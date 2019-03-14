Image 1 of 4 Kevin Vermaerke wins stage 2 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 4 Winner of stage 2 of the 2018 Redlands Bicycle Classic Kevin Vermaerke is flanked by teammate Cole Davis and third-placed Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic) Image 3 of 4 Hagens Berman Axeon's Sean Quinn retains the leader's yellow jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic) Image 4 of 4 Hagens Berman Axeon's Kevin Vermaerke and Cole David finish first and second on stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Redlands Classic)

Hagens Berman Axeon claimed their second stage win in as many tries at the 2019 Redlands Classic on Thursday. The US Pro Continental team pulled off the feat in impressive fashion, with Kevin Vermaerke and Cole Davis finishing 1-2 in the uphill sprint at the end of the Highland circuit race. Floyd's Pro Cycling's Alex Cowan was third.

Overnight leader Sean Quinn, who won the opening day's time trial on Wednesday – and also rides for Hagens Berman Axeon – finished fifth on the stage to hold on to his yellow leader's jersey, and now leads by 13 seconds overall from teammate Vermaerke.

"We knew that this would be a good stage for us," said 18-year-old Vermaerke. "Our main goal was to keep our GC positions and not lose time overall.

"As the race went on, we knew the climb was going to be critical. Going too early was going to be an easy mistake to make. It looks a lot shorter until you're on it and you realise you have a long way to go.

"We had the whole team on the front, and we took control with about a lap to go," he continued. "We kept it strung out with our GC guys in a good position, and we held it until the line to be able to finish first, second, and I believe fifth with Sean. It was a good day in the office for the team today."

Stage 3 on Friday culminates with a mountain-top finish at Oak Glen, and it would be hard to bet against Hagens Berman Axeon being in the mix for a third day in a row.

