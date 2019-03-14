Trending

Redlands: Vermaerke claims Highland circuit race win

Hagens Berman Axeon goes 1-2 with Cole Davis second

Kevin Vermaerke wins stage 2 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic

Kevin Vermaerke wins stage 2 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Winner of stage 2 of the 2018 Redlands Bicycle Classic Kevin Vermaerke is flanked by teammate Cole Davis and third-placed Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)

Winner of stage 2 of the 2018 Redlands Bicycle Classic Kevin Vermaerke is flanked by teammate Cole Davis and third-placed Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)
Hagens Berman Axeon's Sean Quinn retains the leader's yellow jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic

Hagens Berman Axeon's Sean Quinn retains the leader's yellow jersey after stage 2 of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic
(Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)
Hagens Berman Axeon's Kevin Vermaerke and Cole David finish first and second on stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic

Hagens Berman Axeon's Kevin Vermaerke and Cole David finish first and second on stage 2 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic
(Image credit: Redlands Classic)

Hagens Berman Axeon claimed their second stage win in as many tries at the 2019 Redlands Classic on Thursday. The US Pro Continental team pulled off the feat in impressive fashion, with Kevin Vermaerke and Cole Davis finishing 1-2 in the uphill sprint at the end of the Highland circuit race. Floyd's Pro Cycling's Alex Cowan was third.

Overnight leader Sean Quinn, who won the opening day's time trial on Wednesday – and also rides for Hagens Berman Axeon – finished fifth on the stage to hold on to his yellow leader's jersey, and now leads by 13 seconds overall from teammate Vermaerke.

"We knew that this would be a good stage for us," said 18-year-old Vermaerke. "Our main goal was to keep our GC positions and not lose time overall.

"As the race went on, we knew the climb was going to be critical. Going too early was going to be an easy mistake to make. It looks a lot shorter until you're on it and you realise you have a long way to go.

"We had the whole team on the front, and we took control with about a lap to go," he continued. "We kept it strung out with our GC guys in a good position, and we held it until the line to be able to finish first, second, and I believe fifth with Sean. It was a good day in the office for the team today."

Stage 3 on Friday culminates with a mountain-top finish at Oak Glen, and it would be hard to bet against Hagens Berman Axeon being in the mix for a third day in a row.

