Redlands: Vermaerke claims Highland circuit race win
Hagens Berman Axeon goes 1-2 with Cole Davis second
Stage 2 - Men: Highland -
Hagens Berman Axeon claimed their second stage win in as many tries at the 2019 Redlands Classic on Thursday. The US Pro Continental team pulled off the feat in impressive fashion, with Kevin Vermaerke and Cole Davis finishing 1-2 in the uphill sprint at the end of the Highland circuit race. Floyd's Pro Cycling's Alex Cowan was third.
Overnight leader Sean Quinn, who won the opening day's time trial on Wednesday – and also rides for Hagens Berman Axeon – finished fifth on the stage to hold on to his yellow leader's jersey, and now leads by 13 seconds overall from teammate Vermaerke.
"We knew that this would be a good stage for us," said 18-year-old Vermaerke. "Our main goal was to keep our GC positions and not lose time overall.
"As the race went on, we knew the climb was going to be critical. Going too early was going to be an easy mistake to make. It looks a lot shorter until you're on it and you realise you have a long way to go.
"We had the whole team on the front, and we took control with about a lap to go," he continued. "We kept it strung out with our GC guys in a good position, and we held it until the line to be able to finish first, second, and I believe fifth with Sean. It was a good day in the office for the team today."
Stage 3 on Friday culminates with a mountain-top finish at Oak Glen, and it would be hard to bet against Hagens Berman Axeon being in the mix for a third day in a row.
"Kevin [Vermaerke] and I rode Oak Glen last Thursday," said race leader Quinn, "and it looks perfect for us. We have a strong team here, as you can see by the results today, and we're pretty excited for it."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|2:06:39
|2
|Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|3
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|4
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|5
|Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|6
|Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|7
|Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|8
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:00:03
|9
|Tyler Williams (Team California)
|0:00:05
|10
|Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|11
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|12
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|13
|Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:00:09
|14
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|15
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|16
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|17
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|18
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|19
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|20
|Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|21
|David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)
|22
|Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|23
|Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
|24
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|25
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|26
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|27
|Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|28
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|29
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
|30
|Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)
|31
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|32
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|33
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|34
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|35
|John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|36
|Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|37
|Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|38
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|39
|Gerardo Medina (Team California)
|0:00:23
|40
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|41
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|42
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|43
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|44
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:00:27
|45
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
|46
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|47
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|48
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|49
|Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|50
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:00:31
|51
|Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|52
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|53
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|54
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|55
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|56
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:35
|57
|Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:00:36
|58
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|59
|Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:00:38
|60
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|61
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:42
|62
|Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:45
|63
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:53
|64
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Axeon Berman)
|65
|Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:55
|66
|Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|67
|Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
|0:00:56
|68
|Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|69
|Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|70
|Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:59
|71
|Chad Hall (Team California)
|0:01:03
|72
|Justin Poulson (Semper Porro)
|73
|Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:01:06
|74
|Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:08
|75
|Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|76
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|77
|Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|78
|Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:11
|79
|Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:12
|80
|Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:01:14
|81
|Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|82
|Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
|83
|John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|84
|Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|85
|Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|86
|Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)
|87
|Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|88
|Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:21
|89
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:01:23
|90
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:31
|91
|Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:01:33
|92
|Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:01:53
|93
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:29
|94
|Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|95
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|96
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|97
|Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|98
|Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|99
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|0:02:39
|100
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:03:00
|101
|Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:03:29
|102
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|103
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|104
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|105
|Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|106
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|107
|Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|108
|Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|109
|Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|110
|Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:03:59
|111
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:21
|112
|Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:25
|113
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:05:54
|114
|Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:06:34
|115
|Carlos Duarte (Team California)
|0:08:13
|116
|Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:11:13
|117
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:11:14
|118
|Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:11:15
|119
|Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:11:16
|120
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:11:17
|121
|Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:11:18
|122
|Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:11:19
|123
|Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:11:35
|124
|Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:11:36
|125
|John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:11:38
|126
|Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:11:40
|127
|Brendan Armstrong (Trek-Red Truck)
|0:11:42
|128
|Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:45
|129
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:48
|130
|Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:11:50
|131
|Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:11:53
|132
|John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:11:55
|133
|Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
|0:11:57
|134
|Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:11:58
|135
|Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:12:00
|136
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:12:10
|137
|Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:12:18
|138
|Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:12:20
|139
|Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:12:22
|140
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:12:30
|141
|Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:12:50
|142
|Raul Arias (Semper Porro)
|0:12:55
|143
|Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:12:58
|144
|Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:13:05
|145
|Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:13:20
|DNS
|Liam Holowesko (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|DNS
|Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|DNF
|Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|DNF
|Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNF
|Steve Fisher (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|DNF
|Franco Font (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|DNF
|Ben Bertiger (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|DNF