"Kevin [Vermaerke] and I rode Oak Glen last Thursday," said race leader Quinn, "and it looks perfect for us. We have a strong team here, as you can see by the results today, and we're pretty excited for it."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 2:06:39 2 Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon) 3 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 4 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 5 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) 6 Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 7 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 8 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:00:03 9 Tyler Williams (Team California) 0:00:05 10 Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 11 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 12 Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) 13 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:00:09 14 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 15 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) 16 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 17 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 18 James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 19 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling) 20 Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team) 21 David Greif (Project Echelon Racing) 22 Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 23 Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing) 24 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 25 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 26 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 27 Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 28 Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 29 Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro) 30 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 31 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 32 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 33 Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 34 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 35 John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 36 Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 37 Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 38 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 39 Gerardo Medina (Team California) 0:00:23 40 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 41 Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 42 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 43 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 44 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 0:00:27 45 Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo) 46 Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 47 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 48 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 49 Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 50 Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:00:31 51 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 52 Tony Baca (303 Project) 53 Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 54 Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 55 Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 56 Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:00:35 57 Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:00:36 58 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 59 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:00:38 60 Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 61 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:42 62 Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:00:45 63 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:00:53 64 Thomas Revard (Hagens Axeon Berman) 65 Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:55 66 Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 67 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 0:00:56 68 Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 69 Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 70 Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:00:59 71 Chad Hall (Team California) 0:01:03 72 Justin Poulson (Semper Porro) 73 Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:01:06 74 Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:01:08 75 Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 76 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 77 Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 78 Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:01:11 79 Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:01:12 80 Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:01:14 81 Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 82 Timothy Mcbirney (Team California) 83 John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 84 Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 85 Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 86 Rex Roberts (Semper Porro) 87 Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 88 Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:01:21 89 Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:01:23 90 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:31 91 Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:01:33 92 Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:01:53 93 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 0:02:29 94 Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 95 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 96 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 97 Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 98 Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 99 Riley Sheehan (Aevolo) 0:02:39 100 Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:03:00 101 Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:29 102 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 103 Jake Silverberg (303 Project) 104 Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 105 Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 106 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 107 Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 108 Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 109 Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 110 Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:03:59 111 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:21 112 Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:25 113 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:05:54 114 Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:06:34 115 Carlos Duarte (Team California) 0:08:13 116 Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:11:13 117 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 0:11:14 118 Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:11:15 119 Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:11:16 120 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:11:17 121 Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:11:18 122 Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:11:19 123 Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:11:35 124 Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:11:36 125 John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:11:38 126 Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:11:40 127 Brendan Armstrong (Trek-Red Truck) 0:11:42 128 Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:45 129 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:48 130 Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:11:50 131 Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:11:53 132 John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:11:55 133 Gianni Lamperti (Team California) 0:11:57 134 Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:11:58 135 Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:12:00 136 John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:12:10 137 Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:12:18 138 Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:12:20 139 Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:12:22 140 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:12:30 141 Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:12:50 142 Raul Arias (Semper Porro) 0:12:55 143 Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:12:58 144 Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:13:05 145 Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:13:20 DNS Liam Holowesko (Hagens Berman Axeon) DNS Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) DNF Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) DNF Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) DNF Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing) DNF Kyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) DNF Steve Fisher (Hangar 15 Bicycles) DNF Franco Font (SoCalCycling.com Team) DNF Ben Bertiger (SoCalCycling.com Team) DNF Eduardo Davis (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) 2:21:58 2 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:00:13 3 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 4 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:00:27 5 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:00:38 6 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 7 Tyler Williams (Team California) 0:00:40 8 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 0:00:42 9 Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro) 10 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) 0:00:43 11 Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:44 12 Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:00:46 13 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 14 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:49 15 Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:00:50 16 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 0:00:51 17 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:00:53 18 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 19 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:54 20 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 21 Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:56 22 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:00:57 23 Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:00:58 24 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 25 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 0:01:02 26 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:01:04 27 Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:01:05 28 David Greif (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:12 29 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 0:01:15 30 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 0:01:16 31 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:01:18 32 Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:01:21 33 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:01:26 34 Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:01:27 35 Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:01:29 36 Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:01:31 37 Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:01:34 38 Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:37 39 Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:01:39 40 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 0:01:48 41 John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 42 Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:01:52 43 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 44 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 0:01:54 45 James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:01:55 46 Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:01:58 47 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:59 48 Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:02:07 49 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 50 Timothy Mcbirney (Team California) 51 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:02:08 52 Gerardo Medina (Team California) 0:02:09 53 Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:02:13 54 Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 55 Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:02:14 56 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 0:02:15 57 Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:02:19 58 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 59 Chad Hall (Team California) 0:02:22 60 Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 61 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 0:02:23 62 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:02:25 63 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 64 Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:32 65 Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo) 0:02:36 66 Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:02:37 67 Tony Baca (303 Project) 0:02:38 68 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:44 69 Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling) 70 Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:02:49 71 Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 72 Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:02:51 73 John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:02:53 74 Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:02:55 75 Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 76 Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:02:56 77 Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:02:57 78 Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:02:58 79 Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 80 Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:03:11 81 Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:03:13 82 Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:03:16 83 Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 84 Justin Poulson (Semper Porro) 0:03:25 85 Riley Sheehan (Aevolo) 0:03:27 86 Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:03:31 87 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 0:03:37 88 Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:03:51 89 Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:03:52 90 Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:03:55 91 Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:04:01 92 Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:04:12 93 Rex Roberts (Semper Porro) 0:04:14 94 Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:04:27 95 Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:04:28 96 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:04:35 97 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 0:04:56 98 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:04:58 99 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:05:01 100 Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:05:04 101 Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:05:06 102 Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:05:15 103 Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:05:20 104 Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:05:34 105 Jake Silverberg (303 Project) 106 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:42 107 Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:05:46 108 Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:05:53 109 Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:05:59 110 Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:06:23 111 Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:07:03 112 Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:07:11 113 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:07:24 114 Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:08:40 115 Carlos Duarte (Team California) 0:11:43 116 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 0:12:19 117 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:12:39 118 Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:12:47 119 Joey Bacala (Semper Porro) 0:12:51 120 Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:13:24 121 Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 122 Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:13:33 123 Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:13:34 124 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:13:42 125 Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:13:43 126 Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:13:54 127 Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 128 Gianni Lamperti (Team California) 0:13:59 129 Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 130 Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:14:06 131 Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:14:23 132 John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:14:24 133 Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:14:33 134 Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:14:38 135 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:14:41 136 John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:14:42 137 Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 138 Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:14:50 139 Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 140 Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:14:58 141 John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:14:59 142 Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:15:00 143 Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:15:25 144 Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:16:16 145 Raul Arias (Semper Porro) 0:16:22

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) 14 pts 2 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 12 3 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 12 4 Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 9 5 Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo) 9 6 Tony Baca (303 Project) 7 7 Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon) 5 8 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 5 9 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 4 10 Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) 4 11 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 4 12 Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 4 13 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 3 14 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 3 15 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 3 16 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 3 17 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 2 18 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 2