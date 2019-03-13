Redlands: Sean Quinn wins opening time trial
Oldham is second, defending champion Revard third
Stage 1 - Men: Crafton Hills (ITT) -
Hagens Berman Axeon's Sean Quinn won the 11.3km opening time trial at the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Wednesday, covering the southern California course in 15:21 and beating First Internet Bank's Jerrett Oldham by just one second.
"I had a time in mind, which was 16 minutes," Quinn said after his win. "I was looking at my power, and I was going pretty fast, and thought maybe it was reading wrong, but I was feeling good. I stayed with it, and when it started getting hard at the end, I just started ripping it."
Quinn's teammate, and defending Redlands champion, Thomas Revard, was third, three seconds back.
"I just came out here expecting to do the best I could, only to hear that Sean won and I finished third, so we're super happy," said Revard. "It was super, super windy. You had to put power down the entire way down the hill. Coming back was a little bit easier, but you're still going uphill – just full tail boogie all day, every day."
Quinn will now wear the race leader's jersey in Thursday's 93.5km stage 2 Highland circuit race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:15:21
|2
|Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:03
|4
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|5
|Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:21
|6
|Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
|0:00:27
|7
|Eric Brunner (303 Project)
|0:00:31
|8
|Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
|9
|Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
|0:00:32
|10
|Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|11
|Tyler Williams (Team California)
|0:00:33
|12
|Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:00:35
|13
|Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:36
|14
|Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:38
|15
|Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)
|0:00:40
|16
|Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:00:42
|17
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|18
|Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|19
|Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:00:43
|20
|Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
|21
|Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|22
|Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:00:45
|23
|Riley Sheehan (Aevolo)
|0:00:46
|24
|Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)
|25
|Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|26
|Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|27
|Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:49
|28
|Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
|0:00:51
|29
|Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
|30
|Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:00:53
|31
|Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|32
|Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|33
|Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:54
|34
|Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:00:55
|35
|Stephen Vogel (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:00:56
|36
|David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:01
|37
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
|0:01:03
|38
|Austin Stephens (303 Project)
|0:01:04
|39
|Griffin Easter (303 Project)
|0:01:05
|40
|Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:06
|41
|Joey Bacala (Semper Porro)
|0:01:07
|42
|Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:01:09
|43
|Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
|0:01:10
|44
|Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:11
|45
|Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|0:01:12
|46
|Thomas Warvin (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:14
|47
|Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:01:15
|48
|Chad Hall (Team California)
|0:01:17
|49
|Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:01:18
|50
|Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:19
|51
|Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:01:20
|52
|Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:21
|53
|Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:23
|54
|Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|55
|Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|0:01:25
|56
|Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)
|57
|Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
|58
|Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:26
|59
|Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:01:27
|60
|Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|61
|Enrique Serrato (Team California)
|62
|Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:28
|63
|Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|64
|Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:30
|65
|Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:01:31
|66
|Camden Black Ingersoll (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:01:33
|67
|Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|0:01:35
|68
|Baili Guidi (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:01:36
|69
|Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|70
|Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|71
|John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:01:37
|72
|John Borstelmann (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|73
|Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:40
|74
|Kyle Buckosky (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|75
|Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:01:41
|76
|Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:43
|77
|Gerardo Medina (Team California)
|0:01:44
|78
|Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|79
|James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|80
|Danny Finneran (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:01:45
|81
|Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:01:46
|82
|Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:01:47
|83
|Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:01:48
|84
|Christopher Macleod (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|85
|Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:49
|86
|Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:01:51
|87
|Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:01:52
|88
|Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:54
|89
|Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:01:56
|90
|Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|91
|Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:01:57
|92
|Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:02:00
|93
|Gianni Lamperti (Team California)
|94
|Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|95
|Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:02:01
|96
|Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:02:03
|97
|Jake Silverberg (303 Project)
|98
|Peter Behm (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:02:04
|99
|Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
|100
|Noah Simms (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
|101
|Tony Baca (303 Project)
|0:02:05
|102
|Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:02:06
|103
|Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:02:07
|104
|Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
|105
|Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
|0:02:08
|106
|Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:02:09
|107
|Ryan Jastrab (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|108
|Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|0:02:10
|109
|Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|0:02:11
|110
|Reece Robinson (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|0:02:13
|111
|Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|112
|Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:02:15
|113
|Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
|114
|Chris Craig (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:02:17
|115
|Liam Holowesko (Hagens Berman Axeon)
|116
|Stephen Pedone (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:02:18
|117
|Gavin Hoover (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:19
|118
|Justin Poulson (Semper Porro)
|0:02:20
|119
|Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
|0:02:22
|120
|Samuel Lear (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|121
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:02:23
|122
|Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:25
|123
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|124
|Willem Kaiser (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:02:26
|125
|John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:02:27
|126
|Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|0:02:28
|127
|Christian Gorm (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|128
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
|0:02:30
|129
|Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:02:33
|130
|Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
|131
|Evan Clouse (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:02:35
|132
|Gabriel Mendez (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|133
|Riley Pickrell (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:36
|134
|Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:02:39
|135
|Oliver Evans (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:41
|136
|Brendan Armstrong (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:02:45
|137
|John Becker (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:02:47
|138
|Marco Wajda (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:02:50
|139
|Cory Williams (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:02:52
|140
|Samuel Blackmon (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
|0:02:54
|141
|Brandon Feehery (Project Echelon Racing)
|0:02:56
|142
|Jose Reyes Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
|143
|Rex Roberts (Semper Porro)
|0:02:58
|144
|Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|145
|Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:03:01
|146
|John Noonan (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
|0:03:02
|147
|Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
|0:03:10
|148
|Jack Mccann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:03:16
|149
|Raul Arias (Semper Porro)
|0:03:25
|150
|Carlos Duarte (Team California)
|0:03:28
|151
|Eduardo Davis (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:03:33
|152
|Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:03:56
|153
|Steve Fisher (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
|0:04:05
|154
|Franco Font (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:04:32
|155
|Ben Bertiger (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|0:04:33
|OTL
|Juan Cisneros (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|DNS
|Conor Schunck (Gateway Devo Cycling)
|DNS
|Orlando Garibay (SoCalCycling.com Team)
|DNS
|Chase Goldstein (SoCalCycling.com Team)
