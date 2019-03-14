Trending

Redlands: Jastrab wins women's stage 2

Amber Neben keeps her overall lead after Highland circuit race

Stage 2 winner Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) is flanked by second-placed Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) and Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) at the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic

(Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)
Amber Neben retained the leader's jersey and will wear ti again on stage 3 of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic

(Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)

Teenager Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC) once again proved her class on the bike during stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Thursday. The 17-year-old took the uphill sprint at the end of the Highland circuit race to beat US criterium champion Leigh Ann Ganzar (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) across the line in a three-up finale.

Jastrab's teammate Krista Doebel-Hickok led a small group across the line three seconds later, while overnight leader Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) finished five seconds back in 13th to maintain her overall lead. She now has a 16-second advantage over Stephens, with Tibco's Emily Newsom at 36 seconds.

Jastrab's win had extra significance in light of the Rally UHC riders having recently lost their teammate Kelly Catlin, who passed away last week.

"This win was incredibly emotional for me and the team," said Jastrab on the team's website. "We were racing knowing that Kelly was with us, and we wanted to show it.

"The finishing climb is a drag, and I knew I needed to be patient," Jastrab added, explaining how she took victory. "I worked my way up from around 13th at the base of the climb to fifth before the first person started sprinting. I followed immediately, and jumped again to take the win.

"The team trusted me to finish it off and I'm incredibly thankful for all their help."

Race leader Neben was happen to stay in contention, and will wear her leader's yellow jersey again on Friday's third stage with its summit finish at Oak Glen.

"I just tried to stay as relaxed as possible and save energy,” Neben said of the day's stage. "There's so much racing left this week. Rally did an excellent job today, and Supermint also raced hard."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)1:44:35
2Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:00:01
3Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:03
5Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
6Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
7Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
8Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:05
9Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
10Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
11Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
12Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
13Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
14Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)
15Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:00:13
16Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:00:16
17Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
18Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
19Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:19
20Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:21
21Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
22Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)
23Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:23
24Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
25Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
26Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
27Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
28Lisa Cordova (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
29Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
30Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:00:28
31Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
32Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)0:00:31
33Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
34Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
35Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:00:35
36Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
37Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:00:40
38Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:00:42
39Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:00:55
40Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
41Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)
42Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
43Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:57
44Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation)0:01:15
45Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:01:52
46Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:14
47Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:02:19
48Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:02:30
49Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:02:37
50Beth Ann Orton (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:02:38
51Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite)0:02:47
52Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
53Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:02:49
54Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:02:51
55Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:53
56Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:03:19
57Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
58Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
59Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:04:49
60Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:06:07
61Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:07:17
62Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:13:53
63Jane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
64Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
65Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
66Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
67Jess Daniels (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
68Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
69Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
70Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
71Ivy Audrain (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
72Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:14:33
73Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
74Holly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:16:17
75Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:17:27
76Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:22:03
77Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:23:36
78Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:31:25
79Sara Youmans (Amy D Foundation)

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)2:02:08
2Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:16
3Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:36
4Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:00:52
5Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:00
6Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:01:01
7Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:01:14
8Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
9Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:17
10Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:19
11Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:33
12Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)0:01:34
13Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:36
14Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
15Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:39
16Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:42
17Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:01:54
18Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:02:00
19Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:02:01
20Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:02
21Lisa Cordova (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:02:07
22Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
23Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:02:08
24Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:02:09
25Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
26Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)0:02:12
27Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:15
28Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:16
29Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
30Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:02:18
31Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
32Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:02:32
33Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)0:02:33
34Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:02:40
35Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
36Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:02:52
37Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:02:57
38Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:03:08
39Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:03:22
40Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:03:25
41Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)0:03:26
42Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:03:40
43Beth Ann Orton (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:03:44
44Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)0:04:15
45Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:04:24
46Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation)0:04:25
47Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)0:04:50
48Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:04:57
49Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:05:09
50Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:05:22
51Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:05:37
52Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:06:05
53Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:06:15
54Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:06:19
55Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:06:32
56Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:06:44
57Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite)0:06:51
58Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:07:09
59Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:07:35
60Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:08:39
61Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:08:47
62Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:14:52
63Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:17:00
64Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:17:03
65Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:17:30
66Jane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:17:55
67Jess Daniels (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:17:56
68Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:18:03
69Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:18:06
70Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:18:08
71Ivy Audrain (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
72Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:18:45
73Holly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:19:18
74Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:19:28
75Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:20:51
76Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:26:26
77Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:28:40
78Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:33:58
79Sara Youmans (Amy D Foundation)0:34:45

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)9pts
2Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)7
3Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)7
4Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)7
5Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)7
6Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)5
7Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)5
8Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)5
9Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)4
10Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)4
11Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)4
12Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)3
13Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)3
14Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)3
15Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)3
16Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)2
17Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)2
18Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)2
19Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tibco-SVB6:08:22
2Sho-Air Twenty206:09:28
3Hagens Berman-Supermint6:10:00
4Rally UHC Cycling6:10:37
5Amy D Foundation6:11:36
6LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized6:14:20
7Trek Red Truck Racing6:14:23
8Los Gatos Bicycle Racing6:14:59
9Femme Equipe6:16:36
10Instafund LaPrima6:17:57
11Durandgo-Specialized-IED6:18:50

 

