Image 1 of 3 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok finishes third on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 3 Krista Doebel-Hickok wins (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Image 3 of 3 The stage podium (L-R) Emma Grant, Krista Doebel-Hickok, Amber Neben (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) won stage 3 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Friday, beating Emma Grant (Sho-Air Twenty20) up the final climb to Oak Glen and soloing across the line, where she collapsed after the day's effort. Stage 1 winner and overnight leader Amber Neben (Trek-Red Truck) finished third to keep her general classification lead heading into Saturday's downtown criterium.

"It was the plan to make the GC riders have to work a bit before the climb," Doebel-Hickok said. "On the climb, we had several different plans of attack. Sara Poidevin and I were a one-two hit, but it was never really a hit. It was more steady and hard. We kept attacking, and the group got smaller and smaller.





2019 Redlands Classic Stage 3 Pro Women from CycleStream.TV on Vimeo.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 3:04:33 2 Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:00:44 3 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:00:48 4 Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:01:23 5 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:33 6 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:36 7 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 8 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:01:40 9 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:43 10 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:01:54 11 Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:59 12 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:02:03 13 Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:02:14 14 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:02:17 15 Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:02:29 16 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 17 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:03:07 18 Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:03:19 19 Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:03:22 20 Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:04:00 21 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation) 0:04:08 22 Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:04:53 23 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 24 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:05:32 25 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:05:35 26 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 0:05:42 27 Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:05:53 28 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 0:06:13 29 Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:06:22 30 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:06:25 31 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:06:34 32 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:06:36 33 Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:07:01 34 Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:07:08 35 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:07:17 36 Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:07:48 37 Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:08:12 38 Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:08:18 39 Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation) 0:09:00 40 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:09:03 41 Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:09:06 42 Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:09:09 43 Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:09:40 44 Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:10:26 45 Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:10:49 46 Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:11:07 47 Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite) 0:11:38 48 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:11:53 49 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 50 Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:13:19 51 Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:15:38 52 Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:16:10 53 Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:16:23 54 Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:17:33 55 Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:17:37 56 Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:17:45 57 Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:19:28 58 Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:20:16 59 Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:20:51 60 Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:20:54 61 Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:21:00 62 Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:21:07 63 Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:21:37 64 Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 65 Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:21:41 66 Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation) 0:23:29 67 Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 68 Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 69 Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:24:30 70 Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:25:44 OTL Jane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:28:12 OTL Holly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:34:01 OTL Jess Daniels (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:43:42 OTL Jennah Dunham (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) DNF Ivy Audrain (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) DNF Beth Ann Orton (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) DNF Lisa Cordova (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 5:07:25 2 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:00:39 3 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:01:25 4 Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:30 5 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:51 6 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:01:52 7 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:02:01 8 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:02:10 9 Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:02:47 10 Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:02:55 11 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:03:01 12 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:03:10 13 Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:03:23 14 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:03:24 15 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 16 Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:04:37 17 Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:04:44 18 Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:04:56 19 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation) 0:05:36 20 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:06:10 21 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:06:23 22 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:06:27 23 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 0:07:05 24 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:07:09 25 Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:07:30 26 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 0:07:31 27 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:07:38 28 Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:07:43 29 Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:08:17 30 Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:08:57 31 Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:09:06 32 Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation) 0:09:50 33 Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:10:08 34 Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:10:26 35 Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:10:31 36 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:10:37 37 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:10:56 38 Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:10:59 39 Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:11:37 40 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:11:42 41 Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:12:22 42 Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:13:22 43 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:14:06 44 Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:14:51 45 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:15:33 46 Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:16:00 47 Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:17:33 48 Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite) 0:17:45 49 Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:20:16 50 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 0:20:40 51 Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:21:47 52 Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:22:10 53 Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:23:08 54 Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:23:24 55 Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:25:40 56 Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:25:44 57 Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:26:48 58 Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation) 0:27:10 59 Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:29:00 60 Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:29:54 61 Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 0:36:29 62 Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:36:52 63 Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:38:27 64 Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:38:55 65 Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:38:56 66 Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:38:59 67 Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:40:49 68 Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 0:41:14 69 Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:44:03 70 Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:53:40

Best Amateur Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)