"Kevin [Vermaerke] and I rode Oak Glen last Thursday," said race leader Quinn, "and it looks perfect for us. We have a strong team here, as you can see by the results today, and we're pretty excited for it."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)2:06:39
2Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
3Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
4Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
5Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
6Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
7Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
8Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:00:03
9Tyler Williams (Team California)0:00:05
10Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
11Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
12Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
13Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:00:09
14Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
15Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
16Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
17Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
18James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
19Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
20Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)
21David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)
22Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
23Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
24Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
25Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
26Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
27Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
28Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
29Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
30Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)
31Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
32Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
33Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
34Griffin Easter (303 Project)
35John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
36Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
37Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
38Eric Brunner (303 Project)
39Gerardo Medina (Team California)0:00:23
40Enrique Serrato (Team California)
41Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
42Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
43Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
44Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:00:27
45Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
46Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
47Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
48Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
49Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
50Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:00:31
51Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
52Tony Baca (303 Project)
53Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
54Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
55Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
56Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:35
57Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:00:36
58Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
59Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:00:38
60Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
61Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:42
62Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:45
63Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:53
64Thomas Revard (Hagens Axeon Berman)
65Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:55
66Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
67Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)0:00:56
68Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
69Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
70Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:00:59
71Chad Hall (Team California)0:01:03
72Justin Poulson (Semper Porro)
73Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:01:06
74Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:08
75Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
76Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
77Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
78Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:11
79Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:12
80Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:01:14
81Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
82Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
83John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
84Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
85Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
86Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)
87Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
88Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:21
89Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:01:23
90Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:31
91Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:01:33
92Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:01:53
93Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:02:29
94Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
95Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
96Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
97Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
98Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
99Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)0:02:39
100Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:03:00
101Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:29
102Austin Stephens (303 Project)
103Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
104Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
105Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
106Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
107Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
108Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
109Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
110Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:03:59
111Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:04:21
112Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:05:25
113Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:05:54
114Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:06:34
115Carlos Duarte (Team California)0:08:13
116Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:11:13
117Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:11:14
118Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:11:15
119Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:11:16
120Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:11:17
121Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:11:18
122Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:11:19
123Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:11:35
124Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:11:36
125John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:11:38
126Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:11:40
127Brendan Armstrong (Trek-Red Truck)0:11:42
128Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:11:45
129Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:11:48
130Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:11:50
131Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:11:53
132John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:11:55
133Gianni Lamperti (Team California)0:11:57
134Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:11:58
135Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:12:00
136John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:12:10
137Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:12:18
138Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:12:20
139Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:12:22
140Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:12:30
141Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:12:50
142Raul Arias (Semper Porro)0:12:55
143Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:12:58
144Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:13:05
145Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:13:20
DNSLiam Holowesko (Hagens Berman Axeon)
DNSGavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
DNFCamden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
DNFMarco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNFBrandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
DNFKyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNFSteve Fisher (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
DNFFranco Font (SoCalCycling.com Team)
DNFBen Bertiger (SoCalCycling.com Team)
DNFEduardo Davis (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)2:21:58
2Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:13
3Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:21
4Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:27
5Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:00:38
6Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
7Tyler Williams (Team California)0:00:40
8Eric Brunner (303 Project)0:00:42
9Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
10Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:00:43
11Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:44
12Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:00:46
13Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
14Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:49
15Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:50
16Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)0:00:51
17Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:00:53
18Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
19Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:54
20Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
21Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:56
22Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:57
23Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:58
24Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
25Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)0:01:02
26Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:04
27Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:05
28David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:12
29Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:01:15
30Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:16
31Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:01:18
32Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:01:21
33Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:01:26
34Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:27
35Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:01:29
36Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:31
37Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:01:34
38Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:37
39Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:39
40Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:01:48
41John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
42Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:52
43Enrique Serrato (Team California)
44Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:01:54
45James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:01:55
46Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:01:58
47Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:59
48Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:02:07
49Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
50Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
51Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:02:08
52Gerardo Medina (Team California)0:02:09
53Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:02:13
54Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
55Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:02:14
56Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)0:02:15
57Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:02:19
58Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
59Chad Hall (Team California)0:02:22
60Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
61Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)0:02:23
62Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:02:25
63Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
64Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:32
65Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)0:02:36
66Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:37
67Tony Baca (303 Project)0:02:38
68Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:02:44
69Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
70Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:49
71Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
72Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:02:51
73John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:02:53
74Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:02:55
75Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
76Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:02:56
77Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:02:57
78Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:02:58
79Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
80Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:03:11
81Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:03:13
82Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:03:16
83Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
84Justin Poulson (Semper Porro)0:03:25
85Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)0:03:27
86Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:03:31
87Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:03:37
88Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:03:51
89Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:03:52
90Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:03:55
91Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:04:01
92Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:04:12
93Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)0:04:14
94Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:04:27
95Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:04:28
96Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:04:35
97Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:04:56
98Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:04:58
99Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:05:01
100Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:05:04
101Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:05:06
102Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:05:15
103Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:05:20
104Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:05:34
105Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
106Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:05:42
107Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:05:46
108Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:05:53
109Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:05:59
110Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:06:23
111Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:07:03
112Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:07:11
113Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:07:24
114Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:08:40
115Carlos Duarte (Team California)0:11:43
116Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:12:19
117Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:12:39
118Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:12:47
119Joey Bacala (Semper Porro)0:12:51
120Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:13:24
121Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
122Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:13:33
123Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:13:34
124Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:13:42
125Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:13:43
126Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:13:54
127Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
128Gianni Lamperti (Team California)0:13:59
129Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
130Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:14:06
131Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:14:23
132John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:14:24
133Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:14:33
134Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:14:38
135Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:14:41
136John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:14:42
137Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
138Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:14:50
139Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
140Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:14:58
141John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:14:59
142Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:15:00
143Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:15:25
144Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:16:16
145Raul Arias (Semper Porro)0:16:22

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)14pts
2Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)12
3Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)12
4Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)9
5Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)9
6Tony Baca (303 Project)7
7Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)5
8Enrique Serrato (Team California)5
9Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)4
10Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)4
11Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)4
12Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)4
13Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)3
14Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)3
15Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)3
16Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)3
17Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)2
18Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hagens Berman Axeon7:06:24
2303 Project7:08:11
3Project Echelon Racing7:08:33
4Gateway Devo Cycling7:08:37
5Aevolo7:08:54
6Team Mike's Bike7:09:06
7Team California7:09:32
8Semper Porro7:09:39
9Floyd's Pro Cycling
10DC Bank Pro Cycling Team7:09:55
11Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling7:09:58
12CS Velo Racing p/b Cannon7:10:24
13Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling7:11:08
14Landis Cyclery/Trek Team7:11:26
15Support Clean Sport7:12:18
16Pacific Premier Bank Cycling7:12:21
17Hanger 15 Bicycles7:12:59
18First Internet Bank Cycli7:13:41
19Trek Red Truck Racing7:14:23
20Above and Beyond Cancer7:15:33
21Union Sport Serious Cycling7:17:00
22SoCalCycling.com7:27:46

 

