Neben holds on to take Redlands Bicycle Classic title

Clevenger takes stage win while Stephens pushes up to second overall

Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) took the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic title ahead of Tibco-SVB duo Lauren Stephens and Emily Newsom

(Image credit: Dan Munson)
Sho-Air Twenty20's Erica Clevenger won the final stage of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic ahead of RallyUHC's Sara Poidevin and Tibco's Lauren Stephens

(Image credit: Dan Munson)
Sho-Air Twenty20 finished the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic as best team

(Image credit: Dan Munson)

Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing) held on to the race lead she'd taken on the opening stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic to win the overall classification on Sunday – and her fourth Redlands title.

Sho-Air Twenty20's Erica Clevenger was thrilled to take the stage win from RallyUHC's Sara Poidevin, while Lauren Stephens efforts in the winning three-rider breakaway jumped the Tibco-SVB rider up to second overall, 39 seconds behind Neben, while Stephens' Tibco teammate, Emily Newsom, took third, another 21 seconds back.

"I really came in with no expectations because I haven't done a lot of top-end intensities so I didn't know how good I was," said Neben, after taking the fourth Redlands title of her career.

"I knew I had a lot of depth to my fitness, but I didn’t know if I would be good enough to do the road race. I figured I would have a good time trial, but then the road racing is always difficult.

"I knew I had a young team and this is such a hard race to win without support," she continued. "My expectations were just to go for it in the time trial and see how long I could defend the jersey if I had it. Every day that you're one day closer, you start thinking about winning it."

Stage winner Clevenger was racing at Redlands for only the second time.

"This is the biggest result of my career," she said. "I have never had a stage podium before, so this is the coolest thing ever. We had amazing team work throughout the race; even without the win, this was really special for all of us.

"We were looking forward to this day, as this stage is a favourite of ours. We had a really good race at Oak Glen [on stage 3, where Emma Grant finished second], and I think we've taken over the teams GC, so I'm super stoked about that, too," Clevenger said, whose Sho-Air team indeed took the title for best team.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)2:53:23
2Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
3Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:02
4Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:53
5Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
6Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
7Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
8Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:00:55
9Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
10Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:57
11Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
12Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
13Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
14Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
15Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:00
16Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
17Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:01:14
18Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)0:04:46
19Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
20Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
21Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)
22Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:04:48
23Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
24Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:05:40
25Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:06:26
26Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
27Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
28Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:06:28
29Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
30Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)
31Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)
32Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:06:30
33Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
34Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:06:32
35Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
36Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
37Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)0:10:08
38Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:12:34
39Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)0:21:15
40Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:21:35
41Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:30:40
42Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
43Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:36:19
44Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)0:37:52
45Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:40:33
46Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:41:17
47Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:42:33
48Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:43:38
49Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:43:58
50Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
51Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
52Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
53Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
54Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
55Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
56Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
57Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
58Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
59Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)
60Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:49:10
DNFAllie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)9:02:34
2Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:39
3Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:00
4Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:07
5Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:21
6Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:36
7Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:37
8Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:47
9Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:01:55
10Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:02:06
11Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:02:36
12Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:03:15
13Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:04:26
14Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:04:36
15Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)0:06:54
16Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:07:02
17Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:07:08
18Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)0:10:01
19Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:10:20
20Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)0:10:56
21Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)0:11:09
22Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:11:34
23Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:11:45
24Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:12:08
25Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:12:32
26Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:13:02
27Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:13:41
28Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:14:15
29Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)0:14:48
30Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:15:55
31Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:18:02
32Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:18:29
33Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:18:31
34Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:19:01
35Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:19:26
36Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:20:25
37Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)0:21:22
38Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:31:06
39Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:33:49
40Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:39:40
41Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)0:41:54
42Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)0:44:01
43Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:45:32
44Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:50:30
45Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:51:51
46Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:53:49
47Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:59:57
48Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)1:03:35
49Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)1:03:46
50Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)1:07:56
51Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)1:08:10
52Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)1:09:35
53Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)1:10:33
54Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)1:11:50
55Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))1:12:44
56Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)1:19:42
57Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)1:20:59
58Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)1:23:54
59Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)1:26:20
60Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)1:30:16

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)36pts
2Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)23
3Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)11
4Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)9
5Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)7
6Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)7
7Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)7
8Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)5
9Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)5
10Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)4
11Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)3
12Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)2
13Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)2
14Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)2
15Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)1
16Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)1
17Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)25pts
2Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)21
3Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)17
4Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)16
5Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)15
6Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)15
7Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)15
8Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)14
9Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)12
10Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)12
11Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)8
12Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)8
13Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)7
14Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)7
15Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)7
16Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)7
17Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)7
18Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)7
19Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)6
20Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)5
21Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)5
22Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)4
23Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)3
24Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)3
25Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)2
26Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)2
27Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)2
28Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)2
29Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sho - Air TWENTY2027:10:56
2Team TIBCO - Silicon Vall0:00:56
3Rally UHC Cycling0:02:03
4Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:54
5Amy D Foundation0:29:55
6Los Gatos Bicycle Racing0:57:55
7Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse1:06:20
8Trek Red Truck Racing p/b1:19:19
9Durandgo-Specialized-IED1:27:47
10Instafund LaPrima Elite W1:34:59
11LUX/Sideshow p/b Speciali2:06:38

