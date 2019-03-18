Image 1 of 3 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) took the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic title ahead of Tibco-SVB duo Lauren Stephens and Emily Newsom (Image credit: Dan Munson) Image 2 of 3 Sho-Air Twenty20's Erica Clevenger won the final stage of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic ahead of RallyUHC's Sara Poidevin and Tibco's Lauren Stephens (Image credit: Dan Munson) Image 3 of 3 Sho-Air Twenty20 finished the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic as best team (Image credit: Dan Munson)

Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) held on to the race lead she'd taken on the opening stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic to win the overall classification on Sunday – and her fourth Redlands title.

Sho-Air Twenty20's Erica Clevenger was thrilled to take the stage win from RallyUHC's Sara Poidevin, while Lauren Stephens efforts in the winning three-rider breakaway jumped the Tibco-SVB rider up to second overall, 39 seconds behind Neben, while Stephens' Tibco teammate, Emily Newsom, took third, another 21 seconds back.

"I really came in with no expectations because I haven't done a lot of top-end intensities so I didn't know how good I was," said Neben, after taking the fourth Redlands title of her career.

"I knew I had a lot of depth to my fitness, but I didn’t know if I would be good enough to do the road race. I figured I would have a good time trial, but then the road racing is always difficult.

"I knew I had a young team and this is such a hard race to win without support," she continued. "My expectations were just to go for it in the time trial and see how long I could defend the jersey if I had it. Every day that you're one day closer, you start thinking about winning it."

Stage winner Clevenger was racing at Redlands for only the second time.

"This is the biggest result of my career," she said. "I have never had a stage podium before, so this is the coolest thing ever. We had amazing team work throughout the race; even without the win, this was really special for all of us.

"We were looking forward to this day, as this stage is a favourite of ours. We had a really good race at Oak Glen [on stage 3, where Emma Grant finished second], and I think we've taken over the teams GC, so I'm super stoked about that, too," Clevenger said, whose Sho-Air team indeed took the title for best team.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 2:53:23 2 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 3 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:02 4 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:00:53 5 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 6 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 7 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 8 Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:00:55 9 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 10 Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:57 11 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 12 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 13 Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 14 Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 15 Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:00 16 Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 17 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:01:14 18 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 0:04:46 19 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 20 Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 21 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 22 Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:04:48 23 Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 24 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:05:40 25 Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:06:26 26 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 27 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 28 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:06:28 29 Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 30 Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation) 31 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation) 32 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:06:30 33 Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 34 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:06:32 35 Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 36 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 37 Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:10:08 38 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 0:12:34 39 Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:21:15 40 Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:21:35 41 Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:30:40 42 Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 43 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:36:19 44 Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:37:52 45 Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:40:33 46 Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:41:17 47 Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:42:33 48 Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:43:38 49 Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:43:58 50 Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 51 Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 52 Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 53 Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 54 Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 55 Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 56 Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 57 Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 58 Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 59 Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 60 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:49:10 DNF Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 9:02:34 2 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:39 3 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:00 4 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:01:07 5 Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:21 6 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:36 7 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:37 8 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:01:47 9 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:01:55 10 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:02:06 11 Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:02:36 12 Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:03:15 13 Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:04:26 14 Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:04:36 15 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:06:54 16 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:07:02 17 Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:07:08 18 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:10:01 19 Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:10:20 20 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation) 0:10:56 21 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 0:11:09 22 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:11:34 23 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:11:45 24 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:12:08 25 Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:12:32 26 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:13:02 27 Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:13:41 28 Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:14:15 29 Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation) 0:14:48 30 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:15:55 31 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:18:02 32 Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:18:29 33 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 0:18:31 34 Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:19:01 35 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:19:26 36 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:20:25 37 Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:21:22 38 Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:31:06 39 Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:33:49 40 Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:39:40 41 Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:41:54 42 Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:44:01 43 Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:45:32 44 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:50:30 45 Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:51:51 46 Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:53:49 47 Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:59:57 48 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 1:03:35 49 Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 1:03:46 50 Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 1:07:56 51 Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 1:08:10 52 Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 1:09:35 53 Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 1:10:33 54 Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 1:11:50 55 Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 1:12:44 56 Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 1:19:42 57 Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 1:20:59 58 Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 1:23:54 59 Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 1:26:20 60 Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 1:30:16

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 36 pts 2 Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 23 3 Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling) 11 4 Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation) 9 5 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 7 6 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 7 7 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 7 8 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 5 9 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 5 10 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 4 11 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 3 12 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 2 13 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 2 14 Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 2 15 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 1 16 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 1 17 Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 25 pts 2 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 21 3 Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 17 4 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 16 5 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 15 6 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 15 7 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 15 8 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 14 9 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 12 10 Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 12 11 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 8 12 Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 8 13 Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 7 14 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 7 15 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 7 16 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 7 17 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 7 18 Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 7 19 Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling) 6 20 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 5 21 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 5 22 Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 4 23 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation) 3 24 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 3 25 Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 2 26 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 2 27 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 2 28 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 2 29 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 1