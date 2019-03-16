Trending

Redlands: Langdon wins stage 4 criterium from break

Breakaway stays away as Williams and Mickey round out podium

Image 1 of 2

The podium (L-R) Lilly Williams, Rachel Langdon and Helena Coney

The podium (L-R) Lilly Williams, Rachel Langdon and Helena Coney
(Image credit: Dan Munson)
Image 2 of 2

Rachel Langdon sprints for the line

Rachel Langdon sprints for the line
(Image credit: Dan Munson)

Rachel Langdom (Amy D Foundation) won stage 4 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, beating points classification leader Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint) in a sprint to the line on the Downtown Redlands criterium. Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team) rounded out the podium.

The trio made up part of a six-woman breakaway group that managed to stay away until the end and contest the sprint among themselves, despite never being allowed a lead of more than 30 seconds by the Rally UHC-controlled peloton.

Langdon pushed hard around the final corner and only Williams could get near her as she charged towards the line. Williams could, however, console herself by moving up to second overall thanks to bonus seconds obtained during the stage.

"It really doesn't [get better than that]," said Langdon after her emotional win. "It took a moment to settle in.

"Hagens were driving the break pretty hard and I've tended to get overzealous in breakaways before. They both [Williams and her Hagens Berman teammate Lindsay Goldman] did the lion's share of the work to make the break stick and power to them because it did but I just had to play smart.

"It dangled. From around six laps to go I thought that we were going to get caught. I was in the move last year that got caught with two laps to go and seemed to be playing out the same kind of way."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)1:00:26
2Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
3Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
4Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)
5Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
6Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
7Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)0:00:12
8Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
9Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
10Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
11Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
12Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
13Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
14Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
15Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
16Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
17Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)
18Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)
19Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
20Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
21Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
22Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
23Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)
24Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
25Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
26Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
27Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
28Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
29Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
30Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)
31Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
32Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
33Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
34Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
35Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
36Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
37Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)
38Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
39Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)
40Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))
41Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)
42Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)
43Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
44Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
45Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)
46Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
47Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:00:28
48Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:00:45
49Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:01:10
50Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:02:22
51Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:03:35
52Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)
53Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:04:08
54Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:04:35
55Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
56Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:04:38
57Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:04:47
58Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)
59Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)
60Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
61Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)
OTLSarah Van Dam (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:05:37
OTLJane Tullis (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:06:07
OTLAva Hachmann (Amy D Foundation)0:07:19
OTLMariana Urrea (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:07:47
OTLElizabeth Gin (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:08:19
OTLJosefine Dreier (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)
OTLFlorinda Isabel de Leon Gonzalez (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite)0:09:47
DNSJasmine Soh (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)
DNSJennifer Valente (Sho-Air TWENTY20)
DNFSawyer Taylor (Amy D Foundation)

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)6:08:15
2Emily Newsom (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:01
3Krista Doebel-Hickok (Rally UHC Cycling)0:01:11
4Emma Grant (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:22
5Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:01:37
6Simone Boilard (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:39
7Jasmine Duehring (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:01:40
8Leighann Ganzar (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:01:58
9Shannon Malseed (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:02:35
10Sara Poidevin (Rally UHC Cycling)0:02:49
11Jen Luebke (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:03:11
12Erica Clevenger (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:03:12
13Lindsay Goldman (Hagens Berman/Supermint)
14Emma Langley (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:03:16
15Jess Cerra (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:04:25
16Jessica Parra (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:04:32
17Anna Dorovskikh (Amy D Foundation)0:05:24
18Margot Clyne (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:05:58
19Heidi Franz (Rally UHC Cycling)0:06:11
20Lex Albrecht (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:06:15
21Maddy Ward (Amy D Foundation)0:06:53
22Megan Jastrab (Rally UHC Cycling)0:06:57
23Abigail Mickey (Rally UHC Cycling)0:07:05
24Holly Breck (Amy D Foundation)0:07:19
25Stefanie Sydlik (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:07:24
26Gillian Ellsay (Rally UHC Cycling)0:07:26
27Veronica Leal (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:08:05
28Emily Marcolini (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:08:40
29Janelle Cole (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:08:45
30Rachel Langdon (Amy D Foundation)0:09:16
31Allie Legg (Sho-Air TWENTY20)0:09:41
32Hailey Gill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:09:56
33Gabrielle Lehnert (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:10:14
34Alice Cobb (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:10:19
35Starla Teddergreen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:10:25
36Samantha Quijano (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:10:47
37Katherine Maine (Rally UHC Cycling)0:12:10
38Michele Schaeffer (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:12:28
39Jaimee Erickson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:13:10
40Eleanor Wiseman (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:13:29
41Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:13:54
42Marie Soleil Blais (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:14:39
43Lori Nedescu (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:15:07
44Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:15:21
45Isabella Bertold (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:15:48
46Lily Williams (Hagens Berman/Supermint)0:20:07
47Nicolle Bruderer (Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)0:20:20
48Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:20:44
49Summer Moak (Rally UHC Cycling)0:21:35
50Jennifer Wilson (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:25:28
51Ayesha Mcgowan (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:25:32
52Emma Lujan (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:26:33
53Ava Sykes (LUX/Sideshow p/b Specialized)0:27:31
54Charlotte Backus (Femme Equipe p.b. Swisse Wellness)0:27:35
55Kara Lilly (Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes)0:28:48
56Fernanda Polanco (Durango-Specialized-IED (Team Mexico))0:29:42
57Anna Talman (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:36:40
58Helena Coney (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:37:57
59Lizbeth Ureno Armas (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club Composite Team)0:40:52
60Sonia Taylor (Amy D Foundation)0:43:18
61Esta Bovill (Instafund LaPrima Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:47:14

Latest on Cyclingnews