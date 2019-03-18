Image 1 of 4 Kevin Vermaerke (Axeon), winner Cory Lockwood and Eder Frayre on the Redlands overall podium (Image credit: Dan Munson) Image 2 of 4 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) (Image credit: Dan Munson) Image 3 of 4 Aevolo was top team (Image credit: Dan Munson) Image 4 of 4 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery) atop the Redlands podium with Cory Lockwood and Alexander Cowan (Image credit: Dan Munson)

Semper Porro's Cory Lockwood pulled back an overnight deficit of over a minute to race leader Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) to win the overall classification of the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Sunday.

Knowing that he needed to take back so much time, Lockwood went on the attack early, joining up with eventual stage winner Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team), with Vermaerke eventually trailing home 2:28 behind in 18th place, leaving Lockwood to take the title by 1:25, with Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) third overall, another 24 seconds back.

“It’s fantastic,” Lockwood said. “I’ve been doing this race for quite a few years now. Specifically this race, I remember Paul Abrahams (KHS Elevate Director) telling me, ‘someday you’ll win this race,’ but then I remember coming out here getting lapped and crashing and this and that, 40th place, but I just kept working at it. It ended up coming around today. It came around on the last day, it’s pretty exciting.”

Overnight race leader Vermaeke was left with just one teammate after an early crash took out Sean Quinn and Thomas Revard, and no team could take control of the bunch.





"I worked until Cory got the time gap he needed. I just needed enough time to make it to the finish. I agreed to help him until we got a gap and then it was my job to sit on and wait until the finish," Simmons said.

A counter-attack went on the finishing circuits, with Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) taking out the sprint for third.

“The race was all over the place, especially with losing Axeon no one really knew what to do,” Cowan said. “DC Bank was on the front for some reason and then it went to doo doo. Everyone started attacking and then some bridges started happening.”





“We were in a tough position, the break was working well together, but no one wanted to do the work back in the main field and the gap opened up, and it was just a tough day. It’s a hard course so there’s nowhere really to recover, a very hard day.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 3:39:55 2 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 3 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:02:17 4 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 5 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 6 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:02:28 7 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 8 Tyler Williams (Team California) 9 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) 10 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 11 James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 12 Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 13 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 14 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 15 Gerardo Medina (Team California) 16 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 17 Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 18 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 19 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 20 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 21 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 22 Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 23 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 24 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 25 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 26 Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 27 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 28 Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team) 29 Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 30 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 31 Timothy Mcbirney (Team California) 32 Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro) 33 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling) 34 Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing) 35 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 36 Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 37 Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 38 Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:06:33 39 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:08:39 40 Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:11:39 41 Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:11:55 42 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 43 Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 44 Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 45 Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 46 Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 47 Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:12:05 48 Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 49 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:12:27 50 Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:12:37 51 Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:12:45 52 Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:12:50 53 Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 54 Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling) 55 Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 56 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 57 Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 58 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 59 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 60 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 61 Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 62 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:13:25 65 Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 66 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 67 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 68 Chad Hall (Team California) 69 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 0:13:40 70 Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:13:55 71 Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:14:20 72 Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 73 Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 74 Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 75 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 0:14:25 76 Tony Baca (303 Project) 78 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 79 Joey Bacala (Semper Porro) 80 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 81 John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 82 Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team) 83 Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 84 John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 85 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 0:15:25 86 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:16:05 87 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 88 Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:16:45 89 Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:17:10 90 Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 91 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:17:50 92 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 93 Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:17:55 94 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 95 Gianni Lamperti (Team California) 0:18:05 96 Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 97 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:18:35 98 Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) DNF Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) DNF Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon) DNF Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) DNF Jake Silverberg (303 Project) DNF Eric Brunner (303 Project) DNF Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo) DNF Riley Sheehan (Aevolo) DNF Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) DNF Joseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) DNF Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) DNF Rex Roberts (Semper Porro) DNF Carlos Duarte (Team California) DNF Andrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) DNF Alex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) DNS Edward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon) DNS Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)

