2 19 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 2