Redlands: Langdon wins stage 4 criterium from break
Breakaway stays away as Williams and Mickey round out podium
Stage 4 - Women: Redlands -
Rachel Langdom (Amy D Foundation) won stage 4 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, beating points classification leader Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) in a sprint to the line on the Downtown Redlands criterium. Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) rounded out the podium.
The trio made up part of a six-woman breakaway group that managed to stay away until the end and contest the sprint among themselves, despite never being allowed a lead of more than 30 seconds by the Rally UHC-controlled peloton.
Langdon pushed hard around the final corner and only Williams could get near her as she charged towards the line. Williams could, however, console herself by moving up to second overall thanks to bonus seconds obtained during the stage.
"It really doesn't [get better than that]," said Langdon after her emotional win. "It took a moment to settle in.
"Hagens were driving the break pretty hard and I've tended to get overzealous in breakaways before. They both [Williams and her Hagens Berman teammate Lindsay Goldman] did the lion's share of the work to make the break stick and power to them because it did but I just had to play smart.
"It dangled. From around six laps to go I thought that we were going to get caught. I was in the move last year that got caught with two laps to go and seemed to be playing out the same kind of way."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)
|1:00:26
|2
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|3
|Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|4
|Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)
|5
|Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|6
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|7
|Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:00:12
|8
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|9
|Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
|10
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|11
|Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|12
|Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|13
|Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|14
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|15
|Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|16
|Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|17
|Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)
|18
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|19
|Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|20
|Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
|21
|Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|22
|Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
|23
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|24
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|25
|Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|26
|Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
|27
|Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|28
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|29
|Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|30
|Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)
|31
|Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|32
|Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|33
|Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|34
|Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|35
|Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|36
|Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|37
|Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)
|38
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|39
|Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)
|40
|Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
|41
|Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)
|42
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|43
|Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|44
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|45
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|46
|Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|47
|Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:00:28
|48
|Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
|0:00:45
|49
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:01:10
|50
|Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:02:22
|51
|Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
|0:03:35
|52
|Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|53
|Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:04:08
|54
|Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
|0:04:35
|55
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
|56
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
|0:04:38
|57
|Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:04:47
|58
|Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
|59
|Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)
|60
|Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|61
|Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|OTL
|Sarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:05:37
|OTL
|Jane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
|0:06:07
|OTL
|Ava Hachmann (Amy D Foundation)
|0:07:19
|OTL
|Mariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
|0:07:47
|OTL
|Elizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:08:19
|OTL
|Josefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
|OTL
|Florinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite)
|0:09:47
|DNS
|Jasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|DNS
|Jennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|DNF
|Sawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|6:08:15
|2
|Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:01:01
|3
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:01:11
|4
|Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:01:22
|5
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:01:37
|6
|Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:01:39
|7
|Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:01:40
|8
|Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|0:01:58
|9
|Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:02:35
|10
|Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:02:49
|11
|Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:03:11
|12
|Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:03:12
|13
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|14
|Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
|0:03:16
|15
|Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|0:04:25
|16
|Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
|0:04:32
|17
|Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)
|0:05:24
|18
|Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:05:58
|19
|Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:06:11
|20
|Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:06:15
|21
|Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
|0:06:53
|22
|Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:06:57
|23
|Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:07:05
|24
|Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)
|0:07:19
|25
|Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
|0:07:24
|26
|Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:07:26
|27
|Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
|0:08:05
|28
|Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:08:40
|29
|Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
|0:08:45
|30
|Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)
|0:09:16
|31
|Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
|0:09:41
|32
|Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:09:56
|33
|Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
|0:10:14
|34
|Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:10:19
|35
|Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|0:10:25
|36
|Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|0:10:47
|37
|Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:12:10
|38
|Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:12:28
|39
|Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|0:13:10
|40
|Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|0:13:29
|41
|Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|0:13:54
|42
|Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:14:39
|43
|Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
|0:15:07
|44
|Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|0:15:21
|45
|Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:15:48
|46
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
|0:20:07
|47
|Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:20:20
|48
|Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
|0:20:44
|49
|Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)
|0:21:35
|50
|Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|0:25:28
|51
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|0:25:32
|52
|Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:26:33
|53
|Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
|0:27:31
|54
|Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
|0:27:35
|55
|Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
|0:28:48
|56
|Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
|0:29:42
|57
|Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:36:40
|58
|Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:37:57
|59
|Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
|0:40:52
|60
|Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)
|0:43:18
|61
|Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:47:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
