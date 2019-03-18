Trending

Lockwood pulls back over a minute to win Redlands Bicycle Classic

Simmons wins stage, Hagens Berman Axeon miss move after crash

Image 1 of 4

Kevin Vermaerke (Axeon), winner Cory Lockwood and Eder Frayre on the Redlands overall podium

Kevin Vermaerke (Axeon), winner Cory Lockwood and Eder Frayre on the Redlands overall podium
(Image credit: Dan Munson)
Image 2 of 4

Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)

Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
(Image credit: Dan Munson)
Image 3 of 4

Aevolo was top team

Aevolo was top team
(Image credit: Dan Munson)
Image 4 of 4

Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery) atop the Redlands podium with Cory Lockwood and Alexander Cowan

Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery) atop the Redlands podium with Cory Lockwood and Alexander Cowan
(Image credit: Dan Munson)

Semper Porro's Cory Lockwood pulled back an overnight deficit of over a minute to race leader Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) to win the overall classification of the Redlands Bicycle Classic on Sunday.

Knowing that he needed to take back so much time, Lockwood went on the attack early, joining up with eventual stage winner Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team), with Vermaerke eventually trailing home 2:28 behind in 18th place, leaving Lockwood to take the title by 1:25, with Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling) third overall, another 24 seconds back.

“It’s fantastic,” Lockwood said. “I’ve been doing this race for quite a few years now. Specifically this race, I remember Paul Abrahams (KHS Elevate Director) telling me, ‘someday you’ll win this race,’ but then I remember coming out here getting lapped and crashing and this and that, 40th place, but I just kept working at it. It ended up coming around today. It came around on the last day, it’s pretty exciting.”

Overnight race leader Vermaeke was left with just one teammate after an early crash took out Sean Quinn and Thomas Revard, and no team could take control of the bunch.

"I worked until Cory got the time gap he needed. I just needed enough time to make it to the finish. I agreed to help him until we got a gap and then it was my job to sit on and wait until the finish," Simmons said.

A counter-attack went on the finishing circuits, with Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling) taking out the sprint for third.

“The race was all over the place, especially with losing Axeon no one really knew what to do,” Cowan said. “DC Bank was on the front for some reason and then it went to doo doo. Everyone started attacking and then some bridges started happening.”

“We were in a tough position, the break was working well together, but no one wanted to do the work back in the main field and the gap opened up, and it was just a tough day. It’s a hard course so there’s nowhere really to recover, a very hard day.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)3:39:55
2Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)
3Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:02:17
4Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
5Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)
6Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:02:28
7Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
8Tyler Williams (Team California)
9Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)
10Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)
11James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
12Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
13Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
14Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
15Gerardo Medina (Team California)
16Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)
17Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
18Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)
19Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
20Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)
21Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)
22Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
23Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)
24Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
25Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)
26Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
27Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)
28Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)
29Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
30Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)
31Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)
32Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)
33Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)
34Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)
35Enrique Serrato (Team California)
36Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
37Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)
38Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:06:33
39Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:08:39
40Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:11:39
41Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:11:55
42Griffin Easter (303 Project)
43Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)
44Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
45Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
46Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)
47Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:12:05
48Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
49Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:12:27
50Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:12:37
51Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:12:45
52Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:12:50
53Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
54Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)
55Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
56Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
57Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
58Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)
59Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)
60Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)
61Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
62Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:13:25
65Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)
66Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)
67Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)
68Chad Hall (Team California)
69Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)0:13:40
70Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:13:55
71Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:14:20
72Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)
73Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
74Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
75Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:14:25
76Tony Baca (303 Project)
78Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)
79Joey Bacala (Semper Porro)
80Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
81John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)
82Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)
83Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
84John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)
85Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:15:25
86Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:16:05
87Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)
88Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:16:45
89Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:17:10
90Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
91Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:17:50
92Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
93Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:17:55
94Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)
95Gianni Lamperti (Team California)0:18:05
96Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
97Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:18:35
98Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)
DNFThomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)
DNFCole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)
DNFSean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)
DNFJake Silverberg (303 Project)
DNFEric Brunner (303 Project)
DNFFernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)
DNFRiley Sheehan (Aevolo)
DNFDiego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNFJoseph Schmalz (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)
DNFJoel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)
DNFRex Roberts (Semper Porro)
DNFCarlos Duarte (Team California)
DNFAndrew Shimizu (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)
DNFAlex Fraser-Maraun (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNSEdward Anderson (Hagens Berman Axeon)
DNSEmiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)

