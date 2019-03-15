Trending

Redlands: Doebel-Hickok wins Yucaipa road race

Rally rider solos across the line at the top of Oak Glen, Neben keeps overall lead

Image 1 of 3

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok finishes third on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under

Kristabel Doebel-Hickok finishes third on stage 2 of the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 2 of 3

Krista Doebel-Hickok wins

Krista Doebel-Hickok wins
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Image 3 of 3

The stage podium (L-R) Emma Grant, Krista Doebel-Hickok, Amber Neben

The stage podium (L-R) Emma Grant, Krista Doebel-Hickok, Amber Neben
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) won stage 3 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Friday, beating Emma Grant (Sho-Air Twenty20) up the final climb to Oak Glen and soloing across the line, where she collapsed after the day's effort. Stage 1 winner and overnight leader Amber Neben (Trek-Red Truck) finished third to keep her general classification lead heading into Saturday's downtown criterium.

"It was the plan to make the GC riders have to work a bit before the climb," Doebel-Hickok said. "On the climb, we had several different plans of attack. Sara Poidevin and I were a one-two hit, but it was never really a hit. It was more steady and hard. We kept attacking, and the group got smaller and smaller.

2019 Redlands Classic Stage 3 Pro Women from CycleStream.TV on Vimeo.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)3:04:33
2Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:00:44
3Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:00:48
4Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:01:23
5Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:33
6Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:36
7Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
8Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:01:40
9Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:43
10Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:01:54
11Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:59
12Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:03
13Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:02:14
14Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:17
15Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:02:29
16Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
17Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:03:07
18Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:03:19
19Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:03:22
20Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)0:04:00
21Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)0:04:08
22Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:04:53
23Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
24Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:05:32
25Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:05:35
26Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)0:05:42
27Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:05:53
28Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:06:13
29Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:06:22
30Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:06:25
31Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)0:06:34
32Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:06:36
33Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:07:01
34Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:07:08
35Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:07:17
36Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:07:48
37Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:08:12
38Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:08:18
39Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)0:09:00
40Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:09:03
41Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:09:06
42Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:09:09
43Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)0:09:40
44Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:10:26
45Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:10:49
46Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:11:07
47Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite)0:11:38
48Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:11:53
49Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
50Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:13:19
51Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:15:38
52Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:16:10
53Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:16:23
54Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:17:33
55Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:17:37
56Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:17:45
57Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:19:28
58Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)0:20:16
59Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:20:51
60Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:20:54
61Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:21:00
62Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:21:07
63Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:21:37
64Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
65Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:21:41
66Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation)0:23:29
67Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
68Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
69Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:24:30
70Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:25:44
OTLJane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:28:12
OTLHolly Simonson (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:34:01
OTLJess Daniels (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:43:42
OTLJennah Dunham (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
DNFIvy Audrain (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
DNFBeth Ann Orton (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
DNFLisa Cordova (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)5:07:25
2Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:39
3Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:25
4Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:30
5Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:51
6Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:52
7Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:02:01
8Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:02:10
9Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:02:47
10Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:02:55
11Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:03:01
12Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:03:10
13Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:03:23
14Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:03:24
15Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
16Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:04:37
17Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:04:44
18Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:04:56
19Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)0:05:36
20Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:06:10
21Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)0:06:23
22Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:06:27
23Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:07:05
24Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)0:07:09
25Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)0:07:30
26Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)0:07:31
27Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:07:38
28Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:07:43
29Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:08:17
30Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:08:57
31Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:09:06
32Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)0:09:50
33Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:10:08
34Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:10:26
35Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:10:31
36Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:10:37
37Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:10:56
38Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:10:59
39Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:11:37
40Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:11:42
41Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)0:12:22
42Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:13:22
43Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:14:06
44Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:14:51
45Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:15:33
46Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:16:00
47Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:17:33
48Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite)0:17:45
49Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:20:16
50Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:20:40
51Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)0:21:47
52Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:22:10
53Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:23:08
54Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:23:24
55Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:25:40
56Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:25:44
57Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:26:48
58Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation)0:27:10
59Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:29:00
60Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:29:54
61Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:36:29
62Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:36:52
63Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:38:27
64Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:38:55
65Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:38:56
66Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:38:59
67Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:40:49
68Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:41:14
69Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:44:03
70Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:53:40

Best Amateur Rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lily Williams (Hagens Berman-Supermint)

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Krista Doebel-Hickock (Rally UHC Cycling)

 

