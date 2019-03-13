Image 1 of 2 Hagens Berman Axeon's Sean Quinn holds the leader's jersey after stage 1 of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic (Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic) Image 2 of 2 The podium after stage 1 of the 2019 Redlands Bicycle Classic, with winner Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) flanked by second-placed Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) and defending champion Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) (Image credit: Redlands Bicycle Classic)

Hagens Berman Axeon's Sean Quinn won the 11.3km opening time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Wednesday, covering the southern California course in 15:21 and beating First Internet Bank's Jerrett Oldham by just one second.

"I had a time in mind, which was 16 minutes," Quinn said after his win. "I was looking at my power, and I was going pretty fast, and thought maybe it was reading wrong, but I was feeling good. I stayed with it, and when it started getting hard at the end, I just started ripping it."

Quinn's teammate, and defending Redlands champion, Thomas Revard, was third, three seconds back.

"I just came out here expecting to do the best I could, only to hear that Sean won and I finished third, so we're super happy," said Revard. "It was super, super windy. You had to put power down the entire way down the hill. Coming back was a little bit easier, but you're still going uphill – just full tail boogie all day, every day."

Quinn will now wear the race leader's jersey in Thursday's 93.5km stage 2 Highland circuit race.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:15:21 2 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:00:03 4 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 5 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:00:21 6 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 0:00:27 7 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 0:00:31 8 Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro) 9 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) 0:00:32 10 Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 11 Tyler Williams (Team California) 0:00:33 12 Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:00:35 13 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:00:36 14 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:38 15 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 0:00:40 16 Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:00:42 17 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 18 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 19 Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:00:43 20 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 21 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 22 Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing) 0:00:45 23 Riley Sheehan (Aevolo) 0:00:46 24 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 25 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 26 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:00:48 27 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:49 28 Timothy Mcbirney (Team California) 0:00:51 29 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 30 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:00:53 31 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling) 32 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 33 Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:00:54 34 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:00:55 35 Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:00:56 36 David Greif (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:01 37 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 0:01:03 38 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:01:04 39 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 0:01:05 40 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:06 41 Joey Bacala (Semper Porro) 0:01:07 42 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:01:09 43 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 0:01:10 44 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:11 45 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:01:12 46 Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:14 47 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 0:01:15 48 Chad Hall (Team California) 0:01:17 49 Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:01:18 50 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:19 51 Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:01:20 52 Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:01:21 53 Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:01:23 54 Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 55 Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:01:25 56 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 57 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 58 Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:26 59 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:01:27 60 Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 61 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 62 Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:01:28 63 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 64 Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:01:30 65 Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:01:31 66 Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:01:33 67 Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:35 68 Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:01:36 69 Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 70 Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 71 John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:01:37 72 John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 73 Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:40 74 Kyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 75 Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:01:41 76 Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:01:43 77 Gerardo Medina (Team California) 0:01:44 78 Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 79 James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 80 Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:01:45 81 Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:01:46 82 Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:01:47 83 Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:01:48 84 Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 85 Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:49 86 Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:01:51 87 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:01:52 88 Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:01:54 89 Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:01:56 90 Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 91 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:01:57 92 Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:02:00 93 Gianni Lamperti (Team California) 94 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 95 Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:02:01 96 Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:02:03 97 Jake Silverberg (303 Project) 98 Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:02:04 99 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 100 Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 101 Tony Baca (303 Project) 0:02:05 102 Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:02:06 103 Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:07 104 Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 105 Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo) 0:02:08 106 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:09 107 Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 108 Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:02:10 109 Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:02:11 110 Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:02:13 111 Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 112 Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:02:15 113 Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 114 Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:02:17 115 Liam Holowesko (Hagens Berman Axeon) 116 Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:02:18 117 Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:19 118 Justin Poulson (Semper Porro) 0:02:20 119 Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:02:22 120 Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 121 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:02:23 122 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 0:02:25 123 Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 124 Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:26 125 John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:02:27 126 Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:02:28 127 Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team) 128 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:02:30 129 Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:02:33 130 Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 131 Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:02:35 132 Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 133 Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:02:36 134 Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:02:39 135 Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:02:41 136 Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:02:45 137 John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:02:47 138 Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:50 139 Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:52 140 Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:02:54 141 Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing) 0:02:56 142 Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 143 Rex Roberts (Semper Porro) 0:02:58 144 Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 145 Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:03:01 146 John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:03:02 147 Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:03:10 148 Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:03:16 149 Raul Arias (Semper Porro) 0:03:25 150 Carlos Duarte (Team California) 0:03:28 151 Eduardo Davis (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:03:33 152 Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:03:56 153 Steve Fisher (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:04:05 154 Franco Font (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:04:32 155 Ben Bertiger (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:04:33 OTL Juan Cisneros (SoCalCycling.com Team) DNS Conor Schunck (Gateway Devo Cycling) DNS Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com Team) DNS Chase Goldstein (SoCalCycling.com Team)

General classification after stage 1