Image 1 of 2 The podium (L-R) Scott McGill, Noah Granigan and Jarrett Oldham (Image credit: Dan Munson) Image 2 of 2 Noah Granigan wins stage 4 (Image credit: Dan Munson)

Noah Granigan (Floyd’s Pro Cycling) won stage 4 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, outsprinting Scott McGill (Gateway Devo Cycling) as the breakaway survived to the end once again in the Downtown Redlands criterium. Jarrett Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) took third on the stage.

The trio were part of a nine-man break in a crash-hit stage which saw two race neutralisations. Eight laps out, the break were a minute up on the peloton after a second restart, meaning the men would follow the women’s race in seeing the break take the win.

Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) put in a big solo effort two laps out, but he was chased down by the Floyd’s and 303 Project-led break. Rounding the final corner, Granigan led out and had too much power to be beaten in the sprint, holding off the fast-finishing McGill to take the win.

"It was a really fun one out here in Redlands," said Granigan after the race. "The break went really early but you see the guys who were in there and they're some of the best in the country. We didn't have anyone in there so I followed a counter and went across solo.

"Axeon have the GC and they probably weren't too worried about the crit stage so we knew we had enough of a leash.

"It's great. I got to meet him [team boss Floyd Landis] last week at our camp in Tucson and getting the first big win for the team is huge. It's great to start the year out with a bang."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 1:30:26 2 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 3 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 4 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 5 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 6 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 7 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:00:05 8 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:00:08 9 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 0:01:01 10 Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 11 Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 12 Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 13 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 14 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 15 Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 16 Thomas Reveard (Hagens Berman Axeon) 17 James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 18 Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 19 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 20 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) 21 Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team) 22 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 23 Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 24 Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 25 Tony Baca (303 Project) 26 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 27 Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 28 Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 29 Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon) 30 Riley Sheehan (Aevolo) 31 Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 32 Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro) 33 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 34 Tyler Williams (Team California) 35 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 36 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 37 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 38 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 39 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 40 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 41 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 42 Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 43 Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 44 Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 45 Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 46 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 47 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 48 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 49 Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 50 Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 51 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 52 David Greif (Project Echelon Racing) 53 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 54 Carlos Duarte (Team California) 55 Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 56 Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 57 Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 58 Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 59 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) 60 Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 61 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 62 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling) 63 Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 64 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 65 Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team) 66 Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 67 Timothy Mcbirney (Team California) 68 Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 69 Chad Hall (Team California) 70 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 71 Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 72 Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 73 Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling) 74 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 75 Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 76 Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 77 Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 78 John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 79 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 80 Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 81 Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 82 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 83 Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 84 Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 85 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 86 Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 87 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 88 Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 89 Joey Bacala (Semper Porro) 90 Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing) 91 Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 92 Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 93 Gerardo Medina (Team California) 94 Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 95 Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 96 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:01:34 97 Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:01:36 98 Gianni Lamperti (Team California) 99 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:01:55 100 Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:11 101 John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:02:18 102 Rex Roberts (Semper Porro) 0:02:44 103 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:21 104 Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:05:04 105 Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:01:01 106 Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 107 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 108 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 109 Jake Silverberg (303 Project) 110 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 111 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 112 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 113 Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo) 114 Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) DNF Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) DNF Raul Arias (Semper Porro) DNF Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) DNF Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)