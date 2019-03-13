Trending

Redlands: Sean Quinn wins opening time trial

Oldham is second, defending champion Revard third

Hagens Berman Axeon's Sean Quinn holds the leader's jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic

(Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)
The podium after stage 1 of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic, with winner Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) flanked by second-placed Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) and defending champion Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)

(Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)

Hagens Berman Axeon's Sean Quinn won the 11.3km opening time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Wednesday, covering the southern California course in 15:21 and beating First Internet Bank's Jerrett Oldham by just one second.

"I had a time in mind, which was 16 minutes," Quinn said after his win. "I was looking at my power, and I was going pretty fast, and thought maybe it was reading wrong, but I was feeling good. I stayed with it, and when it started getting hard at the end, I just started ripping it."

Quinn's teammate, and defending Redlands champion, Thomas Revard, was third, three seconds back.

"I just came out here expecting to do the best I could, only to hear that Sean won and I finished third, so we're super happy," said Revard. "It was super, super windy. You had to put power down the entire way down the hill. Coming back was a little bit easier, but you're still going uphill – just full tail boogie all day, every day."

Quinn will now wear the race leader's jersey in Thursday's 93.5km stage 2 Highland circuit race.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:15:21
2Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:01
3Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:03
4Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:14
5Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:21
6Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)0:00:27
7Eric Brunner (303 Project)0:00:31
8Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
9Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:00:32
10Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
11Tyler Williams (Team California)0:00:33
12Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:00:35
13Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:00:36
14Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:38
15Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)0:00:40
16Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:42
17Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
18Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
19Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:43
20Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
21Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
22Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:45
23Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)0:00:46
24Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
25Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
26Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:48
27Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:49
28Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)0:00:51
29Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
30Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:53
31Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
32Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
33Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:54
34Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:55
35Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:00:56
36David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:01
37Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:01:03
38Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:01:04
39Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:05
40Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:06
41Joey Bacala (Semper Porro)0:01:07
42Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:09
43Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:01:10
44Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:11
45Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:01:12
46Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:14
47Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:15
48Chad Hall (Team California)0:01:17
49Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:01:18
50Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:19
51Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:20
52Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:21
53Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:23
54Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
55Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:01:25
56Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
57Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
58Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:26
59Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:27
60Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
61Enrique Serrato (Team California)
62Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:28
63Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
64Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:30
65Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:01:31
66Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:01:33
67Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:35
68Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:36
69Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
70Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
71John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:01:37
72John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
73Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:40
74Kyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
75Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:01:41
76Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:43
77Gerardo Medina (Team California)0:01:44
78Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
79James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
80Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:01:45
81Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:01:46
82Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:01:47
83Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:01:48
84Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
85Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:49
86Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:51
87Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:01:52
88Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:54
89Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:01:56
90Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
91Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:57
92Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:02:00
93Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
94Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
95Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:02:01
96Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:02:03
97Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
98Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:02:04
99Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
100Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
101Tony Baca (303 Project)0:02:05
102Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:02:06
103Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:07
104Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
105Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)0:02:08
106Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:09
107Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
108Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:02:10
109Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:02:11
110Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:02:13
111Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
112Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:02:15
113Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
114Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:02:17
115Liam Holowesko (Hagens Berman Axeon)
116Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:02:18
117Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:19
118Justin Poulson (Semper Porro)0:02:20
119Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:02:22
120Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
121Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:02:23
122Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:02:25
123Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
124Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:26
125John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:02:27
126Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:28
127Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team)
128Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:02:30
129Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:02:33
130Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
131Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:02:35
132Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
133Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:36
134Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:02:39
135Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:41
136Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:45
137John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:02:47
138Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:50
139Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:52
140Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:54
141Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)0:02:56
142Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
143Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)0:02:58
144Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
145Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:03:01
146John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:03:02
147Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:03:10
148Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:03:16
149Raul Arias (Semper Porro)0:03:25
150Carlos Duarte (Team California)0:03:28
151Eduardo Davis (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:33
152Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:03:56
153Steve Fisher (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:04:05
154Franco Font (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:04:32
155Ben Bertiger (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:04:33
OTLJuan Cisneros (SoCalCycling.com Team)
DNSConor Schunck (Gateway Devo Cycling)
DNSOrlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com Team)
DNSChase Goldstein (SoCalCycling.com Team)

General classification after stage 1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:15:21
2Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:01
3Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:03
4Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:14
5Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:21
6Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)0:00:27
7Eric Brunner (303 Project)0:00:31
8Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
9Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:00:32
10Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
11Tyler Williams (Team California)0:00:33
12Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:00:35
13Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:00:36
14Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:38
15Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)0:00:40
16Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:00:42
17Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
18Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
19Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:00:43
20Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
21Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
22Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)0:00:45
23Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)0:00:46
24Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
25Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
26Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:48
27Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:00:49
28Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)0:00:51
29Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
30Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:00:53
31Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
32Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
33Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:54
34Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:00:55
35Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:00:56
36David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:01
37Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:01:03
38Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:01:04
39Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:01:05
40Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:06
41Joey Bacala (Semper Porro)0:01:07
42Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:09
43Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:01:10
44Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:11
45Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:01:12
46Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:14
47Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:01:15
48Chad Hall (Team California)0:01:17
49Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:01:18
50Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:19
51Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:01:20
52Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:21
53Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:23
54Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
55Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:01:25
56Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
57Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
58Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:26
59Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:01:27
60Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
61Enrique Serrato (Team California)
62Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:28
63Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
64Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:30
65Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:01:31
66Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:01:33
67Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:01:35
68Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:01:36
69Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
70Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
71John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:01:37
72John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
73Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:40
74Kyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
75Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:01:41
76Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:43
77Gerardo Medina (Team California)0:01:44
78Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
79James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
80Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:01:45
81Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:01:46
82Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:01:47
83Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:01:48
84Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
85Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:49
86Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:01:51
87Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:01:52
88Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:01:54
89Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:01:56
90Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
91Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:01:57
92Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:02:00
93Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
94Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
95Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:02:01
96Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:02:03
97Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
98Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:02:04
99Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
100Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
101Tony Baca (303 Project)0:02:05
102Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:02:06
103Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:07
104Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
105Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)0:02:08
106Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:09
107Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
108Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:02:10
109Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:02:11
110Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:02:13
111Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
112Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:02:15
113Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
114Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:02:17
115Liam Holowesko (Hagens Berman Axeon)
116Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:02:18
117Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:19
118Justin Poulson (Semper Porro)0:02:20
119Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:02:22
120Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
121Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:02:23
122Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:02:25
123Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
124Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:26
125John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:02:27
126Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:02:28
127Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team)
128Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:02:30
129Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:02:33
130Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
131Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:02:35
132Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
133Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:36
134Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:02:39
135Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:41
136Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:02:45
137John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:02:47
138Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:50
139Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:52
140Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:02:54
141Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)0:02:56
142Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
143Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)0:02:58
144Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
145Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:03:01
146John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:03:02
147Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:03:10
148Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:03:16
149Raul Arias (Semper Porro)0:03:25
150Carlos Duarte (Team California)0:03:28
151Eduardo Davis (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:03:33
152Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:03:56
153Steve Fisher (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:04:05
154Franco Font (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:04:32
155Ben Bertiger (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:04:33

 