Final general classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)11:17:59
2Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)0:01:25
3Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:49
4Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:01:52
5Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:02:32
6Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:02:44
7Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:03:05
8Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:03:07
9Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:03:15
10Samuel Anderson-Moxley (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:03:16
11Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)0:03:29
12Innokenty Zavyalov (Semper Porro)0:03:50
13Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)0:03:51
14Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)0:04:10
15Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:04:23
16Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:04:28
17Zach Nehr (Project Echelon Racing)0:04:31
18Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:05:37
19Eugenio Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:05:40
20Enrique Serrato (Team California)0:05:49
21Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:05:59
22Timothy Mcbirney (Team California)0:06:21
23Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)0:06:38
24Tyler Williams (Team California)0:06:59
25Gerardo Medina (Team California)0:07:52
26Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)0:08:14
27James Hilyer (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:08:23
28Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:08:29
29Andrew Vollmer (Aevolo)0:08:36
30Abner Gonzales (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:08:45
31Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:09:27
32Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:10:35
33Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:11:11
34Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:11:53
35Wouter Zwart (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:12:20
36Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon Racing)0:12:40
37Matt Zimmer (Project Echelon Racing)0:14:29
38Cooper Shanks (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:14:32
39Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)0:14:48
40Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:15:56
41Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:16:02
42Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:16:10
43Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:16:48
44Isaac Bryant (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:17:52
45Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:18:09
46Colin Patterson (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:18:20
47Chad Hall (Team California)0:18:38
48Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:18:51
49Finn Gullickson (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:20:28
50Jean-Denis Thibault (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:20:49
51Isaiah Newkirk (303 Project)0:21:10
52Kent Ross (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:21:17
53Robin Plamondon (Floyd's Pro Cycling)0:21:42
54Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:22:07
55Griffin Easter (303 Project)0:22:46
56Ryan Kingsolver (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:23:01
57David Greif (Project Echelon Racing)0:23:22
58Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)0:23:46
59Evan Bausbacher (Gateway Devo Cycling)0:24:10
60Aaron Boyleston (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:24:13
61Lucas Bourgoyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)
62Tim Savre (Project Echelon Racing)0:24:24
63Michael Barker (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:24:38
64Patrick Collins (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:24:45
65Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:25:09
66Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:25:13
67Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)0:25:55
68Alexander Murison (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:26:26
69Evan Hartig (Project Echelon Racing)0:26:34
70Grant Koontz (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)0:26:50
71Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:27:18
72Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:29:01
73Will Cooper (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:29:18
74Joe Goettl (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:29:49
75Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing p/b Cannondale)0:29:54
76Maxx Chance (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:30:15
77Tony Baca (303 Project)0:30:27
78Robert Skinner (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)0:30:38
79Will Teal (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:31:54
80Griffin Park (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:31:55
81Austin Stephens (303 Project)0:32:08
82John Jantz (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:32:42
83Peter Olejniczak (Project Echelon Racing)0:32:48
84Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)0:34:00
85John Janneck (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:35:24
86Kyle Swanson (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)0:36:36
87Ryan Knapp (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:37:21
88Omar Aguilera Garcia (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)0:38:36
89Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)0:39:52
90Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)0:41:22
91Greg Daniel (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:41:40
92Joey Bacala (Semper Porro)0:42:32
93Macen Van Allen (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)0:42:41
94Gianni Lamperti (Team California)0:42:56
95Leo Bugtai (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:44:06
96Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:48:04
97Jake Cullen (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)0:49:34
98Ethan Frankel (Union Sport Serious Cycling All Stars)0:55:09

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)60pts
2Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)39
3Rene Corella (SoCalCycling.com Team)15
4Noah Granigan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)13
5Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)13
6Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)12
7Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)7
8Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)6
9Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)5
10Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)3
11Alex Hoehn (Aevolo)3
12Luke Lamperti (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)3
13Theodore Schwartz (Hangar 15 Bicycles)3
14Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis)2
15Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator)2
16Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)2
17Hugo Scala Jr. (Gateway Devo Cycling)2
18Laurent Gervais (Aevolo)2
19Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)1
20Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)1
21Ben Schmutte (First Internet Bank Cycling)1
22Joel Yates (Gateway Devo Cycling)1
23Austin Stephens (303 Project)
24Jake Silverberg (303 Project)

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinn Simmons (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)25pts
2Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon)25
3Jure Rupnik (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)24
4Tony Baca (303 Project)22
5Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles)18
6Stephen Bassett (First Internet Bank Cycling)17
7Cory Lockwood (Semper Porro)17
8Eder Frayre (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)16
9Sean Quinn (Hagens Berman Axeon)14
10Barry Miller (Pacific Premier Bank Cycling Team)12
11Jarret Oldham (First Internet Bank Cycling)12
12Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling)11
13Tanner Ward (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)10
14Alexander Amiri (Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching)10
15Diego Binatena (Above and Beyond Cancer p/b Scheels)9
16Fernando Islas Lopez (Aevolo)9
17Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon)8
18Marko Pavlic (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)8
19Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo)8
20Alexander Cowan (Floyd's Pro Cycling)7
21Michael Hernandez (Aevolo)7
22Sean Gardner (Gateway Devo Cycling)6
23Johann Van Zyl (303 Project)6
24Enrique Serrato (Team California)5
25Cole Davis (Hagens Berman Axeon)5
26Bernat Font Mas (303 Project)4
27Michael Garrison (Landis Cyclery/Trek Team)4
28Cortlan Brown (Hangar 15 Bicycles)4
29Emiliano Mirafuentes (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)4
30Luis Villalobos (Aevolo)3
31Scott Mcgill (Gateway Devo Cycling)3
32Carson Miles (Floyd's Pro Cycling)2
33Eric Brunner (303 Project)2
34Antoine Lepingard (DC Bank Pro Cycling Team)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aevolo34:06:55
2Floyd's Pro Cycling0:03:50
3Team California0:04:10
4Landis Cyclery/Trek Team0:06:42
5Team Mike's Bike pb Equat0:08:42
6Gateway Devo Cycling0:09:35
7DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:11:17
8303 Project0:13:19
9Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:14:48
10Project Echelon Racing0:15:09
11First Internet Bank Cycli0:16:11
12Support Clean Sport / BSC0:22:11
13Semper Porro0:22:54
14Pacific Premier Bank Cycl0:27:00
15Wildlife Generation Pro C0:29:57
16CS Velo Racing p/b Cannon0:35:04
17Hanger 15 Bicycles0:41:59
18Union Sport Serious Cycli0:59:31

