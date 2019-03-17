Redlands: Granigan outsprints break for stage 4 win
McGill and Oldham round out podium as peloton loses out again
Stage 4 - Men: Redlands -
Noah Granigan (Floyd’s Pro Cycling) won stage 4 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, outsprinting Scott McGill (Gateway Devo Cycling) as the breakaway survived to the end once again in the Downtown Redlands criterium. Jarrett Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) took third on the stage.
The trio were part of a nine-man break in a crash-hit stage which saw two race neutralisations. Eight laps out, the break were a minute up on the peloton after a second restart, meaning the men would follow the women’s race in seeing the break take the win.
Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) put in a big solo effort two laps out, but he was chased down by the Floyd’s and 303 Project-led break. Rounding the final corner, Granigan led out and had too much power to be beaten in the sprint, holding off the fast-finishing McGill to take the win.
"It was a really fun one out here in Redlands," said Granigan after the race. "The break went really early but you see the guys who were in there and they're some of the best in the country. We didn't have anyone in there so I followed a counter and went across solo.
"Axeon have the GC and they probably weren't too worried about the crit stage so we knew we had enough of a leash.
"It's great. I got to meet him [team boss Floyd Landis] last week at our camp in Tucson and getting the first big win for the team is huge. It's great to start the year out with a bang."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|1:30:26
|2
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|3
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|4
|Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|5
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|6
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|7
|Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:00:05
|8
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:00:08
|9
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:01:01
|10
|Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|11
|Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|12
|Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|13
|Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|14
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|15
|Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|16
|Thomas Reveard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|17
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|18
|Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|19
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|20
|Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|21
|Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|22
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|23
|Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|24
|Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|25
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|26
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|27
|Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|28
|Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|29
|Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|30
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|31
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|32
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
|33
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|34
|Tyler Williams (Team California)
|35
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|36
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|37
|Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)
|38
|Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
|39
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|40
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|41
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|42
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|43
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|44
|Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|45
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|46
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|47
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|48
|Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|49
|Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|50
|Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|51
|Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|52
|David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)
|53
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|54
|Carlos Duarte (Team California)
|55
|Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|56
|Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|57
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|58
|Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|59
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|60
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|61
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|62
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|63
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|64
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|65
|Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|66
|Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|67
|Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
|68
|Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|69
|Chad Hall (Team California)
|70
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|71
|Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|72
|Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|73
|Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|74
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|75
|Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|76
|Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|77
|Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|78
|John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|79
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|80
|Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|81
|Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|82
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|83
|Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|84
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|85
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|86
|Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|87
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|88
|Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|89
|Joey Bacala (Semper Porro)
|90
|Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
|91
|Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|92
|Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|93
|Gerardo Medina (Team California)
|94
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|95
|Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|96
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:34
|97
|Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:01:36
|98
|Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
|99
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:55
|100
|Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:11
|101
|John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:02:18
|102
|Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)
|0:02:44
|103
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:21
|104
|Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:05:04
|105
|Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:01:01
|106
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|107
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|108
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|109
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|110
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|111
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|112
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|113
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
|114
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|DNF
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|DNF
|Raul Arias (Semper Porro)
|DNF
|Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|DNF
|Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|7:37:01
|2
|Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:24
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:27
|4
|Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)
|0:01:08
|5
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:19
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:01:22
|7
|Thomas Reveard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:01:24
|8
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:42
|9
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:01:50
|10
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:01:51
|11
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:52
|12
|Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|13
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|0:02:04
|14
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
|0:02:25
|15
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|16
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:02:45
|17
|Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:02:58
|18
|Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:02:59
|19
|Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:03:06
|20
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:03:40
|21
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:03:48
|22
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:04:12
|23
|Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|24
|Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|25
|Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:04:24
|26
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|27
|Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:04:26
|28
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:04:34
|29
|Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:42
|30
|Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
|0:04:56
|31
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:05:04
|32
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|33
|Tyler Williams (Team California)
|0:05:34
|34
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:05:41
|35
|Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:05:43
|36
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:05:56
|37
|Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:06:05
|38
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|39
|Chad Hall (Team California)
|0:06:16
|40
|Gerardo Medina (Team California)
|0:06:27
|41
|Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:06:46
|42
|Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
|0:06:49
|43
|Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:06:50
|44
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:06:58
|45
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:07:04
|46
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|0:07:11
|47
|Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:07:20
|48
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:07:37
|49
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|50
|Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|51
|Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:08:06
|52
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:08:13
|53
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:08:35
|54
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:09:15
|55
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|0:09:24
|56
|Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:09:30
|57
|Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:09:44
|58
|Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:09:46
|59
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:09:55
|60
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:10:28
|61
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:10:51
|62
|David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:11:00
|63
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:11:15
|64
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:11:32
|65
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|66
|Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:12:05
|67
|Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:12:26
|68
|Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:12:33
|69
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:12:37
|70
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:12:46
|71
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:12:51
|72
|Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:13:23
|73
|Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:13:36
|74
|Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|75
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|0:14:05
|76
|Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:14:09
|77
|Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:14:39
|78
|Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:15:02
|79
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:15:33
|80
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:15:39
|81
|Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:15:58
|82
|Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|83
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:16:17
|84
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:16:37
|85
|Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:16:44
|86
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|87
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|88
|Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:18:28
|89
|Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:18:47
|90
|John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:19:20
|91
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:19:26
|92
|Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:20:01
|93
|Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|94
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:20:29
|95
|Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:21:10
|96
|Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)
|0:21:50
|97
|John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:22:02
|98
|Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|99
|Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:23:00
|100
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:24:30
|101
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:24:59
|102
|Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:25:19
|103
|Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:25:27
|104
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|0:25:33
|105
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:25:54
|106
|Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
|107
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:27:53
|108
|Joey Bacala (Semper Porro)
|0:29:10
|109
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:29:53
|110
|Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:30:44
|111
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:31:17
|112
|Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:32:02
|113
|Carlos Duarte (Team California)
|0:35:30
|114
|Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:41:52