Final general classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 11:17:59 2 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 0:01:25 3 Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:49 4 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:01:52 5 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:02:32 6 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:02:44 7 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:03:05 8 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:07 9 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:03:15 10 Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:03:16 11 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) 0:03:29 12 Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro) 0:03:50 13 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 0:03:51 14 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 0:04:10 15 Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:04:23 16 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:04:28 17 Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing) 0:04:31 18 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:05:37 19 Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:05:40 20 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 0:05:49 21 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:05:59 22 Timothy Mcbirney (Team California) 0:06:21 23 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 0:06:38 24 Tyler Williams (Team California) 0:06:59 25 Gerardo Medina (Team California) 0:07:52 26 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 0:08:14 27 James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:08:23 28 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:08:29 29 Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo) 0:08:36 30 Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:08:45 31 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:09:27 32 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:10:35 33 Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:11:11 34 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:11:53 35 Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:12:20 36 Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing) 0:12:40 37 Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing) 0:14:29 38 Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:14:32 39 Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 0:14:48 40 Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:15:56 41 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:16:02 42 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:16:10 43 Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:16:48 44 Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:17:52 45 Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:18:09 46 Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:18:20 47 Chad Hall (Team California) 0:18:38 48 Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:18:51 49 Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:20:28 50 Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:20:49 51 Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project) 0:21:10 52 Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:21:17 53 Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 0:21:42 54 Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:22:07 55 Griffin Easter (303 Project) 0:22:46 56 Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:23:01 57 David Greif (Project Echelon Racing) 0:23:22 58 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 0:23:46 59 Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling) 0:24:10 60 Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:24:13 61 Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 62 Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing) 0:24:24 63 Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:24:38 64 Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:24:45 65 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:25:09 66 Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:25:13 67 Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team) 0:25:55 68 Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:26:26 69 Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing) 0:26:34 70 Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 0:26:50 71 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:27:18 72 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:29:01 73 Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:29:18 74 Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:29:49 75 Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale) 0:29:54 76 Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:30:15 77 Tony Baca (303 Project) 0:30:27 78 Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 0:30:38 79 Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:31:54 80 Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:31:55 81 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 0:32:08 82 John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:32:42 83 Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing) 0:32:48 84 Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 0:34:00 85 John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:35:24 86 Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 0:36:36 87 Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:37:21 88 Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 0:38:36 89 Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 0:39:52 90 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 0:41:22 91 Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:41:40 92 Joey Bacala (Semper Porro) 0:42:32 93 Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 0:42:41 94 Gianni Lamperti (Team California) 0:42:56 95 Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:44:06 96 Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling) 0:48:04 97 Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 0:49:34 98 Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars) 0:55:09

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 60 pts 2 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 39 3 Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team) 15 4 Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 13 5 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 13 6 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 12 7 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 7 8 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 6 9 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 5 10 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 3 11 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) 3 12 Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 3 13 Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 3 14 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis) 2 15 Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator) 2 16 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 2 17 Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling) 2 18 Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) 2 19 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 1 20 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) 1 21 Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling) 1 22 Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling) 1 23 Austin Stephens (303 Project) 24 Jake Silverberg (303 Project)

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 25 pts 2 Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) 25 3 Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 24 4 Tony Baca (303 Project) 22 5 Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 18 6 Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling) 17 7 Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro) 17 8 Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 16 9 Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon) 14 10 Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team) 12 11 Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling) 12 12 Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) 11 13 Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 10 14 Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching) 10 15 Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels) 9 16 Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo) 9 17 Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) 8 18 Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 8 19 Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) 8 20 Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 7 21 Michael Hernandez (Aevolo) 7 22 Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling) 6 23 Johann Van Zyl (303 Project) 6 24 Enrique Serrato (Team California) 5 25 Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon) 5 26 Bernat Font Mas (303 Project) 4 27 Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team) 4 28 Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles) 4 29 Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 4 30 Luis Villalobos (Aevolo) 3 31 Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling) 3 32 Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling) 2 33 Eric Brunner (303 Project) 2 34 Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team) 2