|Eduardo Davis (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|2:21:58
|2
|Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:13
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:21
|4
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:27
|5
|Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:38
|6
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|7
|Tyler Williams (Team California)
|0:00:40
|8
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|0:00:42
|9
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
|10
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|0:00:43
|11
|Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:44
|12
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:00:46
|13
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|14
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:49
|15
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:50
|16
|Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)
|0:00:51
|17
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:00:53
|18
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:54
|20
|Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|21
|Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:56
|22
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:57
|23
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:58
|24
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|25
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:01:02
|26
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:04
|27
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:05
|28
|David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:12
|29
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|0:01:15
|30
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:01:16
|31
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:01:18
|32
|Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:01:21
|33
|Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:01:26
|34
|Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:27
|35
|Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:01:29
|36
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:31
|37
|Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:01:34
|38
|Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:37
|39
|Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:39
|40
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:01:48
|41
|John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|42
|Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:52
|43
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|44
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:01:54
|45
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:01:55
|46
|Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:01:58
|47
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:59
|48
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:02:07
|49
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|50
|Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
|51
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:02:08
|52
|Gerardo Medina (Team California)
|0:02:09
|53
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:02:13
|54
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|55
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:02:14
|56
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|0:02:15
|57
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:02:19
|58
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|59
|Chad Hall (Team California)
|0:02:22
|60
|Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|61
|Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
|0:02:23
|62
|Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:02:25
|63
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|64
|Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:32
|65
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:02:36
|66
|Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:37
|67
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|0:02:38
|68
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:44
|69
|Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|70
|Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:49
|71
|Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|72
|Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:02:51
|73
|John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:02:53
|74
|Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:02:55
|75
|Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|76
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:02:56
|77
|Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:02:57
|78
|Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:02:58
|79
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|80
|Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:03:11
|81
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:03:13
|82
|Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:03:16
|83
|Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|84
|Justin Poulson (Semper Porro)
|0:03:25
|85
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|0:03:27
|86
|Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:03:31
|87
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:03:37
|88
|Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:03:51
|89
|Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:03:52
|90
|Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:03:55
|91
|Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:04:01
|92
|Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:04:12
|93
|Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)
|0:04:14
|94
|Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:04:27
|95
|Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:04:28
|96
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:04:35
|97
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:04:56
|98
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:04:58
|99
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:05:01
|100
|Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:05:04
|101
|Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:05:06
|102
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:05:15
|103
|Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:05:20
|104
|Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:05:34
|105
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|106
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:05:42
|107
|Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:05:46
|108
|Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:05:53
|109
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:05:59
|110
|Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:06:23
|111
|Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:03
|112
|Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:07:11
|113
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:07:24
|114
|Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:08:40
|115
|Carlos Duarte (Team California)
|0:11:43
|116
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:12:19
|117
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:12:39
|118
|Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:12:47
|119
|Joey Bacala (Semper Porro)
|0:12:51
|120
|Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:13:24
|121
|Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|122
|Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:13:33
|123
|Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:13:34
|124
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:13:42
|125
|Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:13:43
|126
|Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:13:54
|127
|Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|128
|Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
|0:13:59
|129
|Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|130
|Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:14:06
|131
|Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:14:23
|132
|John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:14:24
|133
|Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:14:33
|134
|Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:14:38
|135
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:14:41
|136
|John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:14:42
|137
|Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|138
|Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:14:50
|139
|Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|140
|Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:14:58
|141
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:14:59
|142
|Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:15:00
|143
|Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:15:25
|144
|Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:16:16
|145
|Raul Arias (Semper Porro)
|0:16:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|14
|pts
|2
|Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|12
|3
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|12
|4
|Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|9
|5
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
|9
|6
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|7
|7
|Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|5
|8
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|5
|9
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|4
|10
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|4
|11
|Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|4
|12
|Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|13
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|3
|14
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|15
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|3
|16
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|3
|17
|Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|2
|18
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hagens Berman Axeon
|7:06:24
|2
|303 Project
|7:08:11
|3
|Project Echelon Racing
|7:08:33
|4
|Gateway Devo Cycling
|7:08:37
|5
|Aevolo
|7:08:54
|6
|Team Mike's Bike
|7:09:06
|7
|Team California
|7:09:32
|8
|Semper Porro
|7:09:39
|9
|Floyd's Pro Cycling
|10
|DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|7:09:55
|11
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|7:09:58
|12
|CS Velo Racing p/b Cannon
|7:10:24
|13
|Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling
|7:11:08
|14
|Landis Cyclery/Trek Team
|7:11:26
|15
|Support Clean Sport
|7:12:18
|16
|Pacific Premier Bank Cycling
|7:12:21
|17
|Hanger 15 Bicycles
|7:12:59
|18
|First Internet Bank Cycli
|7:13:41
|19
|Trek Red Truck Racing
|7:14:23
|20
|Above and Beyond Cancer
|7:15:33
|21
|Union Sport Serious Cycling
|7:17:00
|22
|SoCalCycling.com
|7:27:46
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy