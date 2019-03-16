Image 1 of 2 The podium (L-R) Lilly Williams, Rachel Langdon and Helena Coney (Image credit: Dan Munson) Image 2 of 2 Rachel Langdon sprints for the line (Image credit: Dan Munson)

Rachel Langdom (Amy D Foundation) won stage 4 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, beating points classification leader Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) in a sprint to the line on the Downtown Redlands criterium. Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) rounded out the podium.

The trio made up part of a six-woman breakaway group that managed to stay away until the end and contest the sprint among themselves, despite never being allowed a lead of more than 30 seconds by the Rally UHC-controlled peloton.

Langdon pushed hard around the final corner and only Williams could get near her as she charged towards the line. Williams could, however, console herself by moving up to second overall thanks to bonus seconds obtained during the stage.

"It really doesn't [get better than that]," said Langdon after her emotional win. "It took a moment to settle in.

"Hagens were driving the break pretty hard and I've tended to get overzealous in breakaways before. They both [Williams and her Hagens Berman teammate Lindsay Goldman] did the lion's share of the work to make the break stick and power to them because it did but I just had to play smart.

"It dangled. From around six laps to go I thought that we were going to get caught. I was in the move last year that got caught with two laps to go and seemed to be playing out the same kind of way."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation) 1:00:26 2 Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 3 Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 4 Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling) 5 Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 6 Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 7 Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling) 0:00:12 8 Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 9 Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 10 Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 11 Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 12 Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 13 Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 14 Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 15 Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 16 Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 17 Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation) 18 Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling) 19 Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 20 Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 21 Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 22 Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 23 Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation) 24 Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 25 Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 26 Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 27 Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 28 Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 29 Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 30 Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling) 31 Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 32 Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 33 Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 34 Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 35 Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 36 Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 37 Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation) 38 Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint) 39 Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling) 40 Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 41 Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling) 42 Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling) 43 Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 44 Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 45 Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling) 46 Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 47 Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:00:28 48 Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:00:45 49 Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 0:01:10 50 Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20) 0:02:22 51 Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:03:35 52 Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) 53 Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank) 0:04:08 54 Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:04:35 55 Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 56 Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) 0:04:38 57 Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:04:47 58 Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 59 Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation) 60 Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) 61 Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team) OTL Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:05:37 OTL Jane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized) 0:06:07 OTL Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation) 0:07:19 OTL Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico)) 0:07:47 OTL Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) 0:08:19 OTL Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness) OTL Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite) 0:09:47 DNS Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes) DNS Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20) DNF Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